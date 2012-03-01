De Vlaamse Pijl past winners
Champions from 1968-2011
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2011
|Frederic Amorison (BEL)
|2010
|Clinton Avery (NED)
|2009
|Jan Ghyselinck (BEL)
|2008
|Bram Schmitz (NED)
|2007
|Jelle Vanendert (BEL)
|2006
|Evert Verbist (BEL)
|2005
|No race
|2004
|Jurgen Vermeersch (BEL)
|2003
|Jurgen Vermeersch (BEL)
|2002
|Bart Dockx (BEL)
|2001
|Stijn Devolder (BEL)
|2000
|Tim Meeusen (BEL)
|1999
|Luc De Duytsche (BEL)
|1998
|Geoffrey Demeyere (BEL)
|1997
|Karsten Kroon (NED)
|1996
|Fabien De Waele (BEL)
|1995
|Patrick Roelandt (BEL)
|1994
|Giovanni Cornette (BEL)
|1993
|Andy De Smet (BEL)
|1992
|Gino Bos (NED)
|1991
|Pascal Desmul (BEL)
|1990
|Hans De Clercq (BEL)
|1989
|Eric De Clercq (BEL)
|1988
|Patrick Hendrickx (BEL)
|1987
|Adrie Kools (NED)
|1986
|Guy Rooms (BEL)
|1985
|Patrick Hendrickx (BEL)
|1984
|Ronny Westelinck (BEL)
|1983
|Luc Meersman (BEL)
|1982
|Rudy Declerck (BEL)
|1981
|René De Brucker (BEL)
|1980
|Mario van Vlimmeren (NED)
|1979
|Eddy Planckaert (BEL)
|1978
|Eddy Planckaert (BEL)
|1977
|Johnny Denul (BEL)
|1976
|Peter Godde (NED)
|1975
|Emiel Vergote (BEL)
|1974
|Daniel D'Hooghe (BEL)
|1973
|Wim de Waal (NED)
|1972
|Luc Demets (BEL)
|1971
|J. Vanackere (BEL)
|1970
|Julien Vermote (BEL)
|1969
|Erik Vermeeren (BEL)
|1968
|Julien Vermote (BEL)
