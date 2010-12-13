Trending

Nash heads home to repeat in national championships

Havlikova second, junior Mikulášková third

Katerina Nash runs her bike en route to her national cyclo-cross title

(Image credit: Jan Brychta/RoadCycling.cz)
Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) won the Czech 'cross national title.

(Image credit: Michal Cerveny - mtbs.cz)
Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) en route to victory on a snowy circuit.

(Image credit: Michal Cerveny - mtbs.cz)
Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) alone in the lead.

(Image credit: Michal Cerveny - mtbs.cz)
Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) tries to keep warm on the start line.

(Image credit: Michal Cerveny - mtbs.cz)
Pavla Havlíková (APB Cycling Team) finished second to Nash in the Czech national championship.

(Image credit: Michal Cerveny - mtbs.cz)
Katerina Nash (Luna) tackled the snow and mud with ease.

(Image credit: Jan Brychta/RoadCycling.cz)
Katerina Nash took home another national title.

(Image credit: Jan Brychta/RoadCycling.cz)
Defending champion Katerina Nash heads to another Czech title

(Image credit: Jan Brychta/RoadCycling.cz)
Martina Mikulášková, a junior, took third.

(Image credit: Jan Brychta/RoadCycling.cz)
Pavla Havlikova rides to second behind Nash.

(Image credit: Jan Brychta/RoadCycling.cz)
The elite women's podium: Pavla Havlikova, Katerina Nash and Martina Mikulášková

(Image credit: Jan Brychta/RoadCycling.cz)
Katerina Nash earned another Czech 'cross national championship jersey.

(Image credit: Michal Cerveny - mtbs.cz)

Fresh from her dual victories in the USA's Portland Cup, defending Czech champion Katerina Nash dominated her national championships, coming to the line over a minute ahead of second placed finisher Pavla Havlikova.

On a snow and mud-laden course, Nash showed her world class talent with her solo victory. Junior Martina Mikulášková showed she is a rider for the future with a strong third place finish.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katerina Nash (Cze) LUNA PRO TEAM0:39:45
2Pavla Havlíková (Cze) APB Cycling Team0:01:09
3Martina Mikulášková (Cze) TJ Stadion Louny0:02:55
4Karolína Kalašová (Cze) SCOTT CYCLING TEAM Kolín0:04:49
5Nikola Hlubinková (Cze) MORAVEC-MERIDA CZECH MTB TEAM0:05:03
6Lucie Materová (Cze) S.K. JIRÍ TEAM OSTRAVA0:07:35
7 -1 lapPavlína Marácková (Cze) S.K. JIRÍ TEAM OSTRAVA
8Aneta Hladíková (Cze) ÚAMK ZÁBORSKÉ PÍSKY ZÁBORÍ n/L
9Michaela Ištvánová (Cze) ACS Stará Ves n. Ondrejnicí
10Andrea Drengubáková (Cze) TJ CYKLOPRAG
11Alena Paliderová (Cze) S.K. JIRÍ TEAM OSTRAVA
12 -2 lapsKarolína Viktorová (Cze) Prodoli Remerx Team

 

