Holloway wins Dana Point Grand Prix
American sprinter upsets UnitedHealthcare's dominant lead-out
Athlete Octane’s Daniel Holloway won the bunch sprint at USA Cycling’s National Criterium Calendar (NCC) Dana Point Grand Prix on Sunday in California. Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare) placed second and Fabrizio Vonnacher (KHS-Maxxis-Jakroo) placed third.
"I'm stoked," said Holloway, who came off of a winning streak at the USA Crits Speed Week on the east coast. "It's a snowball rolling downhill and gaining ground. We are setting our goals and meeting them. We want to keep that happiness going. A happy rider is a fast rider."
The pro men competed for more than $17,000 in cash, primes and prizes, and for additional points toward NCC series ranking.
UnitedHealthcare's Carlos Alzate went into the race as the NCC leader, after the first three rounds; Sunny King Criterium, Charlotte-Belmont Omnium and Winston-Salem Classic Criterium. His team was also leading the overall team competition.
The men raced on a fast, six-turn, L-shaped course through Dana Point neighborhoods that overlooked the harbor. An early breakaway of five riders gained a small lead on the peloton, however, it was all back together with an hour of racing still to go. During the last half of the race, riders continued to attack and short-lived breakaways reshuffled.
One of the breakaways included Holloway. Ultimately, it was UnitedHealthcare's dominant lead-out train the brought the field back together before the final sprint. It was Holloway who took the convincing win at the line. "I thought that move might have stuck. I got back in the field, took a few deep breaths, and got on the back of their train," he said.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|1:16:29
|2
|Luke Keough (UCI PCT/WPT: UnitedHealthcare)
|3
|Fabrizio Vonnacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
|4
|Cory Williams (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
|0:00:01
|5
|Logan Loader (UCI CT: Amore e Vita - Selle SM)
|6
|Karl Menzies (UCI PCT/WPT: UnitedHealthcare)
|7
|Christain Tamayo (Incycle Predator)
|8
|James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equa)
|9
|Isaac Howe (UCI CT: Champion System - Stans)
|10
|Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant Cycling)
|0:00:02
|11
|Matt Schaupp (Stage 17 Racing)
|12
|Justin Williams (UCI CT: Astellas Cycling Team)
|13
|Dana Williams (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equa)
|0:00:03
|14
|Anthony Canevari (Athlete Octane)
|15
|Samuel Snipe-Grove (Incycle Predator)
|16
|Eder Veal (Garnequ-Quebecor)
|17
|Diego Sandoval (Incycle Predator)
|18
|David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
|0:00:04
|19
|Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|20
|John Mckinley (Team Velocity)
|21
|Kyle Gritters (Team Velosport-CA)
|22
|Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation/WinTeam Racin)
|23
|Roberto Rodriguez (Velo Club LaGrange)
|0:00:05
|24
|John Bergmann (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|25
|James Esser (R5 - Rock Racing)
|0:00:06
|26
|Eder Frayre (Incycle Predator)
|0:00:07
|27
|Derek Brauch (SPY GIANT RIDE p/b MRI)
|28
|Remi Pelletier-Roy (Garnequ-Quebecor)
|29
|Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant Cycling)
|30
|Andrew Bosco (SPY GIANT RIDE p/b MRI)
|0:00:08
|31
|Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing)
|32
|Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
|0:00:09
|33
|Paul Amey
|34
|Tommy Robles Team Velo Sport)
|35
|Shawn Daurelio (Bike Religion)
|36
|Victor Riquelme (Body by Vi p/b Velo Vie)
|37
|Andrew Clemence (Team Cycleton)
|38
|Marco Aledia (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|0:00:10
|39
|Brandon Gritters (Team Velosport-CA)
|40
|Efren Ortega-Rivera (Incycle Predator)
|41
|Ruud Cremers
|0:00:11
|42
|Travis Lyons Team Mike')
|43
|Randy Bramblett (Pinnacle-Reactor p/)
|0:00:12
|44
|Randall Coxworth (Monster Media Racing)
|0:00:13
|45
|Benjamin Dilley (UCI PCT: Team Novo)
|46
|Evan Stade (SoCalCycling.com)
|0:00:18
|47
|Andrew Dahlheim
|0:00:19
|48
|Martin Adamczyk SkyFlash Racing)
|0:00:21
|49
|Adam Leibovitz (UCI CT: Champion System)
|50
|Sean Mackinnon (Garnequ-Quebecor)
|0:00:22
|51
|Guy East
|0:00:23
|52
|Brian Forbes Body by Vi p/b Velo Vie)
|53
|Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)
|54
|Nathanael Christensen (Pinnacle-Reactor p/b JL Velo)
|55
|Brian Mcculloch (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
|56
|Kayle Legrande (Surf City Cyclery)
|0:00:24
|57
|John Van Dyke (Bike Religion)
|0:00:27
|58
|Bradley White (UCI PCT/WPT: UnitedHealthcare)
|0:00:32
|59
|Samuel Pedder (R5 - Rock Racing)
|0:00:36
|60
|David Koesel (Audi/Felt Cycling Team)
|61
|Mathew Merrington
|62
|Tyler Locke SoCalCycling.com)
|0:00:37
|63
|Roman Kilun
|64
|Steven Muhle Athlete Octane)
|0:00:38
|65
|Karl Bordine (Monster Media Racing Team)
|66
|Charles (Joe) Eldridge (UCI PCT: Team Novo Nordisk)
|0:00:40
|67
|Nicholas Hamilton (Garnequ-Quebecor)
|0:00:50
|68
|Nicholaus Schreiber (Body by Vi p/b Velo Vie)
|0:00:54
|69
|Mark Shimahara (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|0:00:55
|70
|Giddeon Massie (Bike Religion)
|71
|Michael Johnson (Monster Media Racing Team)
|72
|Anthony Morrow (s2c primal)
|0:00:56
|73
|Aaron Wimberley (SPY GIANT RIDE p/b MRI)
|74
|Devan Dunn (UCI CT: Jelly Belly Cycling)
|0:00:58
|75
|Thomas Jondall (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
|76
|Daniel Harm (Stage 17 Racing)
|0:00:59
|77
|Kyle Torres (Stage 17 Racing)
|78
|Mario Frayre
|0:01:02
|79
|Andrew Sjogren UCI CT: Jelly Belly Cycling)
|80
|Chris Demarchi (Monster Media Racing Team)
|81
|Adrian Hegyvary (UCI PCT/WPT: UnitedHealthcare)
|0:01:06
|82
|Luis Zamudio (Leopard scadattle)
|0:01:09
|83
|Eric Losak (SPY GIANT RIDE p/b MRI)
|0:01:13
|84
|Philip Tinstman (Monster Media Racing Team)
|0:01:22
