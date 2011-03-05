Degenkolb nabs second win of 2011 in Bellegem
Sergent holds onto GC lead
John Degenkolb of HTC-Highroad won the sprint on the second stage of the Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen, for his second win of the season. Robert Wagner of Leopard-Trek was second and last year's overall winner Jens Keukeleire was third. Jesse Sergent (RadioShack) held on to the overall lead.
The 22-year-old German is in his first ProTeam year. He has already won the second stage of the Tour of Algarve, where he outsprinted Tyler Farrar of Garmin-Cervelo.
The time gaps were so small following the opening stage's time trial, that many riders sought their chance for fame and glory. Multiple attacks in the first part of the race were unsuccessful, but after 34 km, going into a 1.9km long section of cobbles, three riders got away.
David Boucher (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Guillaume Bonnafond (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Jeff Vermeulen (De Rijke) came out of the cobbles with a 40 second lead, and they built it up to about three and a half minutes. Boucher moved into the virtual leader's jersey along the way.
They were unable to hold on to it though, and with 71km still to go, were caught. The peloton stayed nervous, with more attacks, all of them quickly pulled back. The last to get away were caught in the last kilometre. Skil-Shimano opened the sprint with 500 metres to go, but Degenkolb proved fastest.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|3:53:24
|2
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|3
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|5
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|7
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|8
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|10
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|11
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|13
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|14
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|17
|Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|18
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|19
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|20
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|21
|Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|22
|Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|23
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|24
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|25
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|26
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|27
|Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|28
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|29
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|30
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|31
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|32
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
|33
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|34
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|35
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|37
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|38
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|39
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|40
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|41
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|42
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|44
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|45
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|46
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|47
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|48
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|49
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|50
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|51
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|52
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|53
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|54
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|55
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|56
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|57
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|58
|Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
|59
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|60
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|61
|David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|62
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|63
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|64
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|65
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|66
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|67
|Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|68
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar
|69
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|70
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:21:53
|71
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|72
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|73
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|74
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|75
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|76
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|77
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|78
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|79
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|80
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|81
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|82
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|83
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|84
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|85
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|86
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|87
|Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|88
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|89
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|90
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|91
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|92
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|93
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|94
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp
|95
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|96
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|97
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|98
|Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|99
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|100
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|101
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|102
|James Spragg (GBr) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|103
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|104
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:21:53
|105
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|106
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|107
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|108
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|109
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|110
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|111
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|112
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|113
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|114
|Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|115
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
|116
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
|117
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
|118
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|119
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|120
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|121
|Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp
|122
|Michaël Baer (Swi) Team Netapp
|123
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|124
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|125
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|126
|Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|127
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|128
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|129
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|130
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|131
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|132
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|133
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|134
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|135
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|136
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|137
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|138
|Hamish Robert Haynes (GBr) Colba - Mercury
|139
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|140
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|141
|Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|142
|Tom Van Becelaere (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|143
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|144
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|0:00:25
|145
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|146
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:56
|147
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:01:23
|148
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|149
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:46
|150
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|151
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|152
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:52
|153
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|154
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:01:55
|155
|Robert Hayles (GBr) Endura Racing
|156
|Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|157
|Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|158
|Bas Krauwel (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|159
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|160
|Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|161
|Tom Stubbe (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|162
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|163
|Michael Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|164
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|165
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|166
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
|167
|James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:05:57
|168
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:06:00
|169
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:11:02
|170
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|171
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|172
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|173
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|174
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|175
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|176
|Phillip Schulz (Ger) Colba - Mercury
|0:14:03
|177
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|178
|Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|179
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|180
|Kevin Grieten (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|181
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|182
|Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|183
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|184
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
|185
|Jim Vercruyce (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|0:21:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|4:01:38
|2
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:00:10
|3
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|4
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|5
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|0:00:11
|6
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|7
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:00:14
|8
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:00:15
|9
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:16
|10
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|11
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|12
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:21
|13
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:22
|14
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|15
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|0:00:23
|16
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:24
|18
|Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|19
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:25
|20
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|21
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:00:26
|22
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|23
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:27
|24
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|25
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|26
|Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp
|0:00:29
|27
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:00:30
|28
|David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|29
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:31
|30
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|31
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|32
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:32
|33
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|34
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:33
|35
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:00:34
|36
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|37
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|38
|Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:35
|39
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|0:00:36
|40
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|41
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:37
|43
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|44
|Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|45
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|46
|Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:38
|47
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|48
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|49
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:00:39
|50
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|51
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|52
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|53
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:40
|54
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|55
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|56
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|57
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|58
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:00:43
|60
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|61
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|62
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:00:44
|63
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|64
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|65
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:45
|66
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
|68
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:46
|69
|Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|70
|Tom Van Becelaere (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|71
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|72
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:47
|73
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|0:00:48
|74
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|75
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|76
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|77
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:49
|78
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
|79
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|80
|Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|81
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|82
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|83
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:50
|84
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:51
|85
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|86
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|87
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar
|89
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|90
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:52
|91
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|92
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|94
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:53
|95
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|96
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|97
|Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:00:54
|98
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp
|99
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|100
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|101
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|102
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:55
|103
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|104
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|105
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|106
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:56
|107
|Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|108
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|109
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|110
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|111
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:57
|112
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
|113
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|114
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|115
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:58
|116
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|117
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|118
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|119
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
|120
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|121
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|0:01:02
|122
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|123
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:01:05
|124
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|125
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|126
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:06
|127
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|128
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:01:07
|129
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:01:08
|130
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|131
|Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|132
|Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|133
|Michaël Baer (Swi) Team Netapp
|134
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:12
|135
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|136
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:01:14
|137
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:15
|138
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:16
|139
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:18
|140
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|0:01:19
|141
|Hamish Robert Haynes (GBr) Colba - Mercury
|0:01:35
|142
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|143
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|144
|James Spragg (GBr) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:01:36
|145
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:00
|146
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:02:09
|147
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:15
|148
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:23
|149
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:28
|150
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:33
|151
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:02:34
|152
|Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:02:37
|153
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:02:42
|154
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:47
|155
|Robert Hayles (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:02:50
|156
|Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:02:51
|157
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:02:54
|158
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:02:59
|159
|Tom Stubbe (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:03:08
|160
|Bas Krauwel (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:03:16
|161
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
|162
|Michael Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:03:19
|163
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:03:23
|164
|Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:06:57
|165
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:07:11
|166
|James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:07:16
|167
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:11:36
|168
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:11:37
|169
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:11:38
|170
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:11:42
|171
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|172
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:11:56
|173
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:12:14
|174
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
|0:14:37
|175
|Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|0:14:49
|176
|Kevin Grieten (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|0:14:56
|177
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|0:14:58
|178
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:59
|179
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:15:02
|180
|Phillip Schulz (Ger) Colba - Mercury
|0:15:04
|181
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:14
|182
|Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:15:15
|183
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:22:24
|184
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:22:38
|185
|Jim Vercruyce (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|0:23:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|3
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|4
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|5
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|6
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|7
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|8
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|9
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|10
|David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|11
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|12
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|13
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|14
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|16
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|17
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|19
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|21
|Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|22
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|23
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|24
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|6
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|4:01:38
|2
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:00:10
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|0:00:11
|4
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|5
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|0:00:15
|6
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:16
|7
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:21
|8
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:22
|9
|Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:00:24
|10
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:25
|11
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|12
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:00:26
|13
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:27
|14
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|15
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:00:32
|16
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|0:00:36
|17
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:37
|19
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|20
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:00:38
|21
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:00:39
|22
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|23
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:40
|24
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|25
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|26
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|27
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|28
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:43
|30
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:00:44
|31
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:45
|32
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
|34
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|0:00:48
|35
|Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:00:49
|36
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|37
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:50
|38
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:51
|39
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|40
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:00:52
|41
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:53
|42
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:55
|43
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|44
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|45
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:56
|46
|Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|47
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|48
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|49
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:57
|50
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|51
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:00:58
|52
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|53
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|54
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|0:01:02
|56
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:01:05
|57
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|58
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:06
|59
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:01:07
|60
|Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|61
|Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|62
|Michaël Baer (Swi) Team Netapp
|63
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:18
|64
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|0:01:19
|65
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:01:35
|66
|James Spragg (GBr) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:01:36
|67
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:00
|68
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:33
|69
|Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:02:37
|70
|Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:02:51
|71
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:02:54
|72
|Bas Krauwel (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:03:16
|73
|Michael Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:03:19
|74
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:03:23
|75
|Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:06:57
|76
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:11:36
|77
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:11:38
|78
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:11:42
|79
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:12:14
|80
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
|0:14:37
|81
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|0:14:58
|82
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:59
|83
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:15:02
|84
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:22:24
|85
|Jim Vercruyce (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|0:23:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Radioshack
|12:05:14
|2
|HTC-Highroad
|0:00:40
|3
|Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|4
|FDJ
|0:00:56
|5
|Rabobank Continental Team
|6
|Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:59
|7
|Katusha Team
|0:01:10
|8
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:11
|9
|Leopard Trek
|0:01:12
|10
|Team Netapp
|0:01:17
|11
|Team Europcar
|0:01:20
|12
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:23
|13
|Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:01:31
|14
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:33
|15
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:34
|16
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:36
|17
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:50
|18
|Veranda's Willems - Accent
|19
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:59
|20
|Endura Racing
|0:02:00
|21
|Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:02:01
|22
|Landbouwkrediet
|23
|Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:02:04
|24
|Colba - Mercury
|0:02:10
|25
|Skil - Shimano
|0:23:02
