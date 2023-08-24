Deutschland Tour: Two in a row for Soudal-QuickStep as Van Wilder wins stage 1

Image 1 of 1 Ilan Van Wilder of Belgium and Team Soudal-QuickStep wins stage 1 at the Deutschland Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ilan van Wilder (Soudal-QuickStep) captured the stage 1 victory of the Deutschland Tour from a late breakaway and moved into the GC lead in the process.

Felix Großschartner (UAE Team Emirates) finished second and Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) third as three other riders followed in the chase three seconds later and a reduced peloton trailed 10 seconds back.

Van Wilder led the front trio across the final climb of the punch Ellerberg with 6.7km to go to take his first win of the year and kept the leader’s red jersey with QuickStep, worn by prologue winner Ethan Vernon, who dropped to fourth overall.

Großschartner moved to second on GC, 9 seconds back, while Sivakov was another second back in third.

More to come …

Results

