Druivenkoers-Overijse past winners

1961-2011

2011Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
2010Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil
2009Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team Designa Kokken
2008Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team 3C Gruppe
2007Roy Sentjens (Bel) Predictor-Lotto
2006Russell Downing (Gbr) Driving Force Logistics
2005Leonardo Duque (Col) Jartazi Granville Team
2004Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Team Lamonta
2003Matthé Pronk (Ned) Bankgiroloterij
2002Christophe Brandt (Bel) Lotto-Adecco
2001Serge Baguet (Bel) Lotto-Adecco
2000Michel Van Haecke (Bel) Tönissteiner-Landbouwkrediet
1999Sergei Ivanov (Rus) TVM-Farm Frites
1998Sergei Ivanov (Rus) TVM-Farm Frites
1997Andrej Tchmil (Ukr)
1996Erik Breukink (Ned)
1995Johan Museeuw (Bel)
1994Johan Museeuw (Bel)
1993Herman Frison (Bel)
1992Vjatcheslav Ekimov (Rus)
1991Ronny Van Holen (Bel)
1990Dirk De Wolf (Bel)
1989Carlo Bomans (Bel)
1988Marc Sergeant (Bel)
1987Adri Van der Poel (Ned)
1986Marc Somers (Bel)
1985Rudy Dhaenens (Bel)
1984Jean-Marie Wampers (Bel)
1983Walter Dalgal (Ita)
1982Guido Van Calster (Bel)
1981Rudy Pevenage (Bel)
1980Alphonse De Wolf (Bel)
1979Ludo Peeters (Bel)
1978Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
1977Frans Verbeeck (Bel)
1976Joseph Bruyére (Bel)
1975Eddy Merckx (Bel)
1974Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
1973Roger Swerts (Bel)
1972Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
1971Georges Pintens (Bel)
1970Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
1969Antoine Houbrechts (Bel)
1968Wim Schepers (H)
1967Alphonse De Bal (Bel)
1966Eddy Merckx (Bel)
1965Joseph Spruyt (Bel)
1964Willem Van den Eynde (Bel)
1963Henri De Wolf (Bel)
1962Joseph De Wit (Bel)
1961Ludo Janssens (Bel)

