Athlete Octane’s Daniel Holloway won the bunch sprint at USA Cycling’s National Criterium Calendar (NCC) Dana Point Grand Prix on Sunday in California. Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare) placed second and Fabrizio Vonnacher (KHS-Maxxis-Jakroo) placed third.

"I'm stoked," said Holloway, who came off of a winning streak at the USA Crits Speed Week on the east coast. "It's a snowball rolling downhill and gaining ground. We are setting our goals and meeting them. We want to keep that happiness going. A happy rider is a fast rider."

The pro men competed for more than $17,000 in cash, primes and prizes, and for additional points toward NCC series ranking.

UnitedHealthcare's Carlos Alzate went into the race as the NCC leader, after the first three rounds; Sunny King Criterium, Charlotte-Belmont Omnium and Winston-Salem Classic Criterium. His team was also leading the overall team competition.

The men raced on a fast, six-turn, L-shaped course through Dana Point neighborhoods that overlooked the harbor. An early breakaway of five riders gained a small lead on the peloton, however, it was all back together with an hour of racing still to go. During the last half of the race, riders continued to attack and short-lived breakaways reshuffled.

One of the breakaways included Holloway. Ultimately, it was UnitedHealthcare's dominant lead-out train the brought the field back together before the final sprint. It was Holloway who took the convincing win at the line. "I thought that move might have stuck. I got back in the field, took a few deep breaths, and got on the back of their train," he said.

