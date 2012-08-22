Leukemans wins Druivenkoers-Overijse
Muravyev, Hoogerland on podium
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4:37:50
|2
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:06
|3
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|6
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|7
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|8
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|9
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|10
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|11
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|12
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:00:55
|13
|Mats Boeve (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|14
|Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing
|15
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|16
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|17
|Walt De Winter (Bel) Bofrost - Steria
|18
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|20
|Kurt Hovelijnck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|21
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|22
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|23
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|24
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|25
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|26
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|27
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
|28
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Netapp
|29
|Fredrik Backaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|30
|Robert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|31
|Cameron Karwowski (NZl) Marco Polo Cycling Donkers Koffie
|32
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
|33
|Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
|34
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|35
|Stefan Ganser (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|36
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|37
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|38
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
|39
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Team Netapp
|40
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing
|41
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|42
|Christer Rake (Nor) Joker Merida
|43
|Mark Schreurs (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|44
|César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
|45
|Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|46
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|47
|Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker Merida
|48
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
|50
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
|51
|Sondre Gjerdevik Sörtveit (Nor) Joker Merida
|52
|Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|53
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
|54
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Rusvelo
|55
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|56
|Janis Dakteris (Lat) T-Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
|57
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|59
|Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|60
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Endura Racing
|61
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|62
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|63
|Stian Remme (Nor) Joker Merida
|64
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|65
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|66
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|67
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Tom David (NZl) T-Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
|69
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|70
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|71
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|72
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Spidertech powered by C10
|73
|Jens Adams (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|74
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|75
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|76
|Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|77
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|78
|Jonathan Patrick Mc Carty (USA) Spidertech powered by C10
|79
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|80
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|81
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|82
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|83
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp
|84
|Joaquim Durant (Bel) Bofrost - Steria
|0:01:26
|85
|Remco Broers (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
|0:01:33
|86
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:01:35
|87
|Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:54
|88
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|89
|Francois Parisien (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
|0:02:09
|90
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:04:56
|91
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
|0:04:58
|92
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|93
|Matheus Pronk (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Donkers Koffie
|94
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|95
|Clément Lhotellerie (Fra) Colba - Superano Ham
|96
|Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Team Nsp - Ghost
|97
|Jonas Schmeiser (Ger) Team Nsp - Ghost
|98
|Audun Brekke Flotten (Nor) Joker Merida
|DNF
|Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Bofrost - Steria
|DNF
|Frank Dressler-Lehnhof (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
|DNF
|Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
|DNF
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) T-Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
|DNF
|Pieter Van Herck (Bel) Bofrost - Steria
|DNF
|Solomon Bitew Shiferaw (Eth) Marco Polo Cycling Donkers Koffie
|DNF
|Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
|DNF
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|DNF
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
|DNF
|Rutger Roelandts (Bel) Bofrost - Steria
|DNF
|Rudy Rouet (Bel) T-Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Andrew Ydens (Bel) T-Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Jeroen Lepla (Bel) Bofrost - Steria
|DNF
|Ian Vansumere (Bel) T-Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Olivier Poppe (Bel) T-Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Sven De Weert (Bel) Marco Polo Cycling Donkers Koffie
|DNF
|Chris Macic (NZl) Marco Polo Cycling Donkers Koffie
|DNF
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|DNF
|Edward Greene (RSA) Marco Polo Cycling Donkers Koffie
|DNF
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|DNF
|Jim Vercruyce (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|DNF
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|DNF
|Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|DNF
|Radomir Jr Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|DNF
|Hamish Robert Haynes (GBr) Colba - Superano Ham
|DNF
|Chris Bartlett (GBr) Marco Polo Cycling Donkers Koffie
|DNF
|Kevin Suarez Martinez (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|DNF
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|DNF
|Daniel Abraham (Eri) Marco Polo Cycling Donkers Koffie
|DNF
|Kevin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|DNF
|Garrit Broeders (Bel) Bofrost - Steria
|DNF
|Glenn Van De Maele (Bel) T-Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Julian Hellmann (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|DNF
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jerome Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|DNF
|Evert Verbist (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|DNF
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|DNF
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|DNF
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
|DNF
|Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
|DNF
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|DNF
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|DNF
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|DNF
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|DNF
|Alexander Budaragin (Rus) Rusvelo
|DNF
|Leonid Krasnov (Rus) Rusvelo
|DNF
|Roman Maykin (Rus) Rusvelo
|DNF
|Valery Valynin (Rus) Rusvelo
|DNF
|Nikolay Zhurkin (Rus) Rusvelo
|DNF
|Mark Christian (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|DNF
|Sean Patrick Downey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|DNF
|Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|DNF
|Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker Merida
|DNF
|Tormod Hauseken (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|DNF
|Daniel Holgaard (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|DNF
|Daniel Egeland Jarstø (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|DNF
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|DNF
|Niek Boom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|DNF
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|DNF
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|DNF
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|DNF
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|DNF
|Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|DNF
|Geert Van Der Weijst (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|DNF
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|DNF
|Eirik Kasa Jarlseth (Nor) Joker Merida
|DNF
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing
|DNF
|Matthias Bertling (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|DNF
|Joop De Gans (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|DNF
|Alexander Nordhoff (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|DNF
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|DNF
|Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|DNF
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nsp - Ghost
|DNF
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Nsp - Ghost
|DNF
|René Hooghiemster (Ned) Team Nsp - Ghost
|DNF
|René Obst (Ger) Team Nsp - Ghost
|DNF
|Sven Forberger (Ger) Team Nsp - Ghost
|DNF
|Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Team Nsp - Ghost
|DNF
|Jurgen Vandewalle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|DNF
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker Merida
