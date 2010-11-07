Trending

Craig triumphs in Los Angeles

Trebon and Jones round out podium

Image 1 of 10

Winner Adam Craig (Rabobank - Giant Off Road Team) crosses the finish line in style.

Winner Adam Craig (Rabobank - Giant Off Road Team) crosses the finish line in style.
(Image credit: M. Rock)
Image 2 of 10

Chris Jones (Rapha - Focus) runs the barriers.

Chris Jones (Rapha - Focus) runs the barriers.
(Image credit: M. Rock)
Image 3 of 10

Men's podium (l-r): Sid Taberlay, Ryan Trebon, Adam Craig, Chris Jones, Zack McDonald.

Men's podium (l-r): Sid Taberlay, Ryan Trebon, Adam Craig, Chris Jones, Zack McDonald.
(Image credit: M. Rock)
Image 4 of 10

Runner-up Ryan Trebon (Kona) waves to the crowd.

Runner-up Ryan Trebon (Kona) waves to the crowd.
(Image credit: M. Rock)
Image 5 of 10

Zach McDonald (Rapha - Focus) leads Sid Tablerlay (Sho-Air/Specialized).

Zach McDonald (Rapha - Focus) leads Sid Tablerlay (Sho-Air/Specialized).
(Image credit: M. Rock)
Image 6 of 10

Adam Craig put his bike handling skills to good use on the technical course.

Adam Craig put his bike handling skills to good use on the technical course.
(Image credit: M. Rock)
Image 7 of 10

Ryan Trebon (Kona) en route to a second place finish.

Ryan Trebon (Kona) en route to a second place finish.
(Image credit: M. Rock)
Image 8 of 10

Adam Craig (Rabobank - Giant Off Road) alone in the lead.

Adam Craig (Rabobank - Giant Off Road) alone in the lead.
(Image credit: M. Rock)
Image 9 of 10

Chris Horner (RadioShack) was caught behind a crash on the first lap, but bounced back to finish 9th.

Chris Horner (RadioShack) was caught behind a crash on the first lap, but bounced back to finish 9th.
(Image credit: M. Rock)
Image 10 of 10

Ryan Trebon (Kona) and Sid Taberlay (Sho-Air/Specialized) lead early in the race.

Ryan Trebon (Kona) and Sid Taberlay (Sho-Air/Specialized) lead early in the race.
(Image credit: M. Rock)

Griffith Park, just steps from the famous Greek Theater, was the spot for the second round of UCI 'cross racing this season in Southern California. It was the first cyclo-cross race to ever happen in the park and the course had plenty of twisting, technical turns as well as a lot of climbing since the park is located on the side of a hill.

Adam Craig (Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team) took full advantage of his considerable bike handling skills to win the elite men's event, finishing 27 seconds ahead of Ryan Trebon (Kona) and nearly one minute up on third placed Chris Jones (Rapha-Focus).

Earlier in the day Ryan Trebon crushed the climbing straight at the start to lead the men's field through the first turn where he was hotly pursued by Sid Taberlay (Sho-Air), Chris Jones (Rapha-Focus) and then Adam Craig (Giant Bicycles). Chris Horner (Team RadioShack), a crowd favourite, was caught up in a crash in the first corner which slowed him during the early laps of the race.

The pack was strong but like the women’s field the riders were spread out quickly. The first two laps were all Trebon and Taberlay, but Taberlay dropped back allowing Trebon to go it alone.

Jones moved into second place, but slipped in a corner on the third lap which provided Craig just what he needed to move up. It did not take long for Craig to find the leader as his skills proved to be the key to success in Los Angeles.

On the fourth lap Craig was able to pass Trebon and his smoothness through the course allowed him to continue to open 3-5 seconds on Trebon each lap. Eventually, Craig rolled in to take the win. Trebon took second with Jones close behind in third. Taberlay came around Zach McDonald (Rapha-Focus) to take fourth while McDonald finished fifth and the top U23 rider of the day.

Full Results
1Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team0:59:25
2Ryan Trebon (USA) Kona0:00:27
3Christopher Jones (USA) Rapha Focus0:00:56
4Sid Taberlay (Aus) Sho-Air/Specialized0:01:04
5Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha Focus0:01:14
6Allen Krughoff (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport0:01:27
7Ryan Iddings (USA) Redline0:02:33
8Scott Chapin (USA) Bay101-Hrs-Rock Lobster0:02:34
9Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack0:02:57
10Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar0:03:11
11Frank Spiteri (USA) Peninsula Velo-Pomodoro0:03:24
12Justin Robinson (USA) California Giant-Specialized0:03:57
13Joshua Snead (USA) Bay 101-HRS-Rock Lobster0:04:00
14Jeremy Ferguson (USA) California Giant-Specialized0:04:06
15Cody Kaiser (USA) California Giant-Specialized0:04:16
16Steve Fisher (USA) Rad Racing Nw-Hagens Berman Llp0:04:20
17Benjamin Bostrom (USA)
18Jason Siegle (USA) Bike Religion0:04:25
19Brent Prenzlow (USA) Celo Pacific - B&L0:04:59
20Joseph Schmalz (USA) KCCX/Verge p/b Challen0:05:06
21Aaron O'Dell (USA) Bay 101-HRS-Rock Lobster0:05:07
22Morgan Ryan (USA) The Team So Cal Cross
23Gary Douville (USA) Platinum Performance
24John Behrens (USA) Bailey Bikes
25Kevin Smallman (USA)
26Frederick Bottger (USA) SDG Factory Team
27Anton Petrov (USA) Bike Religion
28Brandon Gritters (USA) Rock N Road
29Anastasio Flores Jr (USA) California Giant Strawberry
30John Bailey (USA) Bailey Bikes
31Bobby Langin (USA)
32Eric Colton (USA) The Team
33Keith Batstone (Can) Rundle Mountain Cycling Club
34David Sheek (USA) Rock N' Road
35Alex Boone (USA)
36Molly Cameron (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
37Grant Holicky (USA) Vic's/Peerless
38Ted Willard (USA) Rock n Road Cyclery
39Brandon Mart (USA)
40Roger Rilling (USA) Stoller
DNFGeorge Barthel (USA) Team Helen's
DNFGerry Cody (USA)

