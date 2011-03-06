Eeckhout tops Casper in photo finish
Neo-pro Sergent brings home overall win in RadioShack sweep
Nico Eeckhout of An Post-Sean Kelly won the the mass sprint of the final stage of the Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen, nosing out Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun) in a photo finish. Third place went to FdJ's Dominique Rollin.
It was the first season win for the 40-year-old Eeckhout, who is 18 years older than overall race winner, Jesse Sergent (RadioShack).
"I didn't think I had won," said winner Eeckhout after the judges reviewed the photo finish. "Casper came from behind me quickly. It's quite nice that I succeeded."
"It's my 81st professional victory, but I'm most surprised I could return after my back injury. I have a lot of pain. Today I had a good day, but it could be the last. But even if I don't win any more this year, I'm satisfied," Eeckhout said.
RadioShack's Jesse Sergent arrived at the finish with the lead group, which had broken away early in the race, to claim the overall victory.
Sergent, a New Zealander in his first ProTour year, had won the opening time trial to take the race lead, which he never relinquished. He was joined on the final podium, as he was on the opening stage, by his RadioShack teammates, with Sebastien Rosseler second overall and Michal Kwiatkowski third.
The RadioShack team put its leaders near the front of the race early in the day to avoid being caught behind any splits on a blustery day, but Sergent said he never thought the lead group would stay clear to the end. “It’s always better to be in the front than to chase the whole day, but that was not really my intention,” said Sergent. "I never thought that we would stay in the front for 175k, but we did because Oliveira, Rosseler and Kwiatkowski worked so hard for me today. It’s unreal what they did. It’s unreal what I have now too. I just won my first stage race as a pro rider.”
Sergent may have begun the season as a relative unknown in professional road cycling, but his success is not unprecedented. After claiming the silver medal in the pursuit at the track world championships last year, he won the time trial stage in the Tour of Gila over specialists Levi Leipheimer and Dave Zabriskie.
“The people who only follow road cycling will know me soon enough now,” said Sergent. “I will still do the track and will enjoy it and will work toward the next Olympic Games, but you will see me more and more on the road. After London 2012 I will probably be a fulltime road cyclist.”
RadioShack's stay-out-of-trouble strategy pulled away a large group just 30km into the race. The leading peloton consisted of Leonardo Duque (Cofidis), Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Quick Step), David Boucher, Klaas Lodewyck, Sven Vandousselaere (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Jan Ghyselinck (HTC Highroad), Sebastien Rosseler, Michael Kwiatkowski, Nelson Santos Olivera, Jesse Sergent (RadioShack), Wouter Mol, Jens Mouris (Vacansoleil), Matthieu Ladagnous, Dominique Rollin (FDJ), Yukiya Arashiro, Sébastien Chavanel (Europcar), Jimmy Casper, Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun), Jarl Salomein (Topsport Vlaanderen), Bert De Backer (Skil Shimano), and Nico Eeckhout (An Post - Sean Kelly).
For much of the race, the group held a small gap, but with less than 40 km to go, the chasing peloton gave up, and the leaders pulled the gap out to three minutes and growing. Ghyselinck attacked with 20 km to go, but was caught again at the 3km marker. RadioShack kept the pace so high that a number of riders dropped off.
Further attacks followed but it came to the mass sprint, with Eeckhout and Casper crossing the finish line together.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|4:31:24
|2
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|4
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|5
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|9
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|10
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|11
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|12
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|13
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|15
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:06
|16
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:35
|17
|David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:07
|18
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:15
|19
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:04:12
|20
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:05:15
|21
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:05:35
|22
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|23
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|24
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|26
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|27
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|28
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|29
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|31
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|32
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
|33
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|34
|Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|35
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|36
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|37
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|38
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|39
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|40
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|41
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp
|42
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|43
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|44
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|45
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|46
|Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|47
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|48
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|49
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|50
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|51
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|52
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar
|53
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|54
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|55
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|56
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|57
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|58
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|59
|Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|60
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|61
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|62
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|63
|Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|64
|Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
|65
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|66
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|68
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|69
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|72
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|73
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|74
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|75
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|76
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|77
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|78
|Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|79
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|80
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|81
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|82
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|83
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|84
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|85
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|86
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|87
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|88
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|89
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|90
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|91
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|92
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|93
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|94
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|95
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|96
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|99
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|100
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|101
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|102
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|103
|James Spragg (GBr) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|104
|Hamish Robert Haynes (GBr) Colba - Mercury
|105
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|106
|Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:07:04
|107
|Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|108
|Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|109
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|110
|Tom Stubbe (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|111
|Robert Hayles (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:09:03
|112
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|113
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|114
|Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|115
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:11:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|15
|pts
|2
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|12
|3
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|10
|4
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|7
|5
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|6
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|7
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|8
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|3
|9
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|2
|10
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|1
|11
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|pts
|2
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|2
|3
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|3
|pts
|2
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|3
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|3
|pts
|2
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|2
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4:31:24
|2
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|4
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|6
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|4:31:59
|7
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|4:35:36
|8
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|4:36:59
|9
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|10
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|12
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|13
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|15
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|16
|Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|17
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|18
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|19
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|20
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|21
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|22
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|23
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|24
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|25
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|26
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|27
|Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|28
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|29
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|30
|Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|31
|Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
|32
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|33
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|37
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|38
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|39
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|40
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|41
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|42
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|43
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|44
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|45
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|46
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|48
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|49
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|50
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|51
|James Spragg (GBr) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|52
|Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|4:38:28
|53
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|54
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|4:40:27
|55
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|56
|Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|57
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|4:43:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Radioshack
|13:34:12
|2
|Team Europcar
|13:39:47
|3
|FDJ
|4
|Saur - Sojasun
|13:39:53
|5
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|13:41:54
|6
|Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|13:43:02
|7
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|13:45:22
|8
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|9
|Skil - Shimano
|10
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|11
|HTC-Highroad
|13:45:57
|12
|Veranda's Willems - Accent
|13:50:37
|13
|Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|13:50:57
|14
|Rabobank Continental Team
|15
|Cyclingteam De Rijke
|16
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|17
|Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|18
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|19
|Landbouwkrediet
|13:52:26
|20
|Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|21
|Endura Racing
|13:54:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|8:33:02
|2
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|8:33:12
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|4
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|8:33:17
|5
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|8:33:20
|6
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8:33:21
|7
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|8:33:22
|8
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|8:33:26
|9
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|8:33:35
|10
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8:33:42
|11
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|8:33:44
|12
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|13
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|8:33:51
|14
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8:33:58
|15
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|8:34:02
|16
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|8:34:37
|17
|David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8:35:39
|18
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8:37:08
|19
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|8:37:29
|20
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|8:38:47
|21
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|22
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|8:38:48
|23
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|8:38:51
|24
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|8:38:53
|25
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|8:38:58
|26
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|8:39:00
|27
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|8:39:02
|29
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|8:39:03
|30
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|8:39:04
|31
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|32
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8:39:05
|33
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|8:39:07
|34
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|8:39:08
|35
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|8:39:09
|36
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|8:39:11
|37
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|8:39:13
|38
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8:39:14
|40
|Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|41
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|42
|Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|8:39:15
|43
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|44
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|8:39:16
|45
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|46
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|47
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|48
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|8:39:17
|49
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|50
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|51
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8:39:19
|52
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|8:39:20
|53
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|54
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|55
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8:39:21
|56
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|57
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|8:39:22
|58
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|60
|Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
|61
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|8:39:23
|62
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|63
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|8:39:24
|64
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|8:39:25
|65
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|66
|Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|8:39:26
|67
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|8:39:27
|68
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8:39:28
|69
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|70
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar
|71
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8:39:29
|72
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|73
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|74
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|8:39:30
|75
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp
|8:39:31
|76
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|77
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|78
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|79
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8:39:32
|80
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|81
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8:39:33
|82
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|83
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|84
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|8:39:34
|85
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|8:39:35
|86
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|8:39:36
|87
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|8:39:39
|88
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|8:39:42
|89
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|90
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|8:39:44
|91
|Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|8:39:46
|92
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|8:39:49
|93
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
|8:39:51
|94
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|8:39:53
|95
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8:39:55
|96
|Hamish Robert Haynes (GBr) Colba - Mercury
|8:40:12
|97
|James Spragg (GBr) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|8:40:13
|98
|Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|8:40:30
|99
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|8:40:37
|100
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|8:40:52
|101
|Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|8:41:00
|102
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|103
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|8:41:01
|104
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|8:41:05
|105
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|8:41:10
|106
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|8:41:11
|107
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8:42:58
|108
|Tom Stubbe (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|8:43:14
|109
|Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|110
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|8:43:40
|111
|Robert Hayles (GBr) Endura Racing
|8:44:55
|112
|Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|8:45:34
|113
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|8:46:00
|114
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8:53:36
|115
|Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|8:54:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|17
|pts
|2
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|15
|3
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|15
|4
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|15
|5
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|14
|6
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|13
|7
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|12
|8
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|12
|9
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|10
|10
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|11
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|8
|12
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|7
|13
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|7
|14
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|7
|15
|David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|16
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|6
|17
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|18
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|19
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|20
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|5
|21
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|5
|22
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|23
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|24
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|4
|25
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|26
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|27
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|28
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|1
|29
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|7
|pts
|2
|David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|3
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|5
|4
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|4
|5
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|6
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|7
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|8
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|1
|9
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|8:33:02
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|8:33:12
|3
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8:33:42
|4
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|8:33:44
|5
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8:33:58
|6
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|8:34:02
|7
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|8:37:29
|8
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|8:38:47
|9
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|8:38:48
|10
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|8:38:53
|11
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|8:38:58
|12
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|8:39:02
|13
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|8:39:03
|14
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|8:39:04
|15
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|16
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|8:39:09
|17
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|8:39:13
|18
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8:39:14
|20
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|8:39:15
|21
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|8:39:16
|22
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|23
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|8:39:17
|24
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|25
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|26
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8:39:19
|27
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|8:39:20
|28
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|8:39:21
|29
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|8:39:22
|30
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
|32
|Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|8:39:26
|33
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|8:39:27
|34
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8:39:28
|35
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|36
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8:39:32
|37
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|38
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8:39:33
|39
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|40
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|8:39:34
|41
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|8:39:36
|42
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|8:39:39
|43
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|8:39:42
|44
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|8:39:44
|45
|Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|8:39:46
|46
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8:39:55
|47
|James Spragg (GBr) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|8:40:13
|48
|Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|8:40:30
|49
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|8:40:37
|50
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|8:41:01
|51
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|8:41:10
|52
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8:42:58
|53
|Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|8:43:14
|54
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|8:43:40
|55
|Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|8:45:34
|56
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|8:46:00
|57
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8:53:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Radioshack
|25:39:26
|2
|FDJ
|25:45:57
|3
|Saur - Sojasun
|25:46:18
|4
|Team Europcar
|25:46:21
|5
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|25:48:42
|6
|Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|25:49:09
|7
|Skil - Shimano
|25:51:45
|8
|HTC-Highroad
|25:51:51
|9
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|25:51:59
|10
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|25:52:12
|11
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|25:52:26
|12
|Rabobank Continental Team
|25:57:07
|13
|Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|25:57:10
|14
|Veranda's Willems - Accent
|25:57:41
|15
|Cyclingteam De Rijke
|25:57:42
|16
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|25:57:44
|17
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|25:58:10
|18
|Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|25:58:12
|19
|Landbouwkrediet
|25:59:41
|20
|Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|25:59:44
|21
|Endura Racing
|26:01:39
