Cordon Ragot wins Drentse Acht van Westerveld
Trek-Segafredo rider solos in well ahead of shattered peloton
Audrey Cordon-Ragot continued Trek-Segafredo's run of strong results, winning the Drentse Acht van Westerveld from a solo breakaway. The Frenchwoman earned her first UCI win in four years on a blustery day on which only 36 riders made it to the finish line.
"I don't know what to say! I am super happy!" Cordon-Ragot said in a team press release. "It such a good feeling – it's been a long time since I have put my hands up. Today was a good opportunity for me; it was a hard race, a warrior's race, and I like that. I am proud of the team, of me, and the way we rode together. I think everyone is happy for me. It's a really nice feeling."
The 145km race was punctuated by two trips over the VAMberg climb, a steep, short trip over a landfill, and with the windy conditions, the race was ripe for a breakaway.
14 riders made the front split in a crosswind section Ellen van Dijk, Lotta Lepistö and Cordon-Ragot - and this would prove to be the winning move of the race.
A crash on the descent of the VAMberg from Trek's Lotta Lepistö split the group, leaving only eight out front.
Along with Cordon Ragot and teammate Ellen Van Dijk, Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans), Marta Bastianelli (Team Virtu Cycling), Alexis Ryan and Lisa Klein (Canyon-SRAM), Gracie Elvin (Mitchelton-Scott Women), and Evy Kuijpers (CCC-Liv) made the selection, building a massive lead over the remaining peloton that ballooned to almost 12 minutes by the race's end. The rest of the field was pulled from the race.
Trek-Segafredo directeur sportif Ina Teutenberg said the race went just as they anticipated. "I had a team meeting this morning, we knew there would be over 40kph winds, and we knew there were quite a few second-tier teams here. So, with winds, narrow roads and all that, we wanted an early echelon. That worked out perfectly, we had three riders out of 14 there. Unluckily - but also luckily because she didn't sustain any injuries - Lotta was taken out by a crash on the downhill of the VAMberg."
The leading group came together to the two finishing laps with 12km to go, and with Pieters and Bastianelli the superior sprinters in the group, Trek-Segafredo opted to attack.
"Our group worked well together to the end because there was still a long way to go," explained Cordon-Ragot. "When we were on the local lap of 6kms, we planned with Ellen to attack first, and then if that did not work, I would try in the sprint because I can also be fast."
Van Dijk, always game for aggressive racing, put in several scathing attacks which Cordon-Ragot successfully countered, getting away and then building an unassailable lead.
"After the attacks from Ellen, and (Gracie Elvin) Mitchelton-Scott also attacked, and when we slowed again, I found the opportunity to go," Cordon Ragot said. "It was a headwind, so I was thinking it was not the smartest move, but in the end, no one in the back was able to really chase because I think everyone was kaput."
Cordon-Ragot ended the race with a 90-second lead. "When I passed the finish line for the final lap, I did not feel my legs anymore. I just pulled as hard as I could, doing a proper time trial. When I saw the finish line, I finally turned my head and didn't see the group – only the cars behind me – then I knew I made it!"
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
|3:52:06
|2
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:30
|3
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|4
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM
|5
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|6
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women
|7
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|0:01:32
|8
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:01:37
|9
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:11:37
|10
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|11
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|12
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|13
|Julie Leth (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Claudia Koster (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|15
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|16
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|17
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|18
|Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|19
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|20
|Franziska Koch (Ger) Mexx - Watersley Women's CT
|21
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|22
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|23
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|24
|Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Trek-Segafredo Women
|25
|Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv
|26
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|27
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|28
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|29
|Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|30
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|31
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|32
|Maria Apolonia Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|33
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|34
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|35
|Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM
|36
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|DNF
|Jolien D`Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon-SRAM
|DNF
|Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|DNF
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|DNF
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Ale Cipollini
|DNF
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
|DNF
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv
|DNF
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|DNF
|Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|DNF
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|DNF
|Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|DNF
|Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|DNF
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|DNF
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Sylvie Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Janine Van Der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|DNF
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|DNF
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|DNF
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|DNF
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
|DNF
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo Women
|DNF
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
|DNF
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|DNF
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|DNF
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|DNF
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|DNF
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|DNF
|Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Laura Asencio (Fra) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Biehler Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Merel Hofman (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Roos Hoogeboom (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Melanie Klement (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Nienke Wasmus (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|DNF
|Ainara Elbusto Arteaga (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|DNF
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango
|DNF
|Luisa Ibarrola Albizua (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|DNF
|Isabel Martin Martin (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|DNF
|Aroa Gorostiza Ulloa (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|DNF
|Grace Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|DNF
|Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|DNF
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|DNF
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|DNF
|Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|DNF
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|DNF
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|DNF
|Thi That Nguyen (Vie) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|DNF
|Nathalie Bex (Bel) CC Pave76-Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|DNF
|Shari Bossuyt (Bel) CC Pave76-Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|DNF
|Cathalijne Hoolwerf (Ned) CC Pave76-Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|DNF
|Eva Jonkers (Ned) CC Pave76-Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|DNF
|Ingrit Verhoeff (Ned) CC Pave76-Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|DNF
|Esmée Peperkamp (Ned) Loving Potatoes de Jonge Renner
|DNF
|Ingrid Van Den Wijngaard (Ned) Loving Potatoes de Jonge Renner
|DNF
|Robin Driehuijs (Ned) Loving Potatoes de Jonge Renner
|DNF
|Tessa Van Der Velden (Ned) Loving Potatoes de Jonge Renner
|DNF
|Lise Visser (Ned) Loving Potatoes de Jonge Renner
|DNF
|Jet Wildeman (Ned) Loving Potatoes de Jonge Renner
|DNF
|Minke Bakker (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|DNF
|Mylene De Zoete (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|DNF
|Charlotte Kool (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|DNF
|Susanne Meistrok (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|DNF
|Janneke Van Rooijen (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|DNF
|Bente Van Teeseling (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|DNF
|Tessa Paardekooper (Ned) Merida Adelaar Ladies Team
|DNF
|Michelle De Graaf (Ned) Merida Adelaar Ladies Team
|DNF
|Yva Geluk (Ned) Merida Adelaar Ladies Team
|DNF
|Willemiek Meinders (Ned) Merida Adelaar Ladies Team
|DNF
|Annet Pit (Ned) Merida Adelaar Ladies Team
|DNF
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Merida Adelaar Ladies Team
|DNF
|Marit Cent (Ned) NWVG-uplus
|DNF
|Manon De Boer (Ned) NWVG-uplus
|DNF
|Rixt Hoogland (Ned) NWVG-uplus
|DNF
|Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned) NWVG-uplus
|DNF
|Yvet Schoonewille (Ned) NWVG-uplus
|DNF
|Rikke Bak Dalgaard (Den) Restore Cycling Team
|DNF
|Gaby Gieskens (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|DNF
|Claudia Jongerius (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|DNF
|Daniela Trcková (Cze) Restore Cycling Team
|DNF
|Ilse Miltenburg (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kirsten Peetoom (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|DNF
|Eva Bijwaard (Ned) SWABO Ladies.nl
|DNF
|Hanneke De Goeje (Ned) SWABO Ladies.nl
|DNF
|Phaedra Krol (Ned) SWABO Ladies.nl
|DNF
|Laura Van Regenmortel (Ned) SWABO Ladies.nl
|DNF
|Lieke V.D. Draaij (Ned) SWABO Ladies.nl
|DNF
|Myrthe Willemsen (Ned) SWABO Ladies.nl
|DNF
|Lieke Lap (Ned) Team Drenthe
|DNF
|Anneke Dijkstra (Ned) Team Drenthe
|DNF
|Mareille Meijering (Ned) Team Drenthe
|DNF
|Bettina Zijlstra (Ned) Team Drenthe
|DNF
|Marthe Roose (Ned) Team Drenthe
|DNF
|Floor Weerink (Ned) Team Drenthe
|DNF
|Désirée Ehrler (Swi) Mexx - Watersley Women's CT
|DNF
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) Mexx - Watersley Women's CT
|DNF
|Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Mexx - Watersley Women's CT
|DNF
|Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Mexx - Watersley Women's CT
|DNF
|Minke Slingerland (Ned) Mexx - Watersley Women's CT
|DNF
|Kim Baptista (GBr) Westland Wil Vooruit
|DNF
|Verena Batenburg (Ned) Westland Wil Vooruit
|DNF
|Emma Boogaard (Ned) Westland Wil Vooruit
|DNF
|Gwenno Hughes (GBr) Westland Wil Vooruit
|DNF
|Sanne Roozemond (Ned) Westland Wil Vooruit
|DNF
|Lotte Overdevest (Ned) Westland Wil Vooruit
|DNF
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) WV Zeeuws Vlaanderen
|DNF
|Amber Aernouts (Bel) WV Zeeuws Vlaanderen
|DNF
|Liisa Ehrberg (Est) WV Zeeuws Vlaanderen
|DNF
|Céline Van Houtum (Ned) WV Zeeuws Vlaanderen
|DNF
|Marieke Van Witzenburg (Ned) WV Zeeuws Vlaanderen
|DNF
|Senna Feron (Ned) WV Zeeuws Vlaanderen
|DNF
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|DNF
|Esther Meisels (Isr) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|DNF
|Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|DNF
|Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|DNF
|Kirstie Van Haaften (Ned) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|DNF
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Health Mate-Ladies Team
