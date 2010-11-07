Image 1 of 10 Winner Adam Craig (Rabobank - Giant Off Road Team) crosses the finish line in style. (Image credit: M. Rock) Image 2 of 10 Chris Jones (Rapha - Focus) runs the barriers. (Image credit: M. Rock) Image 3 of 10 Men's podium (l-r): Sid Taberlay, Ryan Trebon, Adam Craig, Chris Jones, Zack McDonald. (Image credit: M. Rock) Image 4 of 10 Runner-up Ryan Trebon (Kona) waves to the crowd. (Image credit: M. Rock) Image 5 of 10 Zach McDonald (Rapha - Focus) leads Sid Tablerlay (Sho-Air/Specialized). (Image credit: M. Rock) Image 6 of 10 Adam Craig put his bike handling skills to good use on the technical course. (Image credit: M. Rock) Image 7 of 10 Ryan Trebon (Kona) en route to a second place finish. (Image credit: M. Rock) Image 8 of 10 Adam Craig (Rabobank - Giant Off Road) alone in the lead. (Image credit: M. Rock) Image 9 of 10 Chris Horner (RadioShack) was caught behind a crash on the first lap, but bounced back to finish 9th. (Image credit: M. Rock) Image 10 of 10 Ryan Trebon (Kona) and Sid Taberlay (Sho-Air/Specialized) lead early in the race. (Image credit: M. Rock)

Griffith Park, just steps from the famous Greek Theater, was the spot for the second round of UCI 'cross racing this season in Southern California. It was the first cyclo-cross race to ever happen in the park and the course had plenty of twisting, technical turns as well as a lot of climbing since the park is located on the side of a hill.

Adam Craig (Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team) took full advantage of his considerable bike handling skills to win the elite men's event, finishing 27 seconds ahead of Ryan Trebon (Kona) and nearly one minute up on third placed Chris Jones (Rapha-Focus).

Earlier in the day Ryan Trebon crushed the climbing straight at the start to lead the men's field through the first turn where he was hotly pursued by Sid Taberlay (Sho-Air), Chris Jones (Rapha-Focus) and then Adam Craig (Giant Bicycles). Chris Horner (Team RadioShack), a crowd favourite, was caught up in a crash in the first corner which slowed him during the early laps of the race.

The pack was strong but like the women’s field the riders were spread out quickly. The first two laps were all Trebon and Taberlay, but Taberlay dropped back allowing Trebon to go it alone.

Jones moved into second place, but slipped in a corner on the third lap which provided Craig just what he needed to move up. It did not take long for Craig to find the leader as his skills proved to be the key to success in Los Angeles.

On the fourth lap Craig was able to pass Trebon and his smoothness through the course allowed him to continue to open 3-5 seconds on Trebon each lap. Eventually, Craig rolled in to take the win. Trebon took second with Jones close behind in third. Taberlay came around Zach McDonald (Rapha-Focus) to take fourth while McDonald finished fifth and the top U23 rider of the day.