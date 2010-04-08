Trending

Three-peat for Teutenberg at Drentse 8

German sprints to victory for third straight year

Image 1 of 38

Ina Teutenberg (HTC Columbia Women) wins Drentse 8 for the third straight year.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 2 of 38

Eleonora Van Dijk (HTC - Columbia Women) won the prize for best over the cobbled sections.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 3 of 38

Charlotte Becker (Cervelo Test Team) leads the break.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 4 of 38

Carly Light (Australia) leads on a bend.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 5 of 38

Denise Ramsden (Canada) coasts at speed.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 6 of 38

The break during a slow moment, time for nutrition.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 7 of 38

Charlotte Becker (Cervelo Test Team) leads Julia Martisova (Gauss Rdz Ormu) in the break.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 8 of 38

Eventual winner, Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) on a corner.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 9 of 38

Kirsty Broun (Australia) leads the break. Eventual winner, Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) is in second wheel.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 10 of 38

Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) sits in the break.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 11 of 38

Regina Bruins (Cervelo Test Team) and Monique Van De Ree (Leontien.nl) leading the break.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 12 of 38

Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) sits comfortably in the break with 20km to go.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 13 of 38

Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team) was in the break, but without team-mates.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 14 of 38

Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) takes her third Drentse 8 van Dwingeloo in a row. Second was Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team) and third Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit).

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 15 of 38

Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) is congratulated by team-mate, Luise Keller after the finish.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 16 of 38

Ronde van Drenthe celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2010.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 17 of 38

Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) gives a radio interview whilst waiting for the podium ceremony.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 18 of 38

The Drentse 8 van Dwingeloo podium - Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team), Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) and Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit).

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 19 of 38

Suzanne De Goede (Nederland Bloeit) in new colours for 2010.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 20 of 38

Angela Hennig (Noris Cycling) took the sprints competition.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 21 of 38

World champion Tatiana Guderzo (Team Valdarno)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 22 of 38

Adrie Visser (HTC Columbia Women)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 23 of 38

Charlotte Becker (Cervelo TestTeam)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 24 of 38

Eleonora Van Dijk (HTC Columbia Women)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 25 of 38

Runner-up Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 26 of 38

Ina Teutenberg (HTC Columbia Women) in action.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 27 of 38

Ina Teutenberg (HTC Columbia Women) en route to another victory at Drentse 8.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 28 of 38

Ina Teutenberg (HTC Columbia Women) leads on the cobblestones.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 29 of 38

Irene Tesink (Restore Cycling) in the race caravan.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 30 of 38

Lucy Martin (Great Britain)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 31 of 38

Organiser Femmy van Issum, left, and Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team).

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 32 of 38

The peloton rides the cobblestones.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 33 of 38

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 34 of 38

Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 35 of 38

Suzanne De Goede (Nederland Bloeit)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 36 of 38

World champion Tatiana Guderzo (Team Valdarno)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 37 of 38

Ina Teutenberg (HTC Columbia Women)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 38 of 38

Drentse 8 podium (l-r): Emma Johansson, Ina Teutenberg, Annemiek Van Vleuten.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

For the third straight year, HTC-Columbia's Ina-Yoko Teutenberg won the Drentse 8 van Dwingeloo race in the Netherlands. The 35-year-old German beat Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team) and Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) in a seven-rider sprint for victory.

"It was a spectacular win and it came after some really hard racing," said HTC-Columbia sports director Ronny Lauke. "Ina and [HTC-Columbia teammate] Adrie Visser got into an 11-rider break that was only 25 seconds ahead at most for 40 kilometres all the way to the finish.

"The two led into a cobbled section at the head of the pack with about three kilometres to go and they realized they were two of the strongest riders present. So then Adrie made the rest of the break suffer by going flat out with Ina on her back wheel until the last 300 metres.

"Another rider tried to open up the sprint, but Ina reacted quickly and won by a bike-length."

Lauke said he was particularly pleased because "the win came about thanks to some great teamwork. We've ironed out all the little mistakes that sometimes occur when there are new teammates in a squad, and after some great races in America, now we've got our first victory of the season in Europe, too."

Teutenberg's victory is the 10th for HTC-Columbia women's team this year and her seventh in the 2010 season so far.

The next race of the Drenthe series will be the World Cup round, held on Saturday.

Full Results
1Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women3:29:26
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
3Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
4Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
5Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
6Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
7Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
8Lucy Martin (GBr) Great Britain0:00:12
9Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:00:14
10Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl
11Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products Uck
12Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team0:00:35
13Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia
14Monica Holler (Swe) Fenixs - Petrogradets
15Sophie Creux (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
16Lauren Michelle (USA) United States of America
17Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
18Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO - To the Top
19Sinead Miller (USA) United States of America
20Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
21Carla Swart (RSA) MTN
22Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
23Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
24Lianne Wagtho (Ned) Leontien.nl
25Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
26Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
27Alice Marmorini (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
28Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Merida Cycling Team
29Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
30Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
31Katie Colclough (GBr) Great Britain
32Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
33Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
34Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
35Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
36Emma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO - To the Top
37Inge Klep (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
38Barbara Guarischi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
39Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
40Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
41Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
42Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
43Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned)
44Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO - To the Top
45Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
46Andrea Dvorak (USA) United States of America
47Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
48Kimberly Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia Women
49Hannah Mayho (GBr) Great Britain
50Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Swabo Ladies Cyclingteam
51Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
52Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team
53Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
54Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany
55Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO - To the Top
56Hannah Welter (Ned) Merida Cycling Team
57Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) Germany
58Franziska Merten (Ger) Germany
59Fröydis Waerstad (Nor) Hitec Products Uck
60Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
61Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling
62Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno0:00:54
63Marta Vila Josana Andreu (Spa) Team Valdarno
64Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia
65Janel Holcomb (USA) United States of America0:00:57
66Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno
67Amber Neben (USA) United States of America0:01:07
68Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
69Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia
70Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Noris Cycling
71Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Australia
72Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Team Valdarno0:01:29
73Carly Light (Aus) Australia0:01:40
74Dani King (GBr) Great Britain0:03:58
75Vera Koedooder (Ned)0:07:15
76Sigrid Kuizenga (Ned) Rennersclub Jan van Arckel
77Karin Aune (Swe) Fenixs - Petrogradets
78Marte Lenferink (Ned) Merida Cycling Team
79Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
80Nina Kessler (Ned)
81Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canada
82Elise Van Hage (Ned)
83Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To the Top
84Amy Pieters (Ned) Merida Cycling Team
85Robyn De Groot (RSA) MTN
86Amy Herlinveaux (Can) Canada
87Noortje De Kort (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
88Devon Haskell (USA) TIBCO - To the Top
89Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Noris Cycling
90Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)
91Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
92Kimberly Van Den Berg (Ned)
93Wilma Korevaar (Ned) Rennersclub Jan van Arckel
94Anne De Wildt (Ned) Leontien.nl
95Kristine Saastad (Nor) Hitec Products Uck
96Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products Uck
97Dorleta Zorrilla Braceras (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
98Marielle Kerste (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
99Linn Torp (Nor) Fenixs - Petrogradets
100Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Swabo Ladies Cyclingteam
101Trine Schmidt (Den) MTN
102Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) MTN
103Bridie O'donnell (Aus) Team Valdarno
104Eyelien Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping
105Corine Hierckens (Bel) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:07:19
106Esra Tromp (Ned) Batavus Cycling
107Denise Ramsden (Can) Canada
108Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi0:07:24
109Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
110Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
111Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Noris Cycling
112Latoya Brulee (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
113Jana Schemmer (Ger) Germany
114Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Noris Cycling
115Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling
116Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
117Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
118Stéphanie Borchers (Ger) Germany
119Josephine Groenveld (Ned)
120Sophie De Boer (Ned) Merida Cycling Team
121Marlijn Binnendijk (Ned) Leontien.nl
122Serena Mensa (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox0:07:43

