Dodge wins day 1 of DCCX
Maximenko wins women's race
Day 1: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Dodge (USA)
|1:03:43
|2
|Ben Berden (Bel)
|0:00:11
|3
|Ben Frederick (USA)
|0:00:12
|4
|Dan Timmerman (USA)
|0:00:49
|5
|Justin Lindine (USA)
|0:00:53
|6
|Robert Marion (USA)
|0:00:58
|7
|Tristan Cowie (USA)
|0:01:09
|8
|Cole Oberman (USA)
|0:01:37
|9
|Christian Favata (USA)
|0:01:48
|10
|Daniel Chabanov (USA)
|0:02:08
|11
|Jordan Snyder (USA)
|0:02:09
|12
|Jared Nieters (USA)
|0:02:45
|13
|Greg Wittwer (USA)
|0:02:53
|14
|Ryan Woodall (USA)
|0:02:55
|15
|Matt Timmerman (USA)
|0:03:03
|16
|Sam O'Keefe (USA)
|0:03:10
|17
|Alex Ryan (USA)
|0:03:11
|18
|David Flaten (USA)
|0:03:20
|19
|Mattison Brady (USA)
|0:03:43
|20
|Charles Berhtram (USA)
|0:03:45
|21
|Aaron Oakes (USA)
|0:03:46
|22
|Michael Mihalik (USA)
|0:03:54
|23
|Lucas Livermon (USA)
|0:03:56
|24
|Cooper Willsey (USA)
|0:03:57
|25
|Philip Short (USA)
|0:03:59
|26
|William Sheftall (USA)
|0:04:00
|27
|Abe Goorskey (USA)
|0:04:03
|28
|Jeremy Burkhardt (USA)
|0:04:06
|29
|Charles Snyder (USA)
|0:04:09
|30
|Merwin Davis (USA)
|0:04:12
|31
|Andy Brooks (USA)
|0:04:15
|32
|Christopher Rabadi (USA)
|0:04:18
|33
|Nick Waite (USA)
|0:04:20
|34
|Dan Wolf (USA)
|35
|Scott Myers (USA)
|36
|Andrew Mcgowan (USA)
|37
|Eric Lundgren (USA)
|38
|Nate Annon (USA)
|39
|Elliott Caldwell (USA)
|40
|Jesse Stauffer (USA)
|41
|Larry Miller (USA)
|42
|Andrew Reimann (USA)
|43
|Jake Thompson (USA)
|44
|Taylor Jones (USA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA)
|0:33:06
|2
|Jena Greaser (USA)
|0:08:20
|3
|Meghan Korol (USA)
|4
|Kathryn Cumming (USA)
|0:09:15
|5
|Jessica Cutler (USA)
|0:09:16
|6
|Laura Van Gilder (USA)
|0:09:20
|7
|Jenna Blandford (USA)
|0:09:46
|8
|Julie Hunter (USA)
|0:09:49
|9
|Rachel Rubino (USA)
|0:10:31
|10
|Julie Kuliecza (USA)
|0:10:58
|11
|Avanell Schmitz (USA)
|0:11:00
|12
|Erin Faccone (USA)
|0:11:37
|13
|Allyson Tufano (USA)
|0:11:57
|14
|Natalie Tapias (USA)
|0:12:19
|15
|Jennifer Malik (USA)
|0:12:21
|16
|Traci Rodosta (USA)
|0:12:35
|17
|Diedre Ribbens (USA)
|0:12:36
|18
|Libbey Sheldon (USA)
|0:12:50
|19
|Karen Talleymeade (USA)
|20
|Svetlana Mack (USA)
|0:13:05
|21
|Rachel Weaver (USA)
|0:13:07
|22
|Melissa Presnell (USA)
|0:14:00
|23
|Mindy Simmons (USA)
|0:14:50
|24
|Stephanie Swan (USA)
|0:15:11
|25
|Evie Edwards (USA)
|0:15:56
|26
|Heather Heinrich (USA)
|0:17:27
