Velits brothers take Slovakian titles
Barta top Czech in time trial
TIme Trial: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Velits (Omega Pharma - Quickstep)
|0:47:36
|2
|Martin Velits (Omega Pharma - Quickstep)
|0:00:14
|3
|Matej Jurco (Whirlpool - Author)
|0:01:48
|4
|Robert Nagy
|0:01:56
|5
|Roman Bronis (Dukla Trencin Trek)
|0:02:39
|6
|Pavol Polievka
|0:02:43
|7
|Maros Kovac (Dukla Trencin Trek)
|0:03:25
|8
|Patrik Tybor (Dukla Trencin Trek)
|0:03:41
|9
|Martin Frano
|0:06:23
|10
|Jakub Novak
|0:06:28
|11
|Miroslav Debnár
|0:06:38
|12
|Ivan Viglassky
|0:07:41
|13
|Ján Subovits
|0:08:14
|14
|Ján Subovits
|0:08:27
|15
|Roman Zrelica
|0:09:49
|16
|Erik Tocek
|0:10:47
|17
|Pavel Machyniak
|0:11:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Barta (Team NetApp)
|0:47:49
|2
|Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma - Quickstep)
|0:00:26
|3
|Frantisek Rabon (Omega Pharma - Quickstep)
|0:00:33
|4
|Milan Kadlec (ASC Dukla Praha)
|0:00:40
|5
|Tomas Okrouhlicky
|0:01:04
|6
|Vojtech Hacecky (ASC Dukla Praha)
|0:01:14
|7
|Jiri Hochmann (ASC Dukla Praha)
|0:01:21
|8
|Stanislav Kozubek (Whirlpool - Author)
|0:01:43
|9
|Tomas Buchacek (Whirlpool - Author)
|0:01:48
|10
|Jiri Bares (ASC Dukla Praha)
|11
|Jiri Hudecek (Whirlpool - Author)
|0:02:10
|12
|Martin Blaha (ASC Dukla Praha)
|0:02:41
|13
|Jakub Svoboda
|0:02:46
|14
|Michal Kesl
|0:02:56
|15
|Alois Kankovsky (ASC Dukla Praha)
|0:03:06
|16
|Ludek Blinka
|0:04:53
|17
|Petr Kohlbeck
|0:05:30
|18
|Jan Simek
|0:05:40
|19
|Pavel Kuda
|0:06:53
|20
|Rene Jauris
|0:07:28
|21
|Tomáš Janošek
|0:08:08
|22
|Zdenek Haselberger
|0:08:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jarmila Machacova
|0:43:50
|2
|Martina Sablikova
|0:00:19
|3
|Pavlina Sulcova
|0:01:21
|4
|Katarína Hranaiová
|0:01:43
|5
|Martina Ruzickova (S.C. Michela Fanini Rox)
|0:02:38
|6
|Monika Simonová
|0:03:56
|7
|Veronika Kotalová
|0:05:31
|8
|Lucie Kocí
|0:05:32
|9
|Lenka Sýkorová
|0:05:37
|10
|Zuzana Pirzkallova
|0:05:56
|11
|Veronika Mrkvicová
|0:06:01
|12
|Denisa Bartošová
|0:06:16
|13
|Tereza Trefná
|0:06:53
|14
|Irena Berková
|0:07:08
|15
|Markéta Svozilová
|0:07:38
|16
|Dominika Vorácková
|0:08:34
|17
|Bozena Kucerová
|0:08:58
|18
|Jana Vycitalova
|0:09:52
|19
|Sylva Líbenková
|0:10:17
