New Zealand's Scoles wins in Italy
Canepa fastest among the women
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Scoles (NZl)
|0:04:01.12
|2
|Julien Camellini (Fra)
|0:00:06.44
|3
|George Brannigan (NZl)
|0:00:09.27
|4
|Marco Bugnone (Ita)
|0:00:12.72
|5
|Freddie King (NZl)
|0:00:13.62
|6
|Ludovic May (Swi)
|0:00:15.54
|7
|Carlo Gambirasio (Ita)
|0:00:18.67
|8
|Davide Sottocornola (Ita)
|0:00:22.91
|9
|Justyn Norek (Ita)
|0:00:26.58
|10
|Bruno Zanchi (Ita)
|0:00:26.66
|11
|Loïc Delteil (Fra)
|0:00:28.04
|12
|Manuel Ducci (Ita)
|0:00:29.75
|13
|Andrea Mocellin (Ita)
|0:00:30.55
|14
|Francesco Locatelli (Ita)
|0:00:35.74
|15
|Murray Dickson (Aus)
|0:00:43.81
|16
|Luca Fusani (Ita)
|0:00:45.41
|17
|Cristian Mazzolini (Ita)
|0:00:47.71
|18
|Michel Angelini (Ita)
|0:00:55.22
|19
|Davide Dolfin (Ita)
|0:01:01.90
|20
|Martin Stefani (Ita)
|0:01:03.19
|21
|Federico Dellai (Ita)
|0:01:06.36
|22
|Leonardo Piccini (Ita)
|0:01:12.54
|23
|Claudio Perotti (Ita)
|0:01:13.90
|24
|Julien Juglair (Ita)
|0:01:15.03
|25
|Andréa Gamenara (Ita)
|0:01:16.87
|26
|Niccolo Maggiorani (Ita)
|0:01:19.42
|27
|Michael Mazzoleni (Ita)
|0:01:19.64
|28
|Alberto Panza (Ita)
|0:01:21.13
|29
|Enrico Bertot (Ita)
|0:01:27.61
|30
|Cesare Condarcuri (Ita)
|0:01:29.02
|31
|Michele Scheriau (Ita)
|0:01:33.56
|32
|Martin Messavilla (Ita)
|0:01:38.99
|33
|Alessandro De Barba (Ita)
|0:01:41.31
|34
|Marco Fraccaroli (Ita)
|0:01:43.49
|35
|Pietro Caire (Ita)
|0:01:46.13
|36
|Francesco Petrucci (Ita)
|0:01:48.79
|37
|Andrea Spadoni (Ita)
|0:01:57.94
|38
|Stefano Cicoli (Ita)
|0:02:04.46
|39
|Mattia Moraschi (Ita)
|0:02:06.26
|40
|Andrea De Angelis (Ita)
|0:02:11.11
|41
|Luca Guglielmucci (Ita)
|0:02:14.55
|42
|Belli Walter (Ita)
|0:02:17.41
|43
|Mattia Arduino (Ita)
|0:02:25.97
|44
|Alessandro Pennati (Ita)
|0:02:26.68
|45
|Leoluca Scurria (Ita)
|0:02:39.51
|46
|Alex Barbera (Ita)
|0:03:27.85
|47
|Alessandro Piattella (Ita)
|0:03:47.37
|48
|Marco Milivinti (Ita)
|0:04:43.30
|49
|Lorenzo Suding (Ita)
|0:05:12.53
|50
|Edoardo Durio (Ita)
|0:38:44.91
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elisa Canepa (Ita)
|0:05:52.24
|2
|Viktoria Bereczki (Hun)
|0:03:42.79
|3
|Alia Marcellini (Ita)
|0:05:01.80
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy