Cordon Ragot wins Drentse Acht van Westerveld

Trek-Segafredo rider solos in well ahead of shattered peloton

Audrey Cordon Ragot (Trek-Segafredo)

Audrey Cordon Ragot (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Audrey Cordon Ragot (Trek-Segafredo)

Audrey Cordon Ragot (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
The podium in Drentse Acht van Westerveld

The podium in Drentse Acht van Westerveld
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Audrey Cordon-Ragot continued Trek-Segafredo's run of strong results, winning the Drentse Acht van Westerveld from a solo breakaway. The Frenchwoman earned her first UCI win in four years on a blustery day on which only 36 riders made it to the finish line.

"I don't know what to say! I am super happy!" Cordon-Ragot said in a team press release. "It such a good feeling – it's been a long time since I have put my hands up. Today was a good opportunity for me; it was a hard race, a warrior's race, and I like that. I am proud of the team, of me, and the way we rode together. I think everyone is happy for me. It's a really nice feeling."

The 145km race was punctuated by two trips over the VAMberg climb, a steep, short trip over a landfill, and with the windy conditions, the race was ripe for a breakaway.

14 riders made the front split in a crosswind section Ellen van Dijk, Lotta Lepistö and Cordon-Ragot - and this would prove to be the winning move of the race.

A crash on the descent of the VAMberg from Trek's Lotta Lepistö split the group, leaving only eight out front.

Along with Cordon Ragot and teammate Ellen Van Dijk, Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans), Marta Bastianelli (Team Virtu Cycling), Alexis Ryan and Lisa Klein (Canyon-SRAM), Gracie Elvin (Mitchelton-Scott Women), and Evy Kuijpers (CCC-Liv) made the selection, building a massive lead over the remaining peloton that ballooned to almost 12 minutes by the race's end. The rest of the field was pulled from the race.

Trek-Segafredo directeur sportif Ina Teutenberg said the race went just as they anticipated. "I had a team meeting this morning, we knew there would be over 40kph winds, and we knew there were quite a few second-tier teams here. So, with winds, narrow roads and all that, we wanted an early echelon. That worked out perfectly, we had three riders out of 14 there. Unluckily - but also luckily because she didn't sustain any injuries - Lotta was taken out by a crash on the downhill of the VAMberg."

The leading group came together to the two finishing laps with 12km to go, and with Pieters and Bastianelli the superior sprinters in the group, Trek-Segafredo opted to attack.

"Our group worked well together to the end because there was still a long way to go," explained Cordon-Ragot. "When we were on the local lap of 6kms, we planned with Ellen to attack first, and then if that did not work, I would try in the sprint because I can also be fast."

Van Dijk, always game for aggressive racing, put in several scathing attacks which Cordon-Ragot successfully countered, getting away and then building an unassailable lead.

"After the attacks from Ellen, and (Gracie Elvin) Mitchelton-Scott also attacked, and when we slowed again, I found the opportunity to go," Cordon Ragot said. "It was a headwind, so I was thinking it was not the smartest move, but in the end, no one in the back was able to really chase because I think everyone was kaput."

Cordon-Ragot ended the race with a 90-second lead. "When I passed the finish line for the final lap, I did not feel my legs anymore. I just pulled as hard as I could, doing a proper time trial. When I saw the finish line, I finally turned my head and didn't see the group – only the cars behind me – then I knew I made it!"

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women3:52:06
2Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:30
3Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
4Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM
5Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
6Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women
7Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM0:01:32
8Evy Kuijpers (Ned) CCC-Liv0:01:37
9Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:11:37
10Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
11Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
12Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
13Julie Leth (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
14Claudia Koster (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
15Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
16Demi De Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
17Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
18Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
19Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
20Franziska Koch (Ger) Mexx - Watersley Women's CT
21Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
22Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
23Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
24Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Trek-Segafredo Women
25Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv
26Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
27Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
28Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
29Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
30Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
31Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
32Maria Apolonia Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini
33Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
34Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
35Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM
36Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
DNFJolien D`Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
DNFAmalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
DNFSkylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
DNFJip Van Den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
DNFRotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon-SRAM
DNFHannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
DNFKarlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
DNFJelena Eric (Srb) Ale Cipollini
DNFMartina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
DNFElizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
DNFNicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
DNFMaria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
DNFSophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
DNFMarta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
DNFPaulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv
DNFVictorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
DNFCoralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
DNFEmilia Fahlin (Swe) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
DNFGreta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
DNFJade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
DNFLucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
DNFMarit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFSylvie Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFBelle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFJanine Van Der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFNina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
DNFKendall Ryan (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
DNFRozanne Slik (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
DNFSofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
DNFKatarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
DNFLauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo Women
DNFAnna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
DNFMarta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
DNFMaria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
DNFDalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
DNFSilvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
DNFIlaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
DNFAnna Badegruber (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
DNFGabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
DNFSarah Rijkes (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
DNFAafke Soet (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
DNFLaura Asencio (Fra) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
DNFHenrietta Colborne (GBr) Biehler Pro Cycling
DNFMerel Hofman (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
DNFRoos Hoogeboom (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
DNFMelanie Klement (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
DNFNienke Wasmus (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
DNFSandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
DNFAinara Elbusto Arteaga (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
DNFNatalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango
DNFLuisa Ibarrola Albizua (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
DNFIsabel Martin Martin (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
DNFAroa Gorostiza Ulloa (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
DNFGrace Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
DNFAmalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
DNFChanella Stougje (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
DNFMarta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
DNFDanielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFAnnelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFChantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFThi That Nguyen (Vie) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFNathalie Bex (Bel) CC Pave76-Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
DNFShari Bossuyt (Bel) CC Pave76-Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
DNFCathalijne Hoolwerf (Ned) CC Pave76-Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
DNFEva Jonkers (Ned) CC Pave76-Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
DNFIngrit Verhoeff (Ned) CC Pave76-Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
DNFEsmée Peperkamp (Ned) Loving Potatoes de Jonge Renner
DNFIngrid Van Den Wijngaard (Ned) Loving Potatoes de Jonge Renner
DNFRobin Driehuijs (Ned) Loving Potatoes de Jonge Renner
DNFTessa Van Der Velden (Ned) Loving Potatoes de Jonge Renner
DNFLise Visser (Ned) Loving Potatoes de Jonge Renner
DNFJet Wildeman (Ned) Loving Potatoes de Jonge Renner
DNFMinke Bakker (Ned) Jan van Arckel
DNFMylene De Zoete (Ned) Jan van Arckel
DNFCharlotte Kool (Ned) Jan van Arckel
DNFSusanne Meistrok (Ned) Jan van Arckel
DNFJanneke Van Rooijen (Ned) Jan van Arckel
DNFBente Van Teeseling (Ned) Jan van Arckel
DNFTessa Paardekooper (Ned) Merida Adelaar Ladies Team
DNFMichelle De Graaf (Ned) Merida Adelaar Ladies Team
DNFYva Geluk (Ned) Merida Adelaar Ladies Team
DNFWillemiek Meinders (Ned) Merida Adelaar Ladies Team
DNFAnnet Pit (Ned) Merida Adelaar Ladies Team
DNFWinanda Spoor (Ned) Merida Adelaar Ladies Team
DNFMarit Cent (Ned) NWVG-uplus
DNFManon De Boer (Ned) NWVG-uplus
DNFRixt Hoogland (Ned) NWVG-uplus
DNFWendy Oosterwoud (Ned) NWVG-uplus
DNFYvet Schoonewille (Ned) NWVG-uplus
DNFRikke Bak Dalgaard (Den) Restore Cycling Team
DNFGaby Gieskens (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
DNFClaudia Jongerius (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
DNFDaniela Trcková (Cze) Restore Cycling Team
DNFIlse Miltenburg (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
DNFKirsten Peetoom (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
DNFEva Bijwaard (Ned) SWABO Ladies.nl
DNFHanneke De Goeje (Ned) SWABO Ladies.nl
DNFPhaedra Krol (Ned) SWABO Ladies.nl
DNFLaura Van Regenmortel (Ned) SWABO Ladies.nl
DNFLieke V.D. Draaij (Ned) SWABO Ladies.nl
DNFMyrthe Willemsen (Ned) SWABO Ladies.nl
DNFLieke Lap (Ned) Team Drenthe
DNFAnneke Dijkstra (Ned) Team Drenthe
DNFMareille Meijering (Ned) Team Drenthe
DNFBettina Zijlstra (Ned) Team Drenthe
DNFMarthe Roose (Ned) Team Drenthe
DNFFloor Weerink (Ned) Team Drenthe
DNFDésirée Ehrler (Swi) Mexx - Watersley Women's CT
DNFCorinna Lechner (Ger) Mexx - Watersley Women's CT
DNFAmanda Jamieson (NZl) Mexx - Watersley Women's CT
DNFArianna Pruisscher (Ned) Mexx - Watersley Women's CT
DNFMinke Slingerland (Ned) Mexx - Watersley Women's CT
DNFKim Baptista (GBr) Westland Wil Vooruit
DNFVerena Batenburg (Ned) Westland Wil Vooruit
DNFEmma Boogaard (Ned) Westland Wil Vooruit
DNFGwenno Hughes (GBr) Westland Wil Vooruit
DNFSanne Roozemond (Ned) Westland Wil Vooruit
DNFLotte Overdevest (Ned) Westland Wil Vooruit
DNFKaat Hannes (Bel) WV Zeeuws Vlaanderen
DNFAmber Aernouts (Bel) WV Zeeuws Vlaanderen
DNFLiisa Ehrberg (Est) WV Zeeuws Vlaanderen
DNFCéline Van Houtum (Ned) WV Zeeuws Vlaanderen
DNFMarieke Van Witzenburg (Ned) WV Zeeuws Vlaanderen
DNFSenna Feron (Ned) WV Zeeuws Vlaanderen
DNFSara Mustonen (Swe) Health Mate-Ladies Team
DNFEsther Meisels (Isr) Health Mate-Ladies Team
DNFKathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Ladies Team
DNFChristina Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Ladies Team
DNFKirstie Van Haaften (Ned) Health Mate-Ladies Team
DNFKylie Waterreus (Ned) Health Mate-Ladies Team

 

