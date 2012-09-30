Trending

Durbridge and Tuft take out Duo Normand

Orica-GreenEdge team take commanding victory over Sky

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Durbridge (Aus) / Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreeneEDGE1:05:19
2Alex Dowsett (GBr) / Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:03
3Robert Vrecer (Slo) / Andreas Hofer (Lat) Team Vorarlberg0:01:45
4Anton Vorobev (Rus) / Sergey Chernetskiy (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:02:05
5Damien Gaudin (Fra) / Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Europcar0:02:13
6Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg / Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:20
7Tom Zirbel (USA) / Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:28
8Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) / Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:02:33
9Alexandre Pliuschin (Mda) Fabio Andre Tomas Silvestre (Por) Leopard - Trek0:02:52
10Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) / Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:03:42
11Sergey Firsanov (Rus) / Nikolai Trussov (Rus) RusVelo0:03:44
12Franck Vermeulen (Fra) / Gaylord Cumont (Fra) Véranda Rideau - Super U0:03:51
13Elmar Reinders (Fra) / Peter Koning (Fra) Metec Cyclingteam0:04:40
14Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) / Jack Anderson (Aus) Endura Racing0:04:53
15Toms Skujins (Lat) / Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme Marseille0:05:00
16Jeroen Lepla (Bel) /Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) Bofrost - Steria0:05:04
17Gaël Malacarne (Fra) / Duret Sébastien (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:05:07
18David Le Lay (Fra) / Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:05:18
19Tom Thill (Lux) / Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Magic-sportfood.de0:06:07
20Klaas Sys (Bel) / Rudy Barbier (Fra) Bridgestone - Anchor0:06:32
21Fayçal Hamza (Alg) / Hichem Chabane (Alg) Velo Club Sovac Algerie0:09:03
22Kristofers Racenajs (Lat) / Sandis Eislers (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Unitymarathons.com0:10:19
23Reinis Andrijanovs (Lat) / Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Unitymarathons.com0:10:59
24Erki Pütsep (Est) / Lauris Spillers (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Unitymarathons.com0:17:56

