While Sue Butler (Hudz-Subaru) battled with her teammate on day one, it was Butler all the way from the start on day two. She led out on lap one and continued her charge to victory for the rest of the race.

Related Articles Butler takes Dam Cross day 1

The race behind was similar to day one as her teammate Kathy Sherwin (Hudz-Subaru) chased and held off others to solo in ten seconds behind Butler for second. Barb Howe (Ibis and The Danger Twins) moved up a spot on day two passing Devon Haskel (Bike Station Aptos) on the second lap to put herself in third were she stayed strong until the end.

In fourth it was Haskel one spot back from her finish on day one, followed by Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. twenty-12), the strongest of the SoCal riders, who completed the top five in the women’s field.

Next up is more of the SoCal Cross Series as it goes to Long Beach, CA.

