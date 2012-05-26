Trending

Skarnitzl wins Czech Cup round

Stevkova races to women's victory

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Skarnitzl (Cze)1:28:24
2Pavel Boudny (Cze)0:00:35
3Milan Spesny (Cze)0:01:33
4Kristian Hynek (Cze)0:01:39
5Lukas Sablik (Cze)0:02:19
6Jiri Friedl (Cze)0:03:17
7Tomas Paprstka (Cze)0:04:35
8Matous Ulman (Cze)0:05:08
9Filip Eberl (Cze)0:05:58
10Jiri Novak (Cze)0:06:42
11Michal Bubilek (Cze)0:07:55
12Matej Nepustil (Cze)0:08:09
13Jan Nesvadba (Cze)0:08:54
14Michal Kanera (Cze)
15Jan Svorada (Cze)
16Zdenek Vobecky (Cze)
17Radek Polnicky (Cze)
18Tomas Bohata (Cze)
19Pavel Skalicky (Cze)
20Ondrej Zniva (Cze)
21Martin Haman (Cze)
22Petr Stastny (Cze)
23Frantisek Zilak (Cze)
24Jiri Suta (Cze)
25Jan Kec (Cze)
26Tomas Stuna (Cze)
27Pavel Kuzma (Cze)
28Jiri Ostadal (Cze)
29Roman Bulis (Cze)
30Tomas Bartak (Cze)
31Martin Fucík (Cze)
32Petr Ježek (Cze)
33Lukas Klingora (Cze)
34Michal Kozel (Cze)
35Adam Kauer (Cze)
36Michal Simerle (Cze)
37Petr Adámek (Cze)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janka Stevkova (Svk)1:16:07
2Pavlina Sulcova (Cze)0:01:19
3Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze)0:02:09
4Vendula Kuntova (Cze)0:02:58
5Zuzana Pirzkallova (Cze)0:03:25
6Michalina Ziolkowska (Pol)0:04:17
7Hana Jezkova (Cze)0:06:41
8Karla Stepanova (Cze)0:09:05
9Irena Berková (Cze)0:10:32
10Sona Jurkova (Cze)0:11:45
11Pavla Novakova (Cze)0:12:25
12Denisa Stodulková (Cze)
13Alzbeta Havlasova (Cze)
14Jana Cechová (Cze)
15Adéla Krejcárková (Cze)
16Zuzana Likarova (Cze)

