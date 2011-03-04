Sergent heads RadioShack prologue sweep
New Zealander earns leader's jersey
Jesse Sergent took his first pro win and led Team RadioShack's domination of the Driedaagse van Westvlaanderen prologue, with the US team taking all three podium places. The neo-pro from New Zealand covered the flat 7km course in 8:14, with teammates Sebastien Rosseler and Sam Bewley in second and third with the same time, 10 seconds down. Sergent also took the leader's jersey for the overall lead.
"This is my first pro victory," said Sergent. "What a feeling! This is pretty special and I am happy to give back something to the people who have believed in me.
"This morning after I checked the course I felt quite confident. It was not a technical course; there were only three corners and long straights. I could use constant power the entire time. I had a feeling I would do a good ride and I'm very happy right now!"
The US-based ProTeam thoroughly dominated the flat prologue, claiming five of the top seven places. Only Svein Tuft (SpiderTech Powered By C10, fourth) and Patrick Gretsch (HTC-Highroad, sixth) prevented a clean sweep.
The prologue parcours was comprised of seven kilometres through Middelkerke, basically a "there and back" course, ending with a 2.5km-long straight sea-side dash to the finish. The course was about as flat as might be expected on the Belgian coast.
Johan Museeuw was on hand to give his blessing to the prologue, appropriately as the race is also known as the Johan Museeuw Classic.
Bas Krauwel of Cyclingteam de Rijke was the first to take to the course, brining in a time of 9:35. NetApp's Timon Seubert was the first to break the nine-minute barrier. Sebastian Chavanel (Team Europcar) put in a good time of 8:47.
But it was RadioShack's early starter Sam Bewley who put in the best time of 8:24. The 23-year-old New Zealander, who went off first for his team, crossed the finish line at 1:58pm to start a long wait on the hot seat. Just as his time was beginning to look untouchable, teammate Michael Kwiatkowski came in only one second slower.
And then, after an hour and a half in the lead, Bewley was knocked down to second place by yet another teammate, his 22-year-old compatriot Jesse Sergent, who carved a whole 10 seconds off his time to take the lead with 8:14. Sergent's time held up, with none of the remaining riders coming close.
|1
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:08:14
|2
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:00:10
|3
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|4
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|5
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|0:00:11
|6
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|7
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:00:15
|8
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:19
|9
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:00:20
|10
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:21
|11
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|12
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|13
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|0:00:23
|14
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|15
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:24
|17
|Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|18
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:25
|19
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|20
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:00:26
|21
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|22
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|23
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:27
|24
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|25
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|26
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|27
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:29
|28
|Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp
|29
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:00:30
|30
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:31
|31
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|32
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|33
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|34
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:32
|35
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|36
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:33
|37
|Steven Cozza (USA) Team Netapp
|0:00:34
|38
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|39
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|40
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|41
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|42
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
|43
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:00:35
|44
|Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|45
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:36
|46
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|47
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|48
|David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|49
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:00:37
|51
|Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|52
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|53
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|54
|Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:38
|55
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|56
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|57
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:00:39
|58
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|59
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|60
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|61
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|62
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:40
|63
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|64
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|65
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|66
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|67
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|68
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:41
|69
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|70
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|71
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:42
|72
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|73
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|75
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:00:43
|76
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|77
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|78
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:00:44
|79
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|80
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|81
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:45
|82
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|84
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|85
|Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
|86
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:46
|87
|Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|88
|Tom Van Becelaere (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|89
|Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|90
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|91
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|92
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|93
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:47
|94
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|95
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|0:00:48
|96
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|97
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|98
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|99
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|100
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|101
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
|102
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|103
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|104
|Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|105
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|106
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|107
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:50
|108
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|109
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:51
|110
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|111
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|112
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar
|113
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|114
|Jurgen François (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|115
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|116
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:52
|117
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|118
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|119
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|120
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|121
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:53
|122
|Kevin Grieten (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|123
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|124
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|125
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:54
|126
|Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|127
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|128
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp
|129
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|130
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|131
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|132
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:55
|133
|Robert Hayles (GBr) Endura Racing
|134
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|135
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|136
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|137
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|138
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|139
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:56
|140
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|141
|Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|142
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|143
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|144
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|145
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|146
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:57
|147
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
|148
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|149
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|150
|Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:00:58
|151
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|152
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|153
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:59
|154
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|155
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|156
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
|157
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|158
|Phillip Schulz (Ger) Colba - Mercury
|0:01:01
|159
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:02
|160
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|161
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|162
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:03
|163
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|164
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:01:05
|165
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|166
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|167
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:06
|168
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:01:07
|169
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:01:08
|170
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|171
|Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|172
|Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|173
|Michaël Baer (Swi) Team Netapp
|174
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:01:11
|175
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|176
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:12
|177
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|178
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|179
|Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|180
|Tom Stubbe (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:01:13
|181
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:01:14
|182
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:15
|183
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:16
|184
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:18
|185
|James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:01:19
|186
|Bas Krauwel (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:01:21
|187
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
|188
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|189
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:23
|190
|Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:01:24
|191
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:01:28
|192
|Hamish Robert Haynes (GBr) Colba - Mercury
|0:01:35
|193
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|194
|James Spragg (GBr) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:01:36
|195
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:01:46
|196
|Jim Vercruyce (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|0:01:51
|197
|Maarten Dhaene (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|0:02:07
|198
|Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:05:02
|1
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|15
|pts
|2
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|12
|3
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|10
|4
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|7
|5
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|6
|6
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|5
|7
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|4
|8
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|9
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|2
|10
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|1
|1
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:08:14
|2
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:00:10
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|0:00:11
|4
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|5
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:00:15
|6
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:21
|7
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:23
|8
|Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:00:24
|9
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:25
|10
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|11
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:00:26
|12
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|13
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:27
|14
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|15
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:31
|16
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:00:32
|17
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:34
|18
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
|19
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:36
|20
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|21
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:00:37
|23
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|24
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:00:38
|25
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:00:39
|26
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|27
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:40
|28
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|29
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|30
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|31
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|32
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:41
|33
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|34
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|35
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|37
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:43
|38
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:00:44
|39
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:45
|40
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|42
|Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
|43
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|0:00:48
|44
|Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:00:49
|45
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|46
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:50
|47
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:51
|48
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|49
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:00:52
|50
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:53
|51
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|0:00:54
|52
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:55
|53
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|54
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|55
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|56
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|57
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:56
|58
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|60
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|61
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|62
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:57
|64
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|65
|Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:00:58
|66
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|67
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:59
|68
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|69
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|70
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:02
|72
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|73
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:01:05
|74
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|75
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:06
|76
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:01:07
|77
|Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|78
|Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|79
|Michaël Baer (Swi) Team Netapp
|80
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:12
|81
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:18
|82
|Bas Krauwel (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:01:21
|83
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:23
|84
|Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:01:24
|85
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:01:28
|86
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:01:35
|87
|James Spragg (GBr) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:01:36
|88
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:01:46
|89
|Jim Vercruyce (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|0:01:51
|90
|Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:05:02
|1
|Team Radioshack
|0:25:02
|2
|HTC-Highroad
|0:00:40
|3
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|4
|FDJ
|0:00:56
|5
|Rabobank Continental Team
|6
|Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:59
|7
|Skil - Shimano
|0:01:09
|8
|Katusha Team
|0:01:10
|9
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:11
|10
|Leopard Trek
|0:01:12
|11
|Team Netapp
|0:01:17
|12
|Team Europcar
|0:01:20
|13
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:23
|14
|Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:01:31
|15
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:33
|16
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:34
|17
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:36
|18
|Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:01:50
|19
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|20
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:59
|21
|Endura Racing
|0:02:00
|22
|Landbouwkrediet
|0:02:01
|23
|Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|24
|Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:02:04
|25
|Colba - Mercury
|0:02:10
|1
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:08:14
|2
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:00:10
|3
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|4
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|5
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|0:00:11
|6
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|7
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:00:15
|8
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:19
|9
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:00:20
|10
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:21
|11
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|12
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|13
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|0:00:23
|14
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|15
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:24
|17
|Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|18
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:25
|19
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|20
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:00:26
|21
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|22
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|23
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:27
|24
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|25
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|26
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|27
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:29
|28
|Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp
|29
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:00:30
|30
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:31
|31
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|32
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|33
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|34
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:32
|35
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|36
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:33
|37
|Steven Cozza (USA) Team Netapp
|0:00:34
|38
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|39
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|40
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|41
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|42
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
|43
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:00:35
|44
|Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|45
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:36
|46
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|47
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|48
|David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|49
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:00:37
|51
|Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|52
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|53
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|54
|Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:38
|55
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|56
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|57
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:00:39
|58
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|59
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|60
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|61
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|62
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:40
|63
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|64
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|65
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|66
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|67
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|68
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:41
|69
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|70
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|71
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:42
|72
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|73
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|75
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:00:43
|76
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|77
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|78
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:00:44
|79
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|80
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|81
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:45
|82
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|84
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|85
|Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
|86
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:46
|87
|Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|88
|Tom Van Becelaere (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|89
|Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|90
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|91
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|92
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|93
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:47
|94
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|95
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|0:00:48
|96
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|97
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|98
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|99
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|100
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|101
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
|102
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|103
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|104
|Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|105
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|106
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|107
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:50
|108
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|109
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:51
|110
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|111
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|112
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar
|113
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|114
|Jurgen François (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|115
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|116
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:52
|117
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|118
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|119
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|120
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|121
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:53
|122
|Kevin Grieten (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|123
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|124
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|125
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:54
|126
|Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|127
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|128
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp
|129
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|130
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|131
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|132
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:55
|133
|Robert Hayles (GBr) Endura Racing
|134
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|135
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|136
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|137
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|138
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|139
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:56
|140
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|141
|Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|142
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|143
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|144
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|145
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|146
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:57
|147
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
|148
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|149
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|150
|Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:00:58
|151
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|152
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|153
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:59
|154
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|155
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|156
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
|157
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|158
|Phillip Schulz (Ger) Colba - Mercury
|0:01:01
|159
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:02
|160
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|161
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|162
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:03
|163
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|164
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:01:05
|165
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|166
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|167
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:06
|168
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:01:07
|169
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:01:08
|170
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|171
|Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|172
|Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|173
|Michaël Baer (Swi) Team Netapp
|174
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:01:11
|175
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|176
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:12
|177
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|178
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|179
|Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|180
|Tom Stubbe (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:01:13
|181
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:01:14
|182
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:15
|183
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:16
|184
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:18
|185
|James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:01:19
|186
|Bas Krauwel (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:01:21
|187
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
|188
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|189
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:23
|190
|Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:01:24
|191
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:01:28
|192
|Hamish Robert Haynes (GBr) Colba - Mercury
|0:01:35
|193
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|194
|James Spragg (GBr) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:01:36
|195
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:01:46
|196
|Jim Vercruyce (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|0:01:51
|197
|Maarten Dhaene (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|0:02:07
|198
|Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:05:02
|1
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|15
|pts
|2
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|12
|3
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|10
|4
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|7
|5
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|6
|6
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|5
|7
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|4
|8
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|9
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|2
|10
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|1
|1
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:08:14
|2
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:00:10
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|0:00:11
|4
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|5
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:00:15
|6
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:21
|7
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:23
|8
|Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:00:24
|9
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:25
|10
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|11
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:00:26
|12
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|13
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:27
|14
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|15
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:31
|16
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:00:32
|17
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:34
|18
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
|19
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:36
|20
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|21
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:00:37
|23
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|24
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:00:38
|25
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:00:39
|26
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|27
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:40
|28
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|29
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|30
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|31
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|32
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:41
|33
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|34
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|35
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|37
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:43
|38
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:00:44
|39
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:45
|40
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|42
|Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
|43
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|0:00:48
|44
|Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:00:49
|45
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|46
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:50
|47
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:51
|48
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|49
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:00:52
|50
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:53
|51
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|0:00:54
|52
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:55
|53
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|54
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|55
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|56
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|57
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:56
|58
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|60
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|61
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|62
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:57
|64
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|65
|Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:00:58
|66
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|67
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:59
|68
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|69
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|70
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:02
|72
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|73
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:01:05
|74
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|75
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:06
|76
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:01:07
|77
|Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|78
|Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|79
|Michaël Baer (Swi) Team Netapp
|80
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:12
|81
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:18
|82
|Bas Krauwel (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:01:21
|83
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:23
|84
|Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:01:24
|85
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:01:28
|86
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:01:35
|87
|James Spragg (GBr) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:01:36
|88
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:01:46
|89
|Jim Vercruyce (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|0:01:51
|90
|Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:05:02
|1
|Team Radioshack
|0:25:02
|2
|HTC-Highroad
|0:00:40
|3
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|4
|FDJ
|0:00:56
|5
|Rabobank Continental Team
|6
|Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:59
|7
|Skil - Shimano
|0:01:09
|8
|Katusha Team
|0:01:10
|9
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:11
|10
|Leopard Trek
|0:01:12
|11
|Team Netapp
|0:01:17
|12
|Team Europcar
|0:01:20
|13
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:23
|14
|Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:01:31
|15
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:33
|16
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:34
|17
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:36
|18
|Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:01:50
|19
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|20
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:59
|21
|Endura Racing
|0:02:00
|22
|Landbouwkrediet
|0:02:01
|23
|Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|24
|Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:02:04
|25
|Colba - Mercury
|0:02:10
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy