Durbridge and Tuft take out Duo Normand
Orica-GreenEdge team take commanding victory over Sky
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) / Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreeneEDGE
|1:05:19
|2
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) / Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:03
|3
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) / Andreas Hofer (Lat) Team Vorarlberg
|0:01:45
|4
|Anton Vorobev (Rus) / Sergey Chernetskiy (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:02:05
|5
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) / Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Europcar
|0:02:13
|6
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg / Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:20
|7
|Tom Zirbel (USA) / Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:28
|8
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) / Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:02:33
|9
|Alexandre Pliuschin (Mda) Fabio Andre Tomas Silvestre (Por) Leopard - Trek
|0:02:52
|10
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) / Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:03:42
|11
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) / Nikolai Trussov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:03:44
|12
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) / Gaylord Cumont (Fra) Véranda Rideau - Super U
|0:03:51
|13
|Elmar Reinders (Fra) / Peter Koning (Fra) Metec Cyclingteam
|0:04:40
|14
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) / Jack Anderson (Aus) Endura Racing
|0:04:53
|15
|Toms Skujins (Lat) / Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme Marseille
|0:05:00
|16
|Jeroen Lepla (Bel) /Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) Bofrost - Steria
|0:05:04
|17
|Gaël Malacarne (Fra) / Duret Sébastien (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:05:07
|18
|David Le Lay (Fra) / Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:05:18
|19
|Tom Thill (Lux) / Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Magic-sportfood.de
|0:06:07
|20
|Klaas Sys (Bel) / Rudy Barbier (Fra) Bridgestone - Anchor
|0:06:32
|21
|Fayçal Hamza (Alg) / Hichem Chabane (Alg) Velo Club Sovac Algerie
|0:09:03
|22
|Kristofers Racenajs (Lat) / Sandis Eislers (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Unitymarathons.com
|0:10:19
|23
|Reinis Andrijanovs (Lat) / Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Unitymarathons.com
|0:10:59
|24
|Erki Pütsep (Est) / Lauris Spillers (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Unitymarathons.com
|0:17:56
