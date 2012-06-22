Trending

Velits brothers take Slovakian titles

Barta top Czech in time trial

Results

Slovakian Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Velits (Omega Pharma - Quickstep)0:47:36
2Martin Velits (Omega Pharma - Quickstep)0:00:14
3Matej Jurco (Whirlpool - Author)0:01:48
4Robert Nagy0:01:56
5Roman Bronis (Dukla Trencin Trek)0:02:39
6Pavol Polievka0:02:43
7Maros Kovac (Dukla Trencin Trek)0:03:25
8Patrik Tybor (Dukla Trencin Trek)0:03:41
9Martin Frano0:06:23
10Jakub Novak0:06:28
11Miroslav Debnár0:06:38
12Ivan Viglassky0:07:41
13Ján Subovits0:08:14
14Ján Subovits0:08:27
15Roman Zrelica0:09:49
16Erik Tocek0:10:47
17Pavel Machyniak0:11:17

Czech Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Barta (Team NetApp)0:47:49
2Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma - Quickstep)0:00:26
3Frantisek Rabon (Omega Pharma - Quickstep)0:00:33
4Milan Kadlec (ASC Dukla Praha)0:00:40
5Tomas Okrouhlicky0:01:04
6Vojtech Hacecky (ASC Dukla Praha)0:01:14
7Jiri Hochmann (ASC Dukla Praha)0:01:21
8Stanislav Kozubek (Whirlpool - Author)0:01:43
9Tomas Buchacek (Whirlpool - Author)0:01:48
10Jiri Bares (ASC Dukla Praha)
11Jiri Hudecek (Whirlpool - Author)0:02:10
12Martin Blaha (ASC Dukla Praha)0:02:41
13Jakub Svoboda0:02:46
14Michal Kesl0:02:56
15Alois Kankovsky (ASC Dukla Praha)0:03:06
16Ludek Blinka0:04:53
17Petr Kohlbeck0:05:30
18Jan Simek0:05:40
19Pavel Kuda0:06:53
20Rene Jauris0:07:28
21Tomáš Janošek0:08:08
22Zdenek Haselberger0:08:37

Czech Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jarmila Machacova0:43:50
2Martina Sablikova0:00:19
3Pavlina Sulcova0:01:21
4Katarína Hranaiová0:01:43
5Martina Ruzickova (S.C. Michela Fanini Rox)0:02:38
6Monika Simonová0:03:56
7Veronika Kotalová0:05:31
8Lucie Kocí0:05:32
9Lenka Sýkorová0:05:37
10Zuzana Pirzkallova0:05:56
11Veronika Mrkvicová0:06:01
12Denisa Bartošová0:06:16
13Tereza Trefná0:06:53
14Irena Berková0:07:08
15Markéta Svozilová0:07:38
16Dominika Vorácková0:08:34
17Bozena Kucerová0:08:58
18Jana Vycitalova0:09:52
19Sylva Líbenková0:10:17

