Two-win Tim, Johnson takes Cyclo-cross LA
Berden, Jones round out podium
Elite Men: Los Angeles, California -
Tim Johnson took his second win of the 2011 season in Los Angeles, the Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld rider soloed to the win over Ben Berden (Ops Ale-Stoemper) and Chris Jones (Rapha-Focus).
Cody Kaiser (California Giant/Specialized) took the holeshot, but early into the first lap Allen Krughoff (Boulder Cycle Sport) took the lead. By the second lap more riders started working the front and the accelerations of the group eventually started taking the numbers down in the ten-man group.
Eventually, the front group split as Johnson pushed the pace, whittling the leaders down to himself, Berden and Krughoff, but a hesitation in the pace-setting allowed Jones and Chris Sheppard (Rocky Mountain) to close the gap. Once in the lead group, Shepperd started trading blows with Johnson, increasing the gap back to the chase group led by Kaiser.
With two laps to go Johnson put in a big attack on the back stretch of the course that pulled away Berden and Jones, leaving Krughoff and Shepperd chasing.
On the final lap, Johnson attacked early and decisively, leaving Berden to hold off Jones for second. Behind, Shepperd rolled in for fourth after Krughoff suffered a flat tire.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|0:59:24
|2
|Ben Berden (Bel) Ops Ale-Stoemper
|0:00:10
|3
|Christopher Jones (USA) Team Rapha-Focus
|0:00:16
|4
|Chris Sheppard (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles-Shimano
|0:00:39
|5
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
|0:00:59
|6
|Tyler Wren (USA) Boo Bicycles
|0:01:15
|7
|Cody Kaiser (USA) California Giant-Specialized
|0:01:20
|8
|Zach McDonald (USA) Team Rapha-Focus
|0:01:22
|9
|Kevin Noiles (Can) Sportique
|0:01:26
|10
|Steve Fisher (USA) Revel Consulting - Rad Racing NW
|0:01:53
|11
|Aaron Bradford (USA) Rocklobster
|0:02:08
|12
|Brandon Gritters (USA) Rock n' Road Cyclery
|0:02:16
|13
|Ryan Knapp (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross
|0:03:13
|14
|David Forkner (USA) SDG-Felt p/b IRT
|0:03:16
|15
|Scott Tietzel (USA) Peaks To Plains Racing
|0:03:17
|16
|Eric Tonkin (USA)
|0:03:23
|17
|John Bailey (USA) Bailey Bikes
|0:03:40
|18
|John Behrens (USA) Bailey Bikes
|0:03:49
|19
|Anton Petrov (USA) SDG-Felt p/b IRT Wheels
|0:04:07
|20
|John Curry (USA)
|0:04:24
|21
|Kenny Wehn (USA) Notubes Race Team
|0:04:42
|22
|Shawn Harshman (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
|0:04:44
|23
|Morgan Ryan (USA) VRC/NOW-MS Society
|0:04:56
|24
|Abe Rotstein (USA) Free Wheel Hammer
|0:05:02
|25
|Chris Jackson (USA) Team Rambuski Law
|26
|Eric Colton (USA) The Team-Socalcross
|0:05:07
|27
|David Sheek (USA) SDG-Felt p/b IRT
|0:06:31
|28
|David McNeal (USA) Birmingham Bicycle Company
|0:06:53
|29
|Derek Yarra (USA) Ibis - Buy-Cell
|0:07:54
|30
|Ben Bertiger (USA) The TEAM SoCalCross
|0:08:18
|31
|Jay Kwan (USA) The Team-Socalcross
|32
|Alexander Vaughan-Ruiz
|33
|Justin Williams (USA)
|34
|Osan Poshard (USA) Rock Lobster
|DNF
|Scott Chapin (USA) Bay101-HRS-Rocklobster
|DNF
|Donald Reeb (USA)
