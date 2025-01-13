Sanne Cant takes solo victory at Cyclocross Otegem

Belgian beats Aniek van Alphen and Marion Norbert Riberolle to the win

Sanne Cant celebrates a solo victory at Cyclocross Otegem on Monday
Sanne Cant celebrates a solo victory at Cyclocross Otegem on Monday (Image credit: Getty Images)
Sanne Cant (Crelan-Corendon) soloed to her first victory of the 2024-25 season at the Cyclocross Otegem on Monday, the Belgian veteran going clear on the final lap after a battle with Aniek van Alphen (Seven Racing).

After Van Alphen rolled home 12 seconds down, newly crowned Belgian champion Marion Norbert Riberolle (Crelan-Corendon) came home to round out the podium at 26 seconds, rounding out a successful day for the green-clad team.

