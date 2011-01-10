Trending

Nielsen out-sprints Olsen for junior 'cross title

Østergaard third from small field

Juniors
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Magnus Cort Nielsen (ABC)0:42:37
2Emil Arvid Olsen (ABC)
3Nikolaj Rud Østergaard (Vejen BC)0:03:53
4Alexander Engels Ryming (Vejen BC)0:05:08

Latest on Cyclingnews