Moolman-Pasio wins Durango-Durango Emakumeen Saria 2023
South African tops Santesteban, Steels in Basque race
Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (AG Insurance-Soudal-QuickStep) used her fast finish to win a three-up sprint to the line and take the victory at one-day Durango-Durango Emakumeen Saria.
The powerful climber was part of a two-rider breakaway that formed over the final ascent of the Alto de Goiuria along with Ane Santesteban (Team Jayco AlUla). In a massive effort, Claire Steels (Israel Premier Tech Roland) bridged across to the two breakaway leaders in the closing kilometre.
Moolman started her sprint first and crossed the line with day's the victory, leaving Santesteban to settle for second and Steels in third on the day.
The peloton raced 113km along a hilly parcours that included four early circuits with an intermediate sprint at Alto de Miota, followed by three categorised ascents at Areitio (4.3km at 4.2%), Alto de Goiuria (5km at 4.8%) and Alto de Goiuria (4.8km at 5.6% before a descent into Durango.
The peloton was intact along the opening circuits, Mireia Benito (AG Insurance-Soudal-QuickStep) took full points at the first sprint at Alto de Miota, with Valentina Basilico (Bepink) taking the full points on the next lap, Benito on the third lap before a breakaway set off ahead of the hilly final stretch of racing.
The five-rider move included Emma Norsgaard (Movistar Team), Tamara Dronova-Balabolina (Israel Premier Tech Roland), Debora Silvestri (Laboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi), Gaia Masetti (AG Insurance- Soudal-QuickStep), and Alice Palazzi (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo).
The peloton caught the breakaway over the first ascent of Areitio, with the thinning peloton together over the first of two ascents of the Goiuria.
However, there was a split in the peloton, and a selection was made on the Goiuria with some fifteen riders emerging at the front of the race, including strong climbers Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (AG Insurance-Soudal-QuickStep), Urška Žigart and Ane Santesteban (Team Jayco AlUla) and Claire Steels (Israel Premier Tech Roland).
Moolman-Pasio and Santesteban surged out of the group of favourites on the last ascent of the Goiuria, opening up a small lead with 10km to go.
Steels closed the gap to the two leaders inside the final kilometre, with Moolman-Pasio winning the three-up sprint to the line in Durango
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.
Most Popular
By Peter Stuart
By Jackie Tyson
By Jackie Tyson
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
As it happened: Cort triumphs from the breakaway on Giro d'Italia stage 10Breakaway trio holds off the sprint squads on wet and wild 196km stage to Viareggio
-
Giro d'Italia: GC standings after stage 10 - Thomas in maglia rosa as Vlasov abandons, Vine crashesGeraint Thomas maintains overall lead after Evenepoel's COVID-19 departure, Roglič and Geoghegan Hart form the top three
-
Moolman-Pasio wins Durango-Durango Emakumeen Saria 2023South African tops Santesteban, Steels in Basque race
-
Giro d'Italia: Magnus Cort scores Grand Tour stage win triple in ViareggioThomas spends first day in maglia rosa after Evenepoel's COVID-19 departure, Vine drops out of contention