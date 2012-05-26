Skarnitzl wins Czech Cup round
Stevkova races to women's victory
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Skarnitzl (Cze)
|1:28:24
|2
|Pavel Boudny (Cze)
|0:00:35
|3
|Milan Spesny (Cze)
|0:01:33
|4
|Kristian Hynek (Cze)
|0:01:39
|5
|Lukas Sablik (Cze)
|0:02:19
|6
|Jiri Friedl (Cze)
|0:03:17
|7
|Tomas Paprstka (Cze)
|0:04:35
|8
|Matous Ulman (Cze)
|0:05:08
|9
|Filip Eberl (Cze)
|0:05:58
|10
|Jiri Novak (Cze)
|0:06:42
|11
|Michal Bubilek (Cze)
|0:07:55
|12
|Matej Nepustil (Cze)
|0:08:09
|13
|Jan Nesvadba (Cze)
|0:08:54
|14
|Michal Kanera (Cze)
|15
|Jan Svorada (Cze)
|16
|Zdenek Vobecky (Cze)
|17
|Radek Polnicky (Cze)
|18
|Tomas Bohata (Cze)
|19
|Pavel Skalicky (Cze)
|20
|Ondrej Zniva (Cze)
|21
|Martin Haman (Cze)
|22
|Petr Stastny (Cze)
|23
|Frantisek Zilak (Cze)
|24
|Jiri Suta (Cze)
|25
|Jan Kec (Cze)
|26
|Tomas Stuna (Cze)
|27
|Pavel Kuzma (Cze)
|28
|Jiri Ostadal (Cze)
|29
|Roman Bulis (Cze)
|30
|Tomas Bartak (Cze)
|31
|Martin Fucík (Cze)
|32
|Petr Ježek (Cze)
|33
|Lukas Klingora (Cze)
|34
|Michal Kozel (Cze)
|35
|Adam Kauer (Cze)
|36
|Michal Simerle (Cze)
|37
|Petr Adámek (Cze)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Janka Stevkova (Svk)
|1:16:07
|2
|Pavlina Sulcova (Cze)
|0:01:19
|3
|Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze)
|0:02:09
|4
|Vendula Kuntova (Cze)
|0:02:58
|5
|Zuzana Pirzkallova (Cze)
|0:03:25
|6
|Michalina Ziolkowska (Pol)
|0:04:17
|7
|Hana Jezkova (Cze)
|0:06:41
|8
|Karla Stepanova (Cze)
|0:09:05
|9
|Irena Berková (Cze)
|0:10:32
|10
|Sona Jurkova (Cze)
|0:11:45
|11
|Pavla Novakova (Cze)
|0:12:25
|12
|Denisa Stodulková (Cze)
|13
|Alzbeta Havlasova (Cze)
|14
|Jana Cechová (Cze)
|15
|Adéla Krejcárková (Cze)
|16
|Zuzana Likarova (Cze)
