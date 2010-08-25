Trending

Leukemans leads Vacansoleil 1-2

Marcato, Van Hecke nab podium spots

Vacansoleil rider Bjorn Leukemans.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Björn Leukemans grabbed his first victory of the season, topping a Vacansoleil 1-2 along with teammate Marco Marcato in the Druivenkoers-Overijs.

The 33-year-old emerged victorious from a three-man breakaway which also included Topsport Vlaanderen's Preben Van Hecke, who claimed third.

The 200km race started out with a different three-man move. Sander Armee (Topsport-Vlaanderen), Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) and Sierk-Jan De Haan (Cycling Team Jo Piels) spent the first half of the race off the front, but were caught at the halfway mark..

12 riders immediately counter-attacked to make a new breakaway: Staf Scheirlinckx (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Benjamin Gourgue and Frédéric Amorison (Landbouwkrediet), Sander Armee (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator), Frederik Veuchelen (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling), Pieter Ghyllebert (An Post - Sean Kelly), Alain Van Der Velde (Qin Cycling Team), Fabio Polazzi and James Van Landschoot (Verandas Willems), Hakan Nilsson (Continental Team Differdange), Sebastian Forke (Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse) and Jasper Ockeloen (Rabobank Continental) had 38 seconds at the start of the 8 local laps, but the group did not stay together long.

Amorison, Gourgue and Vuechelen were the only three remaining off the front as a chase group of nine reshuffled from the peloton.

In the second group were three other Landbouwkrediet riders, Davy Commeyne, Geert Verheyen and Sébastien Delfosse along with Leukemans and Hoogerland (Vacansoleil), Andy Cappelle and Gregory Habeaux (Verandas Willems), David Boily (Spidertech p/b Planet Energy) and Huub Duyn (Team Netapp).

As the chasers caught the lead trio, riders jumped away from the peloton not far behind, forming a new group in the lead with Van Hecke, Enrico Franzoi, Amorison, Commeyne, Gourgue, Floris Goesinnen (Skil-Shimano), Leukemans, Vuechelen, Marcato and Hoogerland.

Coming into the final lap, Leukemans attacked the break and was joined by Van Hecke and Marcato to form the ultimate selection.

The Topsport Vlaanderen rider was severely outnumbered, but contributed to the work to create a gap of more than a minute coming into the line. Leukemans easily won the sprint and was followed across the line by his teammate, with Van Hecke satisfied with third.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil4:34:52
2Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil0:00:04
3Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:05
4Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil0:01:33
5Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:01:35
6Davy Commeijne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:01:53
7Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil-Shimano
8Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil
9Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Bkcp-powerplus
10Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:26
11Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet - EBH Elshof
12Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:47
13Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Palmans Cras
14Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Netapp0:02:50
15Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Palmans Cras
16James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Willems Verandas
17Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Presented By Planet Energy
18Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil
19Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Willems Verandas
20Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
21Marc Goos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
22Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano
23Sibrecht Pieters (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
24Sebastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
25Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
26Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Willems Verandas
27Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Van Vliet - EBH Elshof
28Thijs Al (Ned) AA Cycling Team0:02:51
29Niels Albert (Bel) Bkcp-powerplus
30Matthew Brammeier (Ire) An Post-M Donnelly-Grant Thornton - S0:06:10
31Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans Cras0:08:43
32Kevin Van Dyck (Bel) Van Goethem-prorace Cycling Team
33Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Willems Verandas
34Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Kuota-Indeland
35Han Feng (Chn) Skil-Shimano
36Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
37Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha
38Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil-Shimano
39Remco Broers (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
40Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans Cras
41Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
42Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
43Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
44Matthias Bertling (Ger) Kuota-Indeland
45Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
46Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
47David Boily (Can) Spidertech Presented By Planet Energy
48Alex Schmitt (Ger) Kuota-Indeland
49Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
50Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
51Garrit Broeders (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
52Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Differdange
53Maarten Neyens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
54Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
55Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
56Kim Lachmann (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
57Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Willems Verandas
58Gil Suray (Bel) An Post-M Donnelly-Grant Thornton - S
59Wietse Bosmans (Bel) Bkcp-powerplus
60Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
61Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Bkcp-powerplus
62Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
63Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
64Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
65Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
66Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Bel) Van Vliet - EBH Elshof
67Jempy Drucker (Ned) Team Differdange
68Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) AA Cycling Team
69Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil-Shimano
70Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
71Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
72Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
73Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
74Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
75Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
76Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil
77Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post-M Donnelly-Grant Thornton - S
78Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator

