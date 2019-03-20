Cees Bol wins crash-marred Nokere Koerse
Van der Poel down in sprint finale
Cees Bol (Team Sunweb) sprinted to victory at Nokere Koerse after a crash-marred final along the cobbled incline to the finish line took down his teammate Max Walscheid and cyclo-cross world champion Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus). Bol was the fastest to the line ahead of Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Jasper Philipsen (UAE Team Emirates).
Bora-Hansgrohe led the initial sprint into the bottom of hill and onto the cobbles with Ackermann positioned in second wheel, and although the German road champion looked as though he would hold off his rivals, Bol proved fastest with a late surge to the line that netted him the day's victory.
How it unfolded
The peloton returned to the cobbles at the mid-week Nokere Koerse on Wednesday in Belgium with a 195.6km race between Deinze and Nokere.
A quarter of the way in saw a five-man break clear the field and build a significant, seven-minute lead over the peloton behind. The riders included Yohann Offredo (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), David Boucher (Tarteletto-Isorex), Otto Vergaerde (Corendon-Circus), Axel Journiaux (Direct Energie) and Mattia Viel (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec).
While the breakaway riders pushed out front and contested hilltop sprints for category points, the peloton, led by UAE Team Emirates and Bora-Hansgrohe, increased speeds behind and reduced the gap to under six minutes by mid-race.
Deceuninck-QuickStep picked up the reins and slashed the gap in half, down to three minutes within 50km to the finish line, clearly looking for their 19th win of the season in Nokere.
As they raced closer to the finish, the breakaway fractured with only three remaining out front: Bouchaer, Offredo and Vergaerde. Although they tried to hang on to their two-minute gap, late-race attacks from Lars Boom (Roompot-Charles), Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) and Pim Ligthart (Direct Energie) only served to shut the gap down faster. Even the young Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) took one dig with 20km to go, but his efforts were short-lived, and the peloton reeled him in a few metres later.
The peloton approached the remnants of the early breakaway, and two more riders attacked: Clement Russo (Arkea-Samsic) and Clement Carisey (Israel Cycling Academy), who managed to quickly picked up 30 seconds but ultimately dangled out front while the teams behind set up for a bunch sprint.
The nervousness inside the field increased and several crashes took down riders in the last 15km, but Deceuninck-QuickStep and Bora-Hansgrohe carried on with their lead-out trains into the final climb over Nokere berg.
Riders from CCC Team, Roompot, Lotto Soudal and Jumbo-Visma all moved to the front over the climbs and cobbled sections in the final five kilometres. Marco Canola (Nippo Vini Fantini) made a solo effort but crashed over the slippery cobbles, and then it was Boom who tried another move 3km out, but Deceuninck-QuickStep shut it down.
Team Sunweb took over the lead-outs under the kilometre-to-go banner. Bora-Hansgrohe jumped first into the cobbled incline in the final 500 metres, while simultaneously a crash took down several contenders. Ackermann was the first to sprint with Bol on his wheel. The Sunweb rider mustered enough force on his pedals to sprint around Ackermann and across the line with the win.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|4:32:37
|2
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|5
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|7
|Justin Jules (Fra) Wallonie Bruxelles
|8
|Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic
|9
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|12
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|13
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:00:05
|15
|André Rodrigues Carvalho (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|16
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:06
|17
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|0:00:08
|18
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:21
|19
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:23
|20
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|21
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|22
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|23
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:25
|24
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|25
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|26
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:33
|27
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|28
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|29
|Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:00:40
|30
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|31
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|32
|Niels de Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|33
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:44
|34
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|35
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:00:46
|36
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|37
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|38
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|39
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|40
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:52
|41
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|42
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:54
|43
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
|44
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:00:56
|45
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|46
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|47
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:59
|48
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:01:01
|49
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|50
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|51
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:03
|52
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|53
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|54
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|55
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie
|56
|Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:01:11
|57
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|58
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|59
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|60
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|61
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|62
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|63
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:01:18
|64
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:21
|65
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:23
|66
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:01:29
|67
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|0:01:31
|68
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:01:35
|69
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|70
|Mathias Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:01:36
|71
|Andreas Stockbro (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|72
|Jordi van Dingenen (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|73
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:01:40
|74
|Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon
|75
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|76
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:43
|77
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|78
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|79
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
|0:01:46
|80
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:48
|81
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:52
|82
|Julien van den Brande (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|83
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|0:01:53
|84
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:01:55
|85
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:01:56
|86
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:03
|87
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|88
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|89
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:05
|90
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:12
|91
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:02:34
|92
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|93
|Nicolai Philip Brochner Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:03:15
|94
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:17
|95
|Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:03:24
|96
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:03:25
|97
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:27
|98
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles
|99
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|100
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles
|101
|Adrien Garel (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|102
|Clément Russo (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:03:33
|103
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|104
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|105
|Jonas Aaen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|106
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|107
|Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|108
|Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
|109
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|110
|Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|111
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:04:19
|112
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|113
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:05:41
|114
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:47
|115
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|116
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|117
|Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:54
|118
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|119
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:06:08
|120
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|121
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:06:26
|122
|David Boucher (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:06:40
|123
|Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:07:20
|124
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:07:29
|125
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:08:04
|126
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|127
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|128
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|129
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|130
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|131
|Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:08:53
|132
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|133
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|134
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|135
|Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|136
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|137
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|138
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|139
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|140
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|141
|Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|142
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|143
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|DNF
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|DNF
|Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|DNF
|Alan Riou (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|DNF
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|DNF
|Jakob Egholm (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
|DNF
|Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus
|DNF
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|DNF
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNF
|Floris Gerts (Ned) Tarteletto-Isorex
|DNF
|Mattia Viel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|DNF
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|DNF
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|DNF
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|DNF
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|DNF
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNF
|Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|DNS
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
Cyclingnews Newsletter
