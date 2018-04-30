Trending

Law claims Dana Point Grand Prix

Elevate KHS rider tops Williams brothers

Image 1 of 2

Cory Williams, Scott Law and Justin Williams on the Dana Point Grand Prix podium

(Image credit: Danny Munson)
Image 2 of 2

Scott Law wins the Dana Point Grand Prix over Justin Williams (left) and Cory Williams (right)

(Image credit: Danny Munson)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Law (Elevate KHS)1:28:48
2Justin Williams
3Cory Williams (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
4Unknown
5Kent Ross
6Connor Sallee (Cyclus Sports)0:00:01
7Unknown
8Quinten Kirby (Marc Pro Cycling Team)
9Jasper Verkuijl (SDBC)
10Unknown
11Chad Burdzilauskas0:00:02
12Marc-Antoine Nadon (H&R Block Pro Cycling)
13Jayson Valade (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:00:03
14Jure Rupnik (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
15Reece Robinson (Gateway Harley Davidson)
16Timothy Savre
17Paul Warner
18Luke Mudgway (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:00:04
19Dennis Ramirez
20Austin Stephens (303 Project)
21Rene Corella (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
22Stephan Hoffman (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
23William Myers (Marc Pro Cycling Team)
24Adam Bryfogle (Landis/Trek)0:00:05
25Vivien Rindisbacher (H&R Block Pro Cycling)0:00:06
26Sean Mcelroy (LABC)
27Diego Binatena (LABC)
28Michael Dutczak (Landis/Trek)
29Taylor Warren (303 Project)0:00:07
30Danny Kam (Monster Media Elite Masters)
31Unknown
32David Greif
33Kyle Stoffan Thornton
34Matt Mcloone (Battley H-D /Founding Farmers)
35Jason Cianfrocca (LABC)
36Parker Kyzer (Cyclus Sports)
37Blake Anton (Marc Pro Cycling Team)0:00:08
38John Franz0:00:09
39Unknown
40John Bergmann0:00:10
41Travis Samuel (Silber Pro)
42Oliver Flautt (Cyclus Sports)
43Unknown
44Randall Coxworth (Monster Media Elite Masters)
45Rahsaan Bahati (methods to winning)
46Anthony Fitch (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)
47John Janneck (Southern California Velo Elite)0:00:11
48Unknown
49Brett Wachtendorf (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek Development Team)
50Winston David (Cyclus Sports)
51Stephen Pedone0:00:16
52Chad Capobianco (Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan)0:00:20
53Chris Demarchi (Monster Media Elite Masters)0:00:23
54Juan Garibay (mexico national team)
55Gavin Hoover (Southern California Nevada Cycling)
56Miles Lamon (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
57Raul Arias J.R. (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)0:00:24
58Michael Olheiser (monster Media)0:00:29
59Mario Zamora (Vumedi Cycling Team)0:00:31
60Bart Hollaren (Donkey Label)0:00:36
61Joel Yates (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek)0:00:39
62David Salomon (Monster Media p/b Stone House)0:00:40
63Patrick Caro (Go fast)0:00:42
64Cory Lockwood (Project Echelon Racing)0:00:43
65Lionel Mawditt (Project Echelon)
66Giddeon Massie0:00:46
67Andrew Bosco0:00:48
68Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:00:50
69Brian Mcculloch (Elevate KHS)
70Karl Bordine (Monster Media Elite Masters)
71Alexis Cartier (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:01:14
72Richard Arnopol (Project Echelon Racing)0:01:25
DNFMatthew Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development Team)
DNFCharon Smith (Methods to Winning Elite)
DNFAma Nsek (Bahati Foundation)
DNFPhilp Tinstman (Monster Media Elite Masters)
DNFPierrebernard Thiffault
DNFPaul Mica (Team Beyer Auto)
DNFJoseph Bacala (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)

