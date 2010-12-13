Nash heads home to repeat in national championships
Havlikova second, junior Mikulášková third
Fresh from her dual victories in the USA's Portland Cup, defending Czech champion Katerina Nash dominated her national championships, coming to the line over a minute ahead of second placed finisher Pavla Havlikova.
On a snow and mud-laden course, Nash showed her world class talent with her solo victory. Junior Martina Mikulášková showed she is a rider for the future with a strong third place finish.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katerina Nash (Cze) LUNA PRO TEAM
|0:39:45
|2
|Pavla Havlíková (Cze) APB Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|3
|Martina Mikulášková (Cze) TJ Stadion Louny
|0:02:55
|4
|Karolína Kalašová (Cze) SCOTT CYCLING TEAM Kolín
|0:04:49
|5
|Nikola Hlubinková (Cze) MORAVEC-MERIDA CZECH MTB TEAM
|0:05:03
|6
|Lucie Materová (Cze) S.K. JIRÍ TEAM OSTRAVA
|0:07:35
|7 -1 lap
|Pavlína Marácková (Cze) S.K. JIRÍ TEAM OSTRAVA
|8
|Aneta Hladíková (Cze) ÚAMK ZÁBORSKÉ PÍSKY ZÁBORÍ n/L
|9
|Michaela Ištvánová (Cze) ACS Stará Ves n. Ondrejnicí
|10
|Andrea Drengubáková (Cze) TJ CYKLOPRAG
|11
|Alena Paliderová (Cze) S.K. JIRÍ TEAM OSTRAVA
|12 -2 laps
|Karolína Viktorová (Cze) Prodoli Remerx Team
