Hatton wins sprint after 100km

Gordon gets second while Fleming takes third

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Hatton3:57:46
2Craig Gordon
3Matthew Fleming0:02:43
4Shaun Lewis0:11:48
5Hamish Elliot0:13:31
6Brett Belchambers0:20:33
7Mike Blewitt0:22:48
8Warren Burgess0:24:45
9Rod Mcgee0:25:16
10Blair Martin0:28:57
11Graeme Arnott0:29:19
12Mark Griffin0:30:09
13Oliver Dharma -Ratne0:32:29
14Wade Carberry0:33:19
15Matthew Reekie0:33:42
16Jason Morgan0:34:01
17Anthony Shippard0:34:11
18Timothy Kerle0:34:16
19Robbie Hucker0:35:08
20Pat Howard0:35:53
21True Swain0:36:09
22Adam Kelly0:36:52
23Tony De La Pena0:37:23
24Dion Blair0:37:24
25James Collins0:39:11
26Chad Singleton0:39:22
27Duncan Markham0:39:57
28Crawford Moules0:41:13
29Stephen Knight0:42:54
30Lachlan Rowe0:43:01
31Gavin Burland0:44:46
32Jamin Hill0:46:17
33Dean Pattenden0:46:18
34Stuart Ferguson0:48:29
35Benjamin Cirulis0:49:01
36Martin Keenlyside0:49:14
37Simon Finch0:51:36
38Aaron Thomson
39Peter Heys0:51:51
40Tim Doman0:52:31
41Tim Curry0:52:33
42Paul Bruce0:52:51
43John Harris0:52:54
44Nick Gaffney0:53:07
45Olivier Vallee0:53:09
46Zoe King0:53:14
47Brad Hawthorne0:53:39
48Chris Nicholson0:55:01
49Timothy Maccormick0:55:04
50Paul Cook0:55:29
51Neville George0:56:09
52Richard Dodds0:56:35
53Orion Riggs0:56:47
54Al Killick0:56:48
55Stephen Winnacott0:57:56
56David Bourke
57Ross Cairns0:58:15
58Rodney Farrell0:59:22
59David Langley0:59:24
60James Lamb0:59:38
61Peter Cheesman0:59:47
62Tim Nelson0:59:56
63Ray Giddins1:00:08
64Scott Peddle1:01:18
65Gary Harwood1:01:19
66Tate Dogan1:01:33
67Richard Mountstephens1:01:37
68John Sloan1:01:42
69Chris Wakelin1:01:55
70Scott Campbell1:02:36
71Dave Cummins1:03:27
72Jenni King1:03:34
73Peter Hinds1:03:37
74Geoff Dominguez1:04:10
75Mark Oconnor1:05:15
76Minter Barnard1:05:46
77Lincoln Thompson1:06:18
78Shannon Lister1:06:19
79Geoff Barnes1:06:54
80Vanina Vergoz1:07:17
81Peter Baird1:08:00
82Ryan Poole1:08:02
83Shahne Bowdidge1:09:06
84David Speering1:10:01
85Gavin Williams1:10:11
86Quintin Jamieson1:10:13
87Simon Waterworth1:10:16
88Mike Wood1:10:39
89Daniel Slade1:10:41
90Michael Churchward1:10:49
91Katrin Van Der Spiegel1:11:00
92Darren Byers1:11:09
93Chris Southwood1:11:11
94David Murfin1:11:12
95David Van Schaik1:11:17
96Jon Allison1:11:28
97Gavin Storey1:12:17
98John Miller1:12:34
99Bill Kaloudis
100Christian Godyn1:12:49
101Edward Rayner1:13:40
102Craig Gallaway1:13:52
103Ben Austin1:14:06
104Michel Haenggi1:14:34
105Keith Bruce1:14:48
106John Mackenzie1:15:26
107David Coward1:15:29
108Phil Welch1:15:38
109Denver Brown1:16:02
110Dick Heath1:16:04
111Tony Tuxworth1:16:39
112Oliver Kristevic1:16:40
113David Watkinson1:16:57
114Warrick Nicholson1:17:52
115Nathan Potter1:17:59
116Steve Westra1:18:01
117Scott Allen1:18:02
118Aaron Dunford1:18:17
119Anton Kruger1:18:26
120Kristen Vallance1:18:56
121Jasen Raymond1:19:01
122Benjy Morris1:19:11
123Matthew Johnston1:19:15
124Ben Rattray1:19:16
125Andy Armstrong1:19:17
126Rob Bishop1:20:09
127John Evans
128Ben Micallef1:20:39
129Brian Scarborough1:21:00
130Ian Chitterer1:21:07
131Ty Domin1:22:07
132Ian Leeson1:22:41
133Jason Dreggs1:22:44
134Malcolm Robertson1:23:59
135Gary Bourke1:24:10
136Sue Thompson1:24:29
137David Stidolph1:24:41
138Robbie Mcnaughton1:25:07
139Toby Osborn1:25:44
140Michael Berriman1:26:01
141Simon Huggins1:26:02
142Graham Stanyer1:26:10
143Matt Hopson1:26:24
144Christian Lees1:26:25
145Russell Ford1:26:30
146Plil Mawbey1:26:36
147Scott Ardron1:26:57
148Aubry Hill1:26:58
149Ian Anderson1:26:59
150Bogumil Bialous1:27:05
151Andrew Di Donna1:27:07
152Leo Assandri
153Stephen Mattes1:27:31
154Duncan Stodart1:27:35
155Stuart Binns1:27:36
156Patrick Dellagiacoma1:27:41
157John Fahey1:27:46
158Craig Armour1:28:00
159Geraint Bateman1:28:30
160Justin Jefferson1:28:33
161Michael Alldinger1:28:37
162Trudy Nicholas1:28:55
163Bill Findlay1:29:10
164Tony Doncovski1:30:10
165Melanie Evans1:30:40
166Brett Summers1:30:49
167Andrew Rees1:31:33
168Edward Dockrill1:32:01
169Andrew Radcliffe1:32:48
170Mark Navin1:32:58
171Tim Austin1:33:09
172Caleb Furner1:33:21
173Peter Nott1:33:25
174Mike Ford1:34:29
175Kath Bicknell1:34:34
176Russell Napier1:35:20
177Matthew Clutterham1:35:21
178Mark Jones1:35:24
179Neil Barlow1:35:27
180Darren Cordy1:35:28
181Glen Edgtton1:35:41
182Gijs Vonk1:36:15
183Terence Capuyan1:36:24
184Mark Sangkuhl1:36:39
185Jeremy Kaye1:37:15
186Robert Rychter1:37:32
187Gareth Stephens1:37:40
188Scott Taylor
189Jason Tips1:37:44
190Stephen Rabe1:37:56
191Phil Wyndham1:38:16
192Steven Kelly1:38:23
193Tim Neal1:38:27
194Jason Hile1:38:32
195Darran West1:38:41
196Simon Vella1:38:45
197Paul Mourtos1:38:49
198Mark Withford1:39:20
199Dylan Penhale1:39:22
200Mark Mollenhagen1:39:51
201Ernie Greatorex1:39:52
202Craig Johnston1:40:03
203Justin Koke1:40:06
204Robert Tola1:41:09
205James Malloch1:41:15
206Matt Magraith1:41:21
207Gareth Mckeen1:41:26
208Will Corbridge1:41:41
209Richard Napper1:42:04
210Michael Smith1:42:56
211Simon Nott1:42:59
212Roelof Burger
213Craig Scott1:43:05
214Bernie Martin1:43:19
215Paul Smith1:43:42
216Anthony Hogan1:43:45
217Paul Winspear1:43:46
218Stephen Allport1:43:49
219Andrew Clark1:43:59
220Stephen Curtis1:45:30
221Dion Workman1:45:31
222Huw Kingston1:45:32
223Matthew Duncan1:45:33
224Mike Reid1:46:03
225Kent Warby1:46:13
226Ben Wearing1:46:34
227Paul Rutten1:46:53
228Nicholas Bailly1:47:04
229John Harvison1:47:13
230Bruce Perry1:47:15
231Matt Costain1:47:25
232Simon Sirotti1:47:40
233Greg Hatton1:47:42
234Rob Parbery1:47:58
235Philip Routley1:48:08
236Roger Burgess1:48:33
237Steve Barrett1:49:01
238Alistair Grice1:49:25
239Andrew Christensen1:49:28
240Simon Stead1:49:56
241Monique Clark1:49:57
242Sean Couley1:49:59
243Nicholas Cooke1:50:03
244Rachelle Koster1:50:18
245Mark Krebs1:50:33
246David Barton1:50:44
247Lana Moy1:51:10
248Gregor Riese1:51:11
249Steven Pryor1:51:17
250Rod Turnbull1:51:21
251Chris Le Lievre1:51:24
252Anthony Roberson1:51:27
253Scot Thompson1:51:40
254Michael Faretta1:51:51
255Paul Gers1:52:16
256Cameron Kennedy1:52:32
257Greg Holmes1:52:57
258Rob Barton1:53:46
259Bryan Mathieson1:53:51
260Garry Jeffries1:54:53
261Kellie Robinson1:54:54
262Richard Skender1:54:55
263Brett Vallance1:54:56
264Simon Sproule
265Oliver Conick
266Lawrence Chiu1:54:57
267Kiet Duong1:55:15
268Paul Holman1:55:16
269Michael Osborne1:55:59
270Kate Heynes1:56:03
271Olsen Garland1:56:07
272Paul Amidy1:56:10
273Zane Osborn
274David Darley1:56:42
275Neil Dall1:56:46
276Nick Ryder1:56:55
277Simon Gibson1:57:05
278Simon Bailey1:57:13
279Wayne Wiggs1:57:29
280David Ellis1:57:35
281Michael Facek
282Dave Musgrove1:57:39
283Matt Ryan1:57:55
284Ray Overdijk1:57:58
285Michael Courtney1:58:11
286James Bullen1:58:16
287Wayne De Belin1:58:17
288Grant Harmer1:58:19
289Tien Phan1:58:29
290Jeff Whitson1:58:30
291David Gardoni1:58:47
292Nicholas Leach1:58:52
293Mick Blount1:58:53
294Campbell Vidgen1:58:56
295Mark Roberts1:59:27
296Aldy Stipnieks1:59:34
297Gordon Little1:59:43
298Troy Breglec1:59:55
299Stephen Bool2:00:00
300Eoin Meaney2:00:03
301Cameron Dalton2:00:06
302John Ashton2:00:22
303Justin Jarvis2:01:22
304George Garner2:01:24
305Peter Van Dijk2:01:44
306Nic Carter
307Mark Wrightson2:01:45
308Steven Cohen2:01:52
309Richie Hardman2:02:00
310Richard Searle2:02:01
311Ben Shanahan
312Charles Frost2:02:30
313Neil Prosser2:02:54
314Nathan Crump2:03:04
315Peter Thompson2:03:21
316Chris Berriman2:04:24
317Ben Bowley
318Stephen Mitchell2:04:52
319Peter Wesley2:05:24
320Matthew Anderson2:05:36
321Adam Cooper2:06:00
322Ben Holgate2:06:18
323Robert Hunt2:06:21
324David Anderson2:06:29
325Kieran Laughton2:06:30
326Simon Herfort2:07:42
327Tony Brown2:08:38
328Nick Griffiths2:09:28
329Joe Inzitari2:10:01
330Carter Jackson2:10:07
331Michael Plummer2:10:48
332John Nguyen2:10:52
333Dean Kozlik2:10:54
334Jim Buda2:11:10
335Dean Mason2:11:14
336Greg Broadley2:11:45
337Craig Bearsley2:12:01
338Al Reynolds2:12:02
339Simon Douse2:12:13
340Alex Mackay2:12:20
341Ben Clutterham2:12:29
342James Dibbs2:12:58
343Chris Laing2:13:04
344Jason Neatherway2:13:15
345Brian Seal2:13:19
346Robert Wieser2:13:43
347Peter Grimble2:14:18
348Kerrie Hile2:14:52
349Cameron Jenkins2:15:03
350Ryan Hall2:15:04
351Alice King2:15:06
352Mark Fearman2:15:13
353Craig Mcbride2:15:17
354Brett Riley2:15:23
355Matt Reed
356Peter Waldron
357Stuart Chalker2:15:26
358Sandy Logie2:15:32
359Robert Mawkes2:15:36
360Ian Black2:15:55
361Sarah Neumann2:15:59
362John Murphy2:16:02
363Justin Dewhurst2:16:06
364Bevan White2:16:22
365Rainer Rhedey2:16:54
366David O'connell
367Darren Nicholson2:17:26
368Benjamin Choi2:17:32
369Liz Drummond2:17:36
370Robyn Simionato2:17:52
371Andrew Lai2:18:02
372Greg Knight2:18:34
373Ben Sinclair2:19:17
374Stuart Locke
375Martin Pearce
376Jamie Wright2:19:19
377Matthew Pellow2:20:07
378Robert Barber2:20:17
379Peter Murray2:20:22
380Martin Muhlmann2:20:28
381Dave Rodgers2:21:00
382David Gardiner2:21:01
383Andrew Chamberlain
384Cheryl Nas2:21:10
385Andrew Davis2:21:59
386Chris Dunne2:22:11
387Phil Dunne
388Rory Pryde2:22:25
389Shane Hatton2:22:38
390Charli Mccabe2:22:40
391Wendy Stevenson2:22:48
392Ronan Fagan2:22:53
393Scott Tilden
394Jan-Hendrik Dippenaar2:23:24
395Peter Fotheringham2:23:40
396Brett Humphreys2:23:59
397Marcus Gay2:24:05
398John Martin2:24:10
399Ben Ong2:24:54
400Alan Maurer2:25:04
401Guy Rees Allen2:25:41
402Catherine Mackay2:25:49
403Matt Hicks2:25:57
404Andrew Bennett2:26:36
405Anthony Davidson2:26:42
406Terry Flanagan2:26:44
407Ian Teague2:27:00
408Glen Douglass2:27:27
409Matthew Crowley2:27:28
410Rachel Miller2:27:30
411Sam Bailey2:27:34
412Luke Haworth-Booth2:27:47
413Bernie Negus2:28:38
414David Dewar2:28:43
415Phil Beresford2:30:06
416Dan Helm2:30:32
417Paul Warrington2:30:34
418Anthony Moran2:30:54
419Peter Gregg
420Ian Ford2:31:08
421Chris Barnett2:31:27
422Kathryn Cox2:31:34
423John Newman2:31:41
424Adam Bridger2:32:02
425Chris Pearse2:32:22
426Lloyd Kinzett2:32:39
427Brian Leonard2:33:09
428Andrew Haigh2:33:50
429Dennis Gillespie2:33:53
430Mike Boyle2:33:56
431David Shuetrim2:34:25
432Jordan Wilson2:34:30
433Vicky Culver2:34:36
434Paul Mcgaw2:34:46
435Liam Phelan2:34:49
436Tony Chaisumdet2:35:08
437Andrew Povah2:35:09
438Ben Terry2:35:22
439Luke Bettridge2:35:31
440Nigel Macquet2:35:57
441Andrew Dunstall2:36:18
442Peter Davis2:36:41
443Scott Walkom2:37:05
444John Leard2:37:29
445Nathan Johns2:38:29
446Scott Pyett2:38:40
447Trevor Peck2:38:50
448James Sykes2:39:22
449Jamie Vogele2:39:58
450Steven Corbett2:40:04
451Gary Theiss2:40:12
452Aaron Sutherland2:40:43
453Amanda Cleife2:40:50
454David Eggins2:40:53
455Anthony Poulos2:40:55
456Patrick Amate2:41:09
457Aaron Kingston2:41:25
458Glen Leo2:41:27
459Greg Pietersen2:42:11
460Alex Mufford2:42:24
461Neil Robson2:42:32
462Eden Leaper2:42:56
463Julien O'loghlin2:42:58
464Rob Tyson2:42:59
465Yves Abdurahman2:43:25
466Tim Wright2:43:43
467David Fuller2:43:54
468Jesse Dillon2:43:59
469Scott Robinson2:44:15
470Chris Peck2:44:18
471Katie Newall2:44:35
472Edwin Wray2:44:49
473Craig Secombe2:44:57
474Richard Medway2:45:12
475Jerome Poblete2:45:36
476Tony Bye2:46:18
477Clifton Thompson2:46:58
478Aaron Gibbeson2:47:05
479Clay Tulk2:47:11
480Bill Killick2:47:12
481Mark Bayliss2:47:56
482Tom Stringer2:48:30
483Simon Davies2:48:35
484Gordon Dixon2:49:18
485Stuart Mcgrow2:49:45
486Trent Morgan2:49:53
487Neil Doughty2:50:21
488Mark Rothery2:50:32
489Ian Kirkland
490John Roberts2:50:33
491Gary Swords2:50:53
492Paul Aston2:50:59
493David Webb2:51:11
494Duncan Grant2:51:13
495Warwick Dunstone2:51:26
496Kim Francis2:51:38
497Emma Newall2:52:25
498Dale Klemke2:52:59
499Andrew Bull
500Tim Leigh2:54:29
501Daniel Londono2:54:40
502Paul Karis2:54:48
503Simon Louis2:54:57
504Andrew Wall2:55:49
505Carl Prentice2:57:30
506Steve Wells2:57:33
507Alex Aregger2:57:55
508Peter Slater2:58:01
509Michael Berry2:58:23
510Simon Matthews2:58:32
511David Gordon2:58:48
512Ian Halliburton2:58:50
513Sean Boiling2:59:09
514Jamison Charlesworth2:59:18
515Ian Ryles2:59:19
516Christopher Copeland2:59:45
517Bart Caffin3:00:30
518Keith Louie3:01:53
519Miles Reynolds
520Grant Day3:01:56
521Phil Mathewson3:02:32
522Charl Swart3:02:42
523David Lloyd3:03:32
524Andrew Mcculloch3:03:40
525Darren Mason3:03:43
526Rick Southwell3:03:53
527David Waldon3:04:20
528Jonathan Beattie3:04:43
529Lachlan Smith3:06:44
530Leslie Paton3:06:57
531Brian Combridge
532Noel Pope3:07:20
533Michael Anderson3:08:06
534Chris Smith3:08:29
535Justyn Griffin3:09:47
536Jamon Pool3:09:48
537Matthew Langford3:10:03
538Todd Lyons
539Glen Boal3:10:04
540Helen Dorsett3:10:44
541Amir Antonir3:11:27
542Roger Webber3:11:35
543Stephen Mossie3:11:40
544Rod Millington3:12:08
545Anthony Barnard3:12:13
546Paul Michell3:12:14
547Steven James3:12:15
548Rob Douglas3:12:41
549Borghero Matt3:12:42
550Mark Yates3:12:43
551Chris Smith3:12:44
552David Lambert3:12:52
553Paul Thomas3:13:13
554Scott Bromfield3:13:21
555Andrew Roberts3:13:45
556Evan White3:13:52
557Rodney Rae3:16:44
558Scott Reid3:17:11
559Pete Cochrane3:17:30
560Anthony Drury3:17:31
561Theresa Lancaster3:17:32
562Shaun Guerin3:18:23
563John Law3:18:52
564Jason Smith3:19:34
565Greg Pike3:19:51
566Andrew Grant3:20:44
567David Alldis3:21:34
568John Barrett3:21:45
569Terry Eggington3:21:54
570Alex Bramford3:22:18
571Warren Willson3:23:12
572Russell Sullivan3:23:17
573Mike Kent3:23:51
574Damien Whittaker3:24:57
575Robert Cruickshank3:27:22
576Grant Burrell3:28:03
577Philip Kirkland3:29:39
578Brent Moreton3:29:55
579Chris Harrod3:29:59
580Daniel Weeks
581Troy Thompson3:30:39
582Matt Parker3:30:48
583Greg Smits
584Witold Cieslik3:32:40
585Jon Mcquade3:33:09
586John Kelvin Teodoro3:33:13
587Conal O'donoghue3:33:19
588David Pope3:34:34
589Darryl Green3:34:51
590Sean Newell3:34:57
591Geoff Irwin3:35:00
592Jeff Brunette3:35:06
593Brian Tracey
594Ben Graham3:35:32
595Carl Donnellan3:37:22
596Stephan Beyer3:38:44
597Brett Fuller3:39:04
598Jonathan King3:39:18
599Joe Dimento3:39:29
600Leesa Bauer3:40:28
601Joseph Benjamin3:41:36
602Dan Banyard3:41:54
603Brett Vallance3:44:20
604Andrew Collins3:44:25
605Blair Dewhurst3:48:05
606Mike Brennan3:48:08
607Peter Wood
608Christine Carter3:48:37
609Tracy Fazackerley
610Peter Hammond3:49:21
611Marguerite Samuel3:51:12
612Joshua Keogh3:51:36
613Leon Kwan3:51:41
614Eamonn Dillon3:51:52
615Andrew Hill3:52:20
616Matthew Barr3:52:46
617Nicole Haigh3:54:08
618Richard Wilson3:57:34
619Lance Callaghan3:58:10
620Keith Sutter3:58:18
621Andrew Brown3:58:44
622Adam Evans
623Lynne Pinsent3:59:26
624Charmaine Nicholson
625Glen Schutt3:59:36
626Howard Fu4:00:54
627Tamara Brecko4:02:54
628David Gaines4:04:22
629Leigh Glover4:07:20
630Shane Hunter4:10:54
631Paul Canvin4:11:15
632Trent Webster
633Lindsay Munks4:12:06
634Colin Weir4:13:22
635Carol Pearce4:14:01
636Glen Horner4:17:37
637Richard Savage4:18:01
638Steven Walker
639Richard John4:18:05
640Nick Holdsworth4:18:56
641Anthony Murphy4:19:06
642Gregory Thompson4:20:27
643Duncan Lancaster4:22:40
644Peter Murphy
645Hugh Mccormack4:23:18
646Jamie Morin4:26:50
647Colin Coker4:28:05
648Craig Burns
649Stuart Fenwick4:31:48
650Lovro Smoljo4:33:13
651James Huang4:36:20
652Victoria Armstrong4:38:53
653Sergio Casetta4:39:39
654Matt Cook4:42:36
655Hugh Robertson4:42:49
656Scott Galloway4:43:19
657Nigel Essex4:48:21
658Ben Napier4:48:41
659Evadne Janeke4:48:45
660Mark Greene5:03:19
661Michael Allerton5:13:03
662David Howdle5:15:11
663Robertus Van Den Braak5:16:17
664Annafabia Bax5:20:12
665Marko Sibila5:28:54
666Caitlin Roberts5:30:09
667James Hall5:30:10

