Image 1 of 38 Ina Teutenberg (HTC Columbia Women) wins Drentse 8 for the third straight year. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 38 Eleonora Van Dijk (HTC - Columbia Women) won the prize for best over the cobbled sections. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 38 Charlotte Becker (Cervelo Test Team) leads the break. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 4 of 38 Carly Light (Australia) leads on a bend. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 5 of 38 Denise Ramsden (Canada) coasts at speed. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 6 of 38 The break during a slow moment, time for nutrition. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 7 of 38 Charlotte Becker (Cervelo Test Team) leads Julia Martisova (Gauss Rdz Ormu) in the break. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 8 of 38 Eventual winner, Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) on a corner. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 9 of 38 Kirsty Broun (Australia) leads the break. Eventual winner, Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) is in second wheel. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 10 of 38 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) sits in the break. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 11 of 38 Regina Bruins (Cervelo Test Team) and Monique Van De Ree (Leontien.nl) leading the break. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 12 of 38 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) sits comfortably in the break with 20km to go. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 13 of 38 Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team) was in the break, but without team-mates. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 14 of 38 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) takes her third Drentse 8 van Dwingeloo in a row. Second was Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team) and third Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 15 of 38 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) is congratulated by team-mate, Luise Keller after the finish. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 16 of 38 Ronde van Drenthe celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2010. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 17 of 38 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) gives a radio interview whilst waiting for the podium ceremony. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 18 of 38 The Drentse 8 van Dwingeloo podium - Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team), Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) and Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 19 of 38 Suzanne De Goede (Nederland Bloeit) in new colours for 2010. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 20 of 38 Angela Hennig (Noris Cycling) took the sprints competition. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 21 of 38 World champion Tatiana Guderzo (Team Valdarno) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 22 of 38 Adrie Visser (HTC Columbia Women) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 23 of 38 Charlotte Becker (Cervelo TestTeam) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 24 of 38 Eleonora Van Dijk (HTC Columbia Women) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 25 of 38 Runner-up Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 26 of 38 Ina Teutenberg (HTC Columbia Women) in action. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 27 of 38 Ina Teutenberg (HTC Columbia Women) en route to another victory at Drentse 8. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 28 of 38 Ina Teutenberg (HTC Columbia Women) leads on the cobblestones. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 29 of 38 Irene Tesink (Restore Cycling) in the race caravan. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 30 of 38 Lucy Martin (Great Britain) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 31 of 38 Organiser Femmy van Issum, left, and Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team). (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 32 of 38 The peloton rides the cobblestones. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 33 of 38 (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 34 of 38 Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 35 of 38 Suzanne De Goede (Nederland Bloeit) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 36 of 38 World champion Tatiana Guderzo (Team Valdarno) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 37 of 38 Ina Teutenberg (HTC Columbia Women) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 38 of 38 Drentse 8 podium (l-r): Emma Johansson, Ina Teutenberg, Annemiek Van Vleuten. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

For the third straight year, HTC-Columbia's Ina-Yoko Teutenberg won the Drentse 8 van Dwingeloo race in the Netherlands. The 35-year-old German beat Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team) and Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) in a seven-rider sprint for victory.

"It was a spectacular win and it came after some really hard racing," said HTC-Columbia sports director Ronny Lauke. "Ina and [HTC-Columbia teammate] Adrie Visser got into an 11-rider break that was only 25 seconds ahead at most for 40 kilometres all the way to the finish.

"The two led into a cobbled section at the head of the pack with about three kilometres to go and they realized they were two of the strongest riders present. So then Adrie made the rest of the break suffer by going flat out with Ina on her back wheel until the last 300 metres.

"Another rider tried to open up the sprint, but Ina reacted quickly and won by a bike-length."

Lauke said he was particularly pleased because "the win came about thanks to some great teamwork. We've ironed out all the little mistakes that sometimes occur when there are new teammates in a squad, and after some great races in America, now we've got our first victory of the season in Europe, too."

Teutenberg's victory is the 10th for HTC-Columbia women's team this year and her seventh in the 2010 season so far.

The next race of the Drenthe series will be the World Cup round, held on Saturday.