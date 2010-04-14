Trending

Rosseler continues RadioShack attack

De Gendt, Van de Walle bested by Belgian

Image 1 of 16

Sébastien Rosseler (RadioShack) takes the win in Brabantse Pijl.

Sébastien Rosseler (RadioShack) takes the win in Brabantse Pijl.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 16

Sébastien Rosseler (RadioShack) wins the 2010 Brabantse Pijl

Sébastien Rosseler (RadioShack) wins the 2010 Brabantse Pijl
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 16

Sébastien Rosseler (RadioShack)

Sébastien Rosseler (RadioShack)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 16

One very happy Sébastien Rosseler (RadioShack)

One very happy Sébastien Rosseler (RadioShack)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 16

Thomas De Gendt, Sébastien Rosseler and Jurgen Van de Walle

Thomas De Gendt, Sébastien Rosseler and Jurgen Van de Walle
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 16

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto)

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 16

The best thing about winning a bike race: Sébastien Rosseler (RadioShack) on the podium

The best thing about winning a bike race: Sébastien Rosseler (RadioShack) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 16

Sébastien Rosseler (RadioShack) wins ahead of Thomas De Gendt

Sébastien Rosseler (RadioShack) wins ahead of Thomas De Gendt
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 16

Sébastien Rosseler (RadioShack) pumps his fist at the finish

Sébastien Rosseler (RadioShack) pumps his fist at the finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 16

The podium in Brabantse Pijl: Thomas De Gendt, Sebastien Rosseler and Jurgen Vandewalle

The podium in Brabantse Pijl: Thomas De Gendt, Sebastien Rosseler and Jurgen Vandewalle
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 11 of 16

The podium in Brabantse Pijl: Thomas De Gendt, Sebastien Rosseler and Jurgen Vandewalle

The podium in Brabantse Pijl: Thomas De Gendt, Sebastien Rosseler and Jurgen Vandewalle
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 12 of 16

Sebastien Rosseler was surprised to get the win from the early breakway.

Sebastien Rosseler was surprised to get the win from the early breakway.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 13 of 16

Paul Martens (Rabobank) led the chasers to the line.

Paul Martens (Rabobank) led the chasers to the line.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 14 of 16

Paul Martens, Philippe Gilbert and Thomas Voeckler left the chase too late.

Paul Martens, Philippe Gilbert and Thomas Voeckler left the chase too late.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 15 of 16

Jurgen Van de Walle (Quick Step) took third.

Jurgen Van de Walle (Quick Step) took third.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 16 of 16

Sébastien Rosseler (RadioShack) won the Brabatnse Pijl over Thomas De Gendt (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator) and Jurgen Van de Walle (Quick Step)

Sébastien Rosseler (RadioShack) won the Brabatnse Pijl over Thomas De Gendt (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator) and Jurgen Van de Walle (Quick Step)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Following up on the success of teammate Chris Horner in the Basque tour, RadioShack's Sebastien Rosseler claimed the squad's latest win in the Brabantse Pijl. It was Rosseler's second win of the season after a solo victory on stage 4 of the Volta ao Algarve in February.

Related Articles

Rosseler ends Belgian Classics drought

The Belgian helped a three-man breakaway hold off the furious chase from behind, and went on to out-sprint compatriot Thomas De Gendt (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator) and his former teammate Jurgen Van de Walle (Quick Step).

"I did my work the whole day," said Rosseler. "Maybe one lap I recovered a bit. I didn't want to attack earlier as I knew it was better if we stayed together.

"With three of us, we had a chance to stay in the front. Fighting alone against the rest would have been impossible."

The win was a surprise for Rosseler, who said he only went with the early move "to have some TV publicity for our sponsor, knowing that we would be caught by the peloton? I had such bad legs this morning in the beginning of the race. This is incredible."

Team Director Dirk Demol too thought the move would prove futile until the gap ballooned. "When we saw that the break got 8 minutes and 40 seconds, I started to believe in a happy ending. The chase behind by other teams was never well organized.

"Séba had some difficulties in the end, but that bad moment passed. I told him to stay in the back the last kilometer. We knew that the last 200 meters suited him well. The only unknown factor was that young rider from Topsport Vlaanderen. He appeared to be very dangerous in the end."

The victory is Rosseler's eighth as a professional, but his first ever one-day race win and comes after a string of bad fortune in the Classics. "Flat tires and crashes ruined my Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. This is a nice compensation, also for the work I've done last winter," concluded Rosseler.

"He deserved this," continued Demol. "I told Séba to believe in it. This is a big compensation for everything that went wrong for him in the classics so far. When you don't expect such a victory, it is twice as nice."

Rabobank's Paul Martens led a group of four to the line behind, with Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Thomas Voeckler (Bouygues Telecom) and Bjorn Leukemans (Vacansoleil) falling less than a minute shy of making the juncture.

The race got underway on its new date, the Wednesday before Amstel Gold Race instead of the Wednesday before the Tour of Flanders. 170 riders took to the course, with Ben Hermans (RadioShack), Geoffrey Lequatre (RadioShack) and Filippo Baggio (Ceramica Flaminia) not at the start.

Jurgen Van De Walle of Quick Step was one of the first riders to get away, and when his first attempt didn't succeed, the second one did. He was joined by others, and eventually a six-man group was established.

Jurgen Van De Walle (Quick Step), Sebastian Rosseler (RadioShack), Enrico Peruffo (CarmioOro), Thomas De Gendt (Topsport Vlaanderen) Niki Eeckhout (An Post – Sean Kelly) and Alexander Gottfried (NetApp) built up a lead of 8:30 on this twisting, hilly course throughout western Belgium.

The chase was led by the two teams with the top favourites, Rabobank and Oscar Freire, and Omega Pharma-Lotto around Philippe Gilbert. But Eeckhout, De Gendt and Rosseler kept the pace high in the lead group.

Eventually, though, Eeckhout, Peruffo and Gottfried were no longer able to keep up the non-smurf-like pace and had to drop back, with Eeckhout abandoning. With 48 km to go, Rosseler, Van De Walle and De Gendt had one minute over their two chasers, with the peloton still six and a half minutes back.

Vacansoleil and Milram both helped with the lead work, but the gap dropped only slowly.

With 30km to go and a four-minute gap to the three leaders, the favourites in the peloton took advantage of a series of small hills to form an elite chase group. Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto), led the charge, and after a few minutes, a group of four finally established itself with Gilbert, Thomas Voeckler (Bbox), Paul Martens (Rabobank) and Björn Leukemans (Vacansoleil). By 20 km to go, the gap had fallen to 2:44 for the four chasers, with the peloton at 3:13.

The strong chase group was unable to get more than 30 seconds ahead of an ever diminishing peloton and made little progress on closing the gap to the lead trio.

The chase and the long escape showed their effects, as the trhee leaders crossed the finish line for the penultimate circuit with a lead of only 1:37 over the chase group and the peloton at 2:02, led by Rabobank.

With only 6 km to go, it was clear though that the break would make it to the end, though the chasers didn't give up hope.

The three leaders crossed under the Flamme Rouge for the final time and headed up the final climb. De Gendt opened the sprint, but Rosseler came around at the last second to take the win.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack4:45:07
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
3Jurgen Vandewalle (Bel) Quick Step
4Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank0:00:43
5Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
6Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
7Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:46
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:57
9Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
10Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
11Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
12Daniele Colli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
13Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
14Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
15Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
16Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:01:03
17Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems0:01:04
18Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:07
19Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
20Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
21Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions0:01:10
22Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank0:01:42
23Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
24Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step0:02:04
25Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp0:03:03
26Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
27Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
28Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
29Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
30Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
31Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
32Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram
33Thomas Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
34Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
35Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
36Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
37Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
38Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
39Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
40Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
41Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team
42Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:03:13
43Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step0:03:33
44Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:03:47
45Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank0:03:49
46Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step0:06:00
47Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
48Donato Cannone (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
49Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
50Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:06:20
51Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:06:35
DNSBen Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
DNSGeoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
DNSFilippo Baggio (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
DNFThomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
DNFBauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
DNFJos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
DNFMario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFChristophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFOlivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFJurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFAddy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
DNFDavide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
DNFKevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step
DNFSimon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
DNFMichael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
DNFKjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
DNFRussell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
DNFNicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
DNFChristopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
DNFDavide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
DNFTimothy Duggan (USA) Garmin - Transitions
DNFKirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin - Transitions
DNFSteven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions
DNFTravis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
DNFDanny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
DNFRicardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
DNFPavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFLaszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
DNFDenis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFArtem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFNikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFMarkus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
DNFRoger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
DNFDominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
DNFNiki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
DNFBjörn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
DNFFuyu Li (Chn) Team Radioshack
DNFDimitri Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
DNFIvan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
DNFTomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
DNFYukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
DNFGiovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
DNFVincent Jerome (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
DNFPerrig Quemeneur (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
DNFPierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
DNFGuillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
DNFChad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
DNFBrent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
DNFAlexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
DNFJeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
DNFJohn Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
DNFSimon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNFEnrico Peruffo (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
DNFFabio Terrenzio (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
DNFDiego Genovesi (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
DNFJure Kocjan (Slo) CarmioOro NGC
DNFAndrea Piechele (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
DNFEric Bertthou (Fra) CarmioOro NGC
DNFAlessandro Raisoni (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
DNFJaroslaw Rebiewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFTomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFKamil Zielinski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFSylwester Janiszewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFTomasz Repinski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFTomas Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFRaivis Belohvosciks (Lat) Ceramica Flaminia
DNFFabrizio Lucciola (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
DNFEdoardo Girardi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
DNFAlessandro Maserati (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
DNFEnrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
DNFDavide Appollonio (Ita) Cervelo Test Team
DNFMartin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
DNFDominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
DNFMarcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
DNFKoen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
DNFDirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
DNFDavy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
DNFSébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
DNFBart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
DNFYann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
DNFPiet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
DNFJin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano
DNFPreben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFPieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFMaarten Neyens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFSteven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFMatteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
DNFSergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
DNFRene Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
DNFJosef Benetseder (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
DNFDominik Hrinkow (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
DNFMatic Strgar (Slo) Vorarlberg - Corratec
DNFNiko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNFKim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNFMark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNFBenny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNFPieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNFMatthew Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNFConnor Mcconvey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNFRonan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNFJan Kuycks (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
DNFMarnik Dreesen (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
DNFJonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
DNFJames Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
DNFEric Van De Meent (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
DNFAlain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
DNFFrank Van Kuik (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
DNFJeremy Yates (NZl) Qin Cycling Team
DNFDimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
DNFTassilo Fricke (Ger) Team Netapp
DNFAlex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp
DNFDaniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
DNFAlexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
DNFTimon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
DNFAndreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
DNFSjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems
DNFGregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
DNFFabio Polazzi (Bel) Verandas Willems
DNFSven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems
DNFDieter Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
DNFStefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
DNFJames Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems

 

Latest on Cyclingnews