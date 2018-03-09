Image 1 of 2 Alexis Ryan (Canyon-SRAM) second at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 2 Alexis Ryan (Canyon-SRAM) wins Drentse 8 (Image credit: Canyon SRAM)

Placing second at Omloop Het Niewsblad, Alexis Ryan (Canyon-SRAM) finally got her win after a bunch sprint at Drentse Acht van Westerveld on Friday. Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) was second and Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini) was third.

"I'm ecstatic. This is my first UCI win. I was so close at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. I could taste a win on my tongue. I wasn't going to let this one get away from me," Ryan said. "I have so much gratitude for my teammates today."

"My teammates were fantastic. Lisa [Klein] was supportive all day. Trixi [Worrack] and Tiff [Cromwell] kept me in the front at the end. Tiff put in a monster 1km pull, it could have been even 1.5km. I was in awe! She swung off and I slid into the slipstream of Sunweb for a couple of hundred metres. With 200m to go I launched my sprint, slammed into a massive gear and muscled over the bumpy pave to the finish. I almost couldn't believe I had won!" exclaimed Ryan.

Malgorzta Jasinska (Movistar) went on a solo attack and almost made it to the finish line but was caught by the small bunch in the last couple of kilometres of the 141.7km race.

Also known as Drentse 8, the UCI 1.2 event is widely considered a warm up for the Women's WorldTour Ronde van Drenthe held on Sunday.

Full Results