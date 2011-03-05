Trending

Degenkolb nabs second win of 2011 in Bellegem

Sergent holds onto GC lead

John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) wins the second stage of the 3-days of West Flanders.

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) celebrates his second win of the season

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) wins over Wagner and Keukeleire (Cofidis)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) topped Robert Wagner (Leopard Trek) in Bellegem

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) celebrates his stage win in Bellegem.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Jesse Sergent (RadioShack) kept the overall lead in the Driesdaagse van West-Vlaanderen

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Jesse Sergent (RadioShack) leads the points classification

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
David Boucher (Omega Pharma-Lotto) leads the sprint classification

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Jesse Sergent (RadioShack) kept the leader's jersey overall and for best young rider.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) pushes ahead of Leopard-Trek's Robert Wagner.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

John Degenkolb of HTC-Highroad won the sprint on the second stage of the Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen, for his second win of the season. Robert Wagner of Leopard-Trek was second and last year's overall winner Jens Keukeleire was third. Jesse Sergent (RadioShack) held on to the overall lead.

The 22-year-old German is in his first ProTeam year. He has already won the second stage of the Tour of Algarve, where he outsprinted Tyler Farrar of Garmin-Cervelo.

The time gaps were so small following the opening stage's time trial, that many riders sought their chance for fame and glory. Multiple attacks in the first part of the race were unsuccessful, but after 34 km, going into a 1.9km long section of cobbles, three riders got away.

David Boucher (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Guillaume Bonnafond (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Jeff Vermeulen (De Rijke) came out of the cobbles with a 40 second lead, and they built it up to about three and a half minutes. Boucher moved into the virtual leader's jersey along the way.

They were unable to hold on to it though, and with 71km still to go, were caught. The peloton stayed nervous, with more attacks, all of them quickly pulled back. The last to get away were caught in the last kilometre. Skil-Shimano opened the sprint with 500 metres to go, but Degenkolb proved fastest.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad3:53:24
2Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
3Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
4Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
5Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
6Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
7Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
8Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
9Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
10Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
11Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
12Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
13Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
14Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
15Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
16Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
17Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
18Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
19Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
20Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
21Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
22Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
23Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
24Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
25Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
26Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
27Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
28Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
29Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
30Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
31Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
32Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
33Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
34Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
35Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
36Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
37Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
38Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
39Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
40Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
41Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
42Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
43Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
44Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
45Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
46Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
47Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
48Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
49Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
50Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
51Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
52Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
53Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
54Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
55Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
56Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
57Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
58Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
59Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
60Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
61David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
62Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
63Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
64Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
65Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
66Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
67Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
68Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar
69Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
70Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:21:53
71Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
72Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Mercury
73Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
74Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
75Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
76Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
77Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
78Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
79Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
80Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
81Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
82Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
83Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
84Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
85Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
86Björn Schröder (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
87Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
88Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
89Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
90Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
91Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
92Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
93Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
94Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp
95Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
96David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
97Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
98Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
99Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
100Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
101Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
102James Spragg (GBr) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
103Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
104Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ0:21:53
105Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
106James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
107Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
108Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
109Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
110Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
111Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
112Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
113Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
114Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
115Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
116Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
117Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
118Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
119Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
120Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
121Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp
122Michaël Baer (Swi) Team Netapp
123Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
124Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
125Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
126Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
127Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
128Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
129Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
130Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
131Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
132Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
133Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
134Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
135Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
136Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team
137Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
138Hamish Robert Haynes (GBr) Colba - Mercury
139Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
140Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
141Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
142Tom Van Becelaere (Bel) Colba - Mercury
143Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
144Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing0:00:25
145Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
146Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano0:00:56
147William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek0:01:23
148Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
149Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:01:46
150Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
151Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
152Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:52
153Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
154Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing0:01:55
155Robert Hayles (GBr) Endura Racing
156Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
157Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
158Bas Krauwel (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
159Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
160Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
161Tom Stubbe (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
162Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
163Michael Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
164Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
165Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
166Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
167James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing0:05:57
168Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:06:00
169Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek0:11:02
170Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
171Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
172Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
173Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
174Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
175Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
176Phillip Schulz (Ger) Colba - Mercury0:14:03
177Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
178Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
179Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
180Kevin Grieten (Bel) Colba - Mercury
181Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
182Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
183Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
184Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
185Jim Vercruyce (Bel) Colba - Mercury0:21:53

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack4:01:38
2Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack0:00:10
3Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
4Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
5Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack0:00:11
6Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
7Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek0:00:14
8Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack0:00:15
9John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:00:16
10Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:19
11Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
12Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:00:21
13Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:00:22
14Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
15Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack0:00:23
16Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
17Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad0:00:24
18Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
19Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad0:00:25
20Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
21David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:00:26
22Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
23Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad0:00:27
24Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
25Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:28
26Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp0:00:29
27Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:30
28David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
29Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad0:00:31
30Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
31Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
32Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:32
33Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
34Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:33
35Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:34
36Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
37Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
38Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:00:35
39Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team0:00:36
40Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
41Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
42Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:37
43Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
44Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
45Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
46Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:00:38
47Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
48Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
49Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:39
50Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
51Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
52Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
53Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:40
54Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
55Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
56Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
57Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:42
58Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
59Björn Schröder (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:00:43
60Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
61Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
62Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:00:44
63Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
64Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
65Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ0:00:45
66Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
67Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
68Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ0:00:46
69Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
70Tom Van Becelaere (Bel) Colba - Mercury
71Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
72Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:47
73Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team0:00:48
74Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
75Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
76Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
77Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:49
78Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
79Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
80Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
81Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
82Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
83Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:50
84Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:51
85Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
86Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
87Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
88Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar
89Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
90Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:52
91Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
92Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
93Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
94Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:53
95Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
96Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
97Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:00:54
98Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp
99Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
100Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
101Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
102Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:55
103Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
104Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
105Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
106Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:56
107Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
108Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
109Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
110Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
111Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:57
112Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
113Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
114Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
115Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:58
116Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
117Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:59
118Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
119Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
120Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
121Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Mercury0:01:02
122Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
123Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:01:05
124Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
125Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
126Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet0:01:06
127Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
128Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:01:07
129Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp0:01:08
130Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
131Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:09
132Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
133Michaël Baer (Swi) Team Netapp
134Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:12
135James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
136Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing0:01:14
137Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:01:15
138Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:01:16
139Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:18
140Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing0:01:19
141Hamish Robert Haynes (GBr) Colba - Mercury0:01:35
142Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
143Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
144James Spragg (GBr) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:01:36
145Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:02:00
146William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek0:02:09
147Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:15
148Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:02:23
149Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:02:28
150Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:33
151Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:02:34
152Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:02:37
153Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:02:42
154Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:47
155Robert Hayles (GBr) Endura Racing0:02:50
156Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:02:51
157Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:02:54
158Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team0:02:59
159Tom Stubbe (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:03:08
160Bas Krauwel (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:03:16
161Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
162Michael Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:03:19
163Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing0:03:23
164Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:06:57
165Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:07:11
166James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing0:07:16
167Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:11:36
168Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek0:11:37
169Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:11:38
170Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:11:42
171Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
172Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:11:56
173Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:12:14
174Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp0:14:37
175Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet0:14:49
176Kevin Grieten (Bel) Colba - Mercury0:14:56
177Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp0:14:58
178Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:14:59
179Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team0:15:02
180Phillip Schulz (Ger) Colba - Mercury0:15:04
181Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:14
182Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:15:15
183Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:22:24
184Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ0:22:38
185Jim Vercruyce (Bel) Colba - Mercury0:23:44

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
2John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
3Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
4Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
5Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
6Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
7Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
8Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
9Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
10David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
11Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
12Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
13Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
14Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
15Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
16Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
17Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
18Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
19Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
20Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
21Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
22Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
23Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
24Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
2Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
3Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
4Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
5Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
6Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack4:01:38
2Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack0:00:10
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack0:00:11
4Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
5OLIVEIRA Nelson0:00:15
6John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:00:16
7Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:00:21
8Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:22
9Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:24
10Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad0:00:25
11Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
12David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:00:26
13Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad0:00:27
14Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
15Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack0:00:32
16Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team0:00:36
17Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
18Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:37
19Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
20Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:38
21Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:39
22Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
23Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:40
24Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
25Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
26Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
27Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:42
28Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
29Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:43
30Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:44
31Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ0:00:45
32Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
33Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
34Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team0:00:48
35Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:49
36Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
37Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:50
38Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:51
39Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
40Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:52
41Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:53
42Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:55
43Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
44Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
45Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:56
46Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
47Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
48Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
49Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:57
50Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
51Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:00:58
52Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:59
53Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
54Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
55Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Mercury0:01:02
56Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:01:05
57Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
58Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet0:01:06
59Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:01:07
60Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:09
61Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
62Michaël Baer (Swi) Team Netapp
63Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:18
64Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing0:01:19
65Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:01:35
66James Spragg (GBr) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:01:36
67Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:02:00
68Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:33
69Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:02:37
70Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:02:51
71Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:02:54
72Bas Krauwel (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:03:16
73Michael Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:03:19
74Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing0:03:23
75Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:06:57
76Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:11:36
77Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:11:38
78Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:11:42
79Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:12:14
80Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp0:14:37
81Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp0:14:58
82Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:14:59
83Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team0:15:02
84Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:22:24
85Jim Vercruyce (Bel) Colba - Mercury0:23:44

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Radioshack12:05:14
2HTC-Highroad0:00:40
3Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:00:53
4FDJ0:00:56
5Rabobank Continental Team
6Team Spidertech Powered By C100:00:59
7Katusha Team0:01:10
8Saur - Sojasun0:01:11
9Leopard Trek0:01:12
10Team Netapp0:01:17
11Team Europcar0:01:20
12An Post - Sean Kelly0:01:23
13Cyclingteam De Rijke0:01:31
14Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:33
15Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:34
16Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:36
17Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:50
18Veranda's Willems - Accent
19AG2R La Mondiale0:01:59
20Endura Racing0:02:00
21Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:02:01
22Landbouwkrediet
23Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:02:04
24Colba - Mercury0:02:10
25Skil - Shimano0:23:02

