Image 1 of 4 Margriet Kloppenburg (Image credit: Martin Baek) Image 2 of 4 Silver medalist Margriet Kloppenburg. (Image credit: Martin Baek) Image 3 of 4 The women's podium (Image credit: www.richardskovby.com) Image 4 of 4 Annika Langvad claims her fifth Danish title of the year (Image credit: www.richardskovby.com)

Defending Danish 'cross champion Nikoline Hansen was dethroned by rising MTB star Annika Langvad and Margriet Kloppenburg. Langvad has set a remarkable record by winning four Danish Championships in 2010 - in MTB, Road, Time Trial and Team Race - and now also in Cyclo Cross. Langvad, however wishes to persue a MTB career rather than venturing into 'cross.

In her absence Kloppenburg and Nielsen seem certain to represent Denmark at the World Championships in St. Wendel.