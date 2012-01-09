Pauwels speeds to Otegem win
Vanthourenhouts fill out podium
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb Revor
|0:58:12
|2
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:16
|3
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:00:20
|4
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb Revor
|0:00:28
|5
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:30
|6
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:00:43
|7
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team
|0:01:46
|8
|Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabo - Giant Offroad Team.
|0:02:07
|9
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel)
|0:02:40
|10
|Jelle Brackman (Bel)
|0:03:06
|11
|Geert Wellens (Bel)
|0:03:21
|12
|Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel)
|0:03:26
|13
|Bart Hofman (Bel)
|0:03:30
|14
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|0:03:35
|15
|Stijn Huys (Bel) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:03:48
|16
|Steven De Decker (Bel)
|0:03:59
|17
|Karel Hnik (Cze)
|0:04:18
|18
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel)
|0:04:31
|19
|Gianni Denolf (Bel) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team
|20
|Bjorn Rondelez (Bel)
|0:05:04
|21
|Stijn Penne (Bel)
|0:05:10
|22
|Kris Lapere (Bel)
|0:05:56
|23
|Mathieu Willemyns (Bel)
|0:06:04
|24
|Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles
|0:06:18
|25
|Ritchie Denolf (Bel) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team
|0:06:31
|26
|Keiichi Tsujiura (Jpn)
|0:06:44
|27
|Pedro Baelen (Bel)
|0:07:56
|28
|Steve Gruwier (Bel)
|29
|Lewis Rattray (Aus)
|DNF
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb Revor
|DNF
|Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team
|DNF
|Yannick Mayer (Ger)
|DNF
|Toon Devenyns (Bel)
|DNF
|Kendric Van Grembergen (Bel)
|DNF
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel)
