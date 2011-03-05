Image 1 of 11 John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) wins the second stage of the 3-days of West Flanders. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 11 John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) celebrates his second win of the season (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 11 John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) wins over Wagner and Keukeleire (Cofidis) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 11 John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) topped Robert Wagner (Leopard Trek) in Bellegem (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 11 John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 11 John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) celebrates his stage win in Bellegem. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 11 Jesse Sergent (RadioShack) kept the overall lead in the Driesdaagse van West-Vlaanderen (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 11 Jesse Sergent (RadioShack) leads the points classification (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 9 of 11 David Boucher (Omega Pharma-Lotto) leads the sprint classification (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 10 of 11 Jesse Sergent (RadioShack) kept the leader's jersey overall and for best young rider. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 11 of 11 John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) pushes ahead of Leopard-Trek's Robert Wagner. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

John Degenkolb of HTC-Highroad won the sprint on the second stage of the Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen, for his second win of the season. Robert Wagner of Leopard-Trek was second and last year's overall winner Jens Keukeleire was third. Jesse Sergent (RadioShack) held on to the overall lead.

The 22-year-old German is in his first ProTeam year. He has already won the second stage of the Tour of Algarve, where he outsprinted Tyler Farrar of Garmin-Cervelo.

The time gaps were so small following the opening stage's time trial, that many riders sought their chance for fame and glory. Multiple attacks in the first part of the race were unsuccessful, but after 34 km, going into a 1.9km long section of cobbles, three riders got away.

David Boucher (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Guillaume Bonnafond (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Jeff Vermeulen (De Rijke) came out of the cobbles with a 40 second lead, and they built it up to about three and a half minutes. Boucher moved into the virtual leader's jersey along the way.

They were unable to hold on to it though, and with 71km still to go, were caught. The peloton stayed nervous, with more attacks, all of them quickly pulled back. The last to get away were caught in the last kilometre. Skil-Shimano opened the sprint with 500 metres to go, but Degenkolb proved fastest.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 3:53:24 2 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 3 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 5 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 6 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 7 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 8 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 10 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 11 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 12 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 13 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 14 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 16 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 17 Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 18 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 19 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 20 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 21 Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 22 Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 23 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 24 Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 25 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 26 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 27 Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 28 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 29 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 30 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 31 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 32 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing 33 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 34 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 35 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 37 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 38 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 39 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 40 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 41 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 42 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 43 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 44 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 45 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 46 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 47 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 48 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 49 Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp 50 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 51 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 52 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 53 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 54 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 55 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 56 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 57 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 58 Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad 59 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 60 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 61 David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 62 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 63 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 64 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 65 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 66 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 67 Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 68 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar 69 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 70 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:21:53 71 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 72 Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Mercury 73 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 74 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 75 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 76 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 77 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 78 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 79 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 80 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 81 Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 82 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 83 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 84 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 85 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 86 Björn Schröder (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 87 Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 88 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 89 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 90 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 91 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 92 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ 93 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 94 Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp 95 Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 96 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 97 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 98 Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 99 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 100 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 101 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 102 James Spragg (GBr) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 103 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 104 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:21:53 105 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 106 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 107 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 108 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 109 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 110 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 111 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 112 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 113 Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 114 Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 115 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing 116 Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing 117 Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team 118 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 119 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 120 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 121 Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp 122 Michaël Baer (Swi) Team Netapp 123 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 124 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 125 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 126 Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 127 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 128 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 129 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad 130 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 131 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 132 Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 133 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 134 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 135 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 136 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team 137 Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 138 Hamish Robert Haynes (GBr) Colba - Mercury 139 Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 140 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 141 Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 142 Tom Van Becelaere (Bel) Colba - Mercury 143 Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 144 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 0:00:25 145 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 146 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 0:00:56 147 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:01:23 148 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 149 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:01:46 150 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 151 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 152 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:52 153 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 154 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing 0:01:55 155 Robert Hayles (GBr) Endura Racing 156 Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 157 Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 158 Bas Krauwel (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 159 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 160 Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 161 Tom Stubbe (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 162 Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 163 Michael Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 164 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 165 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 166 Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek 167 James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing 0:05:57 168 Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 0:06:00 169 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 0:11:02 170 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 171 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 172 Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 173 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 174 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 175 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 176 Phillip Schulz (Ger) Colba - Mercury 0:14:03 177 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 178 Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 179 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 180 Kevin Grieten (Bel) Colba - Mercury 181 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 182 Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 183 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 184 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp 185 Jim Vercruyce (Bel) Colba - Mercury 0:21:53

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 4:01:38 2 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:00:10 3 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 4 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 5 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 0:00:11 6 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 7 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:00:14 8 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:00:15 9 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:00:16 10 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:19 11 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 12 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:00:21 13 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:00:22 14 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 15 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 0:00:23 16 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 17 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 0:00:24 18 Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 19 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 0:00:25 20 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 21 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:00:26 22 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 23 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 0:00:27 24 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 25 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:28 26 Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp 0:00:29 27 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:00:30 28 David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 29 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad 0:00:31 30 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 31 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 32 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:32 33 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 34 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:33 35 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:00:34 36 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 37 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 38 Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:35 39 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 0:00:36 40 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 41 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 42 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:37 43 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 44 Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 45 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 46 Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:38 47 Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 48 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 49 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:00:39 50 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 51 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 52 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 53 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:40 54 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 55 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 56 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 57 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:42 58 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Björn Schröder (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 0:00:43 60 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 61 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 62 Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:00:44 63 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 64 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 65 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 0:00:45 66 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad 68 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ 0:00:46 69 Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 70 Tom Van Becelaere (Bel) Colba - Mercury 71 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 72 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:00:47 73 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 0:00:48 74 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 75 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 76 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 77 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:49 78 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing 79 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 80 Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 81 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 82 Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 83 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:00:50 84 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:00:51 85 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 86 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 87 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 88 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar 89 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 90 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:52 91 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 92 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 93 Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 94 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:53 95 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 96 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 97 Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:00:54 98 Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp 99 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 100 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 101 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 102 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:55 103 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 104 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 105 Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 106 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:56 107 Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 108 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 109 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 110 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 111 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:57 112 Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing 113 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 114 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 115 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:58 116 Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 117 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:59 118 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 119 Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team 120 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 121 Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Mercury 0:01:02 122 Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 123 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:01:05 124 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 125 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 126 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 0:01:06 127 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 128 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:01:07 129 Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp 0:01:08 130 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 131 Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:09 132 Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 133 Michaël Baer (Swi) Team Netapp 134 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:12 135 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 136 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing 0:01:14 137 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:01:15 138 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:01:16 139 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:18 140 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 0:01:19 141 Hamish Robert Haynes (GBr) Colba - Mercury 0:01:35 142 Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 143 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 144 James Spragg (GBr) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:01:36 145 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 0:02:00 146 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:02:09 147 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:15 148 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:02:23 149 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:02:28 150 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:33 151 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:02:34 152 Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:02:37 153 Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:02:42 154 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:47 155 Robert Hayles (GBr) Endura Racing 0:02:50 156 Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:02:51 157 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:02:54 158 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:02:59 159 Tom Stubbe (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:03:08 160 Bas Krauwel (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:03:16 161 Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek 162 Michael Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:03:19 163 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing 0:03:23 164 Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 0:06:57 165 Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 0:07:11 166 James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing 0:07:16 167 Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:11:36 168 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 0:11:37 169 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:11:38 170 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:11:42 171 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 172 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:11:56 173 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:12:14 174 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp 0:14:37 175 Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 0:14:49 176 Kevin Grieten (Bel) Colba - Mercury 0:14:56 177 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 0:14:58 178 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:14:59 179 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 0:15:02 180 Phillip Schulz (Ger) Colba - Mercury 0:15:04 181 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:14 182 Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 0:15:15 183 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:22:24 184 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:22:38 185 Jim Vercruyce (Bel) Colba - Mercury 0:23:44

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 3 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 4 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 5 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 6 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 7 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 8 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 9 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 10 David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 11 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 12 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 13 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 14 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 16 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 17 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 18 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 19 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 21 Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 22 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 23 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 24 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 6 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 4:01:38 2 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:00:10 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 0:00:11 4 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 5 OLIVEIRA Nelson 0:00:15 6 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:00:16 7 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:00:21 8 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:22 9 Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:00:24 10 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 0:00:25 11 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 12 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:00:26 13 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 0:00:27 14 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 15 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 0:00:32 16 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 0:00:36 17 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 18 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:37 19 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 20 Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:00:38 21 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:00:39 22 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 23 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:40 24 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 25 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 26 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 27 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:42 28 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:43 30 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:00:44 31 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 0:00:45 32 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad 34 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 0:00:48 35 Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:00:49 36 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 37 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:00:50 38 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:51 39 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 40 Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:00:52 41 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:53 42 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:55 43 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 44 Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 45 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:56 46 Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 47 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 48 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 49 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:57 50 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 51 Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 0:00:58 52 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:59 53 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 54 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 55 Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Mercury 0:01:02 56 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:01:05 57 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 58 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 0:01:06 59 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:01:07 60 Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:09 61 Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 62 Michaël Baer (Swi) Team Netapp 63 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:18 64 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 0:01:19 65 Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 0:01:35 66 James Spragg (GBr) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:01:36 67 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 0:02:00 68 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:33 69 Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:02:37 70 Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:02:51 71 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:02:54 72 Bas Krauwel (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:03:16 73 Michael Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:03:19 74 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing 0:03:23 75 Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 0:06:57 76 Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:11:36 77 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:11:38 78 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:11:42 79 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:12:14 80 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp 0:14:37 81 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 0:14:58 82 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:14:59 83 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 0:15:02 84 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:22:24 85 Jim Vercruyce (Bel) Colba - Mercury 0:23:44