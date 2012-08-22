Druivenkoers-Overijse past winners
1961-2011
|2011
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2010
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil
|2009
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team Designa Kokken
|2008
|Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team 3C Gruppe
|2007
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Predictor-Lotto
|2006
|Russell Downing (Gbr) Driving Force Logistics
|2005
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Jartazi Granville Team
|2004
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Team Lamonta
|2003
|Matthé Pronk (Ned) Bankgiroloterij
|2002
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Lotto-Adecco
|2001
|Serge Baguet (Bel) Lotto-Adecco
|2000
|Michel Van Haecke (Bel) Tönissteiner-Landbouwkrediet
|1999
|Sergei Ivanov (Rus) TVM-Farm Frites
|1998
|Sergei Ivanov (Rus) TVM-Farm Frites
|1997
|Andrej Tchmil (Ukr)
|1996
|Erik Breukink (Ned)
|1995
|Johan Museeuw (Bel)
|1994
|Johan Museeuw (Bel)
|1993
|Herman Frison (Bel)
|1992
|Vjatcheslav Ekimov (Rus)
|1991
|Ronny Van Holen (Bel)
|1990
|Dirk De Wolf (Bel)
|1989
|Carlo Bomans (Bel)
|1988
|Marc Sergeant (Bel)
|1987
|Adri Van der Poel (Ned)
|1986
|Marc Somers (Bel)
|1985
|Rudy Dhaenens (Bel)
|1984
|Jean-Marie Wampers (Bel)
|1983
|Walter Dalgal (Ita)
|1982
|Guido Van Calster (Bel)
|1981
|Rudy Pevenage (Bel)
|1980
|Alphonse De Wolf (Bel)
|1979
|Ludo Peeters (Bel)
|1978
|Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
|1977
|Frans Verbeeck (Bel)
|1976
|Joseph Bruyére (Bel)
|1975
|Eddy Merckx (Bel)
|1974
|Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
|1973
|Roger Swerts (Bel)
|1972
|Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
|1971
|Georges Pintens (Bel)
|1970
|Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
|1969
|Antoine Houbrechts (Bel)
|1968
|Wim Schepers (H)
|1967
|Alphonse De Bal (Bel)
|1966
|Eddy Merckx (Bel)
|1965
|Joseph Spruyt (Bel)
|1964
|Willem Van den Eynde (Bel)
|1963
|Henri De Wolf (Bel)
|1962
|Joseph De Wit (Bel)
|1961
|Ludo Janssens (Bel)
