Jastrab opens Pro Road Tour account with Dana Point GP victory
Scandolara, Rivera out-sprinted by teenager
Elite Women: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Megan Jastrab (iCademy)
|0:55:54
|2
|Valentina Scandolara (Roxsolt Attaquer)
|0:00:01
|3
|Coryn Rivera (Hagens Berman | Supermint)
|4
|Erika Varela (CONADE-Visit Mexico-Specialized)
|5
|Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman | Supermint)
|6
|Edwige Pitel (GMC38)
|7
|Shelby Reynolds (Monster Media Elite Women)
|8
|Renata Bucher (Roxsolt Attaquer)
|0:00:02
|9
|Angelica Frayre (SDBC/Emerald Textiles)
|10
|Jennifer Luebke (Hagens Berman | Supermint)
|11
|Esther Meisels
|12
|Kasey Mcevoy (Landis/Trek)
|13
|Lizbeth Ureno Armas (Lagrange)
|14
|Pamela Schuster (Skyflash Racing)
|0:00:03
|15
|Peta Mullens (Hagens Berman Supermint)
|16
|Daniela Garcia (Velo Club La Grange)
|17
|Julyn Aguila (CONADE-Visit Mexico-Specialized)
|18
|Ellie Wood (Landis/Trek)
|0:00:04
|19
|Alexi Costa (Heatwave CC)
|20
|Jessica Baumgardner (Stinner Bicycle Club Elite Racing)
|21
|Justine Barrow (Roxsolt Attaquer)
|22
|Jenny Rios (SDBC/Emerald Textiles)
|23
|Kate Wilson (Ironfly)
|0:00:05
|24
|Ginger Boyd (Stinner Bicycle Club Elite Racing)
|25
|Mia Cheeseman (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|26
|Philippa Sutton (None)
|0:00:06
|27
|Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (CONADE- Specialized)
|28
|Emma Lujan (Glotman Simpson Racing)
|29
|Lori Nedescu
|0:00:07
|30
|Zoe Ta-Perez (Sho-Air TWENTY20 Development)
|31
|Katherine Nadler (SDBC/Emerald Textiles)
|32
|Tarah Cole (Hagens Berman | Supermint)
|0:00:08
|33
|Lindsay Goldman (Hagens Berman | Supermint)
|34
|Trina Jacobson (SDBC/Emerald Textiles)
|35
|Aliesha Larsen (DNA Cycling Team)
|36
|Veronica Leal (CONADE-Visit Mexico-Specialized)
|0:00:09
|37
|Ana Hernandez (CONADE-Visit Mexico-Specialized)
|0:00:12
|38
|Emily Georgeson (Monster Media Elite Women)
|0:00:13
|39
|Liza Rachetto (Hagens Berman | Supermint)
|0:00:24
|DNF
|Heather Odom (SDBC/Emerald Textiles)
|DNF
|Betsabee Salomon (Stone House Group)
|DNF
|Irena Ossola (New Mexico Bicycle Racing Association)
