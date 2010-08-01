Forke completes clean sweep
German claims final stage and overall in Mazovia Tour
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|8:04:07
|2
|Adam Wadecki (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
|3
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
|4
|Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|5
|Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
|6
|Radoslaw Romanik (Pol) DHL-Author
|7
|Maxim Kumilevski (Blr) Bielarus
|8
|Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|9
|Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia - Felt
|10
|Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
|11
|Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) DHL-Author
|12
|Jakub Komar (Pol) Legia - Felt
|13
|Mateusz Mróz (Pol) DHL-Author
|14
|Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|15
|Yauheni Lagun (Blr) Bielarus
|16
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|17
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
|18
|Pavol Polievka (Svk) Dukla Trencin
|19
|Marcin Urbanowski (Pol) DHL-Author
|20
|Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt
|21
|Nikas Arndt (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|22
|Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
|23
|Sergej Fusch (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|24
|Konrad Tomaszewski (Pol) DHL-Author
|25
|Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
|26
|Robert Nagy (Svk) Dukla Trencin
|27
|Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
|28
|Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Blr) Bielarus
|29
|Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt
|30
|Jaroslaw Rebiewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|31
|Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|32
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
|33
|Tino Meier (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|34
|Max Walsleben (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
|35
|Janis Keiss (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
|36
|Stefan Gaebel (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
|37
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
|38
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|39
|Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin
|40
|Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
|41
|Artsiom Kavaliou (Blr) Bielarus
|42
|Piotr Krajewski (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet
|43
|Dominik Brandle (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|44
|Andrei Holubeu (Blr) Bielarus
|45
|Rick Ampler (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
|0:00:30
|46
|Lukasz Bujko (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
|47
|Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin
|0:00:36
|48
|Rene Heinze (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
|0:00:40
|49
|Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin
|0:00:49
|50
|Christian Karl (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
|51
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:00:56
|52
|Indulis Bekmanis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
|53
|Vojtech Dlouhy (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
|54
|Wojciech Skarzynski (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
|0:03:50
|55
|Kim Lachmann (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|56
|Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet
|0:04:24
|57
|Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
|58
|Grzegorz Czetyrko (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
|59
|Felix Dehmel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|60
|Jakub Tomkiewicz (Pol) Legia - Felt
|61
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|62
|Marco Haller (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|63
|Bartosz Banach (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet
|64
|Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
|65
|Aleksander Fadeev (Rus) Warmia i Mazury
|0:04:49
|66
|Armands Becis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
|0:05:07
|67
|Siarhei Safonau (Blr) Bielarus
|68
|Maximilian Werda (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
|0:06:34
|69
|Martin Hebik (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
|70
|Piotr Antkowiak (Pol) Legia - Felt
|71
|Bartosz Grochowski (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
|72
|Johannes Heider (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|73
|Jakub Sredzinski (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
|74
|Dawid Klimczyk (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
|75
|Max Stahr (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|76
|Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt
|0:07:58
|77
|Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|0:10:00
|78
|Marc Obkircher (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|79
|Benedikt Ruetz (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|80
|Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
|0:12:27
|81
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet
|82
|Petr Kaltofen (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
|83
|Adam Dudziak (Pol) Legia - Felt
|DNS
|Robert Radosz (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
|DNF
|Mathias Belka (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|DNF
|Wojciech Ziólkowski (Pol) DHL-Author
|DNF
|Radoslaw Swiatek (Pol) DHL-Author
|DNF
|Patrick Schubert (Ger) DHL-Author
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Max Stahr (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|3
|pts
|2
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|2
|3
|Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jaroslaw Rebiewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|pts
|2
|Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
|2
|3
|Indulis Bekmanis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johannes Heider (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|5
|pts
|2
|Maximilian Werda (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
|3
|3
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maximilian Werda (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Jakub Tomkiewicz (Pol) Legia - Felt
|3
|3
|Jaroslaw Rebiewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Indulis Bekmanis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
|5
|pts
|2
|Johannes Heider (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|3
|3
|Maximilian Werda (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
|5
|pts
|2
|Marco Haller (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|3
|3
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
|5
|pts
|2
|Marco Haller (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|3
|3
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Haller (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|5
|pts
|2
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
|3
|3
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
|5
|pts
|2
|Marco Haller (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|3
|3
|Radoslaw Romanik (Pol) DHL-Author
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
|5
|pts
|2
|Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet
|3
|3
|Radoslaw Romanik (Pol) DHL-Author
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
|5
|pts
|2
|Nikas Arndt (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|3
|3
|Kim Lachmann (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|5
|pts
|2
|Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|3
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|15:44:20
|2
|Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|0:00:24
|3
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
|0:00:34
|4
|Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|5
|Adam Wadecki (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
|0:00:37
|6
|Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt
|0:00:38
|7
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
|0:00:39
|8
|Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:40
|9
|Nikas Arndt (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|0:00:41
|10
|Mateusz Mróz (Pol) DHL-Author
|0:00:42
|11
|Jaroslaw Rebiewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|12
|Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) DHL-Author
|0:00:43
|13
|Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
|14
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|15
|Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
|0:00:44
|16
|Indulis Bekmanis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
|17
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
|0:00:45
|18
|Marcin Urbanowski (Pol) DHL-Author
|19
|Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt
|20
|Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|21
|Andrei Holubeu (Blr) Bielarus
|22
|Tino Meier (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|23
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|24
|Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
|25
|Piotr Krajewski (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet
|26
|Janis Keiss (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
|27
|Maxim Kumilevski (Blr) Bielarus
|28
|Artsiom Kavaliou (Blr) Bielarus
|29
|Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
|30
|Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Blr) Bielarus
|31
|Vojtech Dlouhy (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
|32
|Sergej Fusch (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|33
|Dominik Brandle (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|34
|Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia - Felt
|35
|Jakub Komar (Pol) Legia - Felt
|36
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
|37
|Max Walsleben (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
|38
|Radoslaw Romanik (Pol) DHL-Author
|39
|Yauheni Lagun (Blr) Bielarus
|40
|Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
|41
|Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
|42
|Robert Nagy (Svk) Dukla Trencin
|43
|Kim Lachmann (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|44
|Stefan Gaebel (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
|45
|Lukasz Bujko (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
|0:01:15
|46
|Rick Ampler (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
|47
|Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin
|0:01:21
|48
|Rene Heinze (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
|0:01:25
|49
|Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin
|0:01:34
|50
|Christian Karl (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
|51
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:01:41
|52
|Wojciech Skarzynski (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
|0:04:35
|53
|Marco Haller (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|0:05:08
|54
|Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
|0:05:09
|55
|Grzegorz Czetyrko (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
|56
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|57
|Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet
|58
|Jakub Tomkiewicz (Pol) Legia - Felt
|59
|Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
|60
|Felix Dehmel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|61
|Aleksander Fadeev (Rus) Warmia i Mazury
|0:05:34
|62
|Armands Becis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
|0:05:52
|63
|Max Stahr (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:07:12
|64
|Piotr Antkowiak (Pol) Legia - Felt
|0:07:19
|65
|Johannes Heider (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|66
|Dawid Klimczyk (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
|67
|Bartosz Grochowski (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
|68
|Maximilian Werda (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
|69
|Siarhei Safonau (Blr) Bielarus
|0:07:28
|70
|Jakub Sredzinski (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
|0:07:43
|71
|Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt
|0:08:43
|72
|Konrad Tomaszewski (Pol) DHL-Author
|0:10:17
|73
|Marc Obkircher (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|0:10:45
|74
|Benedikt Ruetz (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|0:12:30
|75
|Bartosz Banach (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet
|0:12:44
|76
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet
|0:13:12
|77
|Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
|78
|Petr Kaltofen (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
|79
|Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|0:14:20
|80
|Adam Dudziak (Pol) Legia - Felt
|0:15:47
|81
|Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin
|0:25:45
|82
|Pavol Polievka (Svk) Dukla Trencin
|83
|Martin Hebik (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
|0:32:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|60
|pts
|2
|Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|50
|3
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
|48
|4
|Adam Wadecki (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
|44
|5
|Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|33
|6
|Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
|19
|7
|Nikas Arndt (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|18
|8
|Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|15
|9
|Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt
|14
|10
|Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) DHL-Author
|11
|11
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
|11
|12
|Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
|11
|13
|Armands Becis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
|11
|14
|Mateusz Mróz (Pol) DHL-Author
|10
|15
|Radoslaw Romanik (Pol) DHL-Author
|10
|16
|Martin Hebik (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
|10
|17
|Maxim Kumilevski (Blr) Bielarus
|9
|18
|Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
|8
|19
|Tino Meier (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|8
|20
|Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
|7
|21
|Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia - Felt
|7
|22
|Marcin Urbanowski (Pol) DHL-Author
|6
|23
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|6
|24
|Vojtech Dlouhy (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
|5
|25
|Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt
|4
|26
|Jakub Komar (Pol) Legia - Felt
|4
|27
|Wojciech Skarzynski (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
|3
|28
|Marco Haller (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|3
|29
|Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|2
|30
|Andrei Holubeu (Blr) Bielarus
|2
|31
|Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt
|2
|32
|Yauheni Lagun (Blr) Bielarus
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|11
|pts
|2
|Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt
|7
|3
|Max Stahr (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|7
|4
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
|6
|5
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|5
|6
|Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|3
|7
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
|3
|8
|Mateusz Mróz (Pol) DHL-Author
|3
|9
|Jaroslaw Rebiewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|10
|Adam Wadecki (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
|2
|11
|Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) DHL-Author
|2
|12
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|2
|13
|Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
|2
|14
|Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|15
|Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
|1
|16
|Marco Haller (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|1
|17
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
|1
|18
|Indulis Bekmanis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Haller (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|43
|pts
|2
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
|35
|3
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
|15
|4
|Wojciech Skarzynski (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
|12
|5
|Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|9
|6
|Maximilian Werda (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
|9
|7
|Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|8
|8
|Johannes Heider (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|8
|9
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|6
|10
|Indulis Bekmanis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
|6
|11
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
|6
|12
|Dominik Brandle (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|5
|13
|Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
|5
|14
|Robert Nagy (Svk) Dukla Trencin
|5
|15
|Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt
|3
|16
|Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|17
|Nikas Arndt (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|3
|18
|Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet
|3
|19
|Jakub Tomkiewicz (Pol) Legia - Felt
|3
|20
|Radoslaw Romanik (Pol) DHL-Author
|2
|21
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|1
|22
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|1
|23
|Piotr Antkowiak (Pol) Legia - Felt
|1
|24
|Jaroslaw Rebiewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|25
|Kim Lachmann (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|1
|26
|Felix Dehmel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|47:14:42
|2
|Lkt-Team-Brandenburg
|0:00:08
|3
|Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:15
|4
|Team Rietumu-Delfin
|0:00:26
|5
|Jenatec-Cycling
|6
|Legia - Felt
|0:00:27
|7
|Dhl-Author
|0:00:28
|8
|Psk Whirpool Author
|0:00:33
|9
|Bielarus/Bialorus
|10
|Dukla Trencin
|0:01:58
|11
|Warmia I Mazury
|0:04:21
|12
|Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|0:04:56
|13
|Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
|0:05:27
|14
|Mróz Activ Jet
|0:16:05
