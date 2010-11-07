Trending

Butler takes Dam Cross day 1

Sherwin and Haskell second and third

Image 1 of 6

Katherine Sherwin would finish second for a Hudz-Subaru 1-2 finish.

Katherine Sherwin would finish second for a Hudz-Subaru 1-2 finish.
(Image credit: M. Rock)
Image 2 of 6

Susan Butler (Hudz - Subaru) flies over the barriers.

Susan Butler (Hudz - Subaru) flies over the barriers.
(Image credit: M. Rock)
Image 3 of 6

Kendall Ryan (The Team - Socalcross) tackles a section of barriers.

Kendall Ryan (The Team - Socalcross) tackles a section of barriers.
(Image credit: M. Rock)
Image 4 of 6

Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) finished in sixth place.

Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) finished in sixth place.
(Image credit: M. Rock)
Image 5 of 6

Susan Butler (Hudz - Subaru) celebrates her victory.

Susan Butler (Hudz - Subaru) celebrates her victory.
(Image credit: M. Rock)
Image 6 of 6

Susan Butler (Hudz - Subaru) en route to victory.

Susan Butler (Hudz - Subaru) en route to victory.
(Image credit: M. Rock)

Sue Butler (Hudz-Subaru) soloed to victory in Southern California's Dam Cross after dropping her teammate Katherine Sherwin entering the final lap. Sherwin finished second, 13 seconds down on Butler, while Devon Haskell (Bike Station Aptos) rounded out the top three 31 seconds later.

The women's field stayed together through the opening lap, but soon afterwards the pack splintered under the impetus of the Hudz-Subaru duo. Sue Butler (Hudz-Subaru) took the lead as she set the pace out onto the winding course. Her teammate Kathy Sherwin followed with Devon Haskell along as third wheel.

On the third lap, with the Hudz-Subaru women in the lead, Haskell washed out allowing the two to open a gap that stuck. The race went back and fourth up front as Butler and Sherwin exchanged the lead a few times, but with one to go Butler made her move on the road through the start/finish. The attack was too much for Sherwin as Butler opened enough ground to hold off her teammate for the victory.

Sherwin rolled in second followed by Haskel in third. Barb Howe (Ibis and The Danger Twins) was close all day and finished fourth. Kari Studley (Redline) took fifth, followed by a hard charging Caryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) in sixth place, the fastest Southern California rider of the day.

Full Results
1Susan Butler (USA) Hudz-Subaru0:43:47
2Katherine Sherwin (USA) Hudz-Subaru0:00:13
3Devon Haskell (USA) Bike Station Aptos0:00:44
4Barbara Howe (USA) Ibis And The Danger Twins0:00:52
5Kari Studley (USA) Redline0:01:42
6Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY120:01:44
7Beverly Chaney (USA) Team Roaring Mouse0:02:23
8Allison Mann (USA) Rock N' Road0:02:50
9Courtney Dimpel (USA) Bike Station Aptos0:02:51
10Katrina Baumsteiger (USA) Team Rambuski Law0:03:03
11Kris Walker (USA) Contender0:03:53
12Alexis Ryan (USA) The Team - Socalcross0:03:58
13Emily Thurston (USA) Missing Link0:06:20
14Sarah Kerlin (USA)
15Amanda Schaper (USA) SDG Factory Team
16Dorothy Wong (USA) The Team - Socalcross
17Annette Padilla (USA) Celo Pacific
DNFMegan Elliott (USA) Black Mountain Bicycles
DNFKendall Ryan (USA) The Team - Socalcross

