Trending

Eeckhout tops Casper in photo finish

Neo-pro Sergent brings home overall win in RadioShack sweep

Image 1 of 15

Dominique Rollin (FDJ)

Dominique Rollin (FDJ)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 15

Overall winner Jesse Sergent (RadioShack)

Overall winner Jesse Sergent (RadioShack)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 15

40-year-old Niko Eeckhout took out the final stage in a photo finish

40-year-old Niko Eeckhout took out the final stage in a photo finish
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 4 of 15

Niko Eeckhout took his 81st career win.

Niko Eeckhout took his 81st career win.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 5 of 15

Sebastien Rosseler (RadioShack) and Niko Eeckhout (An Post Sean Kelly)

Sebastien Rosseler (RadioShack) and Niko Eeckhout (An Post Sean Kelly)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 6 of 15

The sprint came down to a photo finish between Niko Eeckhout (An Post Sean Kelly) and Jimmy Casper (Saur Sojasun)

The sprint came down to a photo finish between Niko Eeckhout (An Post Sean Kelly) and Jimmy Casper (Saur Sojasun)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 7 of 15

Jimmy Casper (R) makes a late lunge for the line

Jimmy Casper (R) makes a late lunge for the line
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 8 of 15

The Cofidis team tries to close the gap

The Cofidis team tries to close the gap
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 9 of 15

Yukira Arashiro (Europcar) made the lead group

Yukira Arashiro (Europcar) made the lead group
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 10 of 15

Sebastien Rosseler (RadioShack) in the front group

Sebastien Rosseler (RadioShack) in the front group
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 11 of 15

Jimmy Casper (Saur Sojasun) leads the race

Jimmy Casper (Saur Sojasun) leads the race
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 12 of 15

David Boucher (Omega Pharma-Lotto) goes for the mountain points

David Boucher (Omega Pharma-Lotto) goes for the mountain points
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 13 of 15

Jesse Sergent (RadioShack)

Jesse Sergent (RadioShack)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 14 of 15

The lead group hits the Kemmelberg

The lead group hits the Kemmelberg
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 15 of 15

Jesse Sergent (RadioShack) confirmed his promise at the Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen

Jesse Sergent (RadioShack) confirmed his promise at the Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Nico Eeckhout of An Post-Sean Kelly won the the mass sprint of the final stage of the Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen, nosing out Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun) in a photo finish. Third place went to FdJ's Dominique Rollin.

It was the first season win for the 40-year-old Eeckhout, who is 18 years older than overall race winner, Jesse Sergent (RadioShack).

"I didn't think I had won," said winner Eeckhout after the judges reviewed the photo finish. "Casper came from behind me quickly. It's quite nice that I succeeded."

"It's my 81st professional victory, but I'm most surprised I could return after my back injury. I have a lot of pain. Today I had a good day, but it could be the last. But even if I don't win any more this year, I'm satisfied," Eeckhout said.

RadioShack's Jesse Sergent arrived at the finish with the lead group, which had broken away early in the race, to claim the overall victory.

Sergent, a New Zealander in his first ProTour year, had won the opening time trial to take the race lead, which he never relinquished. He was joined on the final podium, as he was on the opening stage, by his RadioShack teammates, with Sebastien Rosseler second overall and Michal Kwiatkowski third.

The RadioShack team put its leaders near the front of the race early in the day to avoid being caught behind any splits on a blustery day, but Sergent said he never thought the lead group would stay clear to the end. “It’s always better to be in the front than to chase the whole day, but that was not really my intention,” said Sergent. "I never thought that we would stay in the front for 175k, but we did because Oliveira, Rosseler and Kwiatkowski worked so hard for me today. It’s unreal what they did. It’s unreal what I have now too. I just won my first stage race as a pro rider.”

Sergent may have begun the season as a relative unknown in professional road cycling, but his success is not unprecedented. After claiming the silver medal in the pursuit at the track world championships last year, he won the time trial stage in the Tour of Gila over specialists Levi Leipheimer and Dave Zabriskie.

“The people who only follow road cycling will know me soon enough now,” said Sergent. “I will still do the track and will enjoy it and will work toward the next Olympic Games, but you will see me more and more on the road. After London 2012 I will probably be a fulltime road cyclist.”

RadioShack's stay-out-of-trouble strategy pulled away a large group just 30km into the race. The leading peloton consisted of Leonardo Duque (Cofidis), Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Quick Step), David Boucher, Klaas Lodewyck, Sven Vandousselaere (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Jan Ghyselinck (HTC Highroad), Sebastien Rosseler, Michael Kwiatkowski, Nelson Santos Olivera, Jesse Sergent (RadioShack), Wouter Mol, Jens Mouris (Vacansoleil), Matthieu Ladagnous, Dominique Rollin (FDJ), Yukiya Arashiro, Sébastien Chavanel (Europcar), Jimmy Casper, Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun), Jarl Salomein (Topsport Vlaanderen), Bert De Backer (Skil Shimano), and Nico Eeckhout (An Post - Sean Kelly).

For much of the race, the group held a small gap, but with less than 40 km to go, the chasing peloton gave up, and the leaders pulled the gap out to three minutes and growing. Ghyselinck attacked with 20 km to go, but was caught again at the 3km marker. RadioShack kept the pace so high that a number of riders dropped off.

Further attacks followed but it came to the mass sprint, with Eeckhout and Casper crossing the finish line together.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly4:31:24
2Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
3Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
4Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
5Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
6Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
7Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
8Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
9Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
10Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
11Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
12Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
13Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
14Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
15Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:06
16Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad0:00:35
17David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:07
18Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:15
19Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack0:04:12
20James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:05:15
21Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:05:35
22Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
23Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
24Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
25Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
26Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
27Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
28Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
29Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
30Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
31David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
32Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
33Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
34Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
35Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
36Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
37Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
38Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
39Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
40Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
41Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp
42Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
43Björn Schröder (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
44Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
45Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
46Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
47Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
48Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
49Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Mercury
50Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
51Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
52Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar
53Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
54Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
55Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
56Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
57Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
58Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
59Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
60Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
61Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
62Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
63Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
64Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
65Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
66Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
67Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
68Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
69Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
71Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
72Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
73Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
74Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
75Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
76Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
77Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
78Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
79Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
80Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
81Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
82Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
83Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
84Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
85Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
86Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
87Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
88Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
89Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
90Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
91Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
92John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
93Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
94Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
95Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
96Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
97Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
98Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
99Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
100Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
101Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
102Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
103James Spragg (GBr) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
104Hamish Robert Haynes (GBr) Colba - Mercury
105Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
106Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:07:04
107Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
108Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
109Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
110Tom Stubbe (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
111Robert Hayles (GBr) Endura Racing0:09:03
112Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
113Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
114Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
115Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:11:53

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly15pts
2Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun12
3Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ10
4Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano7
5Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar6
6Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
7Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator4
8Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack3
9Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ2
10Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar1
11Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun

Sprint 1 - km 32,8, De Engel Ichtegem
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3pts
2Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ2
3Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1

Sprint 2 - km 95,8 Kemmelberg - Kemmel
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ3pts
2Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
3Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ1

Sprint 3 - km 166,5 - Ichtegem
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ3pts
2Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ2
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4:31:24
2Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
4Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
5Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
6Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad4:31:59
7Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack4:35:36
8Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke4:36:59
9Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
10Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
11Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
12Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
13Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
14David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
15Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
16Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
17Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
18Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
19Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
20Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
21Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Mercury
22Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
23Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
24Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
25Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
26Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
27Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
28Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
29Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
30Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
31Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
32Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
33Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
34Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
35Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
37Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
38Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
39Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
40Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
41Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
42Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
43Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
44John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
45Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
46Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
47Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
48Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
49Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
50Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
51James Spragg (GBr) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
52Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team4:38:28
53Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
54Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse4:40:27
55Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
56Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
57Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team4:43:17

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Radioshack13:34:12
2Team Europcar13:39:47
3FDJ
4Saur - Sojasun13:39:53
5Omega Pharma-Lotto13:41:54
6Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team13:43:02
7Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator13:45:22
8An Post - Sean Kelly
9Skil - Shimano
10Quickstep Cycling Team
11HTC-Highroad13:45:57
12Veranda's Willems - Accent13:50:37
13Nutrixxion Sparkasse13:50:57
14Rabobank Continental Team
15Cyclingteam De Rijke
16Ag2R La Mondiale
17Team Spidertech Powered By C10
18Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
19Landbouwkrediet13:52:26
20Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
21Endura Racing13:54:25

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack8:33:02
2Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack8:33:12
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
4Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ8:33:17
5Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ8:33:20
6Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8:33:21
7Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun8:33:22
8Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly8:33:26
9Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar8:33:35
10Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto8:33:42
11Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun8:33:44
12Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
13Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar8:33:51
14Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator8:33:58
15Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad8:34:02
16Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano8:34:37
17David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto8:35:39
18Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8:37:08
19Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack8:37:29
20Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack8:38:47
21Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
22Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad8:38:48
23Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek8:38:51
24John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad8:38:53
25Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano8:38:58
26Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack8:39:00
27Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
28Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team8:39:02
29David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar8:39:03
30Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad8:39:04
31Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
32Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8:39:05
33Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly8:39:07
34Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad8:39:08
35Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack8:39:09
36Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack8:39:11
37Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team8:39:13
38Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
39Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne8:39:14
40Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
41Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
42Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C108:39:15
43Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
44Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly8:39:16
45Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
46Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
47Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
48Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse8:39:17
49Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
50Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
51Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8:39:19
52Björn Schröder (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse8:39:20
53Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
54Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
55Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator8:39:21
56Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
57Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ8:39:22
58Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
59Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
60Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
61Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ8:39:23
62Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
63Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent8:39:24
64Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun8:39:25
65Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
66Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team8:39:26
67Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent8:39:27
68Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8:39:28
69Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
70Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar
71Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator8:39:29
72Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
73James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
74Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek8:39:30
75Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp8:39:31
76Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
77Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
78Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
79Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto8:39:32
80Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
81Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8:39:33
82Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
83Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
84Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun8:39:34
85Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet8:39:35
86Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly8:39:36
87Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Mercury8:39:39
88Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team8:39:42
89Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
90Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke8:39:44
91Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C108:39:46
92Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar8:39:49
93Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing8:39:51
94Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet8:39:53
95Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator8:39:55
96Hamish Robert Haynes (GBr) Colba - Mercury8:40:12
97James Spragg (GBr) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly8:40:13
98Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team8:40:30
99Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano8:40:37
100Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun8:40:52
101Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly8:41:00
102Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
103Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet8:41:01
104Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano8:41:05
105Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar8:41:10
106Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team8:41:11
107Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto8:42:58
108Tom Stubbe (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly8:43:14
109Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
110Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse8:43:40
111Robert Hayles (GBr) Endura Racing8:44:55
112Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse8:45:34
113Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team8:46:00
114Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8:53:36
115Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet8:54:55

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ17pts
2Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack15
3Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly15
4John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad15
5Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek14
6Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun13
7Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack12
8Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack12
9Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack10
10Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne10
11Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun8
12Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano7
13Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C107
14Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team7
15David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
16Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ6
17Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar6
18Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team6
19Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
20Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad5
21Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ5
22Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
23Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator4
24Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack4
25Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
26Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
27Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team2
28Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar1
29Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ7pts
2David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
3Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun5
4Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ4
5Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
6Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
7Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team2
8Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack1
9Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack8:33:02
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack8:33:12
3Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto8:33:42
4Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team8:33:44
5Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator8:33:58
6Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad8:34:02
7Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack8:37:29
8Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack8:38:47
9Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad8:38:48
10John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad8:38:53
11Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano8:38:58
12Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team8:39:02
13David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar8:39:03
14Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad8:39:04
15Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
16Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack8:39:09
17Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team8:39:13
18Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
19Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne8:39:14
20Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke8:39:15
21Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly8:39:16
22Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
23Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse8:39:17
24Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
25Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
26Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8:39:19
27Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun8:39:20
28Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team8:39:21
29Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ8:39:22
30Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
31Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
32Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team8:39:26
33Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent8:39:27
34Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8:39:28
35Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
36Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto8:39:32
37Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
38Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8:39:33
39Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
40Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun8:39:34
41Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly8:39:36
42Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Mercury8:39:39
43Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team8:39:42
44Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke8:39:44
45Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C108:39:46
46Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator8:39:55
47James Spragg (GBr) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly8:40:13
48Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team8:40:30
49Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano8:40:37
50Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet8:41:01
51Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar8:41:10
52Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto8:42:58
53Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team8:43:14
54Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse8:43:40
55Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse8:45:34
56Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team8:46:00
57Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8:53:36

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Radioshack25:39:26
2FDJ25:45:57
3Saur - Sojasun25:46:18
4Team Europcar25:46:21
5Omega Pharma-Lotto25:48:42
6Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team25:49:09
7Skil - Shimano25:51:45
8HTC-Highroad25:51:51
9An Post - Sean Kelly25:51:59
10Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator25:52:12
11Quickstep Cycling Team25:52:26
12Rabobank Continental Team25:57:07
13Team Spidertech Powered By C1025:57:10
14Veranda's Willems - Accent25:57:41
15Cyclingteam De Rijke25:57:42
16Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne25:57:44
17Ag2R La Mondiale25:58:10
18Nutrixxion Sparkasse25:58:12
19Landbouwkrediet25:59:41
20Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly25:59:44
21Endura Racing26:01:39

Latest on Cyclingnews