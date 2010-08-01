Trending

Forke completes clean sweep

German claims final stage and overall in Mazovia Tour

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse8:04:07
2Adam Wadecki (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
3Rudiger Selig (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
4Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
5Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
6Radoslaw Romanik (Pol) DHL-Author
7Maxim Kumilevski (Blr) Bielarus
8Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
9Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia - Felt
10Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
11Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) DHL-Author
12Jakub Komar (Pol) Legia - Felt
13Mateusz Mróz (Pol) DHL-Author
14Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
15Yauheni Lagun (Blr) Bielarus
16Matthias Krizek (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
17Toms Skujins (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
18Pavol Polievka (Svk) Dukla Trencin
19Marcin Urbanowski (Pol) DHL-Author
20Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt
21Nikas Arndt (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
22Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
23Sergej Fusch (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
24Konrad Tomaszewski (Pol) DHL-Author
25Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
26Robert Nagy (Svk) Dukla Trencin
27Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
28Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Blr) Bielarus
29Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt
30Jaroslaw Rebiewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
31Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
32Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
33Tino Meier (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
34Max Walsleben (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
35Janis Keiss (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
36Stefan Gaebel (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
37Pawel Charucki (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
38Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
39Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin
40Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
41Artsiom Kavaliou (Blr) Bielarus
42Piotr Krajewski (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet
43Dominik Brandle (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
44Andrei Holubeu (Blr) Bielarus
45Rick Ampler (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling0:00:30
46Lukasz Bujko (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
47Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin0:00:36
48Rene Heinze (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling0:00:40
49Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin0:00:49
50Christian Karl (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
51Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:00:56
52Indulis Bekmanis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
53Vojtech Dlouhy (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
54Wojciech Skarzynski (Pol) Warmia i Mazury0:03:50
55Kim Lachmann (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
56Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet0:04:24
57Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
58Grzegorz Czetyrko (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
59Felix Dehmel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
60Jakub Tomkiewicz (Pol) Legia - Felt
61Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
62Marco Haller (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
63Bartosz Banach (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet
64Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
65Aleksander Fadeev (Rus) Warmia i Mazury0:04:49
66Armands Becis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf0:05:07
67Siarhei Safonau (Blr) Bielarus
68Maximilian Werda (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling0:06:34
69Martin Hebik (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
70Piotr Antkowiak (Pol) Legia - Felt
71Bartosz Grochowski (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
72Johannes Heider (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
73Jakub Sredzinski (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
74Dawid Klimczyk (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
75Max Stahr (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
76Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt0:07:58
77Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol0:10:00
78Marc Obkircher (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
79Benedikt Ruetz (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
80Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol0:12:27
81Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet
82Petr Kaltofen (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
83Adam Dudziak (Pol) Legia - Felt
DNSRobert Radosz (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
DNFMathias Belka (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
DNFWojciech Ziólkowski (Pol) DHL-Author
DNFRadoslaw Swiatek (Pol) DHL-Author
DNFPatrick Schubert (Ger) DHL-Author

Sprint 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Max Stahr (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse3pts
2Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse2
3Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt1

Sprint 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jaroslaw Rebiewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3pts
2Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author2
3Indulis Bekmanis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf1

KOM 13
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johannes Heider (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg5pts
2Maximilian Werda (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling3
3Pawel Charucki (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol1

KOM 14
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maximilian Werda (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling5pts
2Jakub Tomkiewicz (Pol) Legia - Felt3
3Jaroslaw Rebiewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1

KOM 15
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Indulis Bekmanis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf5pts
2Johannes Heider (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg3
3Maximilian Werda (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling1

KOM 16
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Toms Skujins (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf5pts
2Marco Haller (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol3
3Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf1

KOM 17
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf5pts
2Marco Haller (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol3
3Toms Skujins (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf1

KOM 18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Haller (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol5pts
2Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf3
3Matthias Krizek (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol1

KOM 19
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf5pts
2Marco Haller (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol3
3Radoslaw Romanik (Pol) DHL-Author1

KOM 20
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author5pts
2Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet3
3Radoslaw Romanik (Pol) DHL-Author1

KOM 21
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pawel Charucki (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol5pts
2Nikas Arndt (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg3
3Kim Lachmann (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse1

KOM 22
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice5pts
2Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3
3Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse1

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse15:44:20
2Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg0:00:24
3Rudiger Selig (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling0:00:34
4Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
5Adam Wadecki (Pol) Warmia i Mazury0:00:37
6Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt0:00:38
7Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf0:00:39
8Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:40
9Nikas Arndt (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg0:00:41
10Mateusz Mróz (Pol) DHL-Author0:00:42
11Jaroslaw Rebiewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
12Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) DHL-Author0:00:43
13Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
14Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
15Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf0:00:44
16Indulis Bekmanis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
17Toms Skujins (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf0:00:45
18Marcin Urbanowski (Pol) DHL-Author
19Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt
20Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
21Andrei Holubeu (Blr) Bielarus
22Tino Meier (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
23Matthias Krizek (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
24Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
25Piotr Krajewski (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet
26Janis Keiss (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
27Maxim Kumilevski (Blr) Bielarus
28Artsiom Kavaliou (Blr) Bielarus
29Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
30Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Blr) Bielarus
31Vojtech Dlouhy (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
32Sergej Fusch (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
33Dominik Brandle (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
34Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia - Felt
35Jakub Komar (Pol) Legia - Felt
36Pawel Charucki (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
37Max Walsleben (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
38Radoslaw Romanik (Pol) DHL-Author
39Yauheni Lagun (Blr) Bielarus
40Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
41Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
42Robert Nagy (Svk) Dukla Trencin
43Kim Lachmann (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
44Stefan Gaebel (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
45Lukasz Bujko (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol0:01:15
46Rick Ampler (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
47Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin0:01:21
48Rene Heinze (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling0:01:25
49Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin0:01:34
50Christian Karl (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
51Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:01:41
52Wojciech Skarzynski (Pol) Warmia i Mazury0:04:35
53Marco Haller (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol0:05:08
54Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol0:05:09
55Grzegorz Czetyrko (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
56Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
57Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet
58Jakub Tomkiewicz (Pol) Legia - Felt
59Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
60Felix Dehmel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
61Aleksander Fadeev (Rus) Warmia i Mazury0:05:34
62Armands Becis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf0:05:52
63Max Stahr (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:07:12
64Piotr Antkowiak (Pol) Legia - Felt0:07:19
65Johannes Heider (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
66Dawid Klimczyk (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
67Bartosz Grochowski (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
68Maximilian Werda (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
69Siarhei Safonau (Blr) Bielarus0:07:28
70Jakub Sredzinski (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol0:07:43
71Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt0:08:43
72Konrad Tomaszewski (Pol) DHL-Author0:10:17
73Marc Obkircher (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol0:10:45
74Benedikt Ruetz (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol0:12:30
75Bartosz Banach (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet0:12:44
76Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet0:13:12
77Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
78Petr Kaltofen (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
79Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol0:14:20
80Adam Dudziak (Pol) Legia - Felt0:15:47
81Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin0:25:45
82Pavol Polievka (Svk) Dukla Trencin
83Martin Hebik (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author0:32:19

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse60pts
2Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg50
3Rudiger Selig (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling48
4Adam Wadecki (Pol) Warmia i Mazury44
5Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice33
6Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol19
7Nikas Arndt (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg18
8Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice15
9Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt14
10Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) DHL-Author11
11Toms Skujins (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf11
12Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling11
13Armands Becis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf11
14Mateusz Mróz (Pol) DHL-Author10
15Radoslaw Romanik (Pol) DHL-Author10
16Martin Hebik (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author10
17Maxim Kumilevski (Blr) Bielarus9
18Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf8
19Tino Meier (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg8
20Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author7
21Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia - Felt7
22Marcin Urbanowski (Pol) DHL-Author6
23Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse6
24Vojtech Dlouhy (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author5
25Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt4
26Jakub Komar (Pol) Legia - Felt4
27Wojciech Skarzynski (Pol) Warmia i Mazury3
28Marco Haller (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol3
29Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice2
30Andrei Holubeu (Blr) Bielarus2
31Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt2
32Yauheni Lagun (Blr) Bielarus1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice11pts
2Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt7
3Max Stahr (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse7
4Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf6
5Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse5
6Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg3
7Rudiger Selig (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling3
8Mateusz Mróz (Pol) DHL-Author3
9Jaroslaw Rebiewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3
10Adam Wadecki (Pol) Warmia i Mazury2
11Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) DHL-Author2
12Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice2
13Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author2
14Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1
15Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf1
16Marco Haller (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol1
17Toms Skujins (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf1
18Indulis Bekmanis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Haller (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol43pts
2Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf35
3Toms Skujins (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf15
4Wojciech Skarzynski (Pol) Warmia i Mazury12
5Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice9
6Maximilian Werda (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling9
7Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice8
8Johannes Heider (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg8
9Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse6
10Indulis Bekmanis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf6
11Pawel Charucki (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol6
12Dominik Brandle (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol5
13Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author5
14Robert Nagy (Svk) Dukla Trencin5
15Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt3
16Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3
17Nikas Arndt (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg3
18Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet3
19Jakub Tomkiewicz (Pol) Legia - Felt3
20Radoslaw Romanik (Pol) DHL-Author2
21Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse1
22Matthias Krizek (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol1
23Piotr Antkowiak (Pol) Legia - Felt1
24Jaroslaw Rebiewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1
25Kim Lachmann (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse1
26Felix Dehmel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse47:14:42
2Lkt-Team-Brandenburg0:00:08
3Ccc Polsat Polkowice0:00:15
4Team Rietumu-Delfin0:00:26
5Jenatec-Cycling
6Legia - Felt0:00:27
7Dhl-Author0:00:28
8Psk Whirpool Author0:00:33
9Bielarus/Bialorus
10Dukla Trencin0:01:58
11Warmia I Mazury0:04:21
12Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol0:04:56
13Kadra Narodowa Pzkol0:05:27
14Mróz Activ Jet0:16:05

