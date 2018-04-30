Trending

Jastrab opens Pro Road Tour account with Dana Point GP victory

Scandolara, Rivera out-sprinted by teenager

Coryn Rivera, Megan Jastrab and Valentina Scandolara on the podium

(Image credit: Danny Munson)
Megan Jastrab powers to victory in the Dana Point Grand Prix

(Image credit: Danny Munson)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan Jastrab (iCademy)0:55:54
2Valentina Scandolara (Roxsolt Attaquer)0:00:01
3Coryn Rivera (Hagens Berman | Supermint)
4Erika Varela (CONADE-Visit Mexico-Specialized)
5Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman | Supermint)
6Edwige Pitel (GMC38)
7Shelby Reynolds (Monster Media Elite Women)
8Renata Bucher (Roxsolt Attaquer)0:00:02
9Angelica Frayre (SDBC/Emerald Textiles)
10Jennifer Luebke (Hagens Berman | Supermint)
11Esther Meisels
12Kasey Mcevoy (Landis/Trek)
13Lizbeth Ureno Armas (Lagrange)
14Pamela Schuster (Skyflash Racing)0:00:03
15Peta Mullens (Hagens Berman Supermint)
16Daniela Garcia (Velo Club La Grange)
17Julyn Aguila (CONADE-Visit Mexico-Specialized)
18Ellie Wood (Landis/Trek)0:00:04
19Alexi Costa (Heatwave CC)
20Jessica Baumgardner (Stinner Bicycle Club Elite Racing)
21Justine Barrow (Roxsolt Attaquer)
22Jenny Rios (SDBC/Emerald Textiles)
23Kate Wilson (Ironfly)0:00:05
24Ginger Boyd (Stinner Bicycle Club Elite Racing)
25Mia Cheeseman (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
26Philippa Sutton (None)0:00:06
27Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (CONADE- Specialized)
28Emma Lujan (Glotman Simpson Racing)
29Lori Nedescu0:00:07
30Zoe Ta-Perez (Sho-Air TWENTY20 Development)
31Katherine Nadler (SDBC/Emerald Textiles)
32Tarah Cole (Hagens Berman | Supermint)0:00:08
33Lindsay Goldman (Hagens Berman | Supermint)
34Trina Jacobson (SDBC/Emerald Textiles)
35Aliesha Larsen (DNA Cycling Team)
36Veronica Leal (CONADE-Visit Mexico-Specialized)0:00:09
37Ana Hernandez (CONADE-Visit Mexico-Specialized)0:00:12
38Emily Georgeson (Monster Media Elite Women)0:00:13
39Liza Rachetto (Hagens Berman | Supermint)0:00:24
DNFHeather Odom (SDBC/Emerald Textiles)
DNFBetsabee Salomon (Stone House Group)
DNFIrena Ossola (New Mexico Bicycle Racing Association)

