Toon Aerts wins Cyclocross Otegem in closing sprint
Belgian beats Laurens Sweeck and Joran Wyseure to victory
Toon Aerts (Deschacht-Hens-FSP) scored his first victory since returning from his doping suspension at Cyclocross Otegem on Monday. The 32-year-old beat out Crelan-Corendon duo Laurens Sweeck and Joran Wyseure in the closing sprint.
The trio were part of a select group which did battle to the end of the race, with Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Cibel Clementines) also in the mix before fading in the final sprint to finish fourth.
Iserbyt had been among the first men to go on the attack during the race, once on his own, and then again shortly afterwards after Sweeck and Wyseure attempted to head off alone at the front.
Iserbyt and Jens Adams (Athletes For Hope) made it across to the duo before Sweeck, second at the Belgian Championships on Sunday, went solo. He and Wyseure traded places before things settled down at the halfway mark as the lead quartet regrouped with Aerts chasing behind.
At three laps to go it became five up front as Aerts got across, setting up a grand finale. Adams wouldn't last to compete for the win, however, dropping away as the group battled during the closing laps.
Iserbyt decided to take a chance before the sprint and put in the most notable attack ahead of the finish, but he was hauled back by the chasing trio and wouldn't have enough left in the tank to sprint at full power for the finish line.
In the end, it was all about Aerts, who was strongest in the dash for the line, beating out the Crelan-Corendon duo emphatically to take the win.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, joining in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.
Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel. Their favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.
Season highlights from the 2024 season include reporting from Paris-Roubaix – 'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Toon Aerts wins Cyclocross Otegem in closing sprintBelgian beats Laurens Sweeck and Joran Wyseure to victory
-
Here's Tom Pidcock's new team bike for 2025, and here's why we don't think he'll use itWhile the new Scott Addict RC Ultimate is impressively light, the Scott Foil is so aero we suspect it will be reserved for the high mountains only
-
Sanne Cant takes solo victory at Cyclocross OtegemBelgian beats Aniek van Alphen and Marion Norbert Riberolle to the win
-
Shoulder nerve damage means Remco Evenepoel could be out for longer than expectedBelgian reveals prolonged issue after December training crash as he wins fourth Belgian Sportsman of the Year award