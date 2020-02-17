Dubai Women's Tour: Lucy van der Haar wins stage 1
Briton beats Sharakova and Khaled in bunch sprint
Stage 1: Dubai Festival City - Town Square Dubai
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lucy van der Haar (GBr) Hitec Products - Brik Sports
|2:30:21
|2
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|3
|Samah Khaled (Jor) Team UAE
|4
|Hanna Tserakh (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|5
|Sofia Collinelli (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|6
|Kirstie van Haaften (Ned) Team Ciclotel
|7
|Carolina Upegui Quevedo (Col) Colnago CM Team
|8
|Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Andy Schleck Cycles-Immo Losch-MIX
|9
|Kathrin Paret Peintre (Fra) Team Auvergne-Rhone Alpes
|10
|Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
