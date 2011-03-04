Trending

Sergent heads RadioShack prologue sweep

New Zealander earns leader's jersey

Jesse Sergent (RadioShack) en route to victory in the prologue time trial.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur - Sojasun) finished in 8th place, 19 seconds off the pace.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Bjorn Selander (RadioShack)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Julien Vermote (Quick Step)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Jetse Bol (Rabobank Continental Team)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Kevin Hulsmans (Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Hamish Robert Haynes (Colba - Mercury)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Canadian time trial champion Svein Tuft (Team Spidertech Powered By C10) stopped the clock for 4th place.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Roger Kluge (Skil - Shimano) finished in 10th place, 21 seconds behind Sergent.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
A Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator rider in action during the prologue.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
2007 overall winner Jimmy Casper (Saur - Sojasun)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Mark Renshaw (HTC - Highroad)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Martin Mortensen (Leopard Trek)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Klaas Lodewyck (Omega Pharma-Lotto)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Quick Step)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
2008 overall winner Bobbie Traksel (Landbouwkrediet)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Pieter Jacobs (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Sam Bewley (RadioShack) was in the hot seat for much of the prologue and ultimately finished third.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Czech time trial champion Frantisek Rabon (HTC - Highroad) finished in 16th place.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Francesco Chicchi (Quick Step)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Jürgen Van Goolen (Veranda's Willems - Accent)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Gianni Meersman (FDJ)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Maxime Vantomme (Katusha)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Jan Ghyselinck (HTC-Highroad) cracked the top-20 in the prologue.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Koen De Kort (Skil - Shimano)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Kurt Hovelynck (Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Tom Dumoulin (Rabobank Continental Team)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Jan Tratnik (Quick Step)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Dominic Klemme (Leopard Trek)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Defending champion Jens Keukeleire (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne) ended the day in 69th place, 41 seconds behind Sergent.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Sébastien Rosseler (RadioShack) powers to a second place finish.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Sébastien Rosseler (RadioShack) in action during the prologue.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Prologue winner Jesse Sergent (RadioShack) on the podium.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Jesse Sergent (RadioShack) earned the first leader's jersey of the 2011 Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Jesse Sergent took his first pro win and led Team RadioShack's domination of the Driedaagse van Westvlaanderen prologue, with the US team taking all three podium places. The neo-pro from New Zealand covered the flat 7km course in 8:14, with teammates Sebastien Rosseler and Sam Bewley in second and third with the same time, 10 seconds down. Sergent also took the leader's jersey for the overall lead.

"This is my first pro victory," said Sergent. "What a feeling! This is pretty special and I am happy to give back something to the people who have believed in me.

"This morning after I checked the course I felt quite confident. It was not a technical course; there were only three corners and long straights. I could use constant power the entire time. I had a feeling I would do a good ride and I'm very happy right now!"

The US-based ProTeam thoroughly dominated the flat prologue, claiming five of the top seven places. Only Svein Tuft (SpiderTech Powered By C10, fourth) and Patrick Gretsch (HTC-Highroad, sixth) prevented a clean sweep.

The prologue parcours was comprised of seven kilometres through Middelkerke, basically a "there and back" course, ending with a 2.5km-long straight sea-side dash to the finish. The course was about as flat as might be expected on the Belgian coast.

Johan Museeuw was on hand to give his blessing to the prologue, appropriately as the race is also known as the Johan Museeuw Classic.

Bas Krauwel of Cyclingteam de Rijke was the first to take to the course, brining in a time of 9:35. NetApp's Timon Seubert was the first to break the nine-minute barrier. Sebastian Chavanel (Team Europcar) put in a good time of 8:47.

But it was RadioShack's early starter Sam Bewley who put in the best time of 8:24. The 23-year-old New Zealander, who went off first for his team, crossed the finish line at 1:58pm to start a long wait on the hot seat. Just as his time was beginning to look untouchable, teammate Michael Kwiatkowski came in only one second slower.

And then, after an hour and a half in the lead, Bewley was knocked down to second place by yet another teammate, his 22-year-old compatriot Jesse Sergent, who carved a whole 10 seconds off his time to take the lead with 8:14. Sergent's time held up, with none of the remaining riders coming close.

Full Results
1Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack0:08:14
2Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack0:00:10
3Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
4Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
5Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack0:00:11
6Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
7Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack0:00:15
8Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:19
9Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek0:00:20
10Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:00:21
11Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:22
12Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
13Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack0:00:23
14Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
15Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
16Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad0:00:24
17Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
18Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad0:00:25
19Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
20David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:00:26
21John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
22Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
23Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad0:00:27
24Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
25Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:28
26Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
27Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:29
28Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp
29Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:30
30Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad0:00:31
31Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
32Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
33Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
34Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:32
35Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
36Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:33
37Steven Cozza (USA) Team Netapp0:00:34
38Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
39Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
40Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
41Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
42Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
43Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek0:00:35
44Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
45Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:36
46Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
47Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
48David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
49Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
50Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek0:00:37
51Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
52Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
53Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
54Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:00:38
55Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
56Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
57Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:39
58Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
59Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
60Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
61Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
62Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:40
63Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
64Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
65Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
66Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
67Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
68Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:41
69Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
70Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
71Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:42
72Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
73Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
74Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
75Björn Schröder (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:00:43
76Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
77Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
78Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:00:44
79Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
80Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
81Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ0:00:45
82Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
83Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
84Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
85Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
86Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ0:00:46
87Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
88Tom Van Becelaere (Bel) Colba - Mercury
89Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
90William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
91Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
92Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
93Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:00:47
94Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
95Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team0:00:48
96Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
97Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
98Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
99Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:49
100Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
101Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
102Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
103Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
104Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
105Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
106Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
107Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:50
108Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
109Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:51
110Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
111Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
112Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar
113Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
114Jurgen François (Bel) Colba - Mercury
115Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
116Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:52
117Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
118Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
119Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
120Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
121Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:53
122Kevin Grieten (Bel) Colba - Mercury
123Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
124Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
125Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:54
126Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
127Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
128Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp
129Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
130Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
131Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
132Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:55
133Robert Hayles (GBr) Endura Racing
134Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
135Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
136Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
137Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
138Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
139Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:56
140Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
141Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
142Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
143Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
144Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
145Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
146Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:57
147Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
148Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
149Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
150Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:58
151Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
152Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
153Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:59
154Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team
155Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
156Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
157Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
158Phillip Schulz (Ger) Colba - Mercury0:01:01
159Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:01:02
160Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Mercury
161Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
162Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:01:03
163Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:04
164Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:01:05
165Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
166Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
167Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet0:01:06
168Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:01:07
169Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp0:01:08
170Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
171Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:09
172Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
173Michaël Baer (Swi) Team Netapp
174Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:01:11
175Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
176Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:12
177James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
178Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
179Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
180Tom Stubbe (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:01:13
181Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing0:01:14
182Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:01:15
183Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:01:16
184Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:18
185James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing0:01:19
186Bas Krauwel (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:01:21
187Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
188Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:22
189Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:01:23
190Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:01:24
191Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing0:01:28
192Hamish Robert Haynes (GBr) Colba - Mercury0:01:35
193Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
194James Spragg (GBr) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:01:36
195Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:01:46
196Jim Vercruyce (Bel) Colba - Mercury0:01:51
197Maarten Dhaene (Bel) Colba - Mercury0:02:07
198Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:05:02

Points
1Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack15pts
2Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack12
3Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack10
4Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C107
5Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack6
6Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad5
7Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack4
8Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3
9Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek2
10Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano1

Young riders
1Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack0:08:14
2Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack0:00:10
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack0:00:11
4Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
5Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack0:00:15
6Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:00:21
7Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:23
8Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:24
9Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad0:00:25
10Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
11David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:00:26
12John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
13Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad0:00:27
14Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
15Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:31
16Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack0:00:32
17Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:00:34
18Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
19Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:36
20Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
21Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
22Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek0:00:37
23Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
24Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:38
25Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:39
26Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
27Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:40
28Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
29Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
30Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
31Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
32Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:41
33Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
34Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:42
35Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
37Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:43
38Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:44
39Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ0:00:45
40Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
41Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
42Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
43Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team0:00:48
44Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:49
45Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
46Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:50
47Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:51
48Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
49Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:52
50Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:53
51Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing0:00:54
52Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:55
53Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
54Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
55Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
56Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
57Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:56
58Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
59Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
60Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
61Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
62Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
63Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:57
64Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
65Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:58
66Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
67Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:59
68Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team
69Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
70Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
71Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:01:02
72Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Mercury
73Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:01:05
74Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
75Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet0:01:06
76Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:01:07
77Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:09
78Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
79Michaël Baer (Swi) Team Netapp
80Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:12
81Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:18
82Bas Krauwel (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:01:21
83Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:01:23
84Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:01:24
85Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing0:01:28
86Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:01:35
87James Spragg (GBr) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:01:36
88Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:01:46
89Jim Vercruyce (Bel) Colba - Mercury0:01:51
90Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:05:02

Teams
1Team Radioshack0:25:02
2HTC-Highroad0:00:40
3Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:53
4FDJ0:00:56
5Rabobank Continental Team
6Team Spidertech Powered By C100:00:59
7Skil - Shimano0:01:09
8Katusha Team0:01:10
9Saur - Sojasun0:01:11
10Leopard Trek0:01:12
11Team Netapp0:01:17
12Team Europcar0:01:20
13An Post - Sean Kelly0:01:23
14Cyclingteam De Rijke0:01:31
15Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:33
16Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:34
17Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:36
18Veranda's Willems - Accent0:01:50
19Quickstep Cycling Team
20Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:59
21Endura Racing0:02:00
22Landbouwkrediet0:02:01
23Nutrixxion Sparkasse
24Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:02:04
25Colba - Mercury0:02:10

