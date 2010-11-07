Butler takes Dam Cross day 1
Sherwin and Haskell second and third
Sue Butler (Hudz-Subaru) soloed to victory in Southern California's Dam Cross after dropping her teammate Katherine Sherwin entering the final lap. Sherwin finished second, 13 seconds down on Butler, while Devon Haskell (Bike Station Aptos) rounded out the top three 31 seconds later.
The women's field stayed together through the opening lap, but soon afterwards the pack splintered under the impetus of the Hudz-Subaru duo. Sue Butler (Hudz-Subaru) took the lead as she set the pace out onto the winding course. Her teammate Kathy Sherwin followed with Devon Haskell along as third wheel.
On the third lap, with the Hudz-Subaru women in the lead, Haskell washed out allowing the two to open a gap that stuck. The race went back and fourth up front as Butler and Sherwin exchanged the lead a few times, but with one to go Butler made her move on the road through the start/finish. The attack was too much for Sherwin as Butler opened enough ground to hold off her teammate for the victory.
Sherwin rolled in second followed by Haskel in third. Barb Howe (Ibis and The Danger Twins) was close all day and finished fourth. Kari Studley (Redline) took fifth, followed by a hard charging Caryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) in sixth place, the fastest Southern California rider of the day.
|1
|Susan Butler (USA) Hudz-Subaru
|0:43:47
|2
|Katherine Sherwin (USA) Hudz-Subaru
|0:00:13
|3
|Devon Haskell (USA) Bike Station Aptos
|0:00:44
|4
|Barbara Howe (USA) Ibis And The Danger Twins
|0:00:52
|5
|Kari Studley (USA) Redline
|0:01:42
|6
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12
|0:01:44
|7
|Beverly Chaney (USA) Team Roaring Mouse
|0:02:23
|8
|Allison Mann (USA) Rock N' Road
|0:02:50
|9
|Courtney Dimpel (USA) Bike Station Aptos
|0:02:51
|10
|Katrina Baumsteiger (USA) Team Rambuski Law
|0:03:03
|11
|Kris Walker (USA) Contender
|0:03:53
|12
|Alexis Ryan (USA) The Team - Socalcross
|0:03:58
|13
|Emily Thurston (USA) Missing Link
|0:06:20
|14
|Sarah Kerlin (USA)
|15
|Amanda Schaper (USA) SDG Factory Team
|16
|Dorothy Wong (USA) The Team - Socalcross
|17
|Annette Padilla (USA) Celo Pacific
|DNF
|Megan Elliott (USA) Black Mountain Bicycles
|DNF
|Kendall Ryan (USA) The Team - Socalcross
