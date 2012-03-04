Amorison anticipates sprint in De Vlaamse Pijl
Caethoven leads main field home
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|3:41:40
|2
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:00:03
|3
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|4
|Tim De Troyer (Bel)
|5
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|6
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|7
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|8
|Sean De Bie (Bel)
|9
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|10
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|11
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|12
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|13
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
|14
|Walt De Winter (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
|15
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|16
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|17
|Stig Broeckx (Bel)
|18
|Sibrecht Pieters (Bel)
|19
|Thomas Chamon (Bel)
|20
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|21
|Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|22
|Niels Reynvoet (Bel)
|23
|Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|24
|Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|25
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|26
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel)
|27
|Chris Jory (Aus)
|28
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|29
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:00:06
|30
|Kess Heytens (Bel)
|31
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|32
|Edward Theuns (Bel)
|33
|Maarten Craeghs (Bel)
|34
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|35
|Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|36
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|37
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|38
|Bart Bruyndonckx (Bel)
|39
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|40
|Kjell Van Driessche (Bel)
|41
|Louis Verhelst (Bel)
|42
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:00:08
|43
|Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|44
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|45
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel)
|46
|Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|47
|Gert-Jan Devos (Bel)
|48
|Wim Botman (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|49
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:02
|50
|Matthias Allegaert (Bel)
|0:03:20
|51
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:03:30
|52
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|53
|Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|54
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|55
|Willem Wauters (Bel)
|56
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|57
|Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|58
|Dimitri Fauville (Bel)
|59
|Brian Megens (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|60
|Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|61
|Jeroem Lepla (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
|62
|Bjorn De Decker (Bel)
|63
|Stijn Joseph (Bel)
|64
|Florian Senechal (Fra)
|0:04:25
|65
|Olivier Poppe (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|0:05:05
|66
|Niels Godderis (Bel)
|67
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel)
|68
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
|69
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel)
|70
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|71
|Arnaud Van Den Abeele (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
|72
|Kevin Van Acker (Bel)
|73
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel)
|74
|Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|75
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:05:20
|76
|Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|77
|Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|78
|Tim Van Speybroeck (Bel)
|79
|Niels Vandyck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
|0:05:34
|80
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|0:06:05
|81
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:06:35
|82
|Kenzie Boutté (Bel)
|0:07:10
|83
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|84
|Mathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|0:08:05
|85
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|86
|Jeroen Hoorne (Bel)
|87
|Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|88
|Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|89
|Oliver Naesen (Bel)
|90
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Geofco - Ville D'alger
|91
|Paavo Paajanen (Fin)
|92
|Nick Daems (Bel)
|93
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Geofco - Ville D'alger
