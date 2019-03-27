Trending

Groenewegen wins Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne

Dutchman tops Gaviria, Viviani

Image 1 of 39

Dylan Groenewegen wins Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne

Dylan Groenewegen wins Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 39

Dylan Groenewegen wins the sprint for 2019 Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne

Dylan Groenewegen wins the sprint for 2019 Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 39

Team UAE Emitates' Fernando Gaviria

Team UAE Emitates' Fernando Gaviria
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 39

Fernando Gaviria, Dylan Groenewegen and Elia Viviani on the De Panne podium

Fernando Gaviria, Dylan Groenewegen and Elia Viviani on the De Panne podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 39

Deceuninck-QuickStep's Elia Viviani was third at De Panne

Deceuninck-QuickStep's Elia Viviani was third at De Panne
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 39

Fernando Gaviria and Dylan Groenewegen on the De Panne podium

Fernando Gaviria and Dylan Groenewegen on the De Panne podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 39

Fabio Jakobsen and Pascal Ackermann

Fabio Jakobsen and Pascal Ackermann
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 39

Dylan Groenewegen wins the sprint for 2019 Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne

Dylan Groenewegen wins the sprint for 2019 Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 39

Dylan Groenewegen wins the sprint for 2019 Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne

Dylan Groenewegen wins the sprint for 2019 Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 39

Fernando Gaviria was second in Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne

Fernando Gaviria was second in Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 39

Dylan Groenewegen wins the sprint for 2019 Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne

Dylan Groenewegen wins the sprint for 2019 Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 39

Fernando Gaviria, Dylan Groenewegen and Elia Viviani

Fernando Gaviria, Dylan Groenewegen and Elia Viviani
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 39

Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne

Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 39

Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg

Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 39

Dylan Groenewegen wins Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne

Dylan Groenewegen wins Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 39

Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne peloton

Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne peloton
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 39

Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne

Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 39

Edward Theuns

Edward Theuns
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 39

Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne

Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 39

Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne feedzone

Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne feedzone
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 39

Ryan Mullen

Ryan Mullen
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 39

Dmitriy Gruzdev

Dmitriy Gruzdev
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 39

Lukas Postlberger

Lukas Postlberger
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 39

The breakaway at Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne

The breakaway at Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 39

Adrien Garel and Senne Leysen

Adrien Garel and Senne Leysen
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 39

Luke Durbridge

Luke Durbridge
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 39

Ian Stannard

Ian Stannard
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 39

Dylan Groenewegen wins Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne

Dylan Groenewegen wins Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 39

The peloton in De Panne

The peloton in De Panne
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 30 of 39

Marco Haller (Katusha-Alpecin) attacks on the Kemmelberg

Marco Haller (Katusha-Alpecin) attacks on the Kemmelberg
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 31 of 39

Iljo Keisse chases for Deceuninck-Quickstep

Iljo Keisse chases for Deceuninck-Quickstep
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 32 of 39

Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) on the attack

Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) on the attack
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 33 of 39

Danny van Poppel (Jumbo-Visma) on the attack

Danny van Poppel (Jumbo-Visma) on the attack
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 34 of 39

Theuns, Haller and Van Poppel

Theuns, Haller and Van Poppel
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 35 of 39

The peloton crests the Kemmelberg

The peloton crests the Kemmelberg
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 36 of 39

Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Dimension Data)

Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 37 of 39

Senne Leysen (Roompot) and Jasha Sütterlin (Movistar)

Senne Leysen (Roompot) and Jasha Sütterlin (Movistar)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 38 of 39

Stan Dewulf (Team Lotto Soudal), Mathijs Paasschens (Team Wallonie Bruxelles), Jimmy Janssens (Team Corendon-Circus)

Stan Dewulf (Team Lotto Soudal), Mathijs Paasschens (Team Wallonie Bruxelles), Jimmy Janssens (Team Corendon-Circus)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 39 of 39

Marco Haller (Katusha-Alpecin) attacks on the Kemmelberg

Marco Haller (Katusha-Alpecin) attacks on the Kemmelberg
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) continued his winning start to the season with a victory at the Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne. Groenewegen came from behind, up the right side of the road, to beat Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) and Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in De Panne.

Groenewegen bided his time further down the bunch as Michael Mørkøv (Deceuninck-QuickStep) led out Viviani. The Italian champion was the first to launch his sprint with around 200 metres to go. Meanwhile, Groenewegen stayed rooted to Gaviria's wheel as the Colombian charged through on the right.

With 100 metres to go, Groenewegen moved out of Gaviria's slipstream and held his nerve to squeeze through the barely big enough gap between Gaviria and the barriers. Groenewegen did not hold back and by the time he reached the line he had time to look back at his rivals and see the devastation he'd left in his wake.

The win is Groenewegen's fifth of the season so far, pushing him one clear of sprint rivals Viviani and Sam Bennett. Groenewegen will now head to Gent-Wevelgem on Sunday in the hope that he can capitalise on his form. The Dutchman is not making any bold predictions about his chances at the weekend.

"I think this race is actually a little bit easier than Gent-Wevelgem, Gent-Wevelgem is a really hard race for me and maybe we can go for that in the coming years. We have a strong team for Sunday and we will do our best," he said.

How it happened

After a brief sojourn to Italy, the Belgian Classics resumed with the one-day Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne. With just a few climbs to speak of, the 200-kilometre race attracted a star-studded list of sprinters looking for success – helped by its new WorldTour status.

The race's proximity to the coast made crosswinds a constant threat, and teams would need to pay attention all day.

A fast start to the day made it difficult for a breakaway to get clear but a six-man move did eventually get off the front of the peloton in the opening 20 kilometres. Movistar's Jasha Sütterlin initiated the attack and was eventually joined by Stan Dewulf (Lotto Soudal), Jimmy Janssens (Corendon Circus), Senne Leysen (Roompot Charles), Adrien Garel (Vital Concept - B&B Hotels) and Mathijs Paasschens (Wallonie-Bruxelles). Jordi Warlop (Sport Vlaanderen) tried to join the party but was shown the door before he could get over the threshold.

Behind, the sprint teams would take it, in turn, to set the pace in the peloton and they kept the six-man breakaway at a palatable distance. They were allowed no more than five minutes as the bunch sought to ensure a bunch gallop at the end of the day.

As the race hit the Kemmelberg with 120 kilometres remaining, the peloton broke up with Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates), Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo), Marco Haller (Katusha-Alpecin), Danny van Poppel (Jumbo-Visma) and Lukas Postlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) going off the front.

The quality of the attack meant that the peloton could not allow them any space out front and several teams set to work to bring them back. The five managed to gain over a minute on the peloton and stayed out front for around 50 kilometres before they were finally absorbed. There must have been plenty of concerned voices over the team radio, but the peloton could breathe easy – for the time being at least.

The teams continued to share pacing duties, and as the leaders crossed the finish line to begin the final lap, the gap had been reduced to just one minute.

Though the wind swept across the peloton throughout the stage, echelons never seemed like they would break up the peloton. They didn't need to, with plentiful crashes wreaking havoc on the bunch. The original three-day race might be gone, but there were times that it appeared its chaotic nature had crammed itself into the single day.

The biggest incident came with 11 kilometres to go as the bunch closed in on the breakaway, which had only a few seconds in hand on the peloton. As the race reached a pinch point, Zak Dempster (Israel Cycling Academy) clipped a metal barrier, flipping him off his bike and onto the grass. There was little room for the other riders to avoid him and many more went down, including pre-race favourite Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe).

The stricken riders were spread across half the road and much of the peloton was caught behind it. Nevertheless, the reduced peloton plugged on and caught the breakaway soon after. As the race approached the finale in De Panne, Deceuninck-QuickStep and CCC Team cranked up the pace to a level high enough to eliminate any late break attempts. Though Ackermann had been eliminated from the running, most of the big sprint contenders had made it through to the leading group.

Deceuninck-QuickStep assumed control in the final kilometre with Morkov taking up the role as the final man for Viviani in the Belgian team's sprint train. Deceuninck-QuickStep have been the team to beat all spring, particularly with the defending champion in their line-up, but this was one that they could not conquer.

Groenewegen kept calm and collected, following Gavira through the melee of sprinters and charging through the small gap to the barriers that he'd left open. Once he'd made it through the gap, there was no stopping Groenewegen as he stormed to the win with relative ease.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma4:36:32
2Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
5Justin Jules (Fra) Wallonie Bruxelles
6Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
7Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
8Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
9Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
10Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
11Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
12Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
13Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
14Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
15Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus
16Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Wallonie Bruxelles
17Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
18Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
19Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
20Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
21Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
22Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
23Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
24Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
25Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
26Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
27Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team0:00:04
28Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:06
29Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
30Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
31Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
32Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:09
33Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
34Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:00:10
35Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team0:00:11
36Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:00:19
37Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
38Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky0:00:24
39Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:25
40Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:27
41Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:29
42Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:00:33
43Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
44Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
45Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
46Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:00:38
47Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
48Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:00:56
49Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:04
50Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
51Adam Blythe (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:01:05
52Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
53Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:11
54Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:18
55Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:01:33
56Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
57Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
58Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
59Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
60Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
61Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
62Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
63Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
64Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
65Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
66Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:37
67Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
68Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:41
69Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:53
70Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First
71Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:01
72Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
73Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team0:02:04
74Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:02:30
75Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:02:33
76Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
77Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
78Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie
79Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
80Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus
81Justin Timmermans (Ned) Roompot-Charles
82Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
83Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
84Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
85Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
86Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Direct Energie
87Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
88Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
89Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
90Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
91Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
92Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
93Adrien Garel (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
94Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
95Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus
96Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
97Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
98Franklin Six (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
99Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Wallonie Bruxelles
100Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
101Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
102Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
103Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
104Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
105Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
106Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
107Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
108Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
109Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
110Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:55
111Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:16
112Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
113Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
114Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles
115Alfdan De Decker (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
116Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
117Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
118Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First
119Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
120Maarten van Trijp (Ned) Corendon-Circus0:06:29
121Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
122Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
123Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
124Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
125Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
126Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
127Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
128Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
129Lars Bak (Den) Team Dimension Data
130Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
131Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
132Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
133Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
134Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
135Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
136Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
137Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
138Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
139Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
140Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles
141Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:09:08
142Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
143Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
144Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
145Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
146Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
147Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
148Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
149Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
150Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
151Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
152Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky
153Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
154José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
155Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy0:12:30
DNFJohannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
DNFRasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
DNFVegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
DNFOscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFLars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles
DNFAlex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
DNFHector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFCallum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
DNFTaylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First
DNFLuke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
DNFClément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
DNSAlexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott

