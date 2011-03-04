Image 1 of 36 Jesse Sergent (RadioShack) en route to victory in the prologue time trial. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 36 Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur - Sojasun) finished in 8th place, 19 seconds off the pace. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 36 Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 36 Bjorn Selander (RadioShack) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 36 John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 36 Julien Vermote (Quick Step) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 36 Jetse Bol (Rabobank Continental Team) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 36 Kevin Hulsmans (Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 9 of 36 Hamish Robert Haynes (Colba - Mercury) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 10 of 36 Canadian time trial champion Svein Tuft (Team Spidertech Powered By C10) stopped the clock for 4th place. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 11 of 36 Roger Kluge (Skil - Shimano) finished in 10th place, 21 seconds behind Sergent. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 12 of 36 A Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator rider in action during the prologue. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 13 of 36 2007 overall winner Jimmy Casper (Saur - Sojasun) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 14 of 36 Mark Renshaw (HTC - Highroad) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 15 of 36 Martin Mortensen (Leopard Trek) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 16 of 36 Klaas Lodewyck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 17 of 36 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Quick Step) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 18 of 36 2008 overall winner Bobbie Traksel (Landbouwkrediet) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 19 of 36 Pieter Jacobs (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 20 of 36 Sam Bewley (RadioShack) was in the hot seat for much of the prologue and ultimately finished third. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 21 of 36 Czech time trial champion Frantisek Rabon (HTC - Highroad) finished in 16th place. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 22 of 36 Francesco Chicchi (Quick Step) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 23 of 36 Jürgen Van Goolen (Veranda's Willems - Accent) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 24 of 36 Gianni Meersman (FDJ) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 25 of 36 Maxime Vantomme (Katusha) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 26 of 36 Jan Ghyselinck (HTC-Highroad) cracked the top-20 in the prologue. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 27 of 36 Koen De Kort (Skil - Shimano) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 28 of 36 Kurt Hovelynck (Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 29 of 36 Tom Dumoulin (Rabobank Continental Team) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 30 of 36 Jan Tratnik (Quick Step) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 31 of 36 Dominic Klemme (Leopard Trek) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 32 of 36 Defending champion Jens Keukeleire (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne) ended the day in 69th place, 41 seconds behind Sergent. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 33 of 36 Sébastien Rosseler (RadioShack) powers to a second place finish. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 34 of 36 Sébastien Rosseler (RadioShack) in action during the prologue. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 35 of 36 Prologue winner Jesse Sergent (RadioShack) on the podium. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 36 of 36 Jesse Sergent (RadioShack) earned the first leader's jersey of the 2011 Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Jesse Sergent took his first pro win and led Team RadioShack's domination of the Driedaagse van Westvlaanderen prologue, with the US team taking all three podium places. The neo-pro from New Zealand covered the flat 7km course in 8:14, with teammates Sebastien Rosseler and Sam Bewley in second and third with the same time, 10 seconds down. Sergent also took the leader's jersey for the overall lead.

"This is my first pro victory," said Sergent. "What a feeling! This is pretty special and I am happy to give back something to the people who have believed in me.

"This morning after I checked the course I felt quite confident. It was not a technical course; there were only three corners and long straights. I could use constant power the entire time. I had a feeling I would do a good ride and I'm very happy right now!"

The US-based ProTeam thoroughly dominated the flat prologue, claiming five of the top seven places. Only Svein Tuft (SpiderTech Powered By C10, fourth) and Patrick Gretsch (HTC-Highroad, sixth) prevented a clean sweep.

The prologue parcours was comprised of seven kilometres through Middelkerke, basically a "there and back" course, ending with a 2.5km-long straight sea-side dash to the finish. The course was about as flat as might be expected on the Belgian coast.

Johan Museeuw was on hand to give his blessing to the prologue, appropriately as the race is also known as the Johan Museeuw Classic.

Bas Krauwel of Cyclingteam de Rijke was the first to take to the course, brining in a time of 9:35. NetApp's Timon Seubert was the first to break the nine-minute barrier. Sebastian Chavanel (Team Europcar) put in a good time of 8:47.

But it was RadioShack's early starter Sam Bewley who put in the best time of 8:24. The 23-year-old New Zealander, who went off first for his team, crossed the finish line at 1:58pm to start a long wait on the hot seat. Just as his time was beginning to look untouchable, teammate Michael Kwiatkowski came in only one second slower.

And then, after an hour and a half in the lead, Bewley was knocked down to second place by yet another teammate, his 22-year-old compatriot Jesse Sergent, who carved a whole 10 seconds off his time to take the lead with 8:14. Sergent's time held up, with none of the remaining riders coming close.

Full Results 1 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:08:14 2 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:00:10 3 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 4 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 5 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 0:00:11 6 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 7 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:00:15 8 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:19 9 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:00:20 10 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:00:21 11 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:22 12 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 13 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 0:00:23 14 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 15 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 16 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 0:00:24 17 Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 18 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 0:00:25 19 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 20 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:00:26 21 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 22 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 23 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 0:00:27 24 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 25 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:28 26 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 27 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:29 28 Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp 29 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:00:30 30 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad 0:00:31 31 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 32 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 33 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 34 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:32 35 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 36 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:33 37 Steven Cozza (USA) Team Netapp 0:00:34 38 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 39 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 40 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 41 Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 42 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp 43 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 0:00:35 44 Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 45 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:36 46 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 47 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 48 David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 49 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 50 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:00:37 51 Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 52 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 53 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 54 Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:38 55 Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 56 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 57 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:00:39 58 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 59 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 60 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 61 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 62 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:40 63 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 64 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 65 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 66 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 67 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 68 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:41 69 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 70 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 71 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:00:42 72 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 73 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 75 Björn Schröder (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 0:00:43 76 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 77 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 78 Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:00:44 79 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 80 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 81 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 0:00:45 82 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 84 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 85 Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad 86 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ 0:00:46 87 Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 88 Tom Van Becelaere (Bel) Colba - Mercury 89 Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 90 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 91 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 92 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 93 Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:47 94 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 95 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 0:00:48 96 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 97 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 98 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 99 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:49 100 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 101 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing 102 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 103 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar 104 Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 105 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 106 Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 107 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:00:50 108 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 109 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:00:51 110 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 111 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 112 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar 113 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 114 Jurgen François (Bel) Colba - Mercury 115 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 116 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:52 117 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 118 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 119 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 120 Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 121 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:53 122 Kevin Grieten (Bel) Colba - Mercury 123 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 124 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 125 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:54 126 Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 127 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 128 Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp 129 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 130 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 131 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 132 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:55 133 Robert Hayles (GBr) Endura Racing 134 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 135 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 136 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 137 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 138 Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 139 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:56 140 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 141 Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 142 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 143 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 144 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 145 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 146 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:57 147 Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing 148 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 149 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 150 Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:00:58 151 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 152 Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 153 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:59 154 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team 155 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 156 Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team 157 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 158 Phillip Schulz (Ger) Colba - Mercury 0:01:01 159 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:01:02 160 Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Mercury 161 Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 162 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:01:03 163 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:04 164 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:01:05 165 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 166 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 167 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 0:01:06 168 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:01:07 169 Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp 0:01:08 170 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 171 Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:09 172 Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 173 Michaël Baer (Swi) Team Netapp 174 Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 0:01:11 175 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 176 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:12 177 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 178 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 179 Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 180 Tom Stubbe (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:01:13 181 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing 0:01:14 182 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:01:15 183 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:01:16 184 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:18 185 James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing 0:01:19 186 Bas Krauwel (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:01:21 187 Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek 188 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:22 189 Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:01:23 190 Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:01:24 191 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing 0:01:28 192 Hamish Robert Haynes (GBr) Colba - Mercury 0:01:35 193 Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 194 James Spragg (GBr) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:01:36 195 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:01:46 196 Jim Vercruyce (Bel) Colba - Mercury 0:01:51 197 Maarten Dhaene (Bel) Colba - Mercury 0:02:07 198 Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 0:05:02

Points 1 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 15 pts 2 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 12 3 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 10 4 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 7 5 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 6 6 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 5 7 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 4 8 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3 9 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 2 10 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 1

Young riders 1 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:08:14 2 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:00:10 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 0:00:11 4 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 5 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:00:15 6 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:00:21 7 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:23 8 Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:00:24 9 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 0:00:25 10 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 11 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:00:26 12 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 13 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 0:00:27 14 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 15 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:00:31 16 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 0:00:32 17 Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:34 18 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp 19 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:36 20 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 21 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 22 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:00:37 23 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 24 Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:00:38 25 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:00:39 26 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 27 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:40 28 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 29 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 30 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 31 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 32 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:41 33 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 34 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:42 35 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 37 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:43 38 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:00:44 39 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 0:00:45 40 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 42 Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad 43 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 0:00:48 44 Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:00:49 45 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 46 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:00:50 47 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:51 48 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 49 Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:00:52 50 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:53 51 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 0:00:54 52 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:55 53 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 54 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 55 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 56 Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 57 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:56 58 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 60 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 61 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 62 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 63 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:57 64 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 65 Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:00:58 66 Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 67 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:59 68 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team 69 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 70 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 71 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:01:02 72 Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Mercury 73 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:01:05 74 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 75 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 0:01:06 76 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:01:07 77 Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:09 78 Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 79 Michaël Baer (Swi) Team Netapp 80 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:12 81 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:18 82 Bas Krauwel (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:01:21 83 Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:01:23 84 Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:01:24 85 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing 0:01:28 86 Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 0:01:35 87 James Spragg (GBr) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:01:36 88 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:01:46 89 Jim Vercruyce (Bel) Colba - Mercury 0:01:51 90 Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 0:05:02

Teams 1 Team Radioshack 0:25:02 2 HTC-Highroad 0:00:40 3 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:53 4 FDJ 0:00:56 5 Rabobank Continental Team 6 Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:59 7 Skil - Shimano 0:01:09 8 Katusha Team 0:01:10 9 Saur - Sojasun 0:01:11 10 Leopard Trek 0:01:12 11 Team Netapp 0:01:17 12 Team Europcar 0:01:20 13 An Post - Sean Kelly 0:01:23 14 Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:01:31 15 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:33 16 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:34 17 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:36 18 Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:01:50 19 Quickstep Cycling Team 20 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:01:59 21 Endura Racing 0:02:00 22 Landbouwkrediet 0:02:01 23 Nutrixxion Sparkasse 24 Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:02:04 25 Colba - Mercury 0:02:10

