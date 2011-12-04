Tim Johnson took his second win of the 2011 season in Los Angeles, the Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld rider soloed to the win over Ben Berden (Ops Ale-Stoemper) and Chris Jones (Rapha-Focus).

Cody Kaiser (California Giant/Specialized) took the holeshot, but early into the first lap Allen Krughoff (Boulder Cycle Sport) took the lead. By the second lap more riders started working the front and the accelerations of the group eventually started taking the numbers down in the ten-man group.

Eventually, the front group split as Johnson pushed the pace, whittling the leaders down to himself, Berden and Krughoff, but a hesitation in the pace-setting allowed Jones and Chris Sheppard (Rocky Mountain) to close the gap. Once in the lead group, Shepperd started trading blows with Johnson, increasing the gap back to the chase group led by Kaiser.

With two laps to go Johnson put in a big attack on the back stretch of the course that pulled away Berden and Jones, leaving Krughoff and Shepperd chasing.

On the final lap, Johnson attacked early and decisively, leaving Berden to hold off Jones for second. Behind, Shepperd rolled in for fourth after Krughoff suffered a flat tire.

Full results