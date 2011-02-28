Image 1 of 41 A view of the women's race from above the feedzone (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 2 of 41 Anja Gradl (German National Team) (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 3 of 41 Anja Gradl (German National Team) chases (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 4 of 41 Anja Gradl (German National Team) descends (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 5 of 41 Andy Eyring (German National Team) (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 6 of 41 Women's GC podium (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 7 of 41 Men's and women's GC winners. (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 8 of 41 Lene Byberg (Specialized) finishes (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 9 of 41 Elisabeth Brandau (Central Haibike) (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 10 of 41 Blaza Klemencic (Felt Otztal X-Bionic) on her own (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 11 of 41 Women's leader Blaza Klemencic (Felt Otztal X-Bionic) (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 12 of 41 Rene Tann (German National Team) (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 13 of 41 A view of the men's race from above as they do the start loop (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 14 of 41 The men are off. (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 15 of 41 Emil Lindgren (Rabobank Giant Offroad Team) on the downhill (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 16 of 41 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Factory Team) wins the men's race. (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 17 of 41 Men's winner Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Factory Team) (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 18 of 41 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Factory Team) leads Emil Lindgren (Rabobank-Giant) (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 19 of 41 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Factory Team) on the downhill (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 20 of 41 A trials show provided some additional entertainment (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 21 of 41 Stage 3 map (Image credit: Bikin' Cyprus) Image 22 of 41 The start of the men's race (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 23 of 41 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Factory Team) on the podium as men's stage winner (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 24 of 41 Elite women's GC podium (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 25 of 41 Elite men's GC podium (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 26 of 41 Elite men's GC podium (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 27 of 41 Overall race winners: Lene Byberg (Specialized) and Karl Markt (Felt Otztal X-Bionic) (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 28 of 41 Lene Byberg (Specialized) (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 29 of 41 Lene Byberg (Specialized) after the stage (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 30 of 41 Elisabeth Brandau (Central Haibike) on a climb through the feedzone (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 31 of 41 Blaza Klemencic (Felt Otztal X-Bionic) on the podium as women's stage winner (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 32 of 41 Stage 3 winners: Karl Markt (Felt Otztal X-Bionic) and Blaza Klemencic (Felt Otztal X-Bionic) (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 33 of 41 Karl Markt (Felt Otztal X-Bionic) climbs (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 34 of 41 Race leader Karl Markt (Felt Otztal X-Bionic) at the start (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 35 of 41 Emil Lindgren (Rabobank Giant Offroad Team) leads Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Factory Team) (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 36 of 41 Blaza Klemencic (Felt Otztal X-Bionic) on her way to victory (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 37 of 41 Blaza Klemencic (Felt Otztal X-Bionic) zips downhill (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 38 of 41 Blaza Klemencic (Felt Otztal X-Bionic) descends (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 39 of 41 Blaza Klemencic (Felt Otztal X-Bionic) (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 40 of 41 Magnus Darvell (Swedish National Team) leads the uphill part of the start loop (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 41 of 41 The women race on the start loop of stage 3 (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)

A multi-lap cross country race wrapped up the action at the three-day Afxentia stage race, round two of the Cyprus Sunshine Cup. Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) grabbed the final stage win ahead of overall winner Karl Markt (Felt Ötztal X-Bionic) and Emil Lindgren (Rabobank-Giant). In the women's competition, leader Annika Langvad unfortunately missed the start. That left the door open for Blaza Klemencic (Felt Ötztal X-Bionic) to take the stage in front of Lene Byberg (Specialized), who won the overall. Anja Gradl was third.

In the morning, Kulhavy announced his intention to win the final stage on his brand new 29er full suspension bike. During the first half of the race, he appeared to stay calm, pedalling together with Lindgren, Markt and Henk-Jaap Moorlag (Ned/Rabobank-Giant) for the first two of six laps.

After lap three, Kulhavy accelerated, but Markt and Lindgren were strong enough to follow the increased pace. With two laps to go, Lindgren took his turn and tried to escape, but with no luck. It wasn't until the final lap that Kulhavy went to the front and established a small gap that he would keep until the finish.

"It was perfect today. In the first half of the race, I was saving energy, and in the second half, I went full gas," said Kulhavy of his strategy. "My legs were perfect and to ride with the 29er full suspension was amazing and gave me an advantage in the singletrack and on the downhills."

.

Kulhavy defended his lead until the end of the stage, finishing seven seconds ahead of Markt. Lindgren was third at 10 seconds. Moorlag finished fourth.

Overall stage race winner Markt was happy with the GC win. "It was very easy today. In the last lap, I rode the flat section in front position, then Jaroslav attacked and on the climb, I didn't have the best legs any more. But at least the overall win was more important as to go for the stage. I'm happy with my shape, and I've been enjoying the Cyprus Sunshine Cup."

Third placed Lindgren said his performance today made up for yesterday's bad luck. "It was a little bit of revenge for yesterday. In the overall, I had lost too much time because of my puncture. It was a shame, but I had good legs today though Jaroslav was too strong. I tried to go for it with two laps to go, but I couldn't make it."

The battle for third in the overall classification was fought among the chasers Jan Skarnitzl (Rubena Birell Specialized) and Fabian Giger (Rabobank-Giant) as Kulhavy earned second overall. Giger was able to hold contact with Skarnitzl until the penultimate lap. Then Skarnitzl attacked, opened up a gap on Giger and extended it to more than the 10 seconds. Skarnitzl managed to ride himself into third place overall ahead of Giger.

"I lost contact with the leaders in the first lap," said Skarnitzl. "I felt tired after yesterday's race. Fabian and I were riding together and it was very hard to get him off my wheel. I'm satisfied about third place (overall). It's a big surprise."

Giger said he gave everything he had in he hard race, but noted that it wasn't enough. "That's racing. I felt a little bit empty."

Missing race leader opens the race up to others

When women's peloton got the starting signal, one very important racer was missing - the leader. Questions were answered 20 minutes later, when Annika Langvad's Easton Rocket Team arrived at the venue.

Team manager Bernhard Mollnhauer was shocked and blamed himself for the missed start, saying he though the start was two hours later than it was. "I have to take the full responsibility for that big mistake. I feel very sorry for Annika and Tatjana (Dold) who missed the race and everything else," said Mollnhauer.

According to Mollnhauer, Langvad was feeling understandably disappointed about missing the race and losing lots of UCI points and potentially the overall win.

From the beginning, Blaza Klemencic took charge of the race and soon got a gap over Lene Byberg. The Slovenian would go on to win the race.

"I had better legs today, and I'm happy with my first win this year," said Klemencic. "I crashed two times. I was racing with the hardtail, and I felt better with it. I'm sorry for Annika."

Behind Byberg, the German Anja Gradl was trying to hang on, but she gradually slipped back, to a gap of about 55 seconds by mid-race.

Toward the finish, Gradl worked her way partially back up, finishing 24 seconds off runner-up Byberg. But more importantly for the overall, Byberg was only 43 seconds behind Klemencic and therefore took the overall Afxentia title.

"It was a hard day. I could feel the race from yesterday," said Byberg. "I was suffering a little bit the whole race. I was hoping to get closer to Blaza in the end, but I didn't have the power. It was a hard start after that long break with these three stages, but I had fun out there."

Klemencic and Gradl finished second and third overall.

"I had a crash in the first lap while trying to overtake in a downhill," said Gradl. "It was my fault. Concerning the rest of the race, I was totally surprised that my legs were that good. Normally I'm not a good stage racer."

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Factory Team 1:38:23 2 Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Otztal X-Bionic 0:00:08 3 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:00:10 4 Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:01:00 5 Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Rider Rubena Birell Specialized 0:01:22 6 Magnus Darvell (Swe) Swedish National Team 0:01:38 7 Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon 0:01:46 8 Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:01:51 9 Marek Konwa (Pol) Milka-Trek 0:02:40 10 Jiri Friedl (Cze) Rider Rubena Birell Specialized 0:02:54 11 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:03:00 12 Periklis Ilias (Gre) Greek National Team - Protek 0:03:04 13 Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:03:05 14 Jiri Novak (Cze) S&H Superior Mtb Team 0:03:11 15 Irjan Luttenberg (Ned) Dutch National Team 0:03:19 16 Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior Mtb Team 0:03:28 17 Rene Tann (Ger) German National Team 0:03:29 18 Milan Spensy (Cze) S&H Superior Mtb Team 0:03:30 19 Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys-Evenza 0:03:32 20 Tim Lemmers (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:03:48 21 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys-Evenza 0:03:53 22 Ivan Seledkov (Rus) 0:03:59 23 Matthias Wengelin (Swe) Swedish National Team 0:04:01 24 Henrique Avancini Da Silva (Bra) ISD Cycling Team 0:04:15 25 Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:04:25 26 Fredrik Edin (Swe) Cykloteket 0:04:37 27 Simon Scheiber (Aut) Felt Otztal X-Bionic 0:05:01 28 Christoph Soukop (Aut) Union RC Hitec Team 0:05:17 29 Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka-Trek 0:05:36 30 Tim Bohme (Ger) Team Bulls 0:05:50 31 Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Trek 0:05:53 32 Thomas Dietsch (Fra) Team Bulls 0:06:05 33 Tim Wynants (Bel) Milka-Trek 0:06:09 34 Ole-Christian Fagerli (Nor) 0:06:16 35 Klaus Nielsen (Den) Giant Denmark 0:06:36 36 Maxim Gogolev (Rus) Leningrad Region 0:06:59 37 Lee Williams (GBr) Wiggle 0:07:00 38 Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:07:23 39 Bas Peters (Ned) Meerida Combee 0:07:32 40 Jonas Pedersen (Den) HMTBK 0:07:42 41 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Anchor 0:07:49 42 Torsten Marx (Ger) German National Team 0:08:06 43 Martin Loo (Est) 0:08:12 44 Ola Kjoren (Nor) Team Focus-Danica 0:08:43 45 Timofei Ivanov (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:08:53 46 Mikhail Baryshnikov (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:09:13 47 Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) Versluys-Evenza 0:09:52 48 Nicolas Jeantet (Ita) ISD Cycling Team 0:09:54 49 Andy Eyring (Ger) German National Team 0:10:46 50 Lukas Kaufmann (Swi) Easton Rockets 0:10:49 51 Alexander Vincent Blomqvist (Swe) Alings?S Sportsclub 0:11:28 52 Pavel Pryadein (Rus) 0:12:03 53 Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls 0:12:09 54 Anatoly Gravilov (Rus) 0:12:14 55 Henrik Kippernes (Nor) Team Focus-Danica 0:12:21 56 Erik Groen (Ned) Dutch National Team 0:12:44 57 Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr) 0:13:02 58 Olof Jonsson (Swe) Swedish National Team 0:14:09 59 Jonas De Backer (Bel) Rocky Roads Orbea 0:14:10 60 Markus Preis (Aut) Wsa Green Team Austria 0:14:20 61 Evgeny Nikolaev (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:14:37 62 Sang Hoon Na (Kor) Team Bilco 0:15:36 63 Anton Gogolev (Rus) Impuls 0:15:50 64 Aleksey Leontyev (Rus) 0:17:47 65 Johannes Koelze (Ger) Team CMTB 0:18:05 66 Kazuhiro Yamamoto (Jpn) Canondale Jpn 0:18:22 67 Marcel Braun (Ger) Easton Rockets 0:18:37 -1lap Chris Andrews (GBr) Orange Monkey/Cannondale -1lap Anton Liubyi (Ukr) -1lap Denis Khobotov (Rus) -1lap Victor Trokhin (Rus) Moskou Region -1lap Ben Roff (GBr) Orange Monkey/Cannondale -1lap Daniel-Marius Rosioru (Rom) -2laps Paul Beales (GBr) Orange Monkey/Cannondale -2laps Mario Waibel (Ger) Team CMTB -2laps Ruslan Gritsan (Rus) Moskou Region -2laps Ilya Dyshakov (Rus) -3laps Gluth Martin (Ger) Team Bulls -3laps Aggelos Kiriakou (Cyp) Agios Mnason -3laps Savvas Petrou (Cyp) Hraklitos DNF Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Milka-Trek DNF Oliver Beckingsale (GBr) Endura Mtb Racing DNF Frank Schotman (Ned) MPL Specialized Mtb Team DNF Pantelis Christoforou (Cyp) Agios Mnason DNS Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team DNS Thomas Litscher (Swi) Felt Otztal X-Bionic DNS Marios Athanasiades (Cyp) Omonoia DNS Oleksandr Gerashenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team DNS Stefan Sahm (Ger) Team Bulls DNS Jelmer Jubbega (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team DNS Vasilis Adamou (Cyp) Omonoia DNS Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team DNS Georgios Pattes - Toumanis (Gre) Greek National Team - Protek DNS Michalis Kitis (Cyp) Pol DNS Alexios Kokovikas (Gre) Greek National Team DNS Mattias Nilsson (Swe) Swedish National Team DNS Giorgos Fattas (Cyp) Limassol Sporting Club DNS Kiriakos Skettos (Cyp) Omonoia DNS Timotheos Skettos (Cyp) Sporting Club Lemesos DNS Antoniades Dimitrios (Gre) Greek National Team DNS Alexey Kuzmenko (Rus) Primorskiy District DNS Fabrice Mels (Bel) Rocky Roads Orbea DNS Salah Rabah (Lib) DNS Zaher El Hage (Lib) DNS Vladislavs Neroznaks (Lat) P.O.L DNS Seyia Hirano (Jpn) Anchor DNS Felix Euteneuer (Ger) German National Team DNS Marcel Fleschhut (Ger) German National Team

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Otztal X-Bionic 1:39:56 2 Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized Factory Team 0:00:43 3 Anja Gradl (Ger) German National Team 0:01:06 4 Silke Schmidt (Ger) German National Team 0:02:25 5 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Central Haibike 0:02:47 6 Rie Katayama (Jpn) Specialezed Jpn 0:03:20 7 Laura Turpijn (Ned) Dutch National Team 0:06:05 8 Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:06:05 9 Anne Terpstra (Ned) MPL Specialized Mtb Team 0:06:21 10 Krista Park (USA) Cannondale/Notubes 0:09:16 11 Iana Belomoyna (Ukr) 0:10:57 12 Maria Osl (Aut) Fischer-BMC 0:11:19 13 Asa Erlandsson (Swe) Swedish National Team 0:11:31 14 Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek KMC Trade Team 0:11:45 15 Maaris Meier (Est) Nissan Proshop Team 0:12:50 16 Melanie Spath (Ger) Cycleways 0:13:03 17 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Feenstra Bike Team 0:13:45 18 Nicoletta De Jager (Ned) Rijwielpaleis Mountainbike Team 0:13:56 19 Helen Grobert (Ger) German National Team 0:15:26 20 Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer-BMC 0:17:41 21 Anneke Beerten (Ned) Milka-Trek 0:18:35 22 Dosa Eszter (Hun) Vitalitas Se 0:20:13 23 Idit Shub (Isr) City Cycling Club 0:23:09 24 Elena Gogoleva (Rus) Leningrad Region 0:25:35 25 Marta Terershchuk (Ukr) 0:26:25 26 Michaela Malarikova (Svk) CK Suicmub Bratislava 0:27:51 -1lap Natasha Barry (GBr) Progression Fitness -1lap Viktoriya Sultanova (Ukr) C.C. Roma -1lap Emmy Thelberg (Swe) Swedish National Team -3laps Stephania Magri (Mta) Squadra Donne -3laps Jelena Petrova (Lat) DNF Ann Berglund (Swe) DNF Nadine Rieder (Ger) German National Team DNS Annika Langvad (Den) Easton Rockets DNS Janka Stevkova (Svk) CK Epk Dohnany DNS Nataliya Krompets (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team DNS Alla Boyko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team DNS Oxana Rybakova (Rus) DNS Mona Eiberweiser (Ger) German National Team DNS Tatjana Dold (Ger) Easton Rockets DNS Kristine N?Rgaard (Den) HMTBK DNS Demetra Antoniou (Cyp) DNS Andria Christophorou (Cyp)

Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kropachev Egor (Rus) Primorskiy District 1:12:38 2 Boredskii Ruslan (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:00:21 3 Dennis Wahlqvist (Swe) 0:00:48 4 Vladislav Bondaruk (Rus) Leningrad Region 0:01:06 5 Alexei Krylov (Rus) Moskou Region 0:02:56 6 Komin Egor (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:03:25 7 Artem Shevtsov (Ukr) 0:03:45 8 Ivan Podgornov (Rus) Leningrad Region 0:05:34 9 Alex Baker (GBr) Orange Monkey/Cannondale 0:05:53 10 Christos Loizou (Cyp) Omonoia 0:06:02 11 Leontios Katsouris (Cyp) P.O.L 0:10:52 12 Andria Christophorou (Cyp) 0:11:09 13 Roman Balashov (Kaz) Kaz Olympic Trainig Center 0:14:24 14 Pavel Aidubayev (Kaz) Kaz Olympic Trainig Center 0:15:48 15 Sergey Kovalchuk (Kaz) Kaz Olympic Trainig Center 0:17:14 16 Papacharalampous Kipros (Cyp) Omonoia 0:19:21 DNS Kiriakou Mamas (Cyp) Agios Mnason DNS Irineos Koutsiou (Cyp) Hrakleitos DNS Mikhail Protonin (Rus) DNS Andreas Kangelaris (Cyp)

Junior women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evgeniya Nekrasova (Rus) Leningrad Region 1:09:46 2 Marzhan Baitleuova (Kaz) Kaz Olympic Trainig Center 0:14:16 3 Rimma Luchshenko (Kaz) Kaz Olympic Trainig Center 0:23:25

Master 1 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Viktor Szasz (Hun) 1:14:00 2 Ioannou Marios (Cyp) Pol 0:00:00

Master 2 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damalas Koulis (Cyp) Omonoia 1:25:23 2 Mick Farley (GBr) Nireas 0:00:16 3 Vasilas Eystathios (Cyp) Podilatiki Kipros 0:05:08 4 Antreou Basos (Cyp) Podilatiki Kipros 0:06:29 DNS Achilleos Sofoklis (Cyp) Spoko DNS Eustathiou Eustathios (Cyp)

Elite men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Otztal X-Bionic 3:53:41 2 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Factory Team 0:01:53 3 Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Rider Rubena Birell Specialized 0:02:22 4 Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:02:42 5 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:02:43 6 Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:03:31 7 Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon 0:04:02 8 Magnus Darvell (Swe) Swedish National Team 0:04:30 9 Periklis Ilias (Gre) Greek National Team - Protek 0:05:12 10 Jiri Friedl (Cze) Rider Rubena Birell Specialized 0:05:24 11 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:06:56 12 Milan Spensy (Cze) S&H Superior Mtb Team 0:06:57 13 Rene Tann (Ger) German National Team 0:07:12 14 Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior Mtb Team 0:07:21 15 Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:07:23 16 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys-Evenza 0:07:25 17 Irjan Luttenberg (Ned) Dutch National Team 0:08:35 18 Thomas Dietsch (Fra) Team Bulls 0:09:18 19 Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys-Evenza 0:10:23 20 Jiri Novak (Cze) S&H Superior Mtb Team 0:10:27 21 Christoph Soukop (Aut) Union RC Hitec Team 0:10:34 22 Fredrik Edin (Swe) Cykloteket 0:10:58 23 Tim Wynants (Bel) Milka-Trek 0:11:06 24 Simon Scheiber (Aut) Felt Otztal X-Bionic 0:12:17 25 Henrique Avancini Da Silva (Bra) ISD Cycling Team 0:12:39 26 Tim Lemmers (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:13:16 27 Ole-Christian Fagerli (Nor) 0:13:59 28 Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Trek 0:14:07 29 Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:14:32 30 Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka-Trek 0:14:32 31 Tim Bohme (Ger) Team Bulls 0:14:54 32 Ola Kjoren (Nor) Team Focus-Danica 0:16:23 33 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Anchor 0:16:34 34 Lee Williams (GBr) Wiggle 0:16:34 35 Martin Loo (Est) 0:16:43 36 Klaus Nielsen (Den) Giant Denmark 0:16:46 37 Ivan Seledkov (Rus) 0:17:20 38 Marek Konwa (Pol) Milka-Trek 0:17:29 39 Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:18:03 40 Torsten Marx (Ger) German National Team 0:18:35 41 Timofei Ivanov (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:19:00 42 Maxim Gogolev (Rus) Leningrad Region 0:19:15 43 Mikhail Baryshnikov (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:19:24 44 Jonas Pedersen (Den) HMTBK 0:19:50 45 Matthias Wengelin (Swe) Swedish National Team 0:21:22 46 Alexander Vincent Blomqvist (Swe) Alings?S Sportsclub 0:22:45 47 Bas Peters (Ned) Meerida Combee 0:22:47 48 Olof Jonsson (Swe) Swedish National Team 0:23:13 49 Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) Versluys-Evenza 0:23:27 50 Andy Eyring (Ger) German National Team 0:23:58 51 Lukas Kaufmann (Swi) Easton Rockets 0:24:33 52 Jonas De Backer (Bel) Rocky Roads Orbea 0:25:58 53 Erik Groen (Ned) Dutch National Team 0:25:58 54 Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls 0:26:03 55 Henrik Kippernes (Nor) Team Focus-Danica 0:26:33 56 Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr) 0:27:33 57 Evgeny Nikolaev (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:29:40 58 Pavel Pryadein (Rus) 0:29:41 59 Nicolas Jeantet (Ita) ISD Cycling Team 0:30:40 60 Anatoly Gravilov (Rus) 0:30:54 61 Marcel Braun (Ger) Easton Rockets 0:33:26 62 Anton Gogolev (Rus) Impuls 0:35:29 63 Aleksey Leontyev (Rus) 0:36:30 64 Markus Preis (Aut) Wsa Green Team Austria 0:36:33 65 Sang Hoon Na (Kor) Team Bilco 0:37:00 66 Johannes Koelze (Ger) Team CMTB 0:47:01 67 Kazuhiro Yamamoto (Jpn) Canondale Jpn 0:51:06 68 Chris Andrews (GBr) Orange Monkey/Cannondale 69 Anton Liubyi (Ukr) 70 Ben Roff (GBr) Orange Monkey/Cannondale 71 Victor Trokhin (Rus) Moskou Region 72 Denis Khobotov (Rus) 73 Paul Beales (GBr) Orange Monkey/Cannondale 74 Mario Waibel (Ger) Team CMTB 75 Ruslan Gritsan (Rus) Moskou Region 76 Daniel-Marius Rosioru (Rom) 77 Gluth Martin (Ger) Team Bulls 78 Ilya Dyshakov (Rus) 79 Savvas Petrou (Cyp) Hraklitos 80 Aggelos Kiriakou (Cyp) Agios Mnason

Elite women final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized Factory Team 4:09:33 2 Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Otztal X-Bionic 0:00:43 3 Anja Gradl (Ger) German National Team 0:03:54 4 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Central Haibike 0:04:10 5 Rie Katayama (Jpn) Specialezed Jpn 0:08:46 6 Anne Terpstra (Ned) MPL Specialized Mtb Team 0:13:11 7 Laura Turpijn (Ned) Dutch National Team 0:13:28 8 Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:14:26 9 Krista Park (USA) Cannondale/Notubes 0:22:13 10 Iana Belomoyna (Ukr) 0:23:28 11 Melanie Spath (Ger) Cycleways 0:23:59 12 Maaris Meier (Est) Nissan Proshop Team 0:26:36 13 Helen Grobert (Ger) German National Team 0:29:10 14 Nicoletta De Jager (Ned) Rijwielpaleis Mountainbike Team 0:30:39 15 Silke Schmidt (Ger) German National Team 0:31:21 16 Maria Osl (Aut) Fischer-BMC 0:31:44 17 Asa Erlandsson (Swe) Swedish National Team 0:36:27 18 Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer-BMC 0:38:47 19 Anneke Beerten (Ned) Milka-Trek 0:43:04 20 Dosa Eszter (Hun) Vitalitas Se 0:44:03 21 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Feenstra Bike Team 0:46:25 22 Marta Terershchuk (Ukr) 0:52:27 23 Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek KMC Trade Team 0:52:35 24 Elena Gogoleva (Rus) Leningrad Region 0:55:35 25 Michaela Malarikova (Svk) CK Suicmub Bratislava 1:02:34 26 Idit Shub (Isr) City Cycling Club 1:10:26 27 Emmy Thelberg (Swe) Swedish National Team 28 Viktoriya Sultanova (Ukr) C.C. Roma 29 Natasha Barry (GBr) Progression Fitness 30 Stephania Magri (Mta) Squadra Donne 31 Jelena Petrova (Lat)

Junior men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kropachev Egor (Rus) Primorskiy District 3:35:14 2 Boredskii Ruslan (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:00:51 3 Vladislav Bondaruk (Rus) Leningrad Region 0:03:39 4 Alexei Krylov (Rus) Moskou Region 0:03:45 5 Dennis Wahlqvist (Swe) 0:04:12 6 Artem Shevtsov (Ukr) 0:04:45 7 Komin Egor (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:09:48 8 Christos Loizou (Cyp) Omonoia 0:12:57 9 Alex Baker (GBr) Orange Monkey/Cannondale 0:16:26 10 Ivan Podgornov (Rus) Leningrad Region 0:17:26 11 Leontios Katsouris (Cyp) P.O.L 0:22:53 12 Andria Christophorou (Cyp) 0:28:06 13 Roman Balashov (Kaz) Kaz Olympic Trainig Center 0:35:46 14 Pavel Aidubayev (Kaz) Kaz Olympic Trainig Center 0:58:43 15 Papacharalampous Kipros (Cyp) Omonoia 0:59:38 16 Sergey Kovalchuk (Kaz) Kaz Olympic Trainig Center 1:30:00

Junior women final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evgeniya Nekrasova (Rus) Leningrad Region 4:38:58 2 Rimma Luchshenko (Kaz) Kaz Olympic Trainig Center 0:26:37 3 Marzhan Baitleuova (Kaz) Kaz Olympic Trainig Center 0:28:21

Master 1 men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Viktor Szasz (Hun) 4:21:51 2 Ioannou Marios (Cyp) Pol 0:05:21