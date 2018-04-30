Law claims Dana Point Grand Prix
Elevate KHS rider tops Williams brothers
Elite Men: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Law (Elevate KHS)
|1:28:48
|2
|Justin Williams
|3
|Cory Williams (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|4
|Unknown
|5
|Kent Ross
|6
|Connor Sallee (Cyclus Sports)
|0:00:01
|7
|Unknown
|8
|Quinten Kirby (Marc Pro Cycling Team)
|9
|Jasper Verkuijl (SDBC)
|10
|Unknown
|11
|Chad Burdzilauskas
|0:00:02
|12
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (H&R Block Pro Cycling)
|13
|Jayson Valade (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:03
|14
|Jure Rupnik (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|15
|Reece Robinson (Gateway Harley Davidson)
|16
|Timothy Savre
|17
|Paul Warner
|18
|Luke Mudgway (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:04
|19
|Dennis Ramirez
|20
|Austin Stephens (303 Project)
|21
|Rene Corella (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
|22
|Stephan Hoffman (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|23
|William Myers (Marc Pro Cycling Team)
|24
|Adam Bryfogle (Landis/Trek)
|0:00:05
|25
|Vivien Rindisbacher (H&R Block Pro Cycling)
|0:00:06
|26
|Sean Mcelroy (LABC)
|27
|Diego Binatena (LABC)
|28
|Michael Dutczak (Landis/Trek)
|29
|Taylor Warren (303 Project)
|0:00:07
|30
|Danny Kam (Monster Media Elite Masters)
|31
|Unknown
|32
|David Greif
|33
|Kyle Stoffan Thornton
|34
|Matt Mcloone (Battley H-D /Founding Farmers)
|35
|Jason Cianfrocca (LABC)
|36
|Parker Kyzer (Cyclus Sports)
|37
|Blake Anton (Marc Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:08
|38
|John Franz
|0:00:09
|39
|Unknown
|40
|John Bergmann
|0:00:10
|41
|Travis Samuel (Silber Pro)
|42
|Oliver Flautt (Cyclus Sports)
|43
|Unknown
|44
|Randall Coxworth (Monster Media Elite Masters)
|45
|Rahsaan Bahati (methods to winning)
|46
|Anthony Fitch (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)
|47
|John Janneck (Southern California Velo Elite)
|0:00:11
|48
|Unknown
|49
|Brett Wachtendorf (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek Development Team)
|50
|Winston David (Cyclus Sports)
|51
|Stephen Pedone
|0:00:16
|52
|Chad Capobianco (Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan)
|0:00:20
|53
|Chris Demarchi (Monster Media Elite Masters)
|0:00:23
|54
|Juan Garibay (mexico national team)
|55
|Gavin Hoover (Southern California Nevada Cycling)
|56
|Miles Lamon (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|57
|Raul Arias J.R. (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)
|0:00:24
|58
|Michael Olheiser (monster Media)
|0:00:29
|59
|Mario Zamora (Vumedi Cycling Team)
|0:00:31
|60
|Bart Hollaren (Donkey Label)
|0:00:36
|61
|Joel Yates (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek)
|0:00:39
|62
|David Salomon (Monster Media p/b Stone House)
|0:00:40
|63
|Patrick Caro (Go fast)
|0:00:42
|64
|Cory Lockwood (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:00:43
|65
|Lionel Mawditt (Project Echelon)
|66
|Giddeon Massie
|0:00:46
|67
|Andrew Bosco
|0:00:48
|68
|Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:00:50
|69
|Brian Mcculloch (Elevate KHS)
|70
|Karl Bordine (Monster Media Elite Masters)
|71
|Alexis Cartier (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:14
|72
|Richard Arnopol (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:01:25
|DNF
|Matthew Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development Team)
|DNF
|Charon Smith (Methods to Winning Elite)
|DNF
|Ama Nsek (Bahati Foundation)
|DNF
|Philp Tinstman (Monster Media Elite Masters)
|DNF
|Pierrebernard Thiffault
|DNF
|Paul Mica (Team Beyer Auto)
|DNF
|Joseph Bacala (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)
