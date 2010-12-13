Image 1 of 13 Katerina Nash runs her bike en route to her national cyclo-cross title (Image credit: Jan Brychta/RoadCycling.cz) Image 2 of 13 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) won the Czech 'cross national title. (Image credit: Michal Cerveny - mtbs.cz) Image 3 of 13 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) en route to victory on a snowy circuit. (Image credit: Michal Cerveny - mtbs.cz) Image 4 of 13 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) alone in the lead. (Image credit: Michal Cerveny - mtbs.cz) Image 5 of 13 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) tries to keep warm on the start line. (Image credit: Michal Cerveny - mtbs.cz) Image 6 of 13 Pavla Havlíková (APB Cycling Team) finished second to Nash in the Czech national championship. (Image credit: Michal Cerveny - mtbs.cz) Image 7 of 13 Katerina Nash (Luna) tackled the snow and mud with ease. (Image credit: Jan Brychta/RoadCycling.cz) Image 8 of 13 Katerina Nash took home another national title. (Image credit: Jan Brychta/RoadCycling.cz) Image 9 of 13 Defending champion Katerina Nash heads to another Czech title (Image credit: Jan Brychta/RoadCycling.cz) Image 10 of 13 Martina Mikulášková, a junior, took third. (Image credit: Jan Brychta/RoadCycling.cz) Image 11 of 13 Pavla Havlikova rides to second behind Nash. (Image credit: Jan Brychta/RoadCycling.cz) Image 12 of 13 The elite women's podium: Pavla Havlikova, Katerina Nash and Martina Mikulášková (Image credit: Jan Brychta/RoadCycling.cz) Image 13 of 13 Katerina Nash earned another Czech 'cross national championship jersey. (Image credit: Michal Cerveny - mtbs.cz)

Fresh from her dual victories in the USA's Portland Cup, defending Czech champion Katerina Nash dominated her national championships, coming to the line over a minute ahead of second placed finisher Pavla Havlikova.

On a snow and mud-laden course, Nash showed her world class talent with her solo victory. Junior Martina Mikulášková showed she is a rider for the future with a strong third place finish.

