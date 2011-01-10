Langvad speeds to Danish 'cross title
Kloppenburg tops Hansen for silver
Defending Danish 'cross champion Nikoline Hansen was dethroned by rising MTB star Annika Langvad and Margriet Kloppenburg. Langvad has set a remarkable record by winning four Danish Championships in 2010 - in MTB, Road, Time Trial and Team Race - and now also in Cyclo Cross. Langvad, however wishes to persue a MTB career rather than venturing into 'cross.
In her absence Kloppenburg and Nielsen seem certain to represent Denmark at the World Championships in St. Wendel.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annika Langvad (Odder CK)
|0:39:49
|2
|Margriet Kloppenburg (Holbæk CR)
|0:00:59
|3
|Nikoline Hansen (Bov CC)
|0:01:26
|4
|Signe Diana Strandvig (Århus MTB)
|0:02:04
|5
|Birgitte Bernt Nielsen (Randers CK 1910)
|0:03:48
|6
|Anette Damgaard Andersen (Cykling Odense)
|0:05:48
|7
|Anette Berg (Odder CK)
|0:09:02
