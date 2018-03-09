Ryan wins Drentse Acht van Westerveld
Canyon-SRAM rider wins bunch sprint
Placing second at Omloop Het Niewsblad, Alexis Ryan (Canyon-SRAM) finally got her win after a bunch sprint at Drentse Acht van Westerveld on Friday. Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) was second and Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini) was third.
"I'm ecstatic. This is my first UCI win. I was so close at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. I could taste a win on my tongue. I wasn't going to let this one get away from me," Ryan said. "I have so much gratitude for my teammates today."
"My teammates were fantastic. Lisa [Klein] was supportive all day. Trixi [Worrack] and Tiff [Cromwell] kept me in the front at the end. Tiff put in a monster 1km pull, it could have been even 1.5km. I was in awe! She swung off and I slid into the slipstream of Sunweb for a couple of hundred metres. With 200m to go I launched my sprint, slammed into a massive gear and muscled over the bumpy pave to the finish. I almost couldn't believe I had won!" exclaimed Ryan.
Malgorzta Jasinska (Movistar) went on a solo attack and almost made it to the finish line but was caught by the small bunch in the last couple of kilometres of the 141.7km race.
Also known as Drentse 8, the UCI 1.2 event is widely considered a warm up for the Women's WorldTour Ronde van Drenthe held on Sunday.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon - Sram Racing
|3:48:32
|2
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott
|3
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|4
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|5
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|6
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb
|7
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar Pbm
|8
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|10
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|11
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|12
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|13
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|14
|Jelena Erić (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
|15
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|16
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|17
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|18
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|19
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb
|20
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:00:03
|21
|Danique Braam (Ned)
|22
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|0:00:05
|23
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|24
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|25
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|0:00:09
|27
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon - Sram Racing
|28
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|29
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon - Sram Racing
|30
|Désirée Ehrler (Swi)
|31
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Experza - Footlogix
|32
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|33
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb
|34
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|35
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:23
|36
|Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) Btc City Ljubljana
|37
|Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|38
|Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|39
|Daniela Gaß (Ger)
|40
|Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|41
|Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Experza - Footlogix
|42
|Nathalie Bex (Bel) Experza - Footlogix
|43
|Eileen Roe (GBr) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned)
|45
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar Pbm
|46
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|47
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|48
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|49
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|50
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|51
|Elise Maes (Lux) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|53
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|54
|Aafke Soet (Ned) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|56
|Greta Richioud (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|57
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|58
|Mareille Meijering (Ned)
|59
|Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|60
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|61
|Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|62
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|63
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|64
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|65
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|66
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|67
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon - Sram Racing
|68
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon - Sram Racing
|69
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott
|70
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|71
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Pbm
|72
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar Pbm
|73
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Pbm
|74
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|75
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb
|76
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon - Sram Racing
|77
|Ruth Winder (USA) Team Sunweb
|78
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb
|79
|Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|0:01:09
|80
|Amber Van Der Hulst (Ned)
|0:01:30
|81
|Hayley Jones (GBr) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:49
|82
|Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|83
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned)
|84
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|85
|Nienke Wasmus (Ned)
|86
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Experza - Footlogix
|87
|Floor Weerink (Ned)
|88
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|89
|Axelle Dubau-Prevot (Fra) Experza - Footlogix
|90
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:03:41
|91
|Melanie Klement (Ned)
|92
|Marissa Baks (Ned)
|93
|Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) Btc City Ljubljana
|0:04:08
|94
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned)
|95
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|96
|Loes Adegeest (Ned)
|97
|Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
|98
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|99
|Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|100
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|101
|Emma Grant (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|102
|Sanne Bouwmeester (Ned)
|103
|Inez Beijer (Ned)
|104
|Femke Geeris (Ned)
|105
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) Btc City Ljubljana
|106
|Anna Henderson (GBr)
|107
|Paulien Koster (Ned)
|108
|Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|109
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|110
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:04:12
|111
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|112
|Amiliya Iskakova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
|0:06:42
|113
|Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|114
|Jeydy Pradera Bernal (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|115
|Robin Driehuijs (Ned)
|116
|Pernilla Van Rozelaar (Ned)
|117
|Winanda Spoor (Ned)
|118
|Lauren Murphy (GBr)
|119
|Marcella Mahfuz Toldi (Bra) Cylance Pro Cycling
|120
|Iris Ton (Ned)
|121
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Btc City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|DNF
|Tanja Elsner (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Mia Radotić (Cro) Btc City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|DNF
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar Pbm
|DNF
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Trine Holmsgaard (Den) Experza - Footlogix
|DNF
|Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Babette Buitenhuis (Ned)
|DNF
|Kiki Van Asselt (Ned)
|DNF
|Eline Van Den Pol (Ned)
|DNF
|Simone De Vries (Ned)
|DNF
|Maaike Brandwagt (Ned)
|DNF
|Doris De Rooij (Ned)
|DNF
|Vera Dorrestijn (Ned)
|DNF
|Jet Wildeman (Ned)
|DNF
|Gina Hofland (Ned)
|DNF
|Marit Cent (Ned)
|DNF
|Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned)
|DNF
|Josine Woudsma (Ned)
|DNF
|Holly Flannery (GBr)
|DNF
|Marthe Roose (Ned)
|DNF
|Dyann Veenstra (Ned)
|DNF
|Bettina Zijlstra (Ned)
|DNF
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek - Drops
|DNF
|Leah Dixon (GBr)
|DNF
|Charlotte Redden (GBr)
