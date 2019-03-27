Image 1 of 39 Dylan Groenewegen wins Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 39 Dylan Groenewegen wins the sprint for 2019 Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 39 Team UAE Emitates' Fernando Gaviria (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 39 Fernando Gaviria, Dylan Groenewegen and Elia Viviani on the De Panne podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 39 Deceuninck-QuickStep's Elia Viviani was third at De Panne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 39 Fernando Gaviria and Dylan Groenewegen on the De Panne podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 39 Fabio Jakobsen and Pascal Ackermann (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 39 Dylan Groenewegen wins the sprint for 2019 Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 39 Dylan Groenewegen wins the sprint for 2019 Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 39 Fernando Gaviria was second in Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 39 Dylan Groenewegen wins the sprint for 2019 Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 39 Fernando Gaviria, Dylan Groenewegen and Elia Viviani (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 39 Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 39 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 39 Dylan Groenewegen wins Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 39 Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 39 Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 39 Edward Theuns (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 39 Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 39 Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne feedzone (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 39 Ryan Mullen (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 39 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 39 Lukas Postlberger (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 39 The breakaway at Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 39 Adrien Garel and Senne Leysen (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 39 Luke Durbridge (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 39 Ian Stannard (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 39 Dylan Groenewegen wins Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 39 The peloton in De Panne (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 30 of 39 Marco Haller (Katusha-Alpecin) attacks on the Kemmelberg (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 31 of 39 Iljo Keisse chases for Deceuninck-Quickstep (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 32 of 39 Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) on the attack (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 33 of 39 Danny van Poppel (Jumbo-Visma) on the attack (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 34 of 39 Theuns, Haller and Van Poppel (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 35 of 39 The peloton crests the Kemmelberg (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 36 of 39 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 37 of 39 Senne Leysen (Roompot) and Jasha Sütterlin (Movistar) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 38 of 39 Stan Dewulf (Team Lotto Soudal), Mathijs Paasschens (Team Wallonie Bruxelles), Jimmy Janssens (Team Corendon-Circus) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 39 of 39 Marco Haller (Katusha-Alpecin) attacks on the Kemmelberg (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) continued his winning start to the season with a victory at the Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne. Groenewegen came from behind, up the right side of the road, to beat Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) and Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in De Panne.

Groenewegen bided his time further down the bunch as Michael Mørkøv (Deceuninck-QuickStep) led out Viviani. The Italian champion was the first to launch his sprint with around 200 metres to go. Meanwhile, Groenewegen stayed rooted to Gaviria's wheel as the Colombian charged through on the right.

With 100 metres to go, Groenewegen moved out of Gaviria's slipstream and held his nerve to squeeze through the barely big enough gap between Gaviria and the barriers. Groenewegen did not hold back and by the time he reached the line he had time to look back at his rivals and see the devastation he'd left in his wake.

The win is Groenewegen's fifth of the season so far, pushing him one clear of sprint rivals Viviani and Sam Bennett. Groenewegen will now head to Gent-Wevelgem on Sunday in the hope that he can capitalise on his form. The Dutchman is not making any bold predictions about his chances at the weekend.

"I think this race is actually a little bit easier than Gent-Wevelgem, Gent-Wevelgem is a really hard race for me and maybe we can go for that in the coming years. We have a strong team for Sunday and we will do our best," he said.

How it happened

After a brief sojourn to Italy, the Belgian Classics resumed with the one-day Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne. With just a few climbs to speak of, the 200-kilometre race attracted a star-studded list of sprinters looking for success – helped by its new WorldTour status.

The race's proximity to the coast made crosswinds a constant threat, and teams would need to pay attention all day.

A fast start to the day made it difficult for a breakaway to get clear but a six-man move did eventually get off the front of the peloton in the opening 20 kilometres. Movistar's Jasha Sütterlin initiated the attack and was eventually joined by Stan Dewulf (Lotto Soudal), Jimmy Janssens (Corendon Circus), Senne Leysen (Roompot Charles), Adrien Garel (Vital Concept - B&B Hotels) and Mathijs Paasschens (Wallonie-Bruxelles). Jordi Warlop (Sport Vlaanderen) tried to join the party but was shown the door before he could get over the threshold.

Behind, the sprint teams would take it, in turn, to set the pace in the peloton and they kept the six-man breakaway at a palatable distance. They were allowed no more than five minutes as the bunch sought to ensure a bunch gallop at the end of the day.

As the race hit the Kemmelberg with 120 kilometres remaining, the peloton broke up with Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates), Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo), Marco Haller (Katusha-Alpecin), Danny van Poppel (Jumbo-Visma) and Lukas Postlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) going off the front.

The quality of the attack meant that the peloton could not allow them any space out front and several teams set to work to bring them back. The five managed to gain over a minute on the peloton and stayed out front for around 50 kilometres before they were finally absorbed. There must have been plenty of concerned voices over the team radio, but the peloton could breathe easy – for the time being at least.

The teams continued to share pacing duties, and as the leaders crossed the finish line to begin the final lap, the gap had been reduced to just one minute.

Though the wind swept across the peloton throughout the stage, echelons never seemed like they would break up the peloton. They didn't need to, with plentiful crashes wreaking havoc on the bunch. The original three-day race might be gone, but there were times that it appeared its chaotic nature had crammed itself into the single day.

The biggest incident came with 11 kilometres to go as the bunch closed in on the breakaway, which had only a few seconds in hand on the peloton. As the race reached a pinch point, Zak Dempster (Israel Cycling Academy) clipped a metal barrier, flipping him off his bike and onto the grass. There was little room for the other riders to avoid him and many more went down, including pre-race favourite Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe).

The stricken riders were spread across half the road and much of the peloton was caught behind it. Nevertheless, the reduced peloton plugged on and caught the breakaway soon after. As the race approached the finale in De Panne, Deceuninck-QuickStep and CCC Team cranked up the pace to a level high enough to eliminate any late break attempts. Though Ackermann had been eliminated from the running, most of the big sprint contenders had made it through to the leading group.

Deceuninck-QuickStep assumed control in the final kilometre with Morkov taking up the role as the final man for Viviani in the Belgian team's sprint train. Deceuninck-QuickStep have been the team to beat all spring, particularly with the defending champion in their line-up, but this was one that they could not conquer.

Groenewegen kept calm and collected, following Gavira through the melee of sprinters and charging through the small gap to the barriers that he'd left open. Once he'd made it through the gap, there was no stopping Groenewegen as he stormed to the win with relative ease.

