Johansson wins Durango-Durango

The Swedish Orica-AIS rider claims her first win of the season

Image 1 of 5

Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS)

Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 2 of 5

Emma Johansson (Sweden) corners during the race

Emma Johansson (Sweden) corners during the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 5

Sweidish champion Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS)

Sweidish champion Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 5

Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) followed by Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans)

Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) followed by Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 5

Bronze went to Emma Johansson (Sweden)

Bronze went to Emma Johansson (Sweden)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Orica-AIS rider Emma Johansson won the 110km Durango-Durango Emakumeen Saria today in Spain ahead of Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Rabobank-Liv Woman Cycling Team) and Elena Cecchini (Lotto Soudal Ladies). American Evelyn Stevens (Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team) was fourth.

Johansson rode away from a small lead group on the final climb and came to the line with Niewiadoma to take her first win of the season. Cecchini and Stevens finished four seconds later.

"I’m just really happy," Johansson said after the race. "This is the place where I signed my first contract as a rider, 10 years ago. It’s just really special coming back here, and then to finally win this race as well is amazing. I’m really happy and I really appreciate the girls backing me up so well, racing so hard, and putting me in a position where I can finish it off in a good way.

"I’ve had a bit of a rough spring time, and I think it’s the same for the whole team, though we worked really hard. I think we made it pretty clear last weekend that we’re back on track where we belong. The victory today just shows that we have a strong enough team to perform well for the rest of the season."

The women's peloton will compete at the five-stage Euskal Emakumeen Bira in Spain beginning on Wednesday.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - Ais3:00:18
2Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
3Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:04
4Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
5Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica - Ais0:00:39
6Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:40
7Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
8Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
9Chiara Pierobon (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
10Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) INPA Sottoli Giusfredi0:00:49
11Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:01:08
12Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica - Ais
13Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
14Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:01:12
15Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - Ais
16Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:01:24
17Rossella Ratto (Ita) INPA Sottoli Giusfredi0:01:25
18Lara Vieceli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:01:26
19Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - Ais
20Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
21Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:02:22
22Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:03:55
23Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:04:13
24Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) INPA Sottoli Giusfredi
25Séverine Eraud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:04:15
26Laura Camila Lozano Ramirez (Col) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
27Eider Merino Kortazar (Spa) Lointek Team
28Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
29Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
30Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) INPA Sottoli Giusfredi
31Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica - Ais
32Anna Ramirez Bauxel (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
33Anna Zavershinskaya (Rus) Bizkaia - Durango
34Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
35Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
36Lierni Lekuona Etxebeste (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango0:07:10
37Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
38Elena Utrobina (Rus) Bizkaia - Durango
39Ainara El Busto Arteaga (Spa)
40Maria Del Mar Bonnin Palou (Spa) BZK Emakumeen Bira
41Aida Nuno Palacio (Spa) Lointek Team
42Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek Team
43Lorena Llamas (Spa)
44Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek Team
45Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
46Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
47Azzurra D'intino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
48Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) INPA Sottoli Giusfredi
49Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Lointek Team0:07:16
50Belen Lopez Morales (Spa) Lointek Team
51Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:07:17
52Beatriu Gomez Franquet (Spa)0:09:57
53Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa)
54Samara Sheppard (NZl) Bizkaia - Durango0:10:44
55Molly Meyvisch (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
56Liisi Rist (Est) INPA Sottoli Giusfredi
57Eyerusalem Kelil (Eth) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
58Nina Gulino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
59Ziortza Isasi (Spa) BZK Emakumeen Bira0:11:21
60Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) BZK Emakumeen Bira
61María Solera (Spa)
62Elena Leonardi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
63Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
64Eyerusalem Kelil (Eth) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:12:27
65Cristina Navarro Tapia (Spa)0:13:15
66María Casanova (Spa)0:14:03
67Sara Grifi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
68Ainara Sanz (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
69Lorena Martín (Spa)0:14:22
70Ainhoa Candíl (Spa)
DNFAiala Amesti (Spa) BZK Emakumeen Bira
DNFNahia Domínguez (Spa) BZK Emakumeen Bira
DNFVictoria Aurel (Spa)

