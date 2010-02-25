Trending

Vos unbeatable in 'cross finale

World Champion shows her stripes in Indoor 'Cross

Full results
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederlands Bloeit0:22:00
2Daphny van den Brand (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida0:00:03
3Sanne van Paassen (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida0:00:08
4Sanne Cant (Bel) A.D.S. Selle Italia Guerciotti0:00:28
5Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida0:00:36
6Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Itera-Stevens0:00:47
7Nikki Harris (GBr) Sprinters Malderen0:00:54
8Helen Wyman (GBr)0:01:01
9Nicolle De Bie-Leyten (Bel) AVB - Cycling Team0:01:50
10Veerle Ingels (Bel) AVB - Cycling Team0:02:05
11Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) J&G Cycling Team0:02:28
12Christine Vardaros (USA)0:02:56

Elimination race
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederlands Bloeit0:28:14
2Daphny van den Brand (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida
3Sanne Cant (Bel) A.D.S. Selle Italia Guerciotti
4Sanne van Paassen (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida
5Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Itera-Stevens
6Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida
7Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) J&G Cycling Team
8Nikki Harris (GBr) Sprinters Malderen
9Nicolle De Bie-Leyten (Bel) AVB - Cycling Team
10Helen Wyman (GBr) Vision
11Christine Vardaros (USA)
12Veerle Ingels

