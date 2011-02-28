Kulhavy races to final stage victory as Markt wins overall
Byberg collects women's overall win after Langvad misses start
A multi-lap cross country race wrapped up the action at the three-day Afxentia stage race, round two of the Cyprus Sunshine Cup. Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) grabbed the final stage win ahead of overall winner Karl Markt (Felt Ötztal X-Bionic) and Emil Lindgren (Rabobank-Giant). In the women's competition, leader Annika Langvad unfortunately missed the start. That left the door open for Blaza Klemencic (Felt Ötztal X-Bionic) to take the stage in front of Lene Byberg (Specialized), who won the overall. Anja Gradl was third.
In the morning, Kulhavy announced his intention to win the final stage on his brand new 29er full suspension bike. During the first half of the race, he appeared to stay calm, pedalling together with Lindgren, Markt and Henk-Jaap Moorlag (Ned/Rabobank-Giant) for the first two of six laps.
After lap three, Kulhavy accelerated, but Markt and Lindgren were strong enough to follow the increased pace. With two laps to go, Lindgren took his turn and tried to escape, but with no luck. It wasn't until the final lap that Kulhavy went to the front and established a small gap that he would keep until the finish.
"It was perfect today. In the first half of the race, I was saving energy, and in the second half, I went full gas," said Kulhavy of his strategy. "My legs were perfect and to ride with the 29er full suspension was amazing and gave me an advantage in the singletrack and on the downhills."
.
Kulhavy defended his lead until the end of the stage, finishing seven seconds ahead of Markt. Lindgren was third at 10 seconds. Moorlag finished fourth.
Overall stage race winner Markt was happy with the GC win. "It was very easy today. In the last lap, I rode the flat section in front position, then Jaroslav attacked and on the climb, I didn't have the best legs any more. But at least the overall win was more important as to go for the stage. I'm happy with my shape, and I've been enjoying the Cyprus Sunshine Cup."
Third placed Lindgren said his performance today made up for yesterday's bad luck. "It was a little bit of revenge for yesterday. In the overall, I had lost too much time because of my puncture. It was a shame, but I had good legs today though Jaroslav was too strong. I tried to go for it with two laps to go, but I couldn't make it."
The battle for third in the overall classification was fought among the chasers Jan Skarnitzl (Rubena Birell Specialized) and Fabian Giger (Rabobank-Giant) as Kulhavy earned second overall. Giger was able to hold contact with Skarnitzl until the penultimate lap. Then Skarnitzl attacked, opened up a gap on Giger and extended it to more than the 10 seconds. Skarnitzl managed to ride himself into third place overall ahead of Giger.
"I lost contact with the leaders in the first lap," said Skarnitzl. "I felt tired after yesterday's race. Fabian and I were riding together and it was very hard to get him off my wheel. I'm satisfied about third place (overall). It's a big surprise."
Giger said he gave everything he had in he hard race, but noted that it wasn't enough. "That's racing. I felt a little bit empty."
Missing race leader opens the race up to others
When women's peloton got the starting signal, one very important racer was missing - the leader. Questions were answered 20 minutes later, when Annika Langvad's Easton Rocket Team arrived at the venue.
Team manager Bernhard Mollnhauer was shocked and blamed himself for the missed start, saying he though the start was two hours later than it was. "I have to take the full responsibility for that big mistake. I feel very sorry for Annika and Tatjana (Dold) who missed the race and everything else," said Mollnhauer.
According to Mollnhauer, Langvad was feeling understandably disappointed about missing the race and losing lots of UCI points and potentially the overall win.
From the beginning, Blaza Klemencic took charge of the race and soon got a gap over Lene Byberg. The Slovenian would go on to win the race.
"I had better legs today, and I'm happy with my first win this year," said Klemencic. "I crashed two times. I was racing with the hardtail, and I felt better with it. I'm sorry for Annika."
Behind Byberg, the German Anja Gradl was trying to hang on, but she gradually slipped back, to a gap of about 55 seconds by mid-race.
Toward the finish, Gradl worked her way partially back up, finishing 24 seconds off runner-up Byberg. But more importantly for the overall, Byberg was only 43 seconds behind Klemencic and therefore took the overall Afxentia title.
"It was a hard day. I could feel the race from yesterday," said Byberg. "I was suffering a little bit the whole race. I was hoping to get closer to Blaza in the end, but I didn't have the power. It was a hard start after that long break with these three stages, but I had fun out there."
Klemencic and Gradl finished second and third overall.
"I had a crash in the first lap while trying to overtake in a downhill," said Gradl. "It was my fault. Concerning the rest of the race, I was totally surprised that my legs were that good. Normally I'm not a good stage racer."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Factory Team
|1:38:23
|2
|Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Otztal X-Bionic
|0:00:08
|3
|Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|0:00:10
|4
|Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|0:01:00
|5
|Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Rider Rubena Birell Specialized
|0:01:22
|6
|Magnus Darvell (Swe) Swedish National Team
|0:01:38
|7
|Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon
|0:01:46
|8
|Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|0:01:51
|9
|Marek Konwa (Pol) Milka-Trek
|0:02:40
|10
|Jiri Friedl (Cze) Rider Rubena Birell Specialized
|0:02:54
|11
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|0:03:00
|12
|Periklis Ilias (Gre) Greek National Team - Protek
|0:03:04
|13
|Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|0:03:05
|14
|Jiri Novak (Cze) S&H Superior Mtb Team
|0:03:11
|15
|Irjan Luttenberg (Ned) Dutch National Team
|0:03:19
|16
|Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior Mtb Team
|0:03:28
|17
|Rene Tann (Ger) German National Team
|0:03:29
|18
|Milan Spensy (Cze) S&H Superior Mtb Team
|0:03:30
|19
|Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys-Evenza
|0:03:32
|20
|Tim Lemmers (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|0:03:48
|21
|Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys-Evenza
|0:03:53
|22
|Ivan Seledkov (Rus)
|0:03:59
|23
|Matthias Wengelin (Swe) Swedish National Team
|0:04:01
|24
|Henrique Avancini Da Silva (Bra) ISD Cycling Team
|0:04:15
|25
|Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|0:04:25
|26
|Fredrik Edin (Swe) Cykloteket
|0:04:37
|27
|Simon Scheiber (Aut) Felt Otztal X-Bionic
|0:05:01
|28
|Christoph Soukop (Aut) Union RC Hitec Team
|0:05:17
|29
|Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka-Trek
|0:05:36
|30
|Tim Bohme (Ger) Team Bulls
|0:05:50
|31
|Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Trek
|0:05:53
|32
|Thomas Dietsch (Fra) Team Bulls
|0:06:05
|33
|Tim Wynants (Bel) Milka-Trek
|0:06:09
|34
|Ole-Christian Fagerli (Nor)
|0:06:16
|35
|Klaus Nielsen (Den) Giant Denmark
|0:06:36
|36
|Maxim Gogolev (Rus) Leningrad Region
|0:06:59
|37
|Lee Williams (GBr) Wiggle
|0:07:00
|38
|Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Primorskiy District
|0:07:23
|39
|Bas Peters (Ned) Meerida Combee
|0:07:32
|40
|Jonas Pedersen (Den) HMTBK
|0:07:42
|41
|Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Anchor
|0:07:49
|42
|Torsten Marx (Ger) German National Team
|0:08:06
|43
|Martin Loo (Est)
|0:08:12
|44
|Ola Kjoren (Nor) Team Focus-Danica
|0:08:43
|45
|Timofei Ivanov (Rus) Primorskiy District
|0:08:53
|46
|Mikhail Baryshnikov (Rus) Primorskiy District
|0:09:13
|47
|Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) Versluys-Evenza
|0:09:52
|48
|Nicolas Jeantet (Ita) ISD Cycling Team
|0:09:54
|49
|Andy Eyring (Ger) German National Team
|0:10:46
|50
|Lukas Kaufmann (Swi) Easton Rockets
|0:10:49
|51
|Alexander Vincent Blomqvist (Swe) Alings?S Sportsclub
|0:11:28
|52
|Pavel Pryadein (Rus)
|0:12:03
|53
|Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls
|0:12:09
|54
|Anatoly Gravilov (Rus)
|0:12:14
|55
|Henrik Kippernes (Nor) Team Focus-Danica
|0:12:21
|56
|Erik Groen (Ned) Dutch National Team
|0:12:44
|57
|Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr)
|0:13:02
|58
|Olof Jonsson (Swe) Swedish National Team
|0:14:09
|59
|Jonas De Backer (Bel) Rocky Roads Orbea
|0:14:10
|60
|Markus Preis (Aut) Wsa Green Team Austria
|0:14:20
|61
|Evgeny Nikolaev (Rus) Primorskiy District
|0:14:37
|62
|Sang Hoon Na (Kor) Team Bilco
|0:15:36
|63
|Anton Gogolev (Rus) Impuls
|0:15:50
|64
|Aleksey Leontyev (Rus)
|0:17:47
|65
|Johannes Koelze (Ger) Team CMTB
|0:18:05
|66
|Kazuhiro Yamamoto (Jpn) Canondale Jpn
|0:18:22
|67
|Marcel Braun (Ger) Easton Rockets
|0:18:37
|-1lap
|Chris Andrews (GBr) Orange Monkey/Cannondale
|-1lap
|Anton Liubyi (Ukr)
|-1lap
|Denis Khobotov (Rus)
|-1lap
|Victor Trokhin (Rus) Moskou Region
|-1lap
|Ben Roff (GBr) Orange Monkey/Cannondale
|-1lap
|Daniel-Marius Rosioru (Rom)
|-2laps
|Paul Beales (GBr) Orange Monkey/Cannondale
|-2laps
|Mario Waibel (Ger) Team CMTB
|-2laps
|Ruslan Gritsan (Rus) Moskou Region
|-2laps
|Ilya Dyshakov (Rus)
|-3laps
|Gluth Martin (Ger) Team Bulls
|-3laps
|Aggelos Kiriakou (Cyp) Agios Mnason
|-3laps
|Savvas Petrou (Cyp) Hraklitos
|DNF
|Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Milka-Trek
|DNF
|Oliver Beckingsale (GBr) Endura Mtb Racing
|DNF
|Frank Schotman (Ned) MPL Specialized Mtb Team
|DNF
|Pantelis Christoforou (Cyp) Agios Mnason
|DNS
|Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
|DNS
|Thomas Litscher (Swi) Felt Otztal X-Bionic
|DNS
|Marios Athanasiades (Cyp) Omonoia
|DNS
|Oleksandr Gerashenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
|DNS
|Stefan Sahm (Ger) Team Bulls
|DNS
|Jelmer Jubbega (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|DNS
|Vasilis Adamou (Cyp) Omonoia
|DNS
|Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
|DNS
|Georgios Pattes - Toumanis (Gre) Greek National Team - Protek
|DNS
|Michalis Kitis (Cyp) Pol
|DNS
|Alexios Kokovikas (Gre) Greek National Team
|DNS
|Mattias Nilsson (Swe) Swedish National Team
|DNS
|Giorgos Fattas (Cyp) Limassol Sporting Club
|DNS
|Kiriakos Skettos (Cyp) Omonoia
|DNS
|Timotheos Skettos (Cyp) Sporting Club Lemesos
|DNS
|Antoniades Dimitrios (Gre) Greek National Team
|DNS
|Alexey Kuzmenko (Rus) Primorskiy District
|DNS
|Fabrice Mels (Bel) Rocky Roads Orbea
|DNS
|Salah Rabah (Lib)
|DNS
|Zaher El Hage (Lib)
|DNS
|Vladislavs Neroznaks (Lat) P.O.L
|DNS
|Seyia Hirano (Jpn) Anchor
|DNS
|Felix Euteneuer (Ger) German National Team
|DNS
|Marcel Fleschhut (Ger) German National Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Otztal X-Bionic
|1:39:56
|2
|Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized Factory Team
|0:00:43
|3
|Anja Gradl (Ger) German National Team
|0:01:06
|4
|Silke Schmidt (Ger) German National Team
|0:02:25
|5
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Central Haibike
|0:02:47
|6
|Rie Katayama (Jpn) Specialezed Jpn
|0:03:20
|7
|Laura Turpijn (Ned) Dutch National Team
|0:06:05
|8
|Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) Primorskiy District
|0:06:05
|9
|Anne Terpstra (Ned) MPL Specialized Mtb Team
|0:06:21
|10
|Krista Park (USA) Cannondale/Notubes
|0:09:16
|11
|Iana Belomoyna (Ukr)
|0:10:57
|12
|Maria Osl (Aut) Fischer-BMC
|0:11:19
|13
|Asa Erlandsson (Swe) Swedish National Team
|0:11:31
|14
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek KMC Trade Team
|0:11:45
|15
|Maaris Meier (Est) Nissan Proshop Team
|0:12:50
|16
|Melanie Spath (Ger) Cycleways
|0:13:03
|17
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Feenstra Bike Team
|0:13:45
|18
|Nicoletta De Jager (Ned) Rijwielpaleis Mountainbike Team
|0:13:56
|19
|Helen Grobert (Ger) German National Team
|0:15:26
|20
|Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer-BMC
|0:17:41
|21
|Anneke Beerten (Ned) Milka-Trek
|0:18:35
|22
|Dosa Eszter (Hun) Vitalitas Se
|0:20:13
|23
|Idit Shub (Isr) City Cycling Club
|0:23:09
|24
|Elena Gogoleva (Rus) Leningrad Region
|0:25:35
|25
|Marta Terershchuk (Ukr)
|0:26:25
|26
|Michaela Malarikova (Svk) CK Suicmub Bratislava
|0:27:51
|-1lap
|Natasha Barry (GBr) Progression Fitness
|-1lap
|Viktoriya Sultanova (Ukr) C.C. Roma
|-1lap
|Emmy Thelberg (Swe) Swedish National Team
|-3laps
|Stephania Magri (Mta) Squadra Donne
|-3laps
|Jelena Petrova (Lat)
|DNF
|Ann Berglund (Swe)
|DNF
|Nadine Rieder (Ger) German National Team
|DNS
|Annika Langvad (Den) Easton Rockets
|DNS
|Janka Stevkova (Svk) CK Epk Dohnany
|DNS
|Nataliya Krompets (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
|DNS
|Alla Boyko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
|DNS
|Oxana Rybakova (Rus)
|DNS
|Mona Eiberweiser (Ger) German National Team
|DNS
|Tatjana Dold (Ger) Easton Rockets
|DNS
|Kristine N?Rgaard (Den) HMTBK
|DNS
|Demetra Antoniou (Cyp)
|DNS
|Andria Christophorou (Cyp)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kropachev Egor (Rus) Primorskiy District
|1:12:38
|2
|Boredskii Ruslan (Rus) Primorskiy District
|0:00:21
|3
|Dennis Wahlqvist (Swe)
|0:00:48
|4
|Vladislav Bondaruk (Rus) Leningrad Region
|0:01:06
|5
|Alexei Krylov (Rus) Moskou Region
|0:02:56
|6
|Komin Egor (Rus) Primorskiy District
|0:03:25
|7
|Artem Shevtsov (Ukr)
|0:03:45
|8
|Ivan Podgornov (Rus) Leningrad Region
|0:05:34
|9
|Alex Baker (GBr) Orange Monkey/Cannondale
|0:05:53
|10
|Christos Loizou (Cyp) Omonoia
|0:06:02
|11
|Leontios Katsouris (Cyp) P.O.L
|0:10:52
|12
|Andria Christophorou (Cyp)
|0:11:09
|13
|Roman Balashov (Kaz) Kaz Olympic Trainig Center
|0:14:24
|14
|Pavel Aidubayev (Kaz) Kaz Olympic Trainig Center
|0:15:48
|15
|Sergey Kovalchuk (Kaz) Kaz Olympic Trainig Center
|0:17:14
|16
|Papacharalampous Kipros (Cyp) Omonoia
|0:19:21
|DNS
|Kiriakou Mamas (Cyp) Agios Mnason
|DNS
|Irineos Koutsiou (Cyp) Hrakleitos
|DNS
|Mikhail Protonin (Rus)
|DNS
|Andreas Kangelaris (Cyp)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evgeniya Nekrasova (Rus) Leningrad Region
|1:09:46
|2
|Marzhan Baitleuova (Kaz) Kaz Olympic Trainig Center
|0:14:16
|3
|Rimma Luchshenko (Kaz) Kaz Olympic Trainig Center
|0:23:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Viktor Szasz (Hun)
|1:14:00
|2
|Ioannou Marios (Cyp) Pol
|0:00:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damalas Koulis (Cyp) Omonoia
|1:25:23
|2
|Mick Farley (GBr) Nireas
|0:00:16
|3
|Vasilas Eystathios (Cyp) Podilatiki Kipros
|0:05:08
|4
|Antreou Basos (Cyp) Podilatiki Kipros
|0:06:29
|DNS
|Achilleos Sofoklis (Cyp) Spoko
|DNS
|Eustathiou Eustathios (Cyp)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Otztal X-Bionic
|3:53:41
|2
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Factory Team
|0:01:53
|3
|Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Rider Rubena Birell Specialized
|0:02:22
|4
|Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|0:02:42
|5
|Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|0:02:43
|6
|Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|0:03:31
|7
|Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon
|0:04:02
|8
|Magnus Darvell (Swe) Swedish National Team
|0:04:30
|9
|Periklis Ilias (Gre) Greek National Team - Protek
|0:05:12
|10
|Jiri Friedl (Cze) Rider Rubena Birell Specialized
|0:05:24
|11
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|0:06:56
|12
|Milan Spensy (Cze) S&H Superior Mtb Team
|0:06:57
|13
|Rene Tann (Ger) German National Team
|0:07:12
|14
|Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior Mtb Team
|0:07:21
|15
|Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|0:07:23
|16
|Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys-Evenza
|0:07:25
|17
|Irjan Luttenberg (Ned) Dutch National Team
|0:08:35
|18
|Thomas Dietsch (Fra) Team Bulls
|0:09:18
|19
|Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys-Evenza
|0:10:23
|20
|Jiri Novak (Cze) S&H Superior Mtb Team
|0:10:27
|21
|Christoph Soukop (Aut) Union RC Hitec Team
|0:10:34
|22
|Fredrik Edin (Swe) Cykloteket
|0:10:58
|23
|Tim Wynants (Bel) Milka-Trek
|0:11:06
|24
|Simon Scheiber (Aut) Felt Otztal X-Bionic
|0:12:17
|25
|Henrique Avancini Da Silva (Bra) ISD Cycling Team
|0:12:39
|26
|Tim Lemmers (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|0:13:16
|27
|Ole-Christian Fagerli (Nor)
|0:13:59
|28
|Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Trek
|0:14:07
|29
|Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|0:14:32
|30
|Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka-Trek
|0:14:32
|31
|Tim Bohme (Ger) Team Bulls
|0:14:54
|32
|Ola Kjoren (Nor) Team Focus-Danica
|0:16:23
|33
|Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Anchor
|0:16:34
|34
|Lee Williams (GBr) Wiggle
|0:16:34
|35
|Martin Loo (Est)
|0:16:43
|36
|Klaus Nielsen (Den) Giant Denmark
|0:16:46
|37
|Ivan Seledkov (Rus)
|0:17:20
|38
|Marek Konwa (Pol) Milka-Trek
|0:17:29
|39
|Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Primorskiy District
|0:18:03
|40
|Torsten Marx (Ger) German National Team
|0:18:35
|41
|Timofei Ivanov (Rus) Primorskiy District
|0:19:00
|42
|Maxim Gogolev (Rus) Leningrad Region
|0:19:15
|43
|Mikhail Baryshnikov (Rus) Primorskiy District
|0:19:24
|44
|Jonas Pedersen (Den) HMTBK
|0:19:50
|45
|Matthias Wengelin (Swe) Swedish National Team
|0:21:22
|46
|Alexander Vincent Blomqvist (Swe) Alings?S Sportsclub
|0:22:45
|47
|Bas Peters (Ned) Meerida Combee
|0:22:47
|48
|Olof Jonsson (Swe) Swedish National Team
|0:23:13
|49
|Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) Versluys-Evenza
|0:23:27
|50
|Andy Eyring (Ger) German National Team
|0:23:58
|51
|Lukas Kaufmann (Swi) Easton Rockets
|0:24:33
|52
|Jonas De Backer (Bel) Rocky Roads Orbea
|0:25:58
|53
|Erik Groen (Ned) Dutch National Team
|0:25:58
|54
|Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls
|0:26:03
|55
|Henrik Kippernes (Nor) Team Focus-Danica
|0:26:33
|56
|Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr)
|0:27:33
|57
|Evgeny Nikolaev (Rus) Primorskiy District
|0:29:40
|58
|Pavel Pryadein (Rus)
|0:29:41
|59
|Nicolas Jeantet (Ita) ISD Cycling Team
|0:30:40
|60
|Anatoly Gravilov (Rus)
|0:30:54
|61
|Marcel Braun (Ger) Easton Rockets
|0:33:26
|62
|Anton Gogolev (Rus) Impuls
|0:35:29
|63
|Aleksey Leontyev (Rus)
|0:36:30
|64
|Markus Preis (Aut) Wsa Green Team Austria
|0:36:33
|65
|Sang Hoon Na (Kor) Team Bilco
|0:37:00
|66
|Johannes Koelze (Ger) Team CMTB
|0:47:01
|67
|Kazuhiro Yamamoto (Jpn) Canondale Jpn
|0:51:06
|68
|Chris Andrews (GBr) Orange Monkey/Cannondale
|69
|Anton Liubyi (Ukr)
|70
|Ben Roff (GBr) Orange Monkey/Cannondale
|71
|Victor Trokhin (Rus) Moskou Region
|72
|Denis Khobotov (Rus)
|73
|Paul Beales (GBr) Orange Monkey/Cannondale
|74
|Mario Waibel (Ger) Team CMTB
|75
|Ruslan Gritsan (Rus) Moskou Region
|76
|Daniel-Marius Rosioru (Rom)
|77
|Gluth Martin (Ger) Team Bulls
|78
|Ilya Dyshakov (Rus)
|79
|Savvas Petrou (Cyp) Hraklitos
|80
|Aggelos Kiriakou (Cyp) Agios Mnason
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized Factory Team
|4:09:33
|2
|Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Otztal X-Bionic
|0:00:43
|3
|Anja Gradl (Ger) German National Team
|0:03:54
|4
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Central Haibike
|0:04:10
|5
|Rie Katayama (Jpn) Specialezed Jpn
|0:08:46
|6
|Anne Terpstra (Ned) MPL Specialized Mtb Team
|0:13:11
|7
|Laura Turpijn (Ned) Dutch National Team
|0:13:28
|8
|Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) Primorskiy District
|0:14:26
|9
|Krista Park (USA) Cannondale/Notubes
|0:22:13
|10
|Iana Belomoyna (Ukr)
|0:23:28
|11
|Melanie Spath (Ger) Cycleways
|0:23:59
|12
|Maaris Meier (Est) Nissan Proshop Team
|0:26:36
|13
|Helen Grobert (Ger) German National Team
|0:29:10
|14
|Nicoletta De Jager (Ned) Rijwielpaleis Mountainbike Team
|0:30:39
|15
|Silke Schmidt (Ger) German National Team
|0:31:21
|16
|Maria Osl (Aut) Fischer-BMC
|0:31:44
|17
|Asa Erlandsson (Swe) Swedish National Team
|0:36:27
|18
|Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer-BMC
|0:38:47
|19
|Anneke Beerten (Ned) Milka-Trek
|0:43:04
|20
|Dosa Eszter (Hun) Vitalitas Se
|0:44:03
|21
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Feenstra Bike Team
|0:46:25
|22
|Marta Terershchuk (Ukr)
|0:52:27
|23
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek KMC Trade Team
|0:52:35
|24
|Elena Gogoleva (Rus) Leningrad Region
|0:55:35
|25
|Michaela Malarikova (Svk) CK Suicmub Bratislava
|1:02:34
|26
|Idit Shub (Isr) City Cycling Club
|1:10:26
|27
|Emmy Thelberg (Swe) Swedish National Team
|28
|Viktoriya Sultanova (Ukr) C.C. Roma
|29
|Natasha Barry (GBr) Progression Fitness
|30
|Stephania Magri (Mta) Squadra Donne
|31
|Jelena Petrova (Lat)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kropachev Egor (Rus) Primorskiy District
|3:35:14
|2
|Boredskii Ruslan (Rus) Primorskiy District
|0:00:51
|3
|Vladislav Bondaruk (Rus) Leningrad Region
|0:03:39
|4
|Alexei Krylov (Rus) Moskou Region
|0:03:45
|5
|Dennis Wahlqvist (Swe)
|0:04:12
|6
|Artem Shevtsov (Ukr)
|0:04:45
|7
|Komin Egor (Rus) Primorskiy District
|0:09:48
|8
|Christos Loizou (Cyp) Omonoia
|0:12:57
|9
|Alex Baker (GBr) Orange Monkey/Cannondale
|0:16:26
|10
|Ivan Podgornov (Rus) Leningrad Region
|0:17:26
|11
|Leontios Katsouris (Cyp) P.O.L
|0:22:53
|12
|Andria Christophorou (Cyp)
|0:28:06
|13
|Roman Balashov (Kaz) Kaz Olympic Trainig Center
|0:35:46
|14
|Pavel Aidubayev (Kaz) Kaz Olympic Trainig Center
|0:58:43
|15
|Papacharalampous Kipros (Cyp) Omonoia
|0:59:38
|16
|Sergey Kovalchuk (Kaz) Kaz Olympic Trainig Center
|1:30:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evgeniya Nekrasova (Rus) Leningrad Region
|4:38:58
|2
|Rimma Luchshenko (Kaz) Kaz Olympic Trainig Center
|0:26:37
|3
|Marzhan Baitleuova (Kaz) Kaz Olympic Trainig Center
|0:28:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Viktor Szasz (Hun)
|4:21:51
|2
|Ioannou Marios (Cyp) Pol
|0:05:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mick Farley (GBr) Nireas
|5:03:50
|2
|Damalas Koulis (Cyp) Omonoia
|3
|Vasilas Eystathios (Cyp) Podilatiki Kipros
|4
|Antreou Basos (Cyp) Podilatiki Kipros
|5
|Achilleos Sofoklis (Cyp) Spoko
|6
|Eustathiou Eustathios (Cyp)
