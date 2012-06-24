Sagan edges Velits for Slovak road title
Tybor third from breakaway
Road Race: -
Slovakian Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)
|4:32:08
|2
|Peter Velits (Omega Pharma - Quickstep)
|3
|Patrik Tybor (Dukla Trencin Trek)
|4
|Roman Bronis (Dukla Trencin Trek)
|5
|Martin Velits (Omega Pharma - Quickstep)
|6
|Juraj Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)
|0:00:15
|7
|Michal Habera (Dukla Trencin Trek)
|0:02:10
|8
|Matej Vysna (Dukla Trencin Trek)
|9
|Maros Kovac (Dukla Trencin Trek)
|10
|Marek Canecky
|0:06:13
|11
|Filip Taragel (Dukla Trencin Trek)
|0:09:11
|12
|Matej Jurco (Whirlpool - Author)
|13
|Róbert Málik
|14
|Pavol Polievka
|15
|Roman Zrelica
|16
|Ján Subovits
|17
|Martin Kostelnicak
|18
|Stanislav Beres (Dukla Trencin Trek)
|19
|Johann Schwabik
|20
|Matúš Macák
|21
|Martin Haring
|22
|Vladimir Gazur
|0:09:23
|23
|Michal Kolár (Dukla Trencin Trek)
|24
|Martin Mahdar (Dukla Trencin Trek)
|0:09:36
Czech Republic Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Milan Kadlec (ASC Dukla Praha)
|4:32:08
|2
|Frantisek Rabon (Omega Pharma - Quickstep)
|3
|Jiri Polnicky (Whirlpool - Author)
|4
|Jiri Hochmann (ASC Dukla Praha)
|5
|Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma - Quickstep)
|6
|Roman Kreuziger (Pro Team Astana)
|7
|Karel Hnik (Sunweb - Revor)
|8
|Martin Boubal
|9
|Michael Boros
|10
|Petr Vakoc
|11
|Tomas Buchacek (Whirlpool - Author)
|12
|Jan Barta (Team NetApp)
|13
|Rostislav Krotky (AC Sparta Praha)
|14
|Jakub Ehrenberger
|15
|Dominik Chlupác
|16
|Stanislav Kozubek (Whirlpool - Author)
|17
|Jan Hirt
|18
|Leopold Konig (Team NetApp)
|0:00:09
|19
|Vojtech Hacecky (ASC Dukla Praha)
|0:00:32
|20
|Josef Cerny (Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska)
|0:02:03
|21
|Frantisek Padour (Whirlpool - Author)
|0:02:10
|22
|Petr Novák
|23
|Ondrej Bambula
|24
|Josef Manousek
|25
|Martin Blaha (ASC Dukla Praha)
|26
|Tomáš Koudela
|27
|Thomas Zechmeister
|28
|Alois Kankovsky (ASC Dukla Praha)
|29
|Jakub Kratochvila (Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer)
|30
|Jakub Svoboda
|0:06:09
|31
|Vojtech Nipl
|0:06:11
|32
|Tomas Okrouhlicky
|0:06:13
|33
|Martin Hunal (AC Sparta Praha)
|34
|Jan Simek
|0:07:48
|35
|Jakub Skala
|0:07:51
|36
|Daniel Turek
|0:08:33
|37
|Vaclav Viktorin (AC Sparta Praha)
|38
|Robin Krenecký
|0:08:40
|39
|Tomas Holub (AC Sparta Praha)
|0:09:11
|40
|Adam Homolka (WSA - Viperbike Kärnten)
|41
|Jirí Hradil
|42
|Matej Lasak
|43
|Jakub Vecera (Whirlpool - Author)
|44
|Tomas Salaj
|45
|Matej Zahálka
|46
|Daniel Vejmelka (AC Sparta Praha)
|47
|Tomáš Radolf
|48
|Ondrej Vobora
|49
|Jiri Matousek
|50
|Jakub Chmelicek
|51
|Petr Hudecek
|52
|Stanislav Bambula
|53
|Jan Wolf
|54
|Ondrej Micek
|55
|Daniel Vesely
|56
|Martin Hebik
|57
|Tomas Paprstka
|58
|Pavel Stöhr
|59
|Milan Záleský
|0:09:23
|60
|Jan Stöhr
|61
|Josef Hosek (Whirlpool - Author)
|62
|Jakub Filip
|63
|Tomas Medek
|64
|Jiri Hudecek (Whirlpool - Author)
|0:10:00
|65
|Tomas Danacik (Whirlpool - Author)
|0:10:52
|66
|Jiri Nesveda (AC Sparta Praha)
|0:12:11
|67
|Dominik Hynek
|0:14:17
