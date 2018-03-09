Trending

Ryan wins Drentse Acht van Westerveld

Canyon-SRAM rider wins bunch sprint

Image 1 of 2

Alexis Ryan (Canyon-SRAM) second at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Alexis Ryan (Canyon-SRAM) second at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 2

Alexis Ryan (Canyon-SRAM) wins Drentse 8

Alexis Ryan (Canyon-SRAM) wins Drentse 8
(Image credit: Canyon SRAM)

Placing second at Omloop Het Niewsblad, Alexis Ryan (Canyon-SRAM) finally got her win after a bunch sprint at Drentse Acht van Westerveld on Friday. Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) was second and Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini) was third.

"I'm ecstatic. This is my first UCI win. I was so close at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. I could taste a win on my tongue. I wasn't going to let this one get away from me," Ryan said. "I have so much gratitude for my teammates today."

"My teammates were fantastic. Lisa [Klein] was supportive all day. Trixi [Worrack] and Tiff [Cromwell] kept me in the front at the end. Tiff put in a monster 1km pull, it could have been even 1.5km. I was in awe! She swung off and I slid into the slipstream of Sunweb for a couple of hundred metres. With 200m to go I launched my sprint, slammed into a massive gear and muscled over the bumpy pave to the finish. I almost couldn't believe I had won!" exclaimed Ryan.

Malgorzta Jasinska (Movistar) went on a solo attack and almost made it to the finish line but was caught by the small bunch in the last couple of kilometres of the 141.7km race.

Also known as Drentse 8, the UCI 1.2 event is widely considered a warm up for the Women's WorldTour Ronde van Drenthe held on Sunday.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon - Sram Racing3:48:32
2Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott
3Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
4Roxane Fournier (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
5Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
6Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb
7Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar Pbm
8Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
9Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
10Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
11Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
12Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
13Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
14Jelena Erić (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
15Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
16Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
17Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
18Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
19Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb
20Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling0:00:03
21Danique Braam (Ned)
22Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women0:00:05
23Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
24Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
25Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
26Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products - Birk Sport0:00:09
27Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon - Sram Racing
28Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
29Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon - Sram Racing
30Désirée Ehrler (Swi)
31Thalita De Jong (Ned) Experza - Footlogix
32Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
33Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb
34Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women
35Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:00:23
36Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) Btc City Ljubljana
37Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
38Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
39Daniela Gaß (Ger)
40Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
41Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Experza - Footlogix
42Nathalie Bex (Bel) Experza - Footlogix
43Eileen Roe (GBr) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
44Nicole Steigenga (Ned)
45Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar Pbm
46Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
47Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
48Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
49Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
50Rozanne Slik (Ned) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
51Elise Maes (Lux) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
52Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
53Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
54Aafke Soet (Ned) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
55Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
56Greta Richioud (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
57Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
58Mareille Meijering (Ned)
59Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
60Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
61Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
62Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
63Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
64Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
65Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
66Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
67Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon - Sram Racing
68Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon - Sram Racing
69Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott
70Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
71Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Pbm
72Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar Pbm
73Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Pbm
74Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
75Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb
76Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon - Sram Racing
77Ruth Winder (USA) Team Sunweb
78Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb
79Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport0:01:09
80Amber Van Der Hulst (Ned)0:01:30
81Hayley Jones (GBr) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:01:49
82Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg
83Evy Kuijpers (Ned)
84Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
85Nienke Wasmus (Ned)
86Jessy Druyts (Bel) Experza - Footlogix
87Floor Weerink (Ned)
88Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
89Axelle Dubau-Prevot (Fra) Experza - Footlogix
90Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:03:41
91Melanie Klement (Ned)
92Marissa Baks (Ned)
93Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) Btc City Ljubljana0:04:08
94Kylie Waterreus (Ned)
95Martina Alzini (Ita) Astana Women's Team
96Loes Adegeest (Ned)
97Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
98Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
99Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
100Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
101Emma Grant (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
102Sanne Bouwmeester (Ned)
103Inez Beijer (Ned)
104Femke Geeris (Ned)
105Corinna Lechner (Ger) Btc City Ljubljana
106Anna Henderson (GBr)
107Paulien Koster (Ned)
108Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
109Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
110Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:04:12
111Demi De Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
112Amiliya Iskakova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team0:06:42
113Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
114Jeydy Pradera Bernal (Cub) Astana Women's Team
115Robin Driehuijs (Ned)
116Pernilla Van Rozelaar (Ned)
117Winanda Spoor (Ned)
118Lauren Murphy (GBr)
119Marcella Mahfuz Toldi (Bra) Cylance Pro Cycling
120Iris Ton (Ned)
121Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Btc City Ljubljana
DNFSkylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
DNFMarta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
DNFTanja Elsner (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana
DNFMia Radotić (Cro) Btc City Ljubljana
DNFEmilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
DNFSilvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar Pbm
DNFDanielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
DNFTrine Holmsgaard (Den) Experza - Footlogix
DNFMeike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFBabette Buitenhuis (Ned)
DNFKiki Van Asselt (Ned)
DNFEline Van Den Pol (Ned)
DNFSimone De Vries (Ned)
DNFMaaike Brandwagt (Ned)
DNFDoris De Rooij (Ned)
DNFVera Dorrestijn (Ned)
DNFJet Wildeman (Ned)
DNFGina Hofland (Ned)
DNFMarit Cent (Ned)
DNFWendy Oosterwoud (Ned)
DNFJosine Woudsma (Ned)
DNFHolly Flannery (GBr)
DNFMarthe Roose (Ned)
DNFDyann Veenstra (Ned)
DNFBettina Zijlstra (Ned)
DNFEva Buurman (Ned) Trek - Drops
DNFLeah Dixon (GBr)
DNFCharlotte Redden (GBr)

 

