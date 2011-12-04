The women's podium in Los Angeles (Image credit: SoCalCross.org)

California Giant Strawberries rider Meredith Miller took her third UCI cyclo-cross victory in a little more than a week's time, adding Cyclo-cross Los Angeles to her pair of Jingle Cross wins.

Miller held onto a solid advantage over Sue Butler (River City Bicycles), with Rapha-Focus rider Julie Krasniak in third.

Butler took the holeshot and led through the first part of the course but by the first technical section Julie Krasniak (Rapha-Focus) came around to lead with Nicole Duke (Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com) and Miller in fourth wheel.

On the first lap Duke flatted far out from the pits and fell off the lead group. She made an exchange and got back out on course but a second flat put her out of the race. The front three kept driving hard and increasing their gap on the field.

The three remaining riders swapped the lead until with two laps to go, Krasniak fell off the pace. On the last lap, Miller was able to put in the perfect lap which gave her a six second advantage over Butler at the line. Krasniak rolled in a few seconds later for the final podium posititon.

The chase broke into two and by the end it was Devon Gorry (Rambuski Law) and Katherine Sherwin (Stan's NoTubes) who sprinted it out with Gorry coming out on top. SoCal series leader Allison Mann (Rock N' Road) and rolled in for sixth.

