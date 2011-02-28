Trending

Kulhavy races to final stage victory as Markt wins overall

Byberg collects women's overall win after Langvad misses start

Image 1 of 41

A view of the women's race from above the feedzone

A view of the women's race from above the feedzone
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 2 of 41

Anja Gradl (German National Team)

Anja Gradl (German National Team)
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 3 of 41

Anja Gradl (German National Team) chases

Anja Gradl (German National Team) chases
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 4 of 41

Anja Gradl (German National Team) descends

Anja Gradl (German National Team) descends
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 5 of 41

Andy Eyring (German National Team)

Andy Eyring (German National Team)
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 6 of 41

Women's GC podium

Women's GC podium
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 7 of 41

Men's and women's GC winners.

Men's and women's GC winners.
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 8 of 41

Lene Byberg (Specialized) finishes

Lene Byberg (Specialized) finishes
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 9 of 41

Elisabeth Brandau (Central Haibike)

Elisabeth Brandau (Central Haibike)
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 10 of 41

Blaza Klemencic (Felt Otztal X-Bionic) on her own

Blaza Klemencic (Felt Otztal X-Bionic) on her own
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 11 of 41

Women's leader Blaza Klemencic (Felt Otztal X-Bionic)

Women's leader Blaza Klemencic (Felt Otztal X-Bionic)
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 12 of 41

Rene Tann (German National Team)

Rene Tann (German National Team)
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 13 of 41

A view of the men's race from above as they do the start loop

A view of the men's race from above as they do the start loop
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 14 of 41

The men are off.

The men are off.
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 15 of 41

Emil Lindgren (Rabobank Giant Offroad Team) on the downhill

Emil Lindgren (Rabobank Giant Offroad Team) on the downhill
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 16 of 41

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Factory Team) wins the men's race.

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Factory Team) wins the men's race.
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 17 of 41

Men's winner Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Factory Team)

Men's winner Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Factory Team)
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 18 of 41

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Factory Team) leads Emil Lindgren (Rabobank-Giant)

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Factory Team) leads Emil Lindgren (Rabobank-Giant)
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 19 of 41

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Factory Team) on the downhill

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Factory Team) on the downhill
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 20 of 41

A trials show provided some additional entertainment

A trials show provided some additional entertainment
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 21 of 41

Stage 3 map

Stage 3 map
(Image credit: Bikin' Cyprus)
Image 22 of 41

The start of the men's race

The start of the men's race
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 23 of 41

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Factory Team) on the podium as men's stage winner

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Factory Team) on the podium as men's stage winner
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 24 of 41

Elite women's GC podium

Elite women's GC podium
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 25 of 41

Elite men's GC podium

Elite men's GC podium
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 26 of 41

Elite men's GC podium

Elite men's GC podium
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 27 of 41

Overall race winners: Lene Byberg (Specialized) and Karl Markt (Felt Otztal X-Bionic)

Overall race winners: Lene Byberg (Specialized) and Karl Markt (Felt Otztal X-Bionic)
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 28 of 41

Lene Byberg (Specialized)

Lene Byberg (Specialized)
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 29 of 41

Lene Byberg (Specialized) after the stage

Lene Byberg (Specialized) after the stage
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 30 of 41

Elisabeth Brandau (Central Haibike) on a climb through the feedzone

Elisabeth Brandau (Central Haibike) on a climb through the feedzone
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 31 of 41

Blaza Klemencic (Felt Otztal X-Bionic) on the podium as women's stage winner

Blaza Klemencic (Felt Otztal X-Bionic) on the podium as women's stage winner
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 32 of 41

Stage 3 winners: Karl Markt (Felt Otztal X-Bionic) and Blaza Klemencic (Felt Otztal X-Bionic)

Stage 3 winners: Karl Markt (Felt Otztal X-Bionic) and Blaza Klemencic (Felt Otztal X-Bionic)
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 33 of 41

Karl Markt (Felt Otztal X-Bionic) climbs

Karl Markt (Felt Otztal X-Bionic) climbs
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 34 of 41

Race leader Karl Markt (Felt Otztal X-Bionic) at the start

Race leader Karl Markt (Felt Otztal X-Bionic) at the start
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 35 of 41

Emil Lindgren (Rabobank Giant Offroad Team) leads Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Factory Team)

Emil Lindgren (Rabobank Giant Offroad Team) leads Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Factory Team)
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 36 of 41

Blaza Klemencic (Felt Otztal X-Bionic) on her way to victory

Blaza Klemencic (Felt Otztal X-Bionic) on her way to victory
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 37 of 41

Blaza Klemencic (Felt Otztal X-Bionic) zips downhill

Blaza Klemencic (Felt Otztal X-Bionic) zips downhill
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 38 of 41

Blaza Klemencic (Felt Otztal X-Bionic) descends

Blaza Klemencic (Felt Otztal X-Bionic) descends
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 39 of 41

Blaza Klemencic (Felt Otztal X-Bionic)

Blaza Klemencic (Felt Otztal X-Bionic)
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 40 of 41

Magnus Darvell (Swedish National Team) leads the uphill part of the start loop

Magnus Darvell (Swedish National Team) leads the uphill part of the start loop
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 41 of 41

The women race on the start loop of stage 3

The women race on the start loop of stage 3
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)

A multi-lap cross country race wrapped up the action at the three-day Afxentia stage race, round two of the Cyprus Sunshine Cup. Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) grabbed the final stage win ahead of overall winner Karl Markt (Felt Ötztal X-Bionic) and Emil Lindgren (Rabobank-Giant). In the women's competition, leader Annika Langvad unfortunately missed the start. That left the door open for Blaza Klemencic (Felt Ötztal X-Bionic) to take the stage in front of Lene Byberg (Specialized), who won the overall. Anja Gradl was third.

In the morning, Kulhavy announced his intention to win the final stage on his brand new 29er full suspension bike. During the first half of the race, he appeared to stay calm, pedalling together with Lindgren, Markt and Henk-Jaap Moorlag (Ned/Rabobank-Giant) for the first two of six laps.

After lap three, Kulhavy accelerated, but Markt and Lindgren were strong enough to follow the increased pace. With two laps to go, Lindgren took his turn and tried to escape, but with no luck. It wasn't until the final lap that Kulhavy went to the front and established a small gap that he would keep until the finish.

"It was perfect today. In the first half of the race, I was saving energy, and in the second half, I went full gas," said Kulhavy of his strategy. "My legs were perfect and to ride with the 29er full suspension was amazing and gave me an advantage in the singletrack and on the downhills."
.
Kulhavy defended his lead until the end of the stage, finishing seven seconds ahead of Markt. Lindgren was third at 10 seconds. Moorlag finished fourth.

Overall stage race winner Markt was happy with the GC win. "It was very easy today. In the last lap, I rode the flat section in front position, then Jaroslav attacked and on the climb, I didn't have the best legs any more. But at least the overall win was more important as to go for the stage. I'm happy with my shape, and I've been enjoying the Cyprus Sunshine Cup."

Third placed Lindgren said his performance today made up for yesterday's bad luck. "It was a little bit of revenge for yesterday. In the overall, I had lost too much time because of my puncture. It was a shame, but I had good legs today though Jaroslav was too strong. I tried to go for it with two laps to go, but I couldn't make it."

The battle for third in the overall classification was fought among the chasers Jan Skarnitzl (Rubena Birell Specialized) and Fabian Giger (Rabobank-Giant) as Kulhavy earned second overall. Giger was able to hold contact with Skarnitzl until the penultimate lap. Then Skarnitzl attacked, opened up a gap on Giger and extended it to more than the 10 seconds. Skarnitzl managed to ride himself into third place overall ahead of Giger.

"I lost contact with the leaders in the first lap," said Skarnitzl. "I felt tired after yesterday's race. Fabian and I were riding together and it was very hard to get him off my wheel. I'm satisfied about third place (overall). It's a big surprise."

Giger said he gave everything he had in he hard race, but noted that it wasn't enough. "That's racing. I felt a little bit empty."

Missing race leader opens the race up to others

When women's peloton got the starting signal, one very important racer was missing - the leader. Questions were answered 20 minutes later, when Annika Langvad's Easton Rocket Team arrived at the venue.

Team manager Bernhard Mollnhauer was shocked and blamed himself for the missed start, saying he though the start was two hours later than it was. "I have to take the full responsibility for that big mistake. I feel very sorry for Annika and Tatjana (Dold) who missed the race and everything else," said Mollnhauer.

According to Mollnhauer, Langvad was feeling understandably disappointed about missing the race and losing lots of UCI points and potentially the overall win.

From the beginning, Blaza Klemencic took charge of the race and soon got a gap over Lene Byberg. The Slovenian would go on to win the race.

"I had better legs today, and I'm happy with my first win this year," said Klemencic. "I crashed two times. I was racing with the hardtail, and I felt better with it. I'm sorry for Annika."

Behind Byberg, the German Anja Gradl was trying to hang on, but she gradually slipped back, to a gap of about 55 seconds by mid-race.

Toward the finish, Gradl worked her way partially back up, finishing 24 seconds off runner-up Byberg. But more importantly for the overall, Byberg was only 43 seconds behind Klemencic and therefore took the overall Afxentia title.

"It was a hard day. I could feel the race from yesterday," said Byberg. "I was suffering a little bit the whole race. I was hoping to get closer to Blaza in the end, but I didn't have the power. It was a hard start after that long break with these three stages, but I had fun out there."

Klemencic and Gradl finished second and third overall.

"I had a crash in the first lap while trying to overtake in a downhill," said Gradl. "It was my fault. Concerning the rest of the race, I was totally surprised that my legs were that good. Normally I'm not a good stage racer."

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Factory Team1:38:23
2Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Otztal X-Bionic0:00:08
3Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:00:10
4Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:01:00
5Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Rider Rubena Birell Specialized0:01:22
6Magnus Darvell (Swe) Swedish National Team0:01:38
7Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon0:01:46
8Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:01:51
9Marek Konwa (Pol) Milka-Trek0:02:40
10Jiri Friedl (Cze) Rider Rubena Birell Specialized0:02:54
11Marco Minnaard (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:03:00
12Periklis Ilias (Gre) Greek National Team - Protek0:03:04
13Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:03:05
14Jiri Novak (Cze) S&H Superior Mtb Team0:03:11
15Irjan Luttenberg (Ned) Dutch National Team0:03:19
16Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior Mtb Team0:03:28
17Rene Tann (Ger) German National Team0:03:29
18Milan Spensy (Cze) S&H Superior Mtb Team0:03:30
19Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys-Evenza0:03:32
20Tim Lemmers (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:03:48
21Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys-Evenza0:03:53
22Ivan Seledkov (Rus)0:03:59
23Matthias Wengelin (Swe) Swedish National Team0:04:01
24Henrique Avancini Da Silva (Bra) ISD Cycling Team0:04:15
25Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:04:25
26Fredrik Edin (Swe) Cykloteket0:04:37
27Simon Scheiber (Aut) Felt Otztal X-Bionic0:05:01
28Christoph Soukop (Aut) Union RC Hitec Team0:05:17
29Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka-Trek0:05:36
30Tim Bohme (Ger) Team Bulls0:05:50
31Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Trek0:05:53
32Thomas Dietsch (Fra) Team Bulls0:06:05
33Tim Wynants (Bel) Milka-Trek0:06:09
34Ole-Christian Fagerli (Nor)0:06:16
35Klaus Nielsen (Den) Giant Denmark0:06:36
36Maxim Gogolev (Rus) Leningrad Region0:06:59
37Lee Williams (GBr) Wiggle0:07:00
38Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Primorskiy District0:07:23
39Bas Peters (Ned) Meerida Combee0:07:32
40Jonas Pedersen (Den) HMTBK0:07:42
41Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Anchor0:07:49
42Torsten Marx (Ger) German National Team0:08:06
43Martin Loo (Est)0:08:12
44Ola Kjoren (Nor) Team Focus-Danica0:08:43
45Timofei Ivanov (Rus) Primorskiy District0:08:53
46Mikhail Baryshnikov (Rus) Primorskiy District0:09:13
47Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) Versluys-Evenza0:09:52
48Nicolas Jeantet (Ita) ISD Cycling Team0:09:54
49Andy Eyring (Ger) German National Team0:10:46
50Lukas Kaufmann (Swi) Easton Rockets0:10:49
51Alexander Vincent Blomqvist (Swe) Alings?S Sportsclub0:11:28
52Pavel Pryadein (Rus)0:12:03
53Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls0:12:09
54Anatoly Gravilov (Rus)0:12:14
55Henrik Kippernes (Nor) Team Focus-Danica0:12:21
56Erik Groen (Ned) Dutch National Team0:12:44
57Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr)0:13:02
58Olof Jonsson (Swe) Swedish National Team0:14:09
59Jonas De Backer (Bel) Rocky Roads Orbea0:14:10
60Markus Preis (Aut) Wsa Green Team Austria0:14:20
61Evgeny Nikolaev (Rus) Primorskiy District0:14:37
62Sang Hoon Na (Kor) Team Bilco0:15:36
63Anton Gogolev (Rus) Impuls0:15:50
64Aleksey Leontyev (Rus)0:17:47
65Johannes Koelze (Ger) Team CMTB0:18:05
66Kazuhiro Yamamoto (Jpn) Canondale Jpn0:18:22
67Marcel Braun (Ger) Easton Rockets0:18:37
-1lapChris Andrews (GBr) Orange Monkey/Cannondale
-1lapAnton Liubyi (Ukr)
-1lapDenis Khobotov (Rus)
-1lapVictor Trokhin (Rus) Moskou Region
-1lapBen Roff (GBr) Orange Monkey/Cannondale
-1lapDaniel-Marius Rosioru (Rom)
-2lapsPaul Beales (GBr) Orange Monkey/Cannondale
-2lapsMario Waibel (Ger) Team CMTB
-2lapsRuslan Gritsan (Rus) Moskou Region
-2lapsIlya Dyshakov (Rus)
-3lapsGluth Martin (Ger) Team Bulls
-3lapsAggelos Kiriakou (Cyp) Agios Mnason
-3lapsSavvas Petrou (Cyp) Hraklitos
DNFJelmer Pietersma (Ned) Milka-Trek
DNFOliver Beckingsale (GBr) Endura Mtb Racing
DNFFrank Schotman (Ned) MPL Specialized Mtb Team
DNFPantelis Christoforou (Cyp) Agios Mnason
DNSSergji Rysenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
DNSThomas Litscher (Swi) Felt Otztal X-Bionic
DNSMarios Athanasiades (Cyp) Omonoia
DNSOleksandr Gerashenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
DNSStefan Sahm (Ger) Team Bulls
DNSJelmer Jubbega (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
DNSVasilis Adamou (Cyp) Omonoia
DNSDmytro Titarenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
DNSGeorgios Pattes - Toumanis (Gre) Greek National Team - Protek
DNSMichalis Kitis (Cyp) Pol
DNSAlexios Kokovikas (Gre) Greek National Team
DNSMattias Nilsson (Swe) Swedish National Team
DNSGiorgos Fattas (Cyp) Limassol Sporting Club
DNSKiriakos Skettos (Cyp) Omonoia
DNSTimotheos Skettos (Cyp) Sporting Club Lemesos
DNSAntoniades Dimitrios (Gre) Greek National Team
DNSAlexey Kuzmenko (Rus) Primorskiy District
DNSFabrice Mels (Bel) Rocky Roads Orbea
DNSSalah Rabah (Lib)
DNSZaher El Hage (Lib)
DNSVladislavs Neroznaks (Lat) P.O.L
DNSSeyia Hirano (Jpn) Anchor
DNSFelix Euteneuer (Ger) German National Team
DNSMarcel Fleschhut (Ger) German National Team

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Otztal X-Bionic1:39:56
2Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized Factory Team0:00:43
3Anja Gradl (Ger) German National Team0:01:06
4Silke Schmidt (Ger) German National Team0:02:25
5Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Central Haibike0:02:47
6Rie Katayama (Jpn) Specialezed Jpn0:03:20
7Laura Turpijn (Ned) Dutch National Team0:06:05
8Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) Primorskiy District0:06:05
9Anne Terpstra (Ned) MPL Specialized Mtb Team0:06:21
10Krista Park (USA) Cannondale/Notubes0:09:16
11Iana Belomoyna (Ukr)0:10:57
12Maria Osl  (Aut) Fischer-BMC0:11:19
13Asa Erlandsson (Swe) Swedish National Team0:11:31
14Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek KMC Trade Team0:11:45
15Maaris Meier (Est) Nissan Proshop Team0:12:50
16Melanie Spath (Ger) Cycleways0:13:03
17Rozanne Slik (Ned) Feenstra Bike Team0:13:45
18Nicoletta De Jager (Ned) Rijwielpaleis Mountainbike Team0:13:56
19Helen Grobert (Ger) German National Team0:15:26
20Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer-BMC0:17:41
21Anneke Beerten (Ned) Milka-Trek0:18:35
22Dosa Eszter (Hun) Vitalitas Se0:20:13
23Idit Shub (Isr) City Cycling Club0:23:09
24Elena Gogoleva (Rus) Leningrad Region0:25:35
25Marta Terershchuk (Ukr)0:26:25
26Michaela Malarikova (Svk) CK Suicmub Bratislava0:27:51
-1lapNatasha Barry (GBr) Progression Fitness
-1lapViktoriya Sultanova (Ukr) C.C. Roma
-1lapEmmy Thelberg (Swe) Swedish National Team
-3lapsStephania Magri (Mta) Squadra Donne
-3lapsJelena Petrova (Lat)
DNFAnn Berglund (Swe)
DNFNadine Rieder (Ger) German National Team
DNSAnnika Langvad (Den) Easton Rockets
DNSJanka Stevkova (Svk) CK Epk Dohnany
DNSNataliya Krompets (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
DNSAlla Boyko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
DNSOxana Rybakova (Rus)
DNSMona Eiberweiser (Ger) German National Team
DNSTatjana Dold (Ger) Easton Rockets
DNSKristine N?Rgaard (Den) HMTBK
DNSDemetra Antoniou (Cyp)
DNSAndria Christophorou (Cyp)

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kropachev Egor (Rus) Primorskiy District1:12:38
2Boredskii Ruslan (Rus) Primorskiy District0:00:21
3Dennis Wahlqvist (Swe)0:00:48
4Vladislav Bondaruk (Rus) Leningrad Region0:01:06
5Alexei Krylov (Rus) Moskou Region0:02:56
6Komin Egor (Rus) Primorskiy District0:03:25
7Artem Shevtsov (Ukr)0:03:45
8Ivan Podgornov (Rus) Leningrad Region0:05:34
9Alex Baker (GBr) Orange Monkey/Cannondale0:05:53
10Christos Loizou (Cyp) Omonoia0:06:02
11Leontios Katsouris (Cyp) P.O.L0:10:52
12Andria Christophorou (Cyp)0:11:09
13Roman Balashov (Kaz) Kaz Olympic Trainig Center0:14:24
14Pavel Aidubayev (Kaz) Kaz Olympic Trainig Center0:15:48
15Sergey Kovalchuk (Kaz) Kaz Olympic Trainig Center0:17:14
16Papacharalampous Kipros (Cyp) Omonoia0:19:21
DNSKiriakou Mamas (Cyp) Agios Mnason
DNSIrineos Koutsiou (Cyp) Hrakleitos
DNSMikhail Protonin (Rus)
DNSAndreas Kangelaris (Cyp)

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evgeniya Nekrasova (Rus) Leningrad Region1:09:46
2Marzhan Baitleuova (Kaz) Kaz Olympic Trainig Center0:14:16
3Rimma Luchshenko (Kaz) Kaz Olympic Trainig Center0:23:25

Master 1 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Viktor Szasz (Hun)1:14:00
2Ioannou Marios (Cyp) Pol0:00:00

Master 2 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damalas Koulis (Cyp) Omonoia1:25:23
2Mick Farley (GBr) Nireas0:00:16
3Vasilas Eystathios (Cyp) Podilatiki Kipros0:05:08
4Antreou Basos (Cyp) Podilatiki Kipros0:06:29
DNSAchilleos Sofoklis (Cyp) Spoko
DNSEustathiou Eustathios (Cyp)

Elite men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Otztal X-Bionic3:53:41
2Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Factory Team0:01:53
3Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Rider Rubena Birell Specialized0:02:22
4Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:02:42
5Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:02:43
6Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:03:31
7Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon0:04:02
8Magnus Darvell (Swe) Swedish National Team0:04:30
9Periklis Ilias (Gre) Greek National Team - Protek0:05:12
10Jiri Friedl (Cze) Rider Rubena Birell Specialized0:05:24
11Marco Minnaard (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:06:56
12Milan Spensy (Cze) S&H Superior Mtb Team0:06:57
13Rene Tann (Ger) German National Team0:07:12
14Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior Mtb Team0:07:21
15Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:07:23
16Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys-Evenza0:07:25
17Irjan Luttenberg (Ned) Dutch National Team0:08:35
18Thomas Dietsch (Fra) Team Bulls0:09:18
19Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys-Evenza0:10:23
20Jiri Novak (Cze) S&H Superior Mtb Team0:10:27
21Christoph Soukop (Aut) Union RC Hitec Team0:10:34
22Fredrik Edin (Swe) Cykloteket0:10:58
23Tim Wynants (Bel) Milka-Trek0:11:06
24Simon Scheiber (Aut) Felt Otztal X-Bionic0:12:17
25Henrique Avancini Da Silva (Bra) ISD Cycling Team0:12:39
26Tim Lemmers (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:13:16
27Ole-Christian Fagerli (Nor)0:13:59
28Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Trek0:14:07
29Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:14:32
30Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka-Trek0:14:32
31Tim Bohme (Ger) Team Bulls0:14:54
32Ola Kjoren (Nor) Team Focus-Danica0:16:23
33Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Anchor0:16:34
34Lee Williams (GBr) Wiggle0:16:34
35Martin Loo (Est)0:16:43
36Klaus Nielsen (Den) Giant Denmark0:16:46
37Ivan Seledkov (Rus)0:17:20
38Marek Konwa (Pol) Milka-Trek0:17:29
39Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Primorskiy District0:18:03
40Torsten Marx (Ger) German National Team0:18:35
41Timofei Ivanov (Rus) Primorskiy District0:19:00
42Maxim Gogolev (Rus) Leningrad Region0:19:15
43Mikhail Baryshnikov (Rus) Primorskiy District0:19:24
44Jonas Pedersen (Den) HMTBK0:19:50
45Matthias Wengelin (Swe) Swedish National Team0:21:22
46Alexander Vincent Blomqvist (Swe) Alings?S Sportsclub0:22:45
47Bas Peters (Ned) Meerida Combee0:22:47
48Olof Jonsson (Swe) Swedish National Team0:23:13
49Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) Versluys-Evenza0:23:27
50Andy Eyring (Ger) German National Team0:23:58
51Lukas Kaufmann (Swi) Easton Rockets0:24:33
52Jonas De Backer (Bel) Rocky Roads Orbea0:25:58
53Erik Groen (Ned) Dutch National Team0:25:58
54Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls0:26:03
55Henrik Kippernes (Nor) Team Focus-Danica0:26:33
56Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr)0:27:33
57Evgeny Nikolaev (Rus) Primorskiy District0:29:40
58Pavel Pryadein (Rus)0:29:41
59Nicolas Jeantet (Ita) ISD Cycling Team0:30:40
60Anatoly Gravilov (Rus)0:30:54
61Marcel Braun (Ger) Easton Rockets0:33:26
62Anton Gogolev (Rus) Impuls0:35:29
63Aleksey Leontyev (Rus)0:36:30
64Markus Preis (Aut) Wsa Green Team Austria0:36:33
65Sang Hoon Na (Kor) Team Bilco0:37:00
66Johannes Koelze (Ger) Team CMTB0:47:01
67Kazuhiro Yamamoto (Jpn) Canondale Jpn0:51:06
68Chris Andrews (GBr) Orange Monkey/Cannondale
69Anton Liubyi (Ukr)
70Ben Roff (GBr) Orange Monkey/Cannondale
71Victor Trokhin (Rus) Moskou Region
72Denis Khobotov (Rus)
73Paul Beales (GBr) Orange Monkey/Cannondale
74Mario Waibel (Ger) Team CMTB
75Ruslan Gritsan (Rus) Moskou Region
76Daniel-Marius Rosioru (Rom)
77Gluth Martin (Ger) Team Bulls
78Ilya Dyshakov (Rus)
79Savvas Petrou (Cyp) Hraklitos
80Aggelos Kiriakou (Cyp) Agios Mnason

Elite women final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized Factory Team4:09:33
2Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Otztal X-Bionic0:00:43
3Anja Gradl (Ger) German National Team0:03:54
4Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Central Haibike0:04:10
5Rie Katayama (Jpn) Specialezed Jpn0:08:46
6Anne Terpstra (Ned) MPL Specialized Mtb Team0:13:11
7Laura Turpijn (Ned) Dutch National Team0:13:28
8Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) Primorskiy District0:14:26
9Krista Park (USA) Cannondale/Notubes0:22:13
10Iana Belomoyna (Ukr)0:23:28
11Melanie Spath (Ger) Cycleways0:23:59
12Maaris Meier (Est) Nissan Proshop Team0:26:36
13Helen Grobert (Ger) German National Team0:29:10
14Nicoletta De Jager (Ned) Rijwielpaleis Mountainbike Team0:30:39
15Silke Schmidt (Ger) German National Team0:31:21
16Maria Osl  (Aut) Fischer-BMC0:31:44
17Asa Erlandsson (Swe) Swedish National Team0:36:27
18Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer-BMC0:38:47
19Anneke Beerten (Ned) Milka-Trek0:43:04
20Dosa Eszter (Hun) Vitalitas Se0:44:03
21Rozanne Slik (Ned) Feenstra Bike Team0:46:25
22Marta Terershchuk (Ukr)0:52:27
23Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek KMC Trade Team0:52:35
24Elena Gogoleva (Rus) Leningrad Region0:55:35
25Michaela Malarikova (Svk) CK Suicmub Bratislava1:02:34
26Idit Shub (Isr) City Cycling Club1:10:26
27Emmy Thelberg (Swe) Swedish National Team
28Viktoriya Sultanova (Ukr) C.C. Roma
29Natasha Barry (GBr) Progression Fitness
30Stephania Magri (Mta) Squadra Donne
31Jelena Petrova (Lat)

Junior men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kropachev Egor (Rus) Primorskiy District3:35:14
2Boredskii Ruslan (Rus) Primorskiy District0:00:51
3Vladislav Bondaruk (Rus) Leningrad Region0:03:39
4Alexei Krylov (Rus) Moskou Region0:03:45
5Dennis Wahlqvist (Swe)0:04:12
6Artem Shevtsov (Ukr)0:04:45
7Komin Egor (Rus) Primorskiy District0:09:48
8Christos Loizou (Cyp) Omonoia0:12:57
9Alex Baker (GBr) Orange Monkey/Cannondale0:16:26
10Ivan Podgornov (Rus) Leningrad Region0:17:26
11Leontios Katsouris (Cyp) P.O.L0:22:53
12Andria Christophorou (Cyp)0:28:06
13Roman Balashov (Kaz) Kaz Olympic Trainig Center0:35:46
14Pavel Aidubayev (Kaz) Kaz Olympic Trainig Center0:58:43
15Papacharalampous Kipros (Cyp) Omonoia0:59:38
16Sergey Kovalchuk (Kaz) Kaz Olympic Trainig Center1:30:00

Junior women final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evgeniya Nekrasova (Rus) Leningrad Region4:38:58
2Rimma Luchshenko (Kaz) Kaz Olympic Trainig Center0:26:37
3Marzhan Baitleuova (Kaz) Kaz Olympic Trainig Center0:28:21

Master 1 men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Viktor Szasz (Hun)4:21:51
2Ioannou Marios (Cyp) Pol0:05:21

Master 2 men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mick Farley (GBr) Nireas5:03:50
2Damalas Koulis (Cyp) Omonoia
3Vasilas Eystathios (Cyp) Podilatiki Kipros
4Antreou Basos (Cyp) Podilatiki Kipros
5Achilleos Sofoklis (Cyp) Spoko
6Eustathiou Eustathios (Cyp)

