Toon Aerts wins Cyclocross Otegem in closing sprint

Belgian beats Laurens Sweeck and Joran Wyseure to victory

Toon Aerts (Deschacht-Hens-FSP) scored his first victory since returning from his doping suspension at Cyclocross Otegem on Monday. The 32-year-old beat out Crelan-Corendon duo Laurens Sweeck and Joran Wyseure in the closing sprint.

The trio were part of a select group which did battle to the end of the race, with Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Cibel Clementines) also in the mix before fading in the final sprint to finish fourth.

