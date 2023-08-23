Deutschland Tour: Ethan Vernon wins prologue
British rider beats Mads Pedersen by a single second
More to come...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
Most Popular
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Deutschland Tour: Ethan Vernon wins prologueBritish rider beats Mads Pedersen by a single second
-
Best bike racks for cars 2023: Transport your bike by car safely and securelyThe best bike racks for cars will keep your bike safe and secure on your travels
-
Renewi Tour: Jasper Philipsen takes commanding win on stage 1Tim Merlier and Olav Kooij go 2-3 ahead of Arnaud De Lie in Ardooie
-
Tour Poitou-Charentes: Penhoët moves into GC lead with stage 2 victoryAll French podium with Cardis second and Retailleau third