Deutschland Tour: Two in a row for Soudal-QuickStep as Van Wilder wins stage 1

By Jackie Tyson
published

Großschartner second, Sivakov third as three-rider break succeeds in Merzig

Jump to:
Image 1 of 1
MERZIG GERMANY AUGUST 24 Ilan Van Wilder of Belgium and Team Soudal Quick Step celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 38th Deutschland Tour 2023 Stage 1 a 179km stage from Sankt Wendel to Merzig on August 24 2023 in Merzig Germany Photo by Christian KasparBartkeGetty Images
Ilan Van Wilder of Belgium and Team Soudal-QuickStep wins stage 1 at the Deutschland Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ilan van Wilder (Soudal-QuickStep) captured the stage 1 victory of the Deutschland Tour from a late breakaway and moved into the GC lead in the process.

Felix Großschartner (UAE Team Emirates) finished second and Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) third as three other riders followed in the chase three seconds later and a reduced peloton trailed 10 seconds back.

Van Wilder led the front trio across the final climb of the punch Ellerberg with 6.7km to go to take his first win of the year and kept the leader’s red jersey with QuickStep, worn by prologue winner Ethan Vernon, who dropped to fourth overall.

Großschartner moved to second on GC, 9 seconds back, while Sivakov was another second back in third.

More to come …

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

Latest on Cyclingnews