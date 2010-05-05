Hatton wins sprint after 100km
Gordon gets second while Fleming takes third
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Hatton
|3:57:46
|2
|Craig Gordon
|3
|Matthew Fleming
|0:02:43
|4
|Shaun Lewis
|0:11:48
|5
|Hamish Elliot
|0:13:31
|6
|Brett Belchambers
|0:20:33
|7
|Mike Blewitt
|0:22:48
|8
|Warren Burgess
|0:24:45
|9
|Rod Mcgee
|0:25:16
|10
|Blair Martin
|0:28:57
|11
|Graeme Arnott
|0:29:19
|12
|Mark Griffin
|0:30:09
|13
|Oliver Dharma -Ratne
|0:32:29
|14
|Wade Carberry
|0:33:19
|15
|Matthew Reekie
|0:33:42
|16
|Jason Morgan
|0:34:01
|17
|Anthony Shippard
|0:34:11
|18
|Timothy Kerle
|0:34:16
|19
|Robbie Hucker
|0:35:08
|20
|Pat Howard
|0:35:53
|21
|True Swain
|0:36:09
|22
|Adam Kelly
|0:36:52
|23
|Tony De La Pena
|0:37:23
|24
|Dion Blair
|0:37:24
|25
|James Collins
|0:39:11
|26
|Chad Singleton
|0:39:22
|27
|Duncan Markham
|0:39:57
|28
|Crawford Moules
|0:41:13
|29
|Stephen Knight
|0:42:54
|30
|Lachlan Rowe
|0:43:01
|31
|Gavin Burland
|0:44:46
|32
|Jamin Hill
|0:46:17
|33
|Dean Pattenden
|0:46:18
|34
|Stuart Ferguson
|0:48:29
|35
|Benjamin Cirulis
|0:49:01
|36
|Martin Keenlyside
|0:49:14
|37
|Simon Finch
|0:51:36
|38
|Aaron Thomson
|39
|Peter Heys
|0:51:51
|40
|Tim Doman
|0:52:31
|41
|Tim Curry
|0:52:33
|42
|Paul Bruce
|0:52:51
|43
|John Harris
|0:52:54
|44
|Nick Gaffney
|0:53:07
|45
|Olivier Vallee
|0:53:09
|46
|Zoe King
|0:53:14
|47
|Brad Hawthorne
|0:53:39
|48
|Chris Nicholson
|0:55:01
|49
|Timothy Maccormick
|0:55:04
|50
|Paul Cook
|0:55:29
|51
|Neville George
|0:56:09
|52
|Richard Dodds
|0:56:35
|53
|Orion Riggs
|0:56:47
|54
|Al Killick
|0:56:48
|55
|Stephen Winnacott
|0:57:56
|56
|David Bourke
|57
|Ross Cairns
|0:58:15
|58
|Rodney Farrell
|0:59:22
|59
|David Langley
|0:59:24
|60
|James Lamb
|0:59:38
|61
|Peter Cheesman
|0:59:47
|62
|Tim Nelson
|0:59:56
|63
|Ray Giddins
|1:00:08
|64
|Scott Peddle
|1:01:18
|65
|Gary Harwood
|1:01:19
|66
|Tate Dogan
|1:01:33
|67
|Richard Mountstephens
|1:01:37
|68
|John Sloan
|1:01:42
|69
|Chris Wakelin
|1:01:55
|70
|Scott Campbell
|1:02:36
|71
|Dave Cummins
|1:03:27
|72
|Jenni King
|1:03:34
|73
|Peter Hinds
|1:03:37
|74
|Geoff Dominguez
|1:04:10
|75
|Mark Oconnor
|1:05:15
|76
|Minter Barnard
|1:05:46
|77
|Lincoln Thompson
|1:06:18
|78
|Shannon Lister
|1:06:19
|79
|Geoff Barnes
|1:06:54
|80
|Vanina Vergoz
|1:07:17
|81
|Peter Baird
|1:08:00
|82
|Ryan Poole
|1:08:02
|83
|Shahne Bowdidge
|1:09:06
|84
|David Speering
|1:10:01
|85
|Gavin Williams
|1:10:11
|86
|Quintin Jamieson
|1:10:13
|87
|Simon Waterworth
|1:10:16
|88
|Mike Wood
|1:10:39
|89
|Daniel Slade
|1:10:41
|90
|Michael Churchward
|1:10:49
|91
|Katrin Van Der Spiegel
|1:11:00
|92
|Darren Byers
|1:11:09
|93
|Chris Southwood
|1:11:11
|94
|David Murfin
|1:11:12
|95
|David Van Schaik
|1:11:17
|96
|Jon Allison
|1:11:28
|97
|Gavin Storey
|1:12:17
|98
|John Miller
|1:12:34
|99
|Bill Kaloudis
|100
|Christian Godyn
|1:12:49
|101
|Edward Rayner
|1:13:40
|102
|Craig Gallaway
|1:13:52
|103
|Ben Austin
|1:14:06
|104
|Michel Haenggi
|1:14:34
|105
|Keith Bruce
|1:14:48
|106
|John Mackenzie
|1:15:26
|107
|David Coward
|1:15:29
|108
|Phil Welch
|1:15:38
|109
|Denver Brown
|1:16:02
|110
|Dick Heath
|1:16:04
|111
|Tony Tuxworth
|1:16:39
|112
|Oliver Kristevic
|1:16:40
|113
|David Watkinson
|1:16:57
|114
|Warrick Nicholson
|1:17:52
|115
|Nathan Potter
|1:17:59
|116
|Steve Westra
|1:18:01
|117
|Scott Allen
|1:18:02
|118
|Aaron Dunford
|1:18:17
|119
|Anton Kruger
|1:18:26
|120
|Kristen Vallance
|1:18:56
|121
|Jasen Raymond
|1:19:01
|122
|Benjy Morris
|1:19:11
|123
|Matthew Johnston
|1:19:15
|124
|Ben Rattray
|1:19:16
|125
|Andy Armstrong
|1:19:17
|126
|Rob Bishop
|1:20:09
|127
|John Evans
|128
|Ben Micallef
|1:20:39
|129
|Brian Scarborough
|1:21:00
|130
|Ian Chitterer
|1:21:07
|131
|Ty Domin
|1:22:07
|132
|Ian Leeson
|1:22:41
|133
|Jason Dreggs
|1:22:44
|134
|Malcolm Robertson
|1:23:59
|135
|Gary Bourke
|1:24:10
|136
|Sue Thompson
|1:24:29
|137
|David Stidolph
|1:24:41
|138
|Robbie Mcnaughton
|1:25:07
|139
|Toby Osborn
|1:25:44
|140
|Michael Berriman
|1:26:01
|141
|Simon Huggins
|1:26:02
|142
|Graham Stanyer
|1:26:10
|143
|Matt Hopson
|1:26:24
|144
|Christian Lees
|1:26:25
|145
|Russell Ford
|1:26:30
|146
|Plil Mawbey
|1:26:36
|147
|Scott Ardron
|1:26:57
|148
|Aubry Hill
|1:26:58
|149
|Ian Anderson
|1:26:59
|150
|Bogumil Bialous
|1:27:05
|151
|Andrew Di Donna
|1:27:07
|152
|Leo Assandri
|153
|Stephen Mattes
|1:27:31
|154
|Duncan Stodart
|1:27:35
|155
|Stuart Binns
|1:27:36
|156
|Patrick Dellagiacoma
|1:27:41
|157
|John Fahey
|1:27:46
|158
|Craig Armour
|1:28:00
|159
|Geraint Bateman
|1:28:30
|160
|Justin Jefferson
|1:28:33
|161
|Michael Alldinger
|1:28:37
|162
|Trudy Nicholas
|1:28:55
|163
|Bill Findlay
|1:29:10
|164
|Tony Doncovski
|1:30:10
|165
|Melanie Evans
|1:30:40
|166
|Brett Summers
|1:30:49
|167
|Andrew Rees
|1:31:33
|168
|Edward Dockrill
|1:32:01
|169
|Andrew Radcliffe
|1:32:48
|170
|Mark Navin
|1:32:58
|171
|Tim Austin
|1:33:09
|172
|Caleb Furner
|1:33:21
|173
|Peter Nott
|1:33:25
|174
|Mike Ford
|1:34:29
|175
|Kath Bicknell
|1:34:34
|176
|Russell Napier
|1:35:20
|177
|Matthew Clutterham
|1:35:21
|178
|Mark Jones
|1:35:24
|179
|Neil Barlow
|1:35:27
|180
|Darren Cordy
|1:35:28
|181
|Glen Edgtton
|1:35:41
|182
|Gijs Vonk
|1:36:15
|183
|Terence Capuyan
|1:36:24
|184
|Mark Sangkuhl
|1:36:39
|185
|Jeremy Kaye
|1:37:15
|186
|Robert Rychter
|1:37:32
|187
|Gareth Stephens
|1:37:40
|188
|Scott Taylor
|189
|Jason Tips
|1:37:44
|190
|Stephen Rabe
|1:37:56
|191
|Phil Wyndham
|1:38:16
|192
|Steven Kelly
|1:38:23
|193
|Tim Neal
|1:38:27
|194
|Jason Hile
|1:38:32
|195
|Darran West
|1:38:41
|196
|Simon Vella
|1:38:45
|197
|Paul Mourtos
|1:38:49
|198
|Mark Withford
|1:39:20
|199
|Dylan Penhale
|1:39:22
|200
|Mark Mollenhagen
|1:39:51
|201
|Ernie Greatorex
|1:39:52
|202
|Craig Johnston
|1:40:03
|203
|Justin Koke
|1:40:06
|204
|Robert Tola
|1:41:09
|205
|James Malloch
|1:41:15
|206
|Matt Magraith
|1:41:21
|207
|Gareth Mckeen
|1:41:26
|208
|Will Corbridge
|1:41:41
|209
|Richard Napper
|1:42:04
|210
|Michael Smith
|1:42:56
|211
|Simon Nott
|1:42:59
|212
|Roelof Burger
|213
|Craig Scott
|1:43:05
|214
|Bernie Martin
|1:43:19
|215
|Paul Smith
|1:43:42
|216
|Anthony Hogan
|1:43:45
|217
|Paul Winspear
|1:43:46
|218
|Stephen Allport
|1:43:49
|219
|Andrew Clark
|1:43:59
|220
|Stephen Curtis
|1:45:30
|221
|Dion Workman
|1:45:31
|222
|Huw Kingston
|1:45:32
|223
|Matthew Duncan
|1:45:33
|224
|Mike Reid
|1:46:03
|225
|Kent Warby
|1:46:13
|226
|Ben Wearing
|1:46:34
|227
|Paul Rutten
|1:46:53
|228
|Nicholas Bailly
|1:47:04
|229
|John Harvison
|1:47:13
|230
|Bruce Perry
|1:47:15
|231
|Matt Costain
|1:47:25
|232
|Simon Sirotti
|1:47:40
|233
|Greg Hatton
|1:47:42
|234
|Rob Parbery
|1:47:58
|235
|Philip Routley
|1:48:08
|236
|Roger Burgess
|1:48:33
|237
|Steve Barrett
|1:49:01
|238
|Alistair Grice
|1:49:25
|239
|Andrew Christensen
|1:49:28
|240
|Simon Stead
|1:49:56
|241
|Monique Clark
|1:49:57
|242
|Sean Couley
|1:49:59
|243
|Nicholas Cooke
|1:50:03
|244
|Rachelle Koster
|1:50:18
|245
|Mark Krebs
|1:50:33
|246
|David Barton
|1:50:44
|247
|Lana Moy
|1:51:10
|248
|Gregor Riese
|1:51:11
|249
|Steven Pryor
|1:51:17
|250
|Rod Turnbull
|1:51:21
|251
|Chris Le Lievre
|1:51:24
|252
|Anthony Roberson
|1:51:27
|253
|Scot Thompson
|1:51:40
|254
|Michael Faretta
|1:51:51
|255
|Paul Gers
|1:52:16
|256
|Cameron Kennedy
|1:52:32
|257
|Greg Holmes
|1:52:57
|258
|Rob Barton
|1:53:46
|259
|Bryan Mathieson
|1:53:51
|260
|Garry Jeffries
|1:54:53
|261
|Kellie Robinson
|1:54:54
|262
|Richard Skender
|1:54:55
|263
|Brett Vallance
|1:54:56
|264
|Simon Sproule
|265
|Oliver Conick
|266
|Lawrence Chiu
|1:54:57
|267
|Kiet Duong
|1:55:15
|268
|Paul Holman
|1:55:16
|269
|Michael Osborne
|1:55:59
|270
|Kate Heynes
|1:56:03
|271
|Olsen Garland
|1:56:07
|272
|Paul Amidy
|1:56:10
|273
|Zane Osborn
|274
|David Darley
|1:56:42
|275
|Neil Dall
|1:56:46
|276
|Nick Ryder
|1:56:55
|277
|Simon Gibson
|1:57:05
|278
|Simon Bailey
|1:57:13
|279
|Wayne Wiggs
|1:57:29
|280
|David Ellis
|1:57:35
|281
|Michael Facek
|282
|Dave Musgrove
|1:57:39
|283
|Matt Ryan
|1:57:55
|284
|Ray Overdijk
|1:57:58
|285
|Michael Courtney
|1:58:11
|286
|James Bullen
|1:58:16
|287
|Wayne De Belin
|1:58:17
|288
|Grant Harmer
|1:58:19
|289
|Tien Phan
|1:58:29
|290
|Jeff Whitson
|1:58:30
|291
|David Gardoni
|1:58:47
|292
|Nicholas Leach
|1:58:52
|293
|Mick Blount
|1:58:53
|294
|Campbell Vidgen
|1:58:56
|295
|Mark Roberts
|1:59:27
|296
|Aldy Stipnieks
|1:59:34
|297
|Gordon Little
|1:59:43
|298
|Troy Breglec
|1:59:55
|299
|Stephen Bool
|2:00:00
|300
|Eoin Meaney
|2:00:03
|301
|Cameron Dalton
|2:00:06
|302
|John Ashton
|2:00:22
|303
|Justin Jarvis
|2:01:22
|304
|George Garner
|2:01:24
|305
|Peter Van Dijk
|2:01:44
|306
|Nic Carter
|307
|Mark Wrightson
|2:01:45
|308
|Steven Cohen
|2:01:52
|309
|Richie Hardman
|2:02:00
|310
|Richard Searle
|2:02:01
|311
|Ben Shanahan
|312
|Charles Frost
|2:02:30
|313
|Neil Prosser
|2:02:54
|314
|Nathan Crump
|2:03:04
|315
|Peter Thompson
|2:03:21
|316
|Chris Berriman
|2:04:24
|317
|Ben Bowley
|318
|Stephen Mitchell
|2:04:52
|319
|Peter Wesley
|2:05:24
|320
|Matthew Anderson
|2:05:36
|321
|Adam Cooper
|2:06:00
|322
|Ben Holgate
|2:06:18
|323
|Robert Hunt
|2:06:21
|324
|David Anderson
|2:06:29
|325
|Kieran Laughton
|2:06:30
|326
|Simon Herfort
|2:07:42
|327
|Tony Brown
|2:08:38
|328
|Nick Griffiths
|2:09:28
|329
|Joe Inzitari
|2:10:01
|330
|Carter Jackson
|2:10:07
|331
|Michael Plummer
|2:10:48
|332
|John Nguyen
|2:10:52
|333
|Dean Kozlik
|2:10:54
|334
|Jim Buda
|2:11:10
|335
|Dean Mason
|2:11:14
|336
|Greg Broadley
|2:11:45
|337
|Craig Bearsley
|2:12:01
|338
|Al Reynolds
|2:12:02
|339
|Simon Douse
|2:12:13
|340
|Alex Mackay
|2:12:20
|341
|Ben Clutterham
|2:12:29
|342
|James Dibbs
|2:12:58
|343
|Chris Laing
|2:13:04
|344
|Jason Neatherway
|2:13:15
|345
|Brian Seal
|2:13:19
|346
|Robert Wieser
|2:13:43
|347
|Peter Grimble
|2:14:18
|348
|Kerrie Hile
|2:14:52
|349
|Cameron Jenkins
|2:15:03
|350
|Ryan Hall
|2:15:04
|351
|Alice King
|2:15:06
|352
|Mark Fearman
|2:15:13
|353
|Craig Mcbride
|2:15:17
|354
|Brett Riley
|2:15:23
|355
|Matt Reed
|356
|Peter Waldron
|357
|Stuart Chalker
|2:15:26
|358
|Sandy Logie
|2:15:32
|359
|Robert Mawkes
|2:15:36
|360
|Ian Black
|2:15:55
|361
|Sarah Neumann
|2:15:59
|362
|John Murphy
|2:16:02
|363
|Justin Dewhurst
|2:16:06
|364
|Bevan White
|2:16:22
|365
|Rainer Rhedey
|2:16:54
|366
|David O'connell
|367
|Darren Nicholson
|2:17:26
|368
|Benjamin Choi
|2:17:32
|369
|Liz Drummond
|2:17:36
|370
|Robyn Simionato
|2:17:52
|371
|Andrew Lai
|2:18:02
|372
|Greg Knight
|2:18:34
|373
|Ben Sinclair
|2:19:17
|374
|Stuart Locke
|375
|Martin Pearce
|376
|Jamie Wright
|2:19:19
|377
|Matthew Pellow
|2:20:07
|378
|Robert Barber
|2:20:17
|379
|Peter Murray
|2:20:22
|380
|Martin Muhlmann
|2:20:28
|381
|Dave Rodgers
|2:21:00
|382
|David Gardiner
|2:21:01
|383
|Andrew Chamberlain
|384
|Cheryl Nas
|2:21:10
|385
|Andrew Davis
|2:21:59
|386
|Chris Dunne
|2:22:11
|387
|Phil Dunne
|388
|Rory Pryde
|2:22:25
|389
|Shane Hatton
|2:22:38
|390
|Charli Mccabe
|2:22:40
|391
|Wendy Stevenson
|2:22:48
|392
|Ronan Fagan
|2:22:53
|393
|Scott Tilden
|394
|Jan-Hendrik Dippenaar
|2:23:24
|395
|Peter Fotheringham
|2:23:40
|396
|Brett Humphreys
|2:23:59
|397
|Marcus Gay
|2:24:05
|398
|John Martin
|2:24:10
|399
|Ben Ong
|2:24:54
|400
|Alan Maurer
|2:25:04
|401
|Guy Rees Allen
|2:25:41
|402
|Catherine Mackay
|2:25:49
|403
|Matt Hicks
|2:25:57
|404
|Andrew Bennett
|2:26:36
|405
|Anthony Davidson
|2:26:42
|406
|Terry Flanagan
|2:26:44
|407
|Ian Teague
|2:27:00
|408
|Glen Douglass
|2:27:27
|409
|Matthew Crowley
|2:27:28
|410
|Rachel Miller
|2:27:30
|411
|Sam Bailey
|2:27:34
|412
|Luke Haworth-Booth
|2:27:47
|413
|Bernie Negus
|2:28:38
|414
|David Dewar
|2:28:43
|415
|Phil Beresford
|2:30:06
|416
|Dan Helm
|2:30:32
|417
|Paul Warrington
|2:30:34
|418
|Anthony Moran
|2:30:54
|419
|Peter Gregg
|420
|Ian Ford
|2:31:08
|421
|Chris Barnett
|2:31:27
|422
|Kathryn Cox
|2:31:34
|423
|John Newman
|2:31:41
|424
|Adam Bridger
|2:32:02
|425
|Chris Pearse
|2:32:22
|426
|Lloyd Kinzett
|2:32:39
|427
|Brian Leonard
|2:33:09
|428
|Andrew Haigh
|2:33:50
|429
|Dennis Gillespie
|2:33:53
|430
|Mike Boyle
|2:33:56
|431
|David Shuetrim
|2:34:25
|432
|Jordan Wilson
|2:34:30
|433
|Vicky Culver
|2:34:36
|434
|Paul Mcgaw
|2:34:46
|435
|Liam Phelan
|2:34:49
|436
|Tony Chaisumdet
|2:35:08
|437
|Andrew Povah
|2:35:09
|438
|Ben Terry
|2:35:22
|439
|Luke Bettridge
|2:35:31
|440
|Nigel Macquet
|2:35:57
|441
|Andrew Dunstall
|2:36:18
|442
|Peter Davis
|2:36:41
|443
|Scott Walkom
|2:37:05
|444
|John Leard
|2:37:29
|445
|Nathan Johns
|2:38:29
|446
|Scott Pyett
|2:38:40
|447
|Trevor Peck
|2:38:50
|448
|James Sykes
|2:39:22
|449
|Jamie Vogele
|2:39:58
|450
|Steven Corbett
|2:40:04
|451
|Gary Theiss
|2:40:12
|452
|Aaron Sutherland
|2:40:43
|453
|Amanda Cleife
|2:40:50
|454
|David Eggins
|2:40:53
|455
|Anthony Poulos
|2:40:55
|456
|Patrick Amate
|2:41:09
|457
|Aaron Kingston
|2:41:25
|458
|Glen Leo
|2:41:27
|459
|Greg Pietersen
|2:42:11
|460
|Alex Mufford
|2:42:24
|461
|Neil Robson
|2:42:32
|462
|Eden Leaper
|2:42:56
|463
|Julien O'loghlin
|2:42:58
|464
|Rob Tyson
|2:42:59
|465
|Yves Abdurahman
|2:43:25
|466
|Tim Wright
|2:43:43
|467
|David Fuller
|2:43:54
|468
|Jesse Dillon
|2:43:59
|469
|Scott Robinson
|2:44:15
|470
|Chris Peck
|2:44:18
|471
|Katie Newall
|2:44:35
|472
|Edwin Wray
|2:44:49
|473
|Craig Secombe
|2:44:57
|474
|Richard Medway
|2:45:12
|475
|Jerome Poblete
|2:45:36
|476
|Tony Bye
|2:46:18
|477
|Clifton Thompson
|2:46:58
|478
|Aaron Gibbeson
|2:47:05
|479
|Clay Tulk
|2:47:11
|480
|Bill Killick
|2:47:12
|481
|Mark Bayliss
|2:47:56
|482
|Tom Stringer
|2:48:30
|483
|Simon Davies
|2:48:35
|484
|Gordon Dixon
|2:49:18
|485
|Stuart Mcgrow
|2:49:45
|486
|Trent Morgan
|2:49:53
|487
|Neil Doughty
|2:50:21
|488
|Mark Rothery
|2:50:32
|489
|Ian Kirkland
|490
|John Roberts
|2:50:33
|491
|Gary Swords
|2:50:53
|492
|Paul Aston
|2:50:59
|493
|David Webb
|2:51:11
|494
|Duncan Grant
|2:51:13
|495
|Warwick Dunstone
|2:51:26
|496
|Kim Francis
|2:51:38
|497
|Emma Newall
|2:52:25
|498
|Dale Klemke
|2:52:59
|499
|Andrew Bull
|500
|Tim Leigh
|2:54:29
|501
|Daniel Londono
|2:54:40
|502
|Paul Karis
|2:54:48
|503
|Simon Louis
|2:54:57
|504
|Andrew Wall
|2:55:49
|505
|Carl Prentice
|2:57:30
|506
|Steve Wells
|2:57:33
|507
|Alex Aregger
|2:57:55
|508
|Peter Slater
|2:58:01
|509
|Michael Berry
|2:58:23
|510
|Simon Matthews
|2:58:32
|511
|David Gordon
|2:58:48
|512
|Ian Halliburton
|2:58:50
|513
|Sean Boiling
|2:59:09
|514
|Jamison Charlesworth
|2:59:18
|515
|Ian Ryles
|2:59:19
|516
|Christopher Copeland
|2:59:45
|517
|Bart Caffin
|3:00:30
|518
|Keith Louie
|3:01:53
|519
|Miles Reynolds
|520
|Grant Day
|3:01:56
|521
|Phil Mathewson
|3:02:32
|522
|Charl Swart
|3:02:42
|523
|David Lloyd
|3:03:32
|524
|Andrew Mcculloch
|3:03:40
|525
|Darren Mason
|3:03:43
|526
|Rick Southwell
|3:03:53
|527
|David Waldon
|3:04:20
|528
|Jonathan Beattie
|3:04:43
|529
|Lachlan Smith
|3:06:44
|530
|Leslie Paton
|3:06:57
|531
|Brian Combridge
|532
|Noel Pope
|3:07:20
|533
|Michael Anderson
|3:08:06
|534
|Chris Smith
|3:08:29
|535
|Justyn Griffin
|3:09:47
|536
|Jamon Pool
|3:09:48
|537
|Matthew Langford
|3:10:03
|538
|Todd Lyons
|539
|Glen Boal
|3:10:04
|540
|Helen Dorsett
|3:10:44
|541
|Amir Antonir
|3:11:27
|542
|Roger Webber
|3:11:35
|543
|Stephen Mossie
|3:11:40
|544
|Rod Millington
|3:12:08
|545
|Anthony Barnard
|3:12:13
|546
|Paul Michell
|3:12:14
|547
|Steven James
|3:12:15
|548
|Rob Douglas
|3:12:41
|549
|Borghero Matt
|3:12:42
|550
|Mark Yates
|3:12:43
|551
|Chris Smith
|3:12:44
|552
|David Lambert
|3:12:52
|553
|Paul Thomas
|3:13:13
|554
|Scott Bromfield
|3:13:21
|555
|Andrew Roberts
|3:13:45
|556
|Evan White
|3:13:52
|557
|Rodney Rae
|3:16:44
|558
|Scott Reid
|3:17:11
|559
|Pete Cochrane
|3:17:30
|560
|Anthony Drury
|3:17:31
|561
|Theresa Lancaster
|3:17:32
|562
|Shaun Guerin
|3:18:23
|563
|John Law
|3:18:52
|564
|Jason Smith
|3:19:34
|565
|Greg Pike
|3:19:51
|566
|Andrew Grant
|3:20:44
|567
|David Alldis
|3:21:34
|568
|John Barrett
|3:21:45
|569
|Terry Eggington
|3:21:54
|570
|Alex Bramford
|3:22:18
|571
|Warren Willson
|3:23:12
|572
|Russell Sullivan
|3:23:17
|573
|Mike Kent
|3:23:51
|574
|Damien Whittaker
|3:24:57
|575
|Robert Cruickshank
|3:27:22
|576
|Grant Burrell
|3:28:03
|577
|Philip Kirkland
|3:29:39
|578
|Brent Moreton
|3:29:55
|579
|Chris Harrod
|3:29:59
|580
|Daniel Weeks
|581
|Troy Thompson
|3:30:39
|582
|Matt Parker
|3:30:48
|583
|Greg Smits
|584
|Witold Cieslik
|3:32:40
|585
|Jon Mcquade
|3:33:09
|586
|John Kelvin Teodoro
|3:33:13
|587
|Conal O'donoghue
|3:33:19
|588
|David Pope
|3:34:34
|589
|Darryl Green
|3:34:51
|590
|Sean Newell
|3:34:57
|591
|Geoff Irwin
|3:35:00
|592
|Jeff Brunette
|3:35:06
|593
|Brian Tracey
|594
|Ben Graham
|3:35:32
|595
|Carl Donnellan
|3:37:22
|596
|Stephan Beyer
|3:38:44
|597
|Brett Fuller
|3:39:04
|598
|Jonathan King
|3:39:18
|599
|Joe Dimento
|3:39:29
|600
|Leesa Bauer
|3:40:28
|601
|Joseph Benjamin
|3:41:36
|602
|Dan Banyard
|3:41:54
|603
|Brett Vallance
|3:44:20
|604
|Andrew Collins
|3:44:25
|605
|Blair Dewhurst
|3:48:05
|606
|Mike Brennan
|3:48:08
|607
|Peter Wood
|608
|Christine Carter
|3:48:37
|609
|Tracy Fazackerley
|610
|Peter Hammond
|3:49:21
|611
|Marguerite Samuel
|3:51:12
|612
|Joshua Keogh
|3:51:36
|613
|Leon Kwan
|3:51:41
|614
|Eamonn Dillon
|3:51:52
|615
|Andrew Hill
|3:52:20
|616
|Matthew Barr
|3:52:46
|617
|Nicole Haigh
|3:54:08
|618
|Richard Wilson
|3:57:34
|619
|Lance Callaghan
|3:58:10
|620
|Keith Sutter
|3:58:18
|621
|Andrew Brown
|3:58:44
|622
|Adam Evans
|623
|Lynne Pinsent
|3:59:26
|624
|Charmaine Nicholson
|625
|Glen Schutt
|3:59:36
|626
|Howard Fu
|4:00:54
|627
|Tamara Brecko
|4:02:54
|628
|David Gaines
|4:04:22
|629
|Leigh Glover
|4:07:20
|630
|Shane Hunter
|4:10:54
|631
|Paul Canvin
|4:11:15
|632
|Trent Webster
|633
|Lindsay Munks
|4:12:06
|634
|Colin Weir
|4:13:22
|635
|Carol Pearce
|4:14:01
|636
|Glen Horner
|4:17:37
|637
|Richard Savage
|4:18:01
|638
|Steven Walker
|639
|Richard John
|4:18:05
|640
|Nick Holdsworth
|4:18:56
|641
|Anthony Murphy
|4:19:06
|642
|Gregory Thompson
|4:20:27
|643
|Duncan Lancaster
|4:22:40
|644
|Peter Murphy
|645
|Hugh Mccormack
|4:23:18
|646
|Jamie Morin
|4:26:50
|647
|Colin Coker
|4:28:05
|648
|Craig Burns
|649
|Stuart Fenwick
|4:31:48
|650
|Lovro Smoljo
|4:33:13
|651
|James Huang
|4:36:20
|652
|Victoria Armstrong
|4:38:53
|653
|Sergio Casetta
|4:39:39
|654
|Matt Cook
|4:42:36
|655
|Hugh Robertson
|4:42:49
|656
|Scott Galloway
|4:43:19
|657
|Nigel Essex
|4:48:21
|658
|Ben Napier
|4:48:41
|659
|Evadne Janeke
|4:48:45
|660
|Mark Greene
|5:03:19
|661
|Michael Allerton
|5:13:03
|662
|David Howdle
|5:15:11
|663
|Robertus Van Den Braak
|5:16:17
|664
|Annafabia Bax
|5:20:12
|665
|Marko Sibila
|5:28:54
|666
|Caitlin Roberts
|5:30:09
|667
|James Hall
|5:30:10
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy