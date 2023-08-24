Deutschland Tour: Two in a row for Soudal-QuickStep as Van Wilder wins stage 1
Großschartner second, Sivakov third as three-rider break succeeds in Merzig
Ilan van Wilder (Soudal-QuickStep) captured the stage 1 victory of the Deutschland Tour from a late breakaway and moved into the GC lead in the process.
Felix Großschartner (UAE Team Emirates) finished second and Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) third as three other riders followed in the chase three seconds later and a reduced peloton trailed 10 seconds back.
Van Wilder led the front trio across the final climb of the punch Ellerberg with 6.7km to go to take his first win of the year and kept the leader’s red jersey with QuickStep, worn by prologue winner Ethan Vernon, who dropped to fourth overall.
Großschartner moved to second on GC, 9 seconds back, while Sivakov was another second back in third.
More to come …
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
Most Popular
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Deutschland Tour: Two in a row for Soudal-QuickStep as Van Wilder wins stage 1Großschartner second, Sivakov third as three-rider break succeeds in Merzig
-
Kask Sintesi helmet review: A solid performer at an affordable price pointKask's budget all-rounder offers strong performance for the money
-
The best bicycle trailers for kids 2023 - Trailer options to bring your kids along for the rideThe best bicycle trailers for kids let them come along for the ride comfortably and safely
-
Tour de l'Avenir: Iván Romeo wins stage 5Simon Dalby maintains overall lead in Lac d'Aiguebelette