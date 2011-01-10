Trending

Langvad speeds to Danish 'cross title

Kloppenburg tops Hansen for silver

Margriet Kloppenburg

Margriet Kloppenburg
(Image credit: Martin Baek)
Silver medalist Margriet Kloppenburg.

Silver medalist Margriet Kloppenburg.
(Image credit: Martin Baek)
The women's podium

The women's podium
(Image credit: www.richardskovby.com)
Annika Langvad claims her fifth Danish title of the year

Annika Langvad claims her fifth Danish title of the year
(Image credit: www.richardskovby.com)

Defending Danish 'cross champion Nikoline Hansen was dethroned by rising MTB star Annika Langvad and Margriet Kloppenburg. Langvad has set a remarkable record by winning four Danish Championships in 2010 - in MTB, Road, Time Trial and Team Race - and now also in Cyclo Cross. Langvad, however wishes to persue a MTB career rather than venturing into 'cross.

In her absence Kloppenburg and Nielsen seem certain to represent Denmark at the World Championships in St. Wendel.

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annika Langvad (Odder CK)0:39:49
2Margriet Kloppenburg (Holbæk CR)0:00:59
3Nikoline Hansen (Bov CC)0:01:26
4Signe Diana Strandvig (Århus MTB)0:02:04
5Birgitte Bernt Nielsen (Randers CK 1910)0:03:48
6Anette Damgaard Andersen (Cykling Odense)0:05:48
7Anette Berg (Odder CK)0:09:02

 

