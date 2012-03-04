Trending

Amorison anticipates sprint in De Vlaamse Pijl

Caethoven leads main field home

Frédéric Amorison and Bert De Waele model the 2012 Landbouwkrediet-Eupohny kit

Frédéric Amorison and Bert De Waele model the 2012 Landbouwkrediet-Eupohny kit
(Image credit: Landbouwkriedet-Euphony)

Full results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet3:41:40
2Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:00:03
3Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
4Tim De Troyer (Bel)
5Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
6Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
7Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
8Sean De Bie (Bel)
9Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
10Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
11Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
12Bob Jungels (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
13Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
14Walt De Winter (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
15Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
16Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
17Stig Broeckx (Bel)
18Sibrecht Pieters (Bel)
19Thomas Chamon (Bel)
20Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
21Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
22Niels Reynvoet (Bel)
23Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
24Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
25Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
26Nicolas Vereecken (Bel)
27Chris Jory (Aus)
28Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
29Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:00:06
30Kess Heytens (Bel)
31Olivier Pardini (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
32Edward Theuns (Bel)
33Maarten Craeghs (Bel)
34Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
35Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
36Marco Minnaard (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
37Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
38Bart Bruyndonckx (Bel)
39Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
40Kjell Van Driessche (Bel)
41Louis Verhelst (Bel)
42Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:00:08
43Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
44Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
45Dimitri Claeys (Bel)
46Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
47Gert-Jan Devos (Bel)
48Wim Botman (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
49Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:02
50Matthias Allegaert (Bel)0:03:20
51Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:30
52Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
53Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
54Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
55Willem Wauters (Bel)
56Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
57Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
58Dimitri Fauville (Bel)
59Brian Megens (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
60Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
61Jeroem Lepla (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
62Bjorn De Decker (Bel)
63Stijn Joseph (Bel)
64Florian Senechal (Fra)0:04:25
65Olivier Poppe (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon0:05:05
66Niels Godderis (Bel)
67Xandro Meurisse (Bel)
68Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
69Thomas Sprengers (Bel)
70Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
71Arnaud Van Den Abeele (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
72Kevin Van Acker (Bel)
73Alphonse Vermote (Bel)
74Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
75Gilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:05:20
76Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
77Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
78Tim Van Speybroeck (Bel)
79Niels Vandyck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team0:05:34
80Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team0:06:05
81Rick Zabel (Ger) Rabobank Continental Team0:06:35
82Kenzie Boutté (Bel)0:07:10
83Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
84Mathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham0:08:05
85Johim Ariesen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
86Jeroen Hoorne (Bel)
87Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
88Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
89Oliver Naesen (Bel)
90Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Geofco - Ville D'alger
91Paavo Paajanen (Fin)
92Nick Daems (Bel)
93Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Geofco - Ville D'alger

Latest on Cyclingnews