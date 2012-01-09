Trending

Pauwels speeds to Otegem win

Vanthourenhouts fill out podium

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb Revor0:58:12
2Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:16
3Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:00:20
4Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb Revor0:00:28
5Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:30
6Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:00:43
7Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team0:01:46
8Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabo - Giant Offroad Team.0:02:07
9Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel)0:02:40
10Jelle Brackman (Bel)0:03:06
11Geert Wellens (Bel)0:03:21
12Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel)0:03:26
13Bart Hofman (Bel)0:03:30
14Francis Mourey (Fra) Francaise des Jeux0:03:35
15Stijn Huys (Bel) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:03:48
16Steven De Decker (Bel)0:03:59
17Karel Hnik (Cze)0:04:18
18Xandro Meurisse (Bel)0:04:31
19Gianni Denolf (Bel) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team
20Bjorn Rondelez (Bel)0:05:04
21Stijn Penne (Bel)0:05:10
22Kris Lapere (Bel)0:05:56
23Mathieu Willemyns (Bel)0:06:04
24Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles0:06:18
25Ritchie Denolf (Bel) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team0:06:31
26Keiichi Tsujiura (Jpn)0:06:44
27Pedro Baelen (Bel)0:07:56
28Steve Gruwier (Bel)
29Lewis Rattray (Aus)
DNFJim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb Revor
DNFJan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team
DNFYannick Mayer (Ger)
DNFToon Devenyns (Bel)
DNFKendric Van Grembergen (Bel)
DNFMaxim De Busschere (Bel)

