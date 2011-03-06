Image 1 of 15 Dominique Rollin (FDJ) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 15 Overall winner Jesse Sergent (RadioShack) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 15 40-year-old Niko Eeckhout took out the final stage in a photo finish (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 15 Niko Eeckhout took his 81st career win. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 15 Sebastien Rosseler (RadioShack) and Niko Eeckhout (An Post Sean Kelly) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 15 The sprint came down to a photo finish between Niko Eeckhout (An Post Sean Kelly) and Jimmy Casper (Saur Sojasun) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 15 Jimmy Casper (R) makes a late lunge for the line (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 15 The Cofidis team tries to close the gap (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 9 of 15 Yukira Arashiro (Europcar) made the lead group (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 10 of 15 Sebastien Rosseler (RadioShack) in the front group (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 11 of 15 Jimmy Casper (Saur Sojasun) leads the race (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 12 of 15 David Boucher (Omega Pharma-Lotto) goes for the mountain points (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 13 of 15 Jesse Sergent (RadioShack) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 14 of 15 The lead group hits the Kemmelberg (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 15 of 15 Jesse Sergent (RadioShack) confirmed his promise at the Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Nico Eeckhout of An Post-Sean Kelly won the the mass sprint of the final stage of the Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen, nosing out Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun) in a photo finish. Third place went to FdJ's Dominique Rollin.

It was the first season win for the 40-year-old Eeckhout, who is 18 years older than overall race winner, Jesse Sergent (RadioShack).

"I didn't think I had won," said winner Eeckhout after the judges reviewed the photo finish. "Casper came from behind me quickly. It's quite nice that I succeeded."

"It's my 81st professional victory, but I'm most surprised I could return after my back injury. I have a lot of pain. Today I had a good day, but it could be the last. But even if I don't win any more this year, I'm satisfied," Eeckhout said.

RadioShack's Jesse Sergent arrived at the finish with the lead group, which had broken away early in the race, to claim the overall victory.

Sergent, a New Zealander in his first ProTour year, had won the opening time trial to take the race lead, which he never relinquished. He was joined on the final podium, as he was on the opening stage, by his RadioShack teammates, with Sebastien Rosseler second overall and Michal Kwiatkowski third.

The RadioShack team put its leaders near the front of the race early in the day to avoid being caught behind any splits on a blustery day, but Sergent said he never thought the lead group would stay clear to the end. “It’s always better to be in the front than to chase the whole day, but that was not really my intention,” said Sergent. "I never thought that we would stay in the front for 175k, but we did because Oliveira, Rosseler and Kwiatkowski worked so hard for me today. It’s unreal what they did. It’s unreal what I have now too. I just won my first stage race as a pro rider.”

Sergent may have begun the season as a relative unknown in professional road cycling, but his success is not unprecedented. After claiming the silver medal in the pursuit at the track world championships last year, he won the time trial stage in the Tour of Gila over specialists Levi Leipheimer and Dave Zabriskie.

“The people who only follow road cycling will know me soon enough now,” said Sergent. “I will still do the track and will enjoy it and will work toward the next Olympic Games, but you will see me more and more on the road. After London 2012 I will probably be a fulltime road cyclist.”

RadioShack's stay-out-of-trouble strategy pulled away a large group just 30km into the race. The leading peloton consisted of Leonardo Duque (Cofidis), Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Quick Step), David Boucher, Klaas Lodewyck, Sven Vandousselaere (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Jan Ghyselinck (HTC Highroad), Sebastien Rosseler, Michael Kwiatkowski, Nelson Santos Olivera, Jesse Sergent (RadioShack), Wouter Mol, Jens Mouris (Vacansoleil), Matthieu Ladagnous, Dominique Rollin (FDJ), Yukiya Arashiro, Sébastien Chavanel (Europcar), Jimmy Casper, Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun), Jarl Salomein (Topsport Vlaanderen), Bert De Backer (Skil Shimano), and Nico Eeckhout (An Post - Sean Kelly).

For much of the race, the group held a small gap, but with less than 40 km to go, the chasing peloton gave up, and the leaders pulled the gap out to three minutes and growing. Ghyselinck attacked with 20 km to go, but was caught again at the 3km marker. RadioShack kept the pace so high that a number of riders dropped off.

Further attacks followed but it came to the mass sprint, with Eeckhout and Casper crossing the finish line together.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 4:31:24 2 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 4 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 5 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 6 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 8 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 9 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 10 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 11 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 12 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 13 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 15 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:06 16 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 0:00:35 17 David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:07 18 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:15 19 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:04:12 20 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:05:15 21 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:05:35 22 Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 23 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 24 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 26 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 27 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 28 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 29 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 30 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 31 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 32 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing 33 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 34 Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 35 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 36 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 37 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 38 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 39 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 40 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 41 Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp 42 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 43 Björn Schröder (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 44 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 45 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 46 Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 47 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 48 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 49 Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Mercury 50 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 51 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 52 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar 53 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 54 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 55 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 56 Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 57 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 58 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 59 Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 60 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 61 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 62 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 63 Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 64 Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad 65 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 66 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 68 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 69 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 71 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 72 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 73 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 74 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 75 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 76 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 77 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 78 Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 79 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 80 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 81 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 82 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ 83 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 84 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 85 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 86 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 87 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 88 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 89 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 90 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 91 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad 92 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 93 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 94 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 95 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 96 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 97 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 98 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 99 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 100 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 101 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 102 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 103 James Spragg (GBr) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 104 Hamish Robert Haynes (GBr) Colba - Mercury 105 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 106 Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:07:04 107 Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 108 Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 109 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 110 Tom Stubbe (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 111 Robert Hayles (GBr) Endura Racing 0:09:03 112 Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 113 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 114 Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 115 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:11:53

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 15 pts 2 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 12 3 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 10 4 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 7 5 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 6 6 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 7 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 8 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 3 9 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 2 10 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 1 11 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun

Sprint 1 - km 32,8, De Engel Ichtegem # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3 pts 2 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 2 3 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1

Sprint 2 - km 95,8 Kemmelberg - Kemmel # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 3 pts 2 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 3 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 1

Sprint 3 - km 166,5 - Ichtegem # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 3 pts 2 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 2 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4:31:24 2 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 4 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 6 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 4:31:59 7 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 4:35:36 8 Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 4:36:59 9 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 10 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 12 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 13 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 14 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 15 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 16 Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 17 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 18 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 19 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 20 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 21 Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Mercury 22 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 23 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 24 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 25 Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 26 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 27 Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 28 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 29 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 30 Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 31 Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad 32 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 33 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 34 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 37 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 38 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 39 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 40 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 41 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 42 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 43 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 44 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 45 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 46 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 47 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 48 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 49 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 50 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 51 James Spragg (GBr) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 52 Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 4:38:28 53 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 54 Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 4:40:27 55 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 56 Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 57 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 4:43:17

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Radioshack 13:34:12 2 Team Europcar 13:39:47 3 FDJ 4 Saur - Sojasun 13:39:53 5 Omega Pharma-Lotto 13:41:54 6 Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 13:43:02 7 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 13:45:22 8 An Post - Sean Kelly 9 Skil - Shimano 10 Quickstep Cycling Team 11 HTC-Highroad 13:45:57 12 Veranda's Willems - Accent 13:50:37 13 Nutrixxion Sparkasse 13:50:57 14 Rabobank Continental Team 15 Cyclingteam De Rijke 16 Ag2R La Mondiale 17 Team Spidertech Powered By C10 18 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 19 Landbouwkrediet 13:52:26 20 Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 21 Endura Racing 13:54:25

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 8:33:02 2 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 8:33:12 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 4 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 8:33:17 5 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 8:33:20 6 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8:33:21 7 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 8:33:22 8 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 8:33:26 9 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 8:33:35 10 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8:33:42 11 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 8:33:44 12 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 13 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 8:33:51 14 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 8:33:58 15 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 8:34:02 16 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 8:34:37 17 David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8:35:39 18 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8:37:08 19 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 8:37:29 20 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 8:38:47 21 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 22 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 8:38:48 23 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 8:38:51 24 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 8:38:53 25 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 8:38:58 26 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 8:39:00 27 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 28 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 8:39:02 29 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 8:39:03 30 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 8:39:04 31 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 32 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8:39:05 33 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 8:39:07 34 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad 8:39:08 35 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 8:39:09 36 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 8:39:11 37 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 8:39:13 38 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 39 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8:39:14 40 Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 41 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 42 Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 8:39:15 43 Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 44 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 8:39:16 45 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 46 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 47 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 48 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 8:39:17 49 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 50 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 51 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8:39:19 52 Björn Schröder (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 8:39:20 53 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 54 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 55 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 8:39:21 56 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 57 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 8:39:22 58 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 60 Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad 61 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ 8:39:23 62 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 63 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 8:39:24 64 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 8:39:25 65 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 66 Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 8:39:26 67 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 8:39:27 68 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8:39:28 69 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 70 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar 71 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 8:39:29 72 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 73 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 74 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 8:39:30 75 Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp 8:39:31 76 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 77 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 78 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 79 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8:39:32 80 Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 81 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8:39:33 82 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 83 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 84 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 8:39:34 85 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 8:39:35 86 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 8:39:36 87 Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Mercury 8:39:39 88 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 8:39:42 89 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 90 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 8:39:44 91 Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 8:39:46 92 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 8:39:49 93 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing 8:39:51 94 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 8:39:53 95 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 8:39:55 96 Hamish Robert Haynes (GBr) Colba - Mercury 8:40:12 97 James Spragg (GBr) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 8:40:13 98 Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 8:40:30 99 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 8:40:37 100 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 8:40:52 101 Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 8:41:00 102 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 103 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 8:41:01 104 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 8:41:05 105 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 8:41:10 106 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 8:41:11 107 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8:42:58 108 Tom Stubbe (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 8:43:14 109 Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 110 Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 8:43:40 111 Robert Hayles (GBr) Endura Racing 8:44:55 112 Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 8:45:34 113 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 8:46:00 114 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8:53:36 115 Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 8:54:55

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 17 pts 2 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 15 3 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 15 4 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 15 5 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 14 6 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 13 7 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 12 8 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 12 9 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 10 10 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 11 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 8 12 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 7 13 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 7 14 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 7 15 David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 16 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 6 17 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 6 18 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 6 19 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 20 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 5 21 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 5 22 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 23 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 24 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 4 25 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 26 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 27 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 28 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 1 29 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 7 pts 2 David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 3 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 5 4 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 4 5 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 6 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 7 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 8 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 1 9 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 8:33:02 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 8:33:12 3 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8:33:42 4 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 8:33:44 5 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 8:33:58 6 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 8:34:02 7 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 8:37:29 8 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 8:38:47 9 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 8:38:48 10 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 8:38:53 11 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 8:38:58 12 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 8:39:02 13 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 8:39:03 14 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 8:39:04 15 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 16 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 8:39:09 17 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 8:39:13 18 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 19 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8:39:14 20 Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 8:39:15 21 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 8:39:16 22 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 23 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 8:39:17 24 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 25 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 26 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8:39:19 27 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 8:39:20 28 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 8:39:21 29 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 8:39:22 30 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad 32 Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 8:39:26 33 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 8:39:27 34 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8:39:28 35 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 36 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8:39:32 37 Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 38 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8:39:33 39 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 40 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 8:39:34 41 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 8:39:36 42 Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Mercury 8:39:39 43 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 8:39:42 44 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 8:39:44 45 Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 8:39:46 46 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 8:39:55 47 James Spragg (GBr) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 8:40:13 48 Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 8:40:30 49 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 8:40:37 50 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 8:41:01 51 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 8:41:10 52 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8:42:58 53 Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 8:43:14 54 Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 8:43:40 55 Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 8:45:34 56 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 8:46:00 57 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8:53:36