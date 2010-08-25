Leukemans leads Vacansoleil 1-2
Marcato, Van Hecke nab podium spots
Björn Leukemans grabbed his first victory of the season, topping a Vacansoleil 1-2 along with teammate Marco Marcato in the Druivenkoers-Overijs.
The 33-year-old emerged victorious from a three-man breakaway which also included Topsport Vlaanderen's Preben Van Hecke, who claimed third.
The 200km race started out with a different three-man move. Sander Armee (Topsport-Vlaanderen), Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) and Sierk-Jan De Haan (Cycling Team Jo Piels) spent the first half of the race off the front, but were caught at the halfway mark..
12 riders immediately counter-attacked to make a new breakaway: Staf Scheirlinckx (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Benjamin Gourgue and Frédéric Amorison (Landbouwkrediet), Sander Armee (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator), Frederik Veuchelen (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling), Pieter Ghyllebert (An Post - Sean Kelly), Alain Van Der Velde (Qin Cycling Team), Fabio Polazzi and James Van Landschoot (Verandas Willems), Hakan Nilsson (Continental Team Differdange), Sebastian Forke (Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse) and Jasper Ockeloen (Rabobank Continental) had 38 seconds at the start of the 8 local laps, but the group did not stay together long.
Amorison, Gourgue and Vuechelen were the only three remaining off the front as a chase group of nine reshuffled from the peloton.
In the second group were three other Landbouwkrediet riders, Davy Commeyne, Geert Verheyen and Sébastien Delfosse along with Leukemans and Hoogerland (Vacansoleil), Andy Cappelle and Gregory Habeaux (Verandas Willems), David Boily (Spidertech p/b Planet Energy) and Huub Duyn (Team Netapp).
As the chasers caught the lead trio, riders jumped away from the peloton not far behind, forming a new group in the lead with Van Hecke, Enrico Franzoi, Amorison, Commeyne, Gourgue, Floris Goesinnen (Skil-Shimano), Leukemans, Vuechelen, Marcato and Hoogerland.
Coming into the final lap, Leukemans attacked the break and was joined by Van Hecke and Marcato to form the ultimate selection.
The Topsport Vlaanderen rider was severely outnumbered, but contributed to the work to create a gap of more than a minute coming into the line. Leukemans easily won the sprint and was followed across the line by his teammate, with Van Hecke satisfied with third.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil
|4:34:52
|2
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil
|0:00:04
|3
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:05
|4
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil
|0:01:33
|5
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:35
|6
|Davy Commeijne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:53
|7
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|8
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil
|9
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Bkcp-powerplus
|10
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:26
|11
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet - EBH Elshof
|12
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:47
|13
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Palmans Cras
|14
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Netapp
|0:02:50
|15
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Palmans Cras
|16
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Willems Verandas
|17
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Presented By Planet Energy
|18
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil
|19
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Willems Verandas
|20
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|21
|Marc Goos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|22
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano
|23
|Sibrecht Pieters (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|24
|Sebastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|25
|Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|26
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Willems Verandas
|27
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Van Vliet - EBH Elshof
|28
|Thijs Al (Ned) AA Cycling Team
|0:02:51
|29
|Niels Albert (Bel) Bkcp-powerplus
|30
|Matthew Brammeier (Ire) An Post-M Donnelly-Grant Thornton - S
|0:06:10
|31
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans Cras
|0:08:43
|32
|Kevin Van Dyck (Bel) Van Goethem-prorace Cycling Team
|33
|Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Willems Verandas
|34
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Kuota-Indeland
|35
|Han Feng (Chn) Skil-Shimano
|36
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|37
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha
|38
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil-Shimano
|39
|Remco Broers (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|40
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans Cras
|41
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|42
|Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|43
|Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|44
|Matthias Bertling (Ger) Kuota-Indeland
|45
|Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|46
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|47
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech Presented By Planet Energy
|48
|Alex Schmitt (Ger) Kuota-Indeland
|49
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|50
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|51
|Garrit Broeders (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|52
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Differdange
|53
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|54
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|55
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|56
|Kim Lachmann (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|57
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Willems Verandas
|58
|Gil Suray (Bel) An Post-M Donnelly-Grant Thornton - S
|59
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) Bkcp-powerplus
|60
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|61
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Bkcp-powerplus
|62
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|63
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|64
|Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|65
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|66
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Bel) Van Vliet - EBH Elshof
|67
|Jempy Drucker (Ned) Team Differdange
|68
|Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) AA Cycling Team
|69
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|70
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|71
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|72
|Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|73
|Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|74
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|75
|Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|76
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil
|77
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post-M Donnelly-Grant Thornton - S
|78
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
