De Vlaamse Pijl past winners

Champions from 1968-2011

Past winners
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2011Frederic Amorison (BEL)
2010Clinton Avery (NED)
2009Jan Ghyselinck (BEL)
2008Bram Schmitz (NED)
2007Jelle Vanendert (BEL)
2006Evert Verbist (BEL)
2005No race
2004Jurgen Vermeersch (BEL)
2003Jurgen Vermeersch (BEL)
2002Bart Dockx (BEL)
2001Stijn Devolder (BEL)
2000Tim Meeusen (BEL)
1999Luc De Duytsche (BEL)
1998Geoffrey Demeyere (BEL)
1997Karsten Kroon (NED)
1996Fabien De Waele (BEL)
1995Patrick Roelandt (BEL)
1994Giovanni Cornette (BEL)
1993Andy De Smet (BEL)
1992Gino Bos (NED)
1991Pascal Desmul (BEL)
1990Hans De Clercq (BEL)
1989Eric De Clercq (BEL)
1988Patrick Hendrickx (BEL)
1987Adrie Kools (NED)
1986Guy Rooms (BEL)
1985Patrick Hendrickx (BEL)
1984Ronny Westelinck (BEL)
1983Luc Meersman (BEL)
1982Rudy Declerck (BEL)
1981René De Brucker (BEL)
1980Mario van Vlimmeren (NED)
1979Eddy Planckaert (BEL)
1978Eddy Planckaert (BEL)
1977Johnny Denul (BEL)
1976Peter Godde (NED)
1975Emiel Vergote (BEL)
1974Daniel D'Hooghe (BEL)
1973Wim de Waal (NED)
1972Luc Demets (BEL)
1971J. Vanackere (BEL)
1970Julien Vermote (BEL)
1969Erik Vermeeren (BEL)
1968Julien Vermote (BEL)

