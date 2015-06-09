Image 1 of 5 Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 5 Emma Johansson (Sweden) corners during the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Sweidish champion Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) followed by Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Bronze went to Emma Johansson (Sweden) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Orica-AIS rider Emma Johansson won the 110km Durango-Durango Emakumeen Saria today in Spain ahead of Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Rabobank-Liv Woman Cycling Team) and Elena Cecchini (Lotto Soudal Ladies). American Evelyn Stevens (Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team) was fourth.

Johansson rode away from a small lead group on the final climb and came to the line with Niewiadoma to take her first win of the season. Cecchini and Stevens finished four seconds later.

"I’m just really happy," Johansson said after the race. "This is the place where I signed my first contract as a rider, 10 years ago. It’s just really special coming back here, and then to finally win this race as well is amazing. I’m really happy and I really appreciate the girls backing me up so well, racing so hard, and putting me in a position where I can finish it off in a good way.

"I’ve had a bit of a rough spring time, and I think it’s the same for the whole team, though we worked really hard. I think we made it pretty clear last weekend that we’re back on track where we belong. The victory today just shows that we have a strong enough team to perform well for the rest of the season."

The women's peloton will compete at the five-stage Euskal Emakumeen Bira in Spain beginning on Wednesday.

