Trending

New Zealand's Scoles wins in Italy

Canepa fastest among the women

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Scoles (NZl)0:04:01.12
2Julien Camellini (Fra)0:00:06.44
3George Brannigan (NZl)0:00:09.27
4Marco Bugnone (Ita)0:00:12.72
5Freddie King (NZl)0:00:13.62
6Ludovic May (Swi)0:00:15.54
7Carlo Gambirasio (Ita)0:00:18.67
8Davide Sottocornola (Ita)0:00:22.91
9Justyn Norek (Ita)0:00:26.58
10Bruno Zanchi (Ita)0:00:26.66
11Loïc Delteil (Fra)0:00:28.04
12Manuel Ducci (Ita)0:00:29.75
13Andrea Mocellin (Ita)0:00:30.55
14Francesco Locatelli (Ita)0:00:35.74
15Murray Dickson (Aus)0:00:43.81
16Luca Fusani (Ita)0:00:45.41
17Cristian Mazzolini (Ita)0:00:47.71
18Michel Angelini (Ita)0:00:55.22
19Davide Dolfin (Ita)0:01:01.90
20Martin Stefani (Ita)0:01:03.19
21Federico Dellai (Ita)0:01:06.36
22Leonardo Piccini (Ita)0:01:12.54
23Claudio Perotti (Ita)0:01:13.90
24Julien Juglair (Ita)0:01:15.03
25Andréa Gamenara (Ita)0:01:16.87
26Niccolo Maggiorani (Ita)0:01:19.42
27Michael Mazzoleni (Ita)0:01:19.64
28Alberto Panza (Ita)0:01:21.13
29Enrico Bertot (Ita)0:01:27.61
30Cesare Condarcuri (Ita)0:01:29.02
31Michele Scheriau (Ita)0:01:33.56
32Martin Messavilla (Ita)0:01:38.99
33Alessandro De Barba (Ita)0:01:41.31
34Marco Fraccaroli (Ita)0:01:43.49
35Pietro Caire (Ita)0:01:46.13
36Francesco Petrucci (Ita)0:01:48.79
37Andrea Spadoni (Ita)0:01:57.94
38Stefano Cicoli (Ita)0:02:04.46
39Mattia Moraschi (Ita)0:02:06.26
40Andrea De Angelis (Ita)0:02:11.11
41Luca Guglielmucci (Ita)0:02:14.55
42Belli Walter (Ita)0:02:17.41
43Mattia Arduino (Ita)0:02:25.97
44Alessandro Pennati (Ita)0:02:26.68
45Leoluca Scurria (Ita)0:02:39.51
46Alex Barbera (Ita)0:03:27.85
47Alessandro Piattella (Ita)0:03:47.37
48Marco Milivinti (Ita)0:04:43.30
49Lorenzo Suding (Ita)0:05:12.53
50Edoardo Durio (Ita)0:38:44.91

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisa Canepa (Ita)0:05:52.24
2Viktoria Bereczki (Hun)0:03:42.79
3Alia Marcellini (Ita)0:05:01.80

Latest on Cyclingnews