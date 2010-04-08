Three-peat for Teutenberg at Drentse 8
German sprints to victory for third straight year
For the third straight year, HTC-Columbia's Ina-Yoko Teutenberg won the Drentse 8 van Dwingeloo race in the Netherlands. The 35-year-old German beat Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team) and Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) in a seven-rider sprint for victory.
"It was a spectacular win and it came after some really hard racing," said HTC-Columbia sports director Ronny Lauke. "Ina and [HTC-Columbia teammate] Adrie Visser got into an 11-rider break that was only 25 seconds ahead at most for 40 kilometres all the way to the finish.
"The two led into a cobbled section at the head of the pack with about three kilometres to go and they realized they were two of the strongest riders present. So then Adrie made the rest of the break suffer by going flat out with Ina on her back wheel until the last 300 metres.
"Another rider tried to open up the sprint, but Ina reacted quickly and won by a bike-length."
Lauke said he was particularly pleased because "the win came about thanks to some great teamwork. We've ironed out all the little mistakes that sometimes occur when there are new teammates in a squad, and after some great races in America, now we've got our first victory of the season in Europe, too."
Teutenberg's victory is the 10th for HTC-Columbia women's team this year and her seventh in the 2010 season so far.
The next race of the Drenthe series will be the World Cup round, held on Saturday.
|1
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|3:29:26
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|3
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|4
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|5
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|6
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|7
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|8
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:12
|9
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:14
|10
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl
|11
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products Uck
|12
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:00:35
|13
|Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia
|14
|Monica Holler (Swe) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|15
|Sophie Creux (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|16
|Lauren Michelle (USA) United States of America
|17
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|18
|Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO - To the Top
|19
|Sinead Miller (USA) United States of America
|20
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|21
|Carla Swart (RSA) MTN
|22
|Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|23
|Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|24
|Lianne Wagtho (Ned) Leontien.nl
|25
|Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|26
|Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|27
|Alice Marmorini (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|28
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Merida Cycling Team
|29
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|30
|Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|31
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Great Britain
|32
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|33
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|34
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|35
|Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|36
|Emma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO - To the Top
|37
|Inge Klep (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|38
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|39
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|40
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|41
|Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|42
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|43
|Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned)
|44
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO - To the Top
|45
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
|46
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) United States of America
|47
|Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|48
|Kimberly Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|49
|Hannah Mayho (GBr) Great Britain
|50
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Swabo Ladies Cyclingteam
|51
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|52
|Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team
|53
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|54
|Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany
|55
|Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO - To the Top
|56
|Hannah Welter (Ned) Merida Cycling Team
|57
|Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) Germany
|58
|Franziska Merten (Ger) Germany
|59
|Fröydis Waerstad (Nor) Hitec Products Uck
|60
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|61
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling
|62
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno
|0:00:54
|63
|Marta Vila Josana Andreu (Spa) Team Valdarno
|64
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia
|65
|Janel Holcomb (USA) United States of America
|0:00:57
|66
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno
|67
|Amber Neben (USA) United States of America
|0:01:07
|68
|Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|69
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia
|70
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Noris Cycling
|71
|Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Australia
|72
|Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Team Valdarno
|0:01:29
|73
|Carly Light (Aus) Australia
|0:01:40
|74
|Dani King (GBr) Great Britain
|0:03:58
|75
|Vera Koedooder (Ned)
|0:07:15
|76
|Sigrid Kuizenga (Ned) Rennersclub Jan van Arckel
|77
|Karin Aune (Swe) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|78
|Marte Lenferink (Ned) Merida Cycling Team
|79
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|80
|Nina Kessler (Ned)
|81
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canada
|82
|Elise Van Hage (Ned)
|83
|Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To the Top
|84
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Merida Cycling Team
|85
|Robyn De Groot (RSA) MTN
|86
|Amy Herlinveaux (Can) Canada
|87
|Noortje De Kort (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|88
|Devon Haskell (USA) TIBCO - To the Top
|89
|Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Noris Cycling
|90
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)
|91
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|92
|Kimberly Van Den Berg (Ned)
|93
|Wilma Korevaar (Ned) Rennersclub Jan van Arckel
|94
|Anne De Wildt (Ned) Leontien.nl
|95
|Kristine Saastad (Nor) Hitec Products Uck
|96
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products Uck
|97
|Dorleta Zorrilla Braceras (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|98
|Marielle Kerste (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|99
|Linn Torp (Nor) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|100
|Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Swabo Ladies Cyclingteam
|101
|Trine Schmidt (Den) MTN
|102
|Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) MTN
|103
|Bridie O'donnell (Aus) Team Valdarno
|104
|Eyelien Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping
|105
|Corine Hierckens (Bel) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:07:19
|106
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Batavus Cycling
|107
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Canada
|108
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|0:07:24
|109
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|110
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|111
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Noris Cycling
|112
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|113
|Jana Schemmer (Ger) Germany
|114
|Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Noris Cycling
|115
|Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling
|116
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|117
|Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|118
|Stéphanie Borchers (Ger) Germany
|119
|Josephine Groenveld (Ned)
|120
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Merida Cycling Team
|121
|Marlijn Binnendijk (Ned) Leontien.nl
|122
|Serena Mensa (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:07:43
Cyclingnews Newsletter
