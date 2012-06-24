Trending

Sagan edges Velits for Slovak road title

Tybor third from breakaway

Slovakian Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)4:32:08
2Peter Velits (Omega Pharma - Quickstep)
3Patrik Tybor (Dukla Trencin Trek)
4Roman Bronis (Dukla Trencin Trek)
5Martin Velits (Omega Pharma - Quickstep)
6Juraj Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)0:00:15
7Michal Habera (Dukla Trencin Trek)0:02:10
8Matej Vysna (Dukla Trencin Trek)
9Maros Kovac (Dukla Trencin Trek)
10Marek Canecky0:06:13
11Filip Taragel (Dukla Trencin Trek)0:09:11
12Matej Jurco (Whirlpool - Author)
13Róbert Málik
14Pavol Polievka
15Roman Zrelica
16Ján Subovits
17Martin Kostelnicak
18Stanislav Beres (Dukla Trencin Trek)
19Johann Schwabik
20Matúš Macák
21Martin Haring
22Vladimir Gazur0:09:23
23Michal Kolár (Dukla Trencin Trek)
24Martin Mahdar (Dukla Trencin Trek)0:09:36

Czech Republic Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Milan Kadlec (ASC Dukla Praha)4:32:08
2Frantisek Rabon (Omega Pharma - Quickstep)
3Jiri Polnicky (Whirlpool - Author)
4Jiri Hochmann (ASC Dukla Praha)
5Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma - Quickstep)
6Roman Kreuziger (Pro Team Astana)
7Karel Hnik (Sunweb - Revor)
8Martin Boubal
9Michael Boros
10Petr Vakoc
11Tomas Buchacek (Whirlpool - Author)
12Jan Barta (Team NetApp)
13Rostislav Krotky (AC Sparta Praha)
14Jakub Ehrenberger
15Dominik Chlupác
16Stanislav Kozubek (Whirlpool - Author)
17Jan Hirt
18Leopold Konig (Team NetApp)0:00:09
19Vojtech Hacecky (ASC Dukla Praha)0:00:32
20Josef Cerny (Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska)0:02:03
21Frantisek Padour (Whirlpool - Author)0:02:10
22Petr Novák
23Ondrej Bambula
24Josef Manousek
25Martin Blaha (ASC Dukla Praha)
26Tomáš Koudela
27Thomas Zechmeister
28Alois Kankovsky (ASC Dukla Praha)
29Jakub Kratochvila (Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer)
30Jakub Svoboda0:06:09
31Vojtech Nipl0:06:11
32Tomas Okrouhlicky0:06:13
33Martin Hunal (AC Sparta Praha)
34Jan Simek0:07:48
35Jakub Skala0:07:51
36Daniel Turek0:08:33
37Vaclav Viktorin (AC Sparta Praha)
38Robin Krenecký0:08:40
39Tomas Holub (AC Sparta Praha)0:09:11
40Adam Homolka (WSA - Viperbike Kärnten)
41Jirí Hradil
42Matej Lasak
43Jakub Vecera (Whirlpool - Author)
44Tomas Salaj
45Matej Zahálka
46Daniel Vejmelka (AC Sparta Praha)
47Tomáš Radolf
48Ondrej Vobora
49Jiri Matousek
50Jakub Chmelicek
51Petr Hudecek
52Stanislav Bambula
53Jan Wolf
54Ondrej Micek
55Daniel Vesely
56Martin Hebik
57Tomas Paprstka
58Pavel Stöhr
59Milan Záleský0:09:23
60Jan Stöhr
61Josef Hosek (Whirlpool - Author)
62Jakub Filip
63Tomas Medek
64Jiri Hudecek (Whirlpool - Author)0:10:00
65Tomas Danacik (Whirlpool - Author)0:10:52
66Jiri Nesveda (AC Sparta Praha)0:12:11
67Dominik Hynek0:14:17

