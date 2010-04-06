Trending

Mosher rides to backcountry win ahead of Wood after Koerber flats

Sornson rocks the women's race

Image 1 of 10

Cheryl Sornson (Team CF)

Cheryl Sornson (Team CF)
(Image credit: Shenandoah Mountain Touring)
Image 2 of 10

Cheryl Sornson (Team CF) rides to a win in the women's race at Dragon's Tale.

Cheryl Sornson (Team CF) rides to a win in the women's race at Dragon's Tale.
(Image credit: Shenandoah Mountain Touring)
Image 3 of 10

Cheryl Sornson (Team CF) topped the women's podium.

Cheryl Sornson (Team CF) topped the women's podium.
(Image credit: Jonathan Wheaton)
Image 4 of 10

Women's podium

Women's podium
(Image credit: Jonathan Wheaton)
Image 5 of 10

Men's podium

Men's podium
(Image credit: Shenandoah Mountain Touring)
Image 6 of 10

Kyle Lawrence raced to fifth place.

Kyle Lawrence raced to fifth place.
(Image credit: Shenandoah Mountain Touring)
Image 7 of 10

The lengthy climbs tested racers' early season fitness.

The lengthy climbs tested racers' early season fitness.
(Image credit: Shenandoah Mountain Touring)
Image 8 of 10

David Wood rode to a second place finish.

David Wood rode to a second place finish.
(Image credit: Shenandoah Mountain Touring)
Image 9 of 10

Sam Koerber leads Tim Mosher

Sam Koerber leads Tim Mosher
(Image credit: Shenandoah Mountain Touring)
Image 10 of 10

Sam Koerber was leading the race until he flatted.

Sam Koerber was leading the race until he flatted.
(Image credit: Shenandoah Mountain Touring)

Virginia's first backcountry mountain bike race of the season, Dragon's Tale, was held on Sunday, in New Castle, Virginia. The 40-mile course in Virginia's Jefferson National Forest, just outside of New Castle, challenged riders with lengthy singletrack climbs and difficult miles, but gave them scenic, ridge riding and flowy, singletrack downhills on a beautiful almost summer-like spring day.

For many, including 2008 National Ultra Endurance (NUE) Series champion Cheryl Sornson (Team CF), as well as Sam Koerber (Gary Fisher 29 Crew), and David Wood (Gary Fisher 29 Crew), the grassroots-style event was an excellent warm up for the upcoming NUE Series Opener, the Cohutta 100 in Tennessee on April 24.

The action at the front of the men's race was tight from beginning to end with Koerber, Wood, and Tim Mosher (Champion Systems/Cannondale) riding within seconds of each other throughout the race. Koerber led the race until a flat tire during the final six miles allowed Mosher and Wood to pass. Mosher put in a strong final leg to take the race win, with Wood coming in half a minute behind. Koerber pushed hard after fixing his flat to catch Wood, finishing just a minute back in third.

There was no lack of local competition between riders from Harrisonburg, Virginia, and Boone, North Carolina, with Kyle Lawrence (Gary Fisher 29 Crew), Drew Scharns (Boone Velo), Darrell Prillaman (Boone Bike & Touring), "Men's Leader" Ryan Fawley (Trek Mountain Co-Op), and Aran Cacciola (Boone Bike & Touring) riding hard against each other. Lawrence and Scharns were fighting closely throughout the day with Prillaman and Fawley just behind. In the end, some late cramping put Lawrence just seconds behind fourth place Scharns, with Prillaman rolling in for sixth. Ryan Fawley seemed to be saving himself for Harrisonburg's famed Tour de Burg, rolling in eighth behind Zack Morrey (Boo Bicycles, Hokie Spokes). Multi-time Tour Divide winner Matthew Lee (Cannondale Factory Racing) was out getting in some early competitive riding, in preparation to defend his title at the next edition of the Tour Divide Race in June.

Cheryl Sornson led the women's field from the start and kept the pace up all day, with Misty Tilson (Shenandoah Mountain Touring), and Sue George (Shenandoah Yoga) rounding out the top three women. Sornson's time was fast enough that she finished 11th among the men.

Three singlespeeders began the race with only two to finish. David Tompkins (East Coasters / Roanoke Valley Mountain Bike Patrol) and Jonathan Wheaton (Continuum Solar/Family Bike Shop) put in hard efforts on their one-geared machines. There is no word yet on whether they will come back next year with their singlespeeds.

Full Results

Men open 40-miler
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Mosher (Champion Systems/Cannondale)3:46:10
2David Wood (Gary Fisher 29er Crew)0:00:32
3Sam Koerber (Gary Fisher 29er Crew)0:01:43
4Drew Scharns (Boone Velo)0:21:00
5Kyle Lawrence (Gary Fisher 29er Crew)0:21:03
6Darrell Prillaman (Boone Bike and Touring)0:33:25
7Zachary Morrey (Boo Bicycles, Hokie Spokes)0:36:30
8Ryan Fawley (Trek Mountain Co-Op)0:43:33
9Robert Issem (East Coasters)0:44:50
10Matthew Lee (Cannondale Factory Racing)0:57:23
11Charles Lyne (JV Squad)1:00:36
12Aran Cacciola (Boone Bike)1:11:39
13Chris Pohowsky (East Coasters)1:20:30
14Keith Jackson (Team Brown Liquor)1:26:07
15Kirby Walke (East Coasters)1:33:55
16Adam Stephens (Marathon Bicycle Company)1:36:32
17Alex Stephan (BCC)1:40:36
18Scott Fitzner (Team DirtShack)1:41:54
19Mike Coco1:43:00
20Matthew Babcock (AllTriathlon.com)1:51:22
21David Tompkins (East Coasters / Roanoke Valley Mtn Bike Patrol)1:58:05
22John Worozbyt (Team Brown Liquor)1:59:38
23Kurt Rosenberger (JV Squad)2:02:17
24Chris Clark (JV Squad)
25Andrew Blatecky (JV Squad)
26Frank Dubec (Team Brown Liquor)2:06:31
27Ryan Delaney (Potomac Velo Club/JV Squad)2:07:53
28Todd Green (Design Physics Racing)2:11:28
29Bradley Williams (Grassroots Cycling/Just The Right Gear)2:12:42
30Robert Drinkwater (East Coasters)2:13:40
31Michael Scales2:14:47
32Scott Davis (ScottieD)2:15:51
33Jonathan Wheaton (Continuum Solar/Family Bike Shop)2:20:00
34Matthew Wikswo (Shenandoah Yoga)2:37:01
35Adam Harris (College of William and Mary Cycling Club)2:43:00
36Tyler King (Marathon Bikes)2:44:23
37Andrew Cotter (NCVC/UnitedHealth Group)2:44:26
38Scott Horner2:52:25
39Randall Lewis (Bikeline)2:58:11
40Bill Tilson3:10:44
41Holt Benner (Bikeline)3:12:00
42Mark Zhu3:12:10
43Travis Williams (Bikeman.com/Ergon/Twin Six)3:25:50
44Johnny Rivera3:39:06

Women open 40-miler
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cheryl Sornson (Team CF)4:46:09
2Misty Tilson (Shenandoah Mountain Touring)1:09:20
3Sue George (Shenandoah Yoga)1:37:02
4Jennifer Wolfson2:15:01

20-mile scenic tour
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anne Green3:04:00

Latest on Cyclingnews