Urs Huber (Team Stöckli - Craft) and Erika Dicht (Wheeler IXS Swiss Team) won the 16th Dolomiti Superbike in Niederdorf on Sunday.

Huber finished the 119.9km distance in 4:50:06, ahead of Italians Mirko Celestino (Semperlux Axevo Haibike) and Mike Felderer (Full Dynamix). It was Huber's second win at this race and his third one in Niederdorf.

"I said yesterday that I want to win and I have shown today that I can," said Huber, who has won the Crocodile Trophy. "Despite the sun and the heat, I started to attack 40km from the finish line and managed to get away from Mirko Celestino and Mike Felderer."

"I was surprised this morning how many spectators were already out at 7:30 am waiting for the start. That was motivation."

Celestino improved upon his fourth position of last year by finishing second. Similarly, Felderer landed in third place.

Felderer wanted to be on the podium. "I was leading in the front, but in Silvestro I had to switch down a gear. I would like to have caught Mirko as I noticed he was plagued by cramps, but it was not possible. Urs and Mirko were simply in better form. However, I am totally happy with third place."

At the race, Celestino announced that he will be racing the TransAlp together with Marzio Deho at the end of July.

The women's even ended with another Swiss victory thanks to Erika Dicht, who crossed the line in five hours, 44 minutes and six seconds - ahead of Finland's Pia Sunstedt (Craft Rocky Mountain) and Britain's Sally Bigham (Topeak Ergon).

The 29-year-old from Switzerland was in her first race of the season as until now, she has been busy with her education. That was all the more reason for the winner to claim it as a super race, but very hard "because I was often alone for long distances".

Yet, she was aware of the strong competition from the likes of Sunstedt, who frequently trains nearby on Flüela pass in the summers.

"If you don't have a good day, you can't be number one," said Sunstedt. "Erika was super today. I asked myself again and again in the middle of this race 'why I am doing this?' I must be crazy to come back here voluntarily every year. The Dolomiti Superbike is one of the toughest races where we have to climb a total of almost 4,000 meters."

British marathon champion Bingham sought a challenge for the day. "After my botched-up time back in 2008, I had to return to Niederdorf. Today, despite the high temperatures, I managed third place. With a little rain, I could have done better," said the racer with a preference for cooler weather.

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Urs Huber (Swi) Team Stöckli - Craft 4:50:07 2 Mirko Celestino (Ita) Semperlux Axevo Haibike 0:00:20 3 Mike Felderer (Ita) Full Dynamix 0:02:26 4 Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Tampereen Pyora Union 0:03:25 5 Marzio Deho (Ita) G.S. Cicli Olympia 0:03:45 6 Massimo Debertolis (Ita) Full Dynamix 0:07:20 7 Stefan Sahm (Ger) Team Bulls 0:08:54 8 Johann Pallhuber (Ita) Silmax Cannondale Racing Team 0:09:20 9 Karl Platt (Ger) Team Bulls 0:11:02 10 Matthias Leisling (Ger) Muskelkater Genesis Team 0:13:44 11 Thomas Dietsch (Fra) Team Bulls 0:14:41 12 Walter Costa (Ita) Scapin - Stihl - Torrevilla MT 0:14:48 13 Jhon Botero Salazar (Col) Scapin - Stihl - Torrevilla MT 0:15:20 14 Mirko Pirazzoli (Ita) Promo Bike 0:16:21 15 Manuele Spadi (Ita) Focus Factory Racing Cycling T 0:17:13 16 Paolo Alberati (Ita) A&G Sporting Test Team 0:24:48 17 Eddi Andres Rendon Rios (Ita) Scapin - Stihl - Torrevilla MT 0:25:37 18 Matteo Fabbri (Ita) G.S. Promo-Bik ASD 0:27:14 19 Mattia Longa (Ita) Club Lombardia Team ASD 0:33:12 20 Joan Llordella Prat (Spa) Fornells BTT 0:35:06 21 Luca Ronchi (Ita) lissone mtb asd 0:37:53 22 Christian Pallaoro (Ita) G.S. Cicli Olympia 0:38:43 23 Federico Fuser (Ita) G.S. Cicli Olympia 0:41:17 24 Georg Piazza (Ita) Sunshine Racers ASV Nals 0:42:04 25 Agostino Andreis (Ita) GS Cicli Olimpia 0:42:50 26 Hubert Pollinger (Ita) Sunshine Racers Nals 0:43:44 27 Guido Thaler (Aut) Corratec World Team 0:44:27 28 Julian Alf Becerra Medina (Col) Focus Factory Racing Cycling T 0:46:36 29 Gunter Egger (Ita) Profi Bike Team 0:46:59 30 Damiano Ferraro (Ita) G.S. Termopiave Mecc.2P Cassol 0:54:07 31 Tiziano Carraro (Ita) Team Pamini ASD 0:55:08 32 Sascha Schwindling (Ger) Endorfin-Solvis/RSC St. Ingber 1:02:41 33 Patrick Titus (Ger) Bike Junior Team / FC Wüstense 1:04:51 34 Davide Coato (Ita) Silmax Cannondale Racing Team 1:06:22 35 Gianmaria Falasco (Ita) V.C. Torre Vallortigara 1:10:08 36 Alessio Bisio (Ita) MTB Brondello 1:11:24 37 Mathias Kallart (Ger) Veloclub Lechhausen 1:12:26 38 Thomas Forer (Ita) Sunshine Racers ASV Nals 1:15:18 39 Joaquin Cammisi (Arg) U.C.S. Toffoletto 1:15:46 40 Jean Biermans (Bel) AS-Group - Quantec 1:18:14 41 Dario Steinacher (Ita) Profi Bike Team 1:24:08 42 Bram Vleugels (Bel) Goeman Scott Cycling 1:31:30 43 Davide Cecchin (Ita) Team Pamini ASD 1:38:56 44 Oliver Medina Moreno (Ita) Canary-Bike 2:02:54 DNF Mario Alberto Rojas (Col) Focus Factory Racing Cycling T DNF Mauro Bettin (Ita) Full Dynamix DNF Diego Beltramo (Ita) MTB Brondello DNF Daniel Pozzecco (Ita) L`Arcobaleno Carraro Team DNF Lenart Noc (Slo) E-HUB Team DNF Michael Wiessner (Ger) RC Martin's Bikeshop DNF Mike Blewitt (Aus) Northern Sydney DNF Giacomo Torleone (Ita) Faenza Hymer Team DNF Florian Bolt (Swi) Biketeam Aadorf