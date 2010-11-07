Craig triumphs in Los Angeles
Trebon and Jones round out podium
Griffith Park, just steps from the famous Greek Theater, was the spot for the second round of UCI 'cross racing this season in Southern California. It was the first cyclo-cross race to ever happen in the park and the course had plenty of twisting, technical turns as well as a lot of climbing since the park is located on the side of a hill.
Adam Craig (Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team) took full advantage of his considerable bike handling skills to win the elite men's event, finishing 27 seconds ahead of Ryan Trebon (Kona) and nearly one minute up on third placed Chris Jones (Rapha-Focus).
Earlier in the day Ryan Trebon crushed the climbing straight at the start to lead the men's field through the first turn where he was hotly pursued by Sid Taberlay (Sho-Air), Chris Jones (Rapha-Focus) and then Adam Craig (Giant Bicycles). Chris Horner (Team RadioShack), a crowd favourite, was caught up in a crash in the first corner which slowed him during the early laps of the race.
The pack was strong but like the women’s field the riders were spread out quickly. The first two laps were all Trebon and Taberlay, but Taberlay dropped back allowing Trebon to go it alone.
Jones moved into second place, but slipped in a corner on the third lap which provided Craig just what he needed to move up. It did not take long for Craig to find the leader as his skills proved to be the key to success in Los Angeles.
On the fourth lap Craig was able to pass Trebon and his smoothness through the course allowed him to continue to open 3-5 seconds on Trebon each lap. Eventually, Craig rolled in to take the win. Trebon took second with Jones close behind in third. Taberlay came around Zach McDonald (Rapha-Focus) to take fourth while McDonald finished fifth and the top U23 rider of the day.
|1
|Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team
|0:59:25
|2
|Ryan Trebon (USA) Kona
|0:00:27
|3
|Christopher Jones (USA) Rapha Focus
|0:00:56
|4
|Sid Taberlay (Aus) Sho-Air/Specialized
|0:01:04
|5
|Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha Focus
|0:01:14
|6
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
|0:01:27
|7
|Ryan Iddings (USA) Redline
|0:02:33
|8
|Scott Chapin (USA) Bay101-Hrs-Rock Lobster
|0:02:34
|9
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:02:57
|10
|Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
|0:03:11
|11
|Frank Spiteri (USA) Peninsula Velo-Pomodoro
|0:03:24
|12
|Justin Robinson (USA) California Giant-Specialized
|0:03:57
|13
|Joshua Snead (USA) Bay 101-HRS-Rock Lobster
|0:04:00
|14
|Jeremy Ferguson (USA) California Giant-Specialized
|0:04:06
|15
|Cody Kaiser (USA) California Giant-Specialized
|0:04:16
|16
|Steve Fisher (USA) Rad Racing Nw-Hagens Berman Llp
|0:04:20
|17
|Benjamin Bostrom (USA)
|18
|Jason Siegle (USA) Bike Religion
|0:04:25
|19
|Brent Prenzlow (USA) Celo Pacific - B&L
|0:04:59
|20
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) KCCX/Verge p/b Challen
|0:05:06
|21
|Aaron O'Dell (USA) Bay 101-HRS-Rock Lobster
|0:05:07
|22
|Morgan Ryan (USA) The Team So Cal Cross
|23
|Gary Douville (USA) Platinum Performance
|24
|John Behrens (USA) Bailey Bikes
|25
|Kevin Smallman (USA)
|26
|Frederick Bottger (USA) SDG Factory Team
|27
|Anton Petrov (USA) Bike Religion
|28
|Brandon Gritters (USA) Rock N Road
|29
|Anastasio Flores Jr (USA) California Giant Strawberry
|30
|John Bailey (USA) Bailey Bikes
|31
|Bobby Langin (USA)
|32
|Eric Colton (USA) The Team
|33
|Keith Batstone (Can) Rundle Mountain Cycling Club
|34
|David Sheek (USA) Rock N' Road
|35
|Alex Boone (USA)
|36
|Molly Cameron (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
|37
|Grant Holicky (USA) Vic's/Peerless
|38
|Ted Willard (USA) Rock n Road Cyclery
|39
|Brandon Mart (USA)
|40
|Roger Rilling (USA) Stoller
|DNF
|George Barthel (USA) Team Helen's
|DNF
|Gerry Cody (USA)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy