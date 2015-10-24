Trending

Dodge wins day 1 of DCCX

Maximenko wins women's race

Full Results

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Dodge (USA)1:03:43
2Ben Berden (Bel)0:00:11
3Ben Frederick (USA)0:00:12
4Dan Timmerman (USA)0:00:49
5Justin Lindine (USA)0:00:53
6Robert Marion (USA)0:00:58
7Tristan Cowie (USA)0:01:09
8Cole Oberman (USA)0:01:37
9Christian Favata (USA)0:01:48
10Daniel Chabanov (USA)0:02:08
11Jordan Snyder (USA)0:02:09
12Jared Nieters (USA)0:02:45
13Greg Wittwer (USA)0:02:53
14Ryan Woodall (USA)0:02:55
15Matt Timmerman (USA)0:03:03
16Sam O'Keefe (USA)0:03:10
17Alex Ryan (USA)0:03:11
18David Flaten (USA)0:03:20
19Mattison Brady (USA)0:03:43
20Charles Berhtram (USA)0:03:45
21Aaron Oakes (USA)0:03:46
22Michael Mihalik (USA)0:03:54
23Lucas Livermon (USA)0:03:56
24Cooper Willsey (USA)0:03:57
25Philip Short (USA)0:03:59
26William Sheftall (USA)0:04:00
27Abe Goorskey (USA)0:04:03
28Jeremy Burkhardt (USA)0:04:06
29Charles Snyder (USA)0:04:09
30Merwin Davis (USA)0:04:12
31Andy Brooks (USA)0:04:15
32Christopher Rabadi (USA)0:04:18
33Nick Waite (USA)0:04:20
34Dan Wolf (USA)
35Scott Myers (USA)
36Andrew Mcgowan (USA)
37Eric Lundgren (USA)
38Nate Annon (USA)
39Elliott Caldwell (USA)
40Jesse Stauffer (USA)
41Larry Miller (USA)
42Andrew Reimann (USA)
43Jake Thompson (USA)
44Taylor Jones (USA)

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cassandra Maximenko (USA)0:33:06
2Jena Greaser (USA)0:08:20
3Meghan Korol (USA)
4Kathryn Cumming (USA)0:09:15
5Jessica Cutler (USA)0:09:16
6Laura Van Gilder (USA)0:09:20
7Jenna Blandford (USA)0:09:46
8Julie Hunter (USA)0:09:49
9Rachel Rubino (USA)0:10:31
10Julie Kuliecza (USA)0:10:58
11Avanell Schmitz (USA)0:11:00
12Erin Faccone (USA)0:11:37
13Allyson Tufano (USA)0:11:57
14Natalie Tapias (USA)0:12:19
15Jennifer Malik (USA)0:12:21
16Traci Rodosta (USA)0:12:35
17Diedre Ribbens (USA)0:12:36
18Libbey Sheldon (USA)0:12:50
19Karen Talleymeade (USA)
20Svetlana Mack (USA)0:13:05
21Rachel Weaver (USA)0:13:07
22Melissa Presnell (USA)0:14:00
23Mindy Simmons (USA)0:14:50
24Stephanie Swan (USA)0:15:11
25Evie Edwards (USA)0:15:56
26Heather Heinrich (USA)0:17:27

Latest on Cyclingnews