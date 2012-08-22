Trending

Leukemans wins Druivenkoers-Overijse

Muravyev, Hoogerland on podium

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4:37:50
2Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:00:06
3Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
4Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
5Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana
6Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
7Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
8Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
9Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
10Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
11Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
12Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:00:55
13Mats Boeve (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
14Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing
15Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
16Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
17Walt De Winter (Bel) Bofrost - Steria
18Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
19Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
20Kurt Hovelijnck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
21Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
22Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
23Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
24Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
25Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
26Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
27David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
28Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Netapp
29Fredrik Backaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
30Robert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
31Cameron Karwowski (NZl) Marco Polo Cycling Donkers Koffie
32Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
33Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
34Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
35Stefan Ganser (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
36Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
37Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
38Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
39Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Team Netapp
40Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing
41Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
42Christer Rake (Nor) Joker Merida
43Mark Schreurs (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
44César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
45Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
46Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
47Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker Merida
48Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
49Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
50Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
51Sondre Gjerdevik Sörtveit (Nor) Joker Merida
52Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
53Antoine Duchesne (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
54Nikita Eskov (Rus) Rusvelo
55Gilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
56Janis Dakteris (Lat) T-Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
57Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
58Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
59Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
60Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Endura Racing
61Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
62Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
63Stian Remme (Nor) Joker Merida
64Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
65Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
66Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
67Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
68Tom David (NZl) T-Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
69Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
70Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
71Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
72Bjorn Selander (USA) Spidertech powered by C10
73Jens Adams (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
74Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
75Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
76Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
77Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
78Jonathan Patrick Mc Carty (USA) Spidertech powered by C10
79Kevyn Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
80Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
81Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
82Borut Bozic (Slo) Pro Team Astana
83Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp
84Joaquim Durant (Bel) Bofrost - Steria0:01:26
85Remco Broers (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De0:01:33
86Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:01:35
87Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:54
88Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
89Francois Parisien (Can) Spidertech powered by C100:02:09
90Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:04:56
91Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing0:04:58
92Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
93Matheus Pronk (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Donkers Koffie
94Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
95Clément Lhotellerie (Fra) Colba - Superano Ham
96Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Team Nsp - Ghost
97Jonas Schmeiser (Ger) Team Nsp - Ghost
98Audun Brekke Flotten (Nor) Joker Merida
DNFBrecht Ruyters (Bel) Bofrost - Steria
DNFFrank Dressler-Lehnhof (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
DNFGediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
DNFBenjamin Gourgue (Bel) T-Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFVytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
DNFPieter Van Herck (Bel) Bofrost - Steria
DNFSolomon Bitew Shiferaw (Eth) Marco Polo Cycling Donkers Koffie
DNFTom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
DNFChristophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
DNFAlexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
DNFRutger Roelandts (Bel) Bofrost - Steria
DNFRudy Rouet (Bel) T-Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFAndrew Ydens (Bel) T-Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFJeroen Lepla (Bel) Bofrost - Steria
DNFIan Vansumere (Bel) T-Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFOlivier Poppe (Bel) T-Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFSven De Weert (Bel) Marco Polo Cycling Donkers Koffie
DNFChris Macic (NZl) Marco Polo Cycling Donkers Koffie
DNFPhilipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
DNFEdward Greene (RSA) Marco Polo Cycling Donkers Koffie
DNFAndreas Stauff (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
DNFJim Vercruyce (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
DNFTimothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
DNFTom Goovaerts (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
DNFRadomir Jr Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
DNFHamish Robert Haynes (GBr) Colba - Superano Ham
DNFChris Bartlett (GBr) Marco Polo Cycling Donkers Koffie
DNFKevin Suarez Martinez (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
DNFOlivier Pardini (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
DNFDaniel Abraham (Eri) Marco Polo Cycling Donkers Koffie
DNFKevin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
DNFGarrit Broeders (Bel) Bofrost - Steria
DNFGlenn Van De Maele (Bel) T-Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFKun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFJulian Hellmann (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
DNFStijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFJerome Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
DNFEvert Verbist (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
DNFFrédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
DNFSébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
DNFKevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFPieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFTim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFMartin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
DNFSimon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
DNFJacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Pro Team Astana
DNFGorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFDmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
DNFMart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFKin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFCesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
DNFDaniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
DNFAlexander Budaragin (Rus) Rusvelo
DNFLeonid Krasnov (Rus) Rusvelo
DNFRoman Maykin (Rus) Rusvelo
DNFValery Valynin (Rus) Rusvelo
DNFNikolay Zhurkin (Rus) Rusvelo
DNFMark Christian (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNFSean Patrick Downey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNFRonan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNFClinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFVegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker Merida
DNFTormod Hauseken (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
DNFDaniel Holgaard (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
DNFDaniel Egeland Jarstø (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
DNFDion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
DNFNiek Boom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
DNFSjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
DNFBob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
DNFRemco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
DNFJochem Hoekstra (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
DNFSjors Roosen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
DNFGeert Van Der Weijst (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
DNFSergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
DNFEirik Kasa Jarlseth (Nor) Joker Merida
DNFScott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing
DNFMatthias Bertling (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
DNFJoop De Gans (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
DNFAlexander Nordhoff (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
DNFNiko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNFDaniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
DNFSebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nsp - Ghost
DNFMarkus Fothen (Ger) Team Nsp - Ghost
DNFRené Hooghiemster (Ned) Team Nsp - Ghost
DNFRené Obst (Ger) Team Nsp - Ghost
DNFSven Forberger (Ger) Team Nsp - Ghost
DNFSergej Fuchs (Ger) Team Nsp - Ghost
DNFJurgen Vandewalle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
DNFVegard Breen (Nor) Joker Merida

