Trending

Miller solos to Los Angeles win

Butler, Krasniak climb onto podium

The women's podium in Los Angeles

The women's podium in Los Angeles
(Image credit: SoCalCross.org)

California Giant Strawberries rider Meredith Miller took her third UCI cyclo-cross victory in a little more than a week's time, adding Cyclo-cross Los Angeles to her pair of Jingle Cross wins.

Miller held onto a solid advantage over Sue Butler (River City Bicycles), with Rapha-Focus rider Julie Krasniak in third.

Butler took the holeshot and led through the first part of the course but by the first technical section Julie Krasniak (Rapha-Focus) came around to lead with Nicole Duke (Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com) and Miller in fourth wheel.

On the first lap Duke flatted far out from the pits and fell off the lead group. She made an exchange and got back out on course but a second flat put her out of the race. The front three kept driving hard and increasing their gap on the field.

The three remaining riders swapped the lead until with two laps to go, Krasniak fell off the pace. On the last lap, Miller was able to put in the perfect lap which gave her a six second advantage over Butler at the line. Krasniak rolled in a few seconds later for the final podium posititon.

The chase broke into two and by the end it was Devon Gorry (Rambuski Law) and Katherine Sherwin (Stan's NoTubes) who sprinted it out with Gorry coming out on top. SoCal series leader Allison Mann (Rock N' Road) and rolled in for sixth.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant Berry/Specialized0:40:47
2Susan Butler (USA) Team River City Bicycles/ Ridley0:00:05
3Julie Krasniak (Fra) Rapha Focus0:00:33
4Devon Gorry (USA) Rambuski Law0:01:20
5Katherine Sherwin (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team
6Allison Mann (USA) Rock n' Road Cyclery0:02:33
7Ellen Sherrill (USA)0:02:53
8Christina Probert-Turner (USA) The Team-SoCalCross0:03:24
9Courtney Dimpel (USA) Team Rambuski Law0:03:27
10Sarah Maile (USA) Ventana Mountain Bikes0:04:08
11Lisa Curry (USA)0:04:19
12Barbara Benko (Hun)0:04:22
13Shannon Gibson (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team0:05:00
14Alex Ryan (USA) Champion System-Cannondale0:05:22
15Hannah Finchamp (USA) The TEAM SoCalCross0:05:48
16Dorothy Wong (USA) The Team-Socalcross0:06:29
DNFNicole Duke (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
DNFRebecca Blatt (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder
DNSNancy James-Klinger (USA) The TEAM SoCalCross

 

Latest on Cyclingnews