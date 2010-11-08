Trending

Butler wins again

Sherwin and Howe complete the podium

While Sue Butler (Hudz-Subaru) battled with her teammate on day one, it was Butler all the way from the start on day two. She led out on lap one and continued her charge to victory for the rest of the race.

The race behind was similar to day one as her teammate Kathy Sherwin (Hudz-Subaru) chased and held off others to solo in ten seconds behind Butler for second. Barb Howe (Ibis and The Danger Twins) moved up a spot on day two passing Devon Haskel (Bike Station Aptos) on the second lap to put herself in third were she stayed strong until the end.

In fourth it was Haskel one spot back from her finish on day one, followed by Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. twenty-12), the strongest of the SoCal riders, who completed the top five in the women’s field.

Next up is more of the SoCal Cross Series as it goes to Long Beach, CA.
 

Full Results
1Susan Butler (USA) Hudz Subaru0:41:20
2Katherine Sherwin (USA) Hudz-Vista Subaru0:00:10
3Barbara Howe (USA) Ibis And The Danger Twins0:00:22
4Devon Haskell (USA) Bike Station Aptos0:00:59
5Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty120:01:12
6Kari Studley (USA) Team Redline0:01:54
7Courtney Dimpel (USA) Bike Station Aptos0:02:08
8Megan Elliott (USA) Black Mountain Bicycles0:02:29
9Beverly Chaney (USA) Team Roaring Mouse0:02:36
10Katrina Baumsteiger (USA) Team Rambuski Law0:02:48
11Emily Thurston (USA) Missing Link/ 3Rd Rail0:03:15
12Kris Walker (USA) Contender Bicycles0:03:34
13Sarah Jordan (USA) Bay 101/Hrs/Rock Lobster0:03:55
14Kendall Ryan (USA) The Team Socalcross0:04:39
15Alexis Ryan (USA) Team Socalcross0:05:58
16Dorothy Wong (USA) The Team Socalcross

 

