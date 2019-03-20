Trending

Cees Bol wins crash-marred Nokere Koerse

Van der Poel down in sprint finale

Cees Bol (Team Sunweb) wins the 2019 Nokere Koerse

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Cees Bol celebrates on the Nokere Koerse podium with Pascal Ackermann and Jasper Philipsen

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Near the end of Nokere Koerse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jasper Philipsen was third in Nokere Koerse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
A mechanic walks Mathieu van der Poel's bike to theline after the cyclo-cross world champion crashed at Nokere Koerse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matteo Moschetti's bike shows the damage from a crash at Nokere Koerse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Max Walscheid after his crash at Nokere Koerse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Cees Bol wins Nokere Koerse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
A mechanic walks Mathieu van der Poel's bike to theline after the cyclo-cross world champion crashed at Nokere Koerse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Katusha's Nathan Haas

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mathieu van der Poel crashed hard at the end of Nokere Koerse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Deceuninck-QuickStep's Remi Cavagna

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The Nokere Koerse peloton

(Image credit: Getty Images)
David Boucher in the breakaway at Nokere Koerse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Cees Bol wins Nokere Koerse

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Cees Bol wins Nokere Koerse

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Max Walscheid (Team Sunweb) walsk tot he Nokere Koerse line after a crash in the sprint

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Pascal Ackermann, Cees Bol and Jasper Philipsen on the Nokere Koerse podium

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The Nokere Koerse peloton in action

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Remco Evenepoel draws a crowd at the start of Nokere Koerse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Lotto Soudal's Brian Van Goethem

(Image credit: Getty Images)
US champion Jonny Brown of Hagens Berman Axeon

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Team Sky's Chris Lawless

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Remco Evenepoel in the Nokere Koerse peloton

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mathieu van der Poel in the Nokere Koerse peloton

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The 2019 Nokere Koerse is under way

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
A windmill along the Nokere Koerse course

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The Nokere Koerse peloton

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The day's breakaway at Nokere Koerse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mathieu van der Poel at the start of Nokere Koerse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Team 'Sky' won't be in the peloton much longer

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Deceuninck-QuickStep's Remco Evenepoel

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Remco Evenepoel draws a crowd at the start of Nokere Koerse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Custom shoes for Mathieu van der Poel

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The Nokere Koerse peloton

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Yoann Offredo and Mattia Viel ride in the breakaway at Nokere Koerse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The Nokere Koerse breakway is underway

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Deceuninck-QuickStep's Remco Evenepoel

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cees Bol (Team Sunweb) sprinted to victory at Nokere Koerse after a crash-marred final along the cobbled incline to the finish line took down his teammate Max Walscheid and cyclo-cross world champion Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus). Bol was the fastest to the line ahead of Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Jasper Philipsen (UAE Team Emirates).

Bora-Hansgrohe led the initial sprint into the bottom of hill and onto the cobbles with Ackermann positioned in second wheel, and although the German road champion looked as though he would hold off his rivals, Bol proved fastest with a late surge to the line that netted him the day's victory.

How it unfolded

The peloton returned to the cobbles at the mid-week Nokere Koerse on Wednesday in Belgium with a 195.6km race between Deinze and Nokere.

A quarter of the way in saw a five-man break clear the field and build a significant, seven-minute lead over the peloton behind. The riders included Yohann Offredo (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), David Boucher (Tarteletto-Isorex), Otto Vergaerde (Corendon-Circus), Axel Journiaux (Direct Energie) and Mattia Viel (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec).

While the breakaway riders pushed out front and contested hilltop sprints for category points, the peloton, led by UAE Team Emirates and Bora-Hansgrohe, increased speeds behind and reduced the gap to under six minutes by mid-race.

Deceuninck-QuickStep picked up the reins and slashed the gap in half, down to three minutes within 50km to the finish line, clearly looking for their 19th win of the season in Nokere.

As they raced closer to the finish, the breakaway fractured with only three remaining out front: Bouchaer, Offredo and Vergaerde. Although they tried to hang on to their two-minute gap, late-race attacks from Lars Boom (Roompot-Charles), Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) and Pim Ligthart (Direct Energie) only served to shut the gap down faster. Even the young Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) took one dig with 20km to go, but his efforts were short-lived, and the peloton reeled him in a few metres later.

The peloton approached the remnants of the early breakaway, and two more riders attacked: Clement Russo (Arkea-Samsic) and Clement Carisey (Israel Cycling Academy), who managed to quickly picked up 30 seconds but ultimately dangled out front while the teams behind set up for a bunch sprint.

The nervousness inside the field increased and several crashes took down riders in the last 15km, but Deceuninck-QuickStep and Bora-Hansgrohe carried on with their lead-out trains into the final climb over Nokere berg.

Riders from CCC Team, Roompot, Lotto Soudal and Jumbo-Visma all moved to the front over the climbs and cobbled sections in the final five kilometres. Marco Canola (Nippo Vini Fantini) made a solo effort but crashed over the slippery cobbles, and then it was Boom who tried another move 3km out, but Deceuninck-QuickStep shut it down.

Team Sunweb took over the lead-outs under the kilometre-to-go banner. Bora-Hansgrohe jumped first into the cobbled incline in the final 500 metres, while simultaneously a crash took down several contenders. Ackermann was the first to sprint with Bol on his wheel. The Sunweb rider mustered enough force on his pedals to sprint around Ackermann and across the line with the win.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb4:32:37
2Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
3Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
4Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
5Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
6Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
7Justin Jules (Fra) Wallonie Bruxelles
8Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic
9Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
10Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
11Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
12Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
13Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
14Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:00:05
15André Rodrigues Carvalho (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
16Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:06
17Arjen Livyns (Bel) Roompot-Charles0:00:08
18Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:21
19Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:23
20Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
21Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
22Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
23Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:25
24Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
25Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
26Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:33
27Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles
28Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
29Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:00:40
30Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
31Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
32Niels de Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
33Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:44
34Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
35Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:00:46
36Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
37Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
38Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
39Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
40Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:00:52
41Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
42Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:54
43Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
44Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:00:56
45Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
46Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
47Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:59
48Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:01:01
49Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
50Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
51Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:03
52Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
53Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
54Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
55Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie
56Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:01:11
57Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
58Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
59Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
60Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
61Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
62Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
63Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:01:18
64Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:21
65Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky0:01:23
66Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:01:29
67Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky0:01:31
68Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:01:35
69Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
70Mathias Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:01:36
71Andreas Stockbro (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
72Jordi van Dingenen (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
73Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:01:40
74Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon
75Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
76Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:43
77Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
78Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
79Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team0:01:46
80Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:48
81Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:52
82Julien van den Brande (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
83Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team0:01:53
84Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:01:55
85Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:01:56
86Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:03
87Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
88Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
89Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:02:05
90Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:12
91Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:02:34
92Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
93Nicolai Philip Brochner Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:03:15
94Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:17
95Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:03:24
96Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:03:25
97Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:03:27
98Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles
99Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
100Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles
101Adrien Garel (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
102Clément Russo (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:03:33
103Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
104Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
105Jonas Aaen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
106Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
107Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
108Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
109Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles
110Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
111Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:04:19
112Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
113Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex0:05:41
114Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:47
115Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
116Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
117Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:05:54
118Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
119Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie0:06:08
120Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
121Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:06:26
122David Boucher (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex0:06:40
123Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:07:20
124Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:07:29
125Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:08:04
126Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus
127Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
128Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
129Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
130Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
131Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:08:53
132Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
133Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
134Maxime Cam (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
135Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
136Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
137Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
138Kim Magnusson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
139Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
140Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
141Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
142Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
143Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
DNFAdam Blythe (GBr) Lotto Soudal
DNFLoic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFSean De Bie (Bel) Roompot-Charles
DNFJustin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
DNFAlan Riou (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
DNFMaxime Daniel (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
DNFJakob Egholm (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
DNFAxel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFBrenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFJoseph Areruya (Rwa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFLasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus
DNFMathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
DNFPavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFFloris Gerts (Ned) Tarteletto-Isorex
DNFMattia Viel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
DNFMatteo Pelucchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
DNFIvo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
DNFAlex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
DNFFumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
DNFJai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
DNFJuan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
DNFOwain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
DNFJenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFRoy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus
DNSJordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

