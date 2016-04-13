Vakoc wins De Brabantse Pijl - La Fleche Brabanconne
Etixx-QuickStep rider crosses the line ahead of Gasparotto and Gallopin
Czech champion Petr Vakoc turned around Etixx-QuickStep's bad luck in the classics, winning the Brabantse Pijl ahead of Enrico Gasparotto (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal).
Vakoc broke clear with teammate Julian Alaphilppe on the penultimate climb, and the Frenchman pushed the pace all the way to the final ascent to Schavei where Vakoc was then able to make the winning move.
Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie) beat Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) in the sprint from the peloton.
"It was an amazing day and I'm really grateful to the team, they did an absolutely amazing job," Vakoc said. "In the final Julian was pulling the five of us, and I had this attack in my mind.
"Normally I would like to go a little later, but then everyone was hesitating a little in the final corner. I just went full gas - the steep climbs really suit me well. I went really hard to make the gap but it was still really long to the finish. When I looked back and saw the gap was getting bigger, it gave me more power and I couldn't stop. I left everything out there."
The win was Vakoc's third one-day victory of the season in addition to two best young rider titles in the Tour du Haut-Var and Tour La Provence, where he was also second overall. In February he won the Classic Sud Ardèche - Souvenir Francis Delpech, and the Drôme Classic before coming fifth in Strade Bianche.
"It's maybe the biggest victory of my career," Vakoc said before looking ahead to this weekend's Amstel Gold Race, where he may now share leadership with his teammates. "I've been working a lot on my endurance, last year I did the Giro [d'Italia] which helped me with my condition. I like hard races, I like long races, maybe 250km could be a bit long, but I believe with the condition I have now I can do similar effort on the Cauberg on Sunday."
How it unfolded
Oliver Zaugg (IAM Cycling), Sergey Nikolaev (Gazprom-Rusvelo), Alberto Cecchin (Team Roth), and Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Argon 18) escaped early in the 205.3km Brabantse Pijl, and had a lead of more than five minutes, but with 16 climbs in the final 75km, the action really heated up as the race closed in on the three 23km final circuits.
Martin Mortensen (ONE Pro Cycling) made the first attack from the field as the leaders' gap had been reduced to 1:30, jumping clear on the IJskelderlaan. He seemed to be taking his attack casually as he waited for riders to come across, and was surprised to see the likes of Pieter Serry (Etixx - QuickStep), Sean De Bie (Lotto Soudal) and Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) join him with Christian Mager (Stölting Service Group) tacked on the back.
Serry, De Bie and Impey dropped their previous companions in an attempt to make the move stick, while behind them BMC's Dylan Teuns and Loic Vliegen attacked with Tosh van der Sande (Lotto Soudal) and joined with the remnants of the earlier move. They were followed by Angelo Tulik (Direct Energie) making it nine men chasing the three leaders, who were 32 seconds ahead of them, while the peloton was 30 seconds behind with 57km to go. Eventually nine men would remain up front, with
The Holstheide with 57km to go split the chasing group, with just Vliegen, Tulik and Van der Sande making the bridge to the three leaders, making it six up front. Teuns, Mortensen and Buchmann ditched the other three and carried on their chase alone, just 15 seconds behind with 53.8km to go. Persistence paid off with the trio rejoining the leaders on the IJskelderlaan a few kilometres later.
Pieter Serry (Etixx - QuickStep), Sean De Bie (Lotto Soudal), Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge), Christian Mager (Stölting Service Group), Martin Mortensen (ONE Pro Cycling), Angelo Tulik (Direct Energie), Tosh van der Sande (Lotto Soudal), Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Argon 18), Dylan Teuns and Loic Vliegen (BMC Racing) continued to hold a 43 second gap as the race headed into the final two circuits.
On the sinuous route around Schavei, the peloton was a model of controlled chaos, with attacks jumping clear and being caught repeatedly and no one team in charge. There were punctures and crashes, too, with pre-race favourite Vakoc and Silvan Diller (BMC) one of several riders suffering punctures, while Kristian Sbaragli (Dimension Data) crashed.
Enrico Gasparotto (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) escaped the clutches of the peloton on the way out of Schavei, but had a 40-second gap to bridge across and he was heavily marked. his teammate countered but was marked by Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) over the top of the Hagaard, but not even the Dutchman could make a move stick. With 40km to go, however, the attacks served to bring the leaders' advantage down to just 26 seconds.
Sondre Holst Enger (IAM Cycling) and Berden De Vries (Roompot) managed to escape the peloton and caught Buchmann, who had been dropped from the breakaway. The German champion had little left to contribute. Sam Oomen (Giant-Alepcin) came across soon after, but the chasers had only a few seconds on the peloton, with the leaders 23 seconds further ahead, thanks to a concerted chase by Cannondale for Tom-Jelte Slagter.
The chase paid off, with Cannondale first gobbling up Van der Sande before a surge from IAM Cycling shut down the rest of the escape. With 31km to go there were still seven climbs and one final circuit, and Orica-GreenEdge came to the front to control the race for Matthews.
The truce lasted for only a few kilometres before Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal) used the IJskelderlaan to make a move off the front and was joined by Etixx-QuickStep's Julian Alaphilippe - a formidable duo with a 20-second gap with one lap to go.
Direct Energie started pitching in on the chase for Bryan Coquard, but backed off after Thomas Voeckler suffered a puncture. A surge from Roompot's Pieter Weening whittled the gap to 13 seconds inside the 20km to go mark before Orica-GreenEdge came back to the front to set the pace. On the cobbled Hertstraat climb, Alaphilippe desperately tried to keep the move going. The peloton could see the pair but just could not close the gap, and even Matthews himself came to the front to try to reel them in.
The efforts finally paid off with just over 10km to go, and on the Holstheide Weening went again and this time opened up a solid lead, and once again it was Etixx-QuickStep who went after him, with Gianni Meersman attempting to go across. Soon, Stephane Rossetto (Cofidis) made it to Meersman with BMC's Alessandro De Marchi marking the move and the trio were brought back quickly by the peloton. With 6km to go, Weening too was caught back by a reduced peloton, setting up a hotly contested finale.
The IJskelderlaan was the last chance for the attackers to break away, and Gallopin followed a move from IAM's David Tanner, with Vakoc and Alaphilippe and Gasparotto making it across, forcing Matthews to lead the chase behind.
Alaphilippe sold out for his Czech teammate, pushing a furious pace into the final kilometre to open up a 10-second gap. The peloton behind shattered, with CCC Sprandi-Polkowice forcing the pace. Alaphilippe kept the throttle wide open into the final climb where Vakoc then made his move.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4:48:50
|2
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:06
|3
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:12
|4
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:20
|5
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|8
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|10
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|11
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|12
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|13
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|14
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|15
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|18
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:28
|19
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|20
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:00:31
|21
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:32
|22
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:39
|23
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:47
|24
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:49
|25
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:51
|26
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|27
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|28
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|30
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|31
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|32
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:59
|33
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:01:01
|34
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|35
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:09
|36
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|37
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:01:15
|38
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:19
|39
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:25
|40
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:46
|41
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|42
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:49
|43
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|44
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:01:51
|45
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:21
|46
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:27
|47
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|48
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|49
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:10
|50
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:04:19
|51
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:40
|52
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:04:46
|53
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|54
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|55
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|56
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|57
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:04
|58
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:06:20
|59
|George Harper (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:06:30
|60
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:06:49
|61
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|62
|Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|63
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|64
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Stölting Service Group
|65
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|66
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|67
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|68
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|69
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|70
|Aydar Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|71
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|73
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|74
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|75
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|77
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|78
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group
|79
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|80
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|81
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|82
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|83
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|84
|Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group
|85
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|86
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|87
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|88
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|89
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|90
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|91
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|92
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|93
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|94
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|95
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|96
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|97
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|98
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|99
|Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth
|100
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:07:19
|101
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:07:22
|102
|Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:11
|103
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|104
|Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|105
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|106
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth
|107
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|108
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|109
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|110
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|111
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|112
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|113
|Samuel Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:13:18
|114
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|115
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|116
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|117
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|118
|Alexey Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|119
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|120
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|121
|Matteo Draperi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|122
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|123
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|124
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|125
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
|126
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|127
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
|128
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|129
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|130
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|131
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|132
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|133
|Lucas Gaday Orozco (Arg) Team Roth
|134
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|135
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|136
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|137
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|138
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|139
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|140
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|DNS
|Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Cheung King Lok (HKg) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNF
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNF
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNF
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNF
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNF
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|DNF
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|DNF
|Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|DNF
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|DNF
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|DNF
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling
|DNF
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|DNF
|Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Sebastian Lander (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|DNF
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|DNF
|Gilbert Eugène Ducournau (Fra) Southeast - Venezuela
|DNF
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Stölting Service Group
|DNF
|Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|DNF
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
|DNF
|Giacomo Tomio (Ita) Team Roth
|DNF
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
