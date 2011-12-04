Trending

Two-win Tim, Johnson takes Cyclo-cross LA

Berden, Jones round out podium

Tim Johnson took his second win of the 2011 season in Los Angeles, the Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld rider soloed to the win over Ben Berden (Ops Ale-Stoemper) and Chris Jones (Rapha-Focus).

Cody Kaiser (California Giant/Specialized) took the holeshot, but early into the first lap Allen Krughoff (Boulder Cycle Sport) took the lead. By the second lap more riders started working the front and the accelerations of the group eventually started taking the numbers down in the ten-man group.

Eventually, the front group split as Johnson pushed the pace, whittling the leaders down to himself, Berden and Krughoff, but a hesitation in the pace-setting allowed Jones and Chris Sheppard (Rocky Mountain) to close the gap. Once in the lead group, Shepperd started trading blows with Johnson, increasing the gap back to the chase group led by Kaiser.

With two laps to go Johnson put in a big attack on the back stretch of the course that pulled away Berden and Jones, leaving Krughoff and Shepperd chasing.

On the final lap, Johnson attacked early and decisively, leaving Berden to hold off Jones for second. Behind, Shepperd rolled in for fourth after Krughoff suffered a flat tire.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld0:59:24
2Ben Berden (Bel) Ops Ale-Stoemper0:00:10
3Christopher Jones (USA) Team Rapha-Focus0:00:16
4Chris Sheppard (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles-Shimano0:00:39
5Allen Krughoff (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport0:00:59
6Tyler Wren (USA) Boo Bicycles0:01:15
7Cody Kaiser (USA) California Giant-Specialized0:01:20
8Zach McDonald (USA) Team Rapha-Focus0:01:22
9Kevin Noiles (Can) Sportique0:01:26
10Steve Fisher (USA) Revel Consulting - Rad Racing NW0:01:53
11Aaron Bradford (USA) Rocklobster0:02:08
12Brandon Gritters (USA) Rock n' Road Cyclery0:02:16
13Ryan Knapp (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross0:03:13
14David Forkner (USA) SDG-Felt p/b IRT0:03:16
15Scott Tietzel (USA) Peaks To Plains Racing0:03:17
16Eric Tonkin (USA)0:03:23
17John Bailey (USA) Bailey Bikes0:03:40
18John Behrens (USA) Bailey Bikes0:03:49
19Anton Petrov (USA) SDG-Felt p/b IRT Wheels0:04:07
20John Curry (USA)0:04:24
21Kenny Wehn (USA) Notubes Race Team0:04:42
22Shawn Harshman (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport0:04:44
23Morgan Ryan (USA) VRC/NOW-MS Society0:04:56
24Abe Rotstein (USA) Free Wheel Hammer0:05:02
25Chris Jackson (USA) Team Rambuski Law
26Eric Colton (USA) The Team-Socalcross0:05:07
27David Sheek (USA) SDG-Felt p/b IRT0:06:31
28David McNeal (USA) Birmingham Bicycle Company0:06:53
29Derek Yarra (USA) Ibis - Buy-Cell0:07:54
30Ben Bertiger (USA) The TEAM SoCalCross0:08:18
31Jay Kwan (USA) The Team-Socalcross
32Alexander Vaughan-Ruiz
33Justin Williams (USA)
34Osan Poshard (USA) Rock Lobster
DNFScott Chapin (USA) Bay101-HRS-Rocklobster
DNFDonald Reeb (USA)

 

