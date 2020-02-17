Trending

Dubai Women's Tour: Lucy van der Haar wins stage 1

Briton beats Sharakova and Khaled in bunch sprint

Stage 1: Dubai Festival City - Town Square Dubai

Lucy van der Haar wins the opening stage of the Dubai Women's Tour (Image credit: Dubai Women's Tour)

Brief Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucy van der Haar (GBr) Hitec Products - Brik Sports 2:30:21
2Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
3Samah Khaled (Jor) Team UAE
4Hanna Tserakh (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
5Sofia Collinelli (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
6Kirstie van Haaften (Ned) Team Ciclotel
7Carolina Upegui Quevedo (Col) Colnago CM Team
8Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Andy Schleck Cycles-Immo Losch-MIX
9Kathrin Paret Peintre (Fra) Team Auvergne-Rhone Alpes
10Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport

General Classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucy van der Haar (GBr) Hitec Products - Brik Sports

