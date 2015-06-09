Johansson wins Durango-Durango
The Swedish Orica-AIS rider claims her first win of the season
Orica-AIS rider Emma Johansson won the 110km Durango-Durango Emakumeen Saria today in Spain ahead of Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Rabobank-Liv Woman Cycling Team) and Elena Cecchini (Lotto Soudal Ladies). American Evelyn Stevens (Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team) was fourth.
Johansson rode away from a small lead group on the final climb and came to the line with Niewiadoma to take her first win of the season. Cecchini and Stevens finished four seconds later.
"I’m just really happy," Johansson said after the race. "This is the place where I signed my first contract as a rider, 10 years ago. It’s just really special coming back here, and then to finally win this race as well is amazing. I’m really happy and I really appreciate the girls backing me up so well, racing so hard, and putting me in a position where I can finish it off in a good way.
"I’ve had a bit of a rough spring time, and I think it’s the same for the whole team, though we worked really hard. I think we made it pretty clear last weekend that we’re back on track where we belong. The victory today just shows that we have a strong enough team to perform well for the rest of the season."
The women's peloton will compete at the five-stage Euskal Emakumeen Bira in Spain beginning on Wednesday.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - Ais
|3:00:18
|2
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|3
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:04
|4
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|5
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica - Ais
|0:00:39
|6
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:40
|7
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|8
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|9
|Chiara Pierobon (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|10
|Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) INPA Sottoli Giusfredi
|0:00:49
|11
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:01:08
|12
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica - Ais
|13
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|14
|Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|0:01:12
|15
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - Ais
|16
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:01:24
|17
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) INPA Sottoli Giusfredi
|0:01:25
|18
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:01:26
|19
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - Ais
|20
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|21
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:02:22
|22
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:03:55
|23
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:04:13
|24
|Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) INPA Sottoli Giusfredi
|25
|Séverine Eraud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|0:04:15
|26
|Laura Camila Lozano Ramirez (Col) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|27
|Eider Merino Kortazar (Spa) Lointek Team
|28
|Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|29
|Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|30
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) INPA Sottoli Giusfredi
|31
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica - Ais
|32
|Anna Ramirez Bauxel (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|33
|Anna Zavershinskaya (Rus) Bizkaia - Durango
|34
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|35
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|36
|Lierni Lekuona Etxebeste (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|0:07:10
|37
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|38
|Elena Utrobina (Rus) Bizkaia - Durango
|39
|Ainara El Busto Arteaga (Spa)
|40
|Maria Del Mar Bonnin Palou (Spa) BZK Emakumeen Bira
|41
|Aida Nuno Palacio (Spa) Lointek Team
|42
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek Team
|43
|Lorena Llamas (Spa)
|44
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek Team
|45
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|46
|Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|47
|Azzurra D'intino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|48
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) INPA Sottoli Giusfredi
|49
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Lointek Team
|0:07:16
|50
|Belen Lopez Morales (Spa) Lointek Team
|51
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:07:17
|52
|Beatriu Gomez Franquet (Spa)
|0:09:57
|53
|Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa)
|54
|Samara Sheppard (NZl) Bizkaia - Durango
|0:10:44
|55
|Molly Meyvisch (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|56
|Liisi Rist (Est) INPA Sottoli Giusfredi
|57
|Eyerusalem Kelil (Eth) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|58
|Nina Gulino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|59
|Ziortza Isasi (Spa) BZK Emakumeen Bira
|0:11:21
|60
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) BZK Emakumeen Bira
|61
|María Solera (Spa)
|62
|Elena Leonardi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|63
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|64
|Eyerusalem Kelil (Eth) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:12:27
|65
|Cristina Navarro Tapia (Spa)
|0:13:15
|66
|María Casanova (Spa)
|0:14:03
|67
|Sara Grifi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|68
|Ainara Sanz (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|69
|Lorena Martín (Spa)
|0:14:22
|70
|Ainhoa Candíl (Spa)
|DNF
|Aiala Amesti (Spa) BZK Emakumeen Bira
|DNF
|Nahia Domínguez (Spa) BZK Emakumeen Bira
|DNF
|Victoria Aurel (Spa)
