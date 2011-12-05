Miller doubles up in LA
Butler, Duke make up the podium
Sue Butler (River City Bicycles) grabbed the holeshot for the second day, then Julie Krazniak (Rapha-Focus) came around to take control on the first lap. The front of the race broke into four riders quickly as some riders were eager to make up for mishaps on day one. The Second lap Nicole Duke (Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com) and the previous day's winner Meredith Miller (Cal Giant/Specialized) gained some ground on the others but it was still early.
The group was soon back together and continued to increase their gap on the field. Miller was riding smart and stayed in the group as Duke, Butler, and Krazniak again made their efforts to pull away. Then with two to go Miller attacked and Butler went with her. The two were close together then with one to go Miller gained ground on Butler. She was working hard and soloed in for her second win of the weekend. Butler stayed ahead of Duke for second and Krazniak rolled in a few seconds behind Duke for fourth.
The women chasing behind were working hard all day. In the end it was Devon Gorry (Team Rambuski Law) who rode off the group to roll in for fifth and the final podium position.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant / Specialized
|0:35:44
|2
|Susan Butler (USA) River City Bicycles/Ridley
|0:00:08
|3
|Nicole Duke (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld / Spy
|0:00:12
|4
|Julie Krasniak (Fra) Rapha-Focus
|0:00:19
|5
|Devon Gorry (USA) Team Rambuski Law
|0:01:26
|6
|Katherine Sherwin (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team
|0:01:45
|7
|Heather Jackson (USA) Trek
|0:02:09
|8
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder
|9
|Allison Mann (USA) Rock N' Road Cyclery
|0:02:11
|10
|Sarah Maile (USA) Ventana Mountain Bikes
|0:02:20
|11
|Christina Probert-Turner (USA) The TEAM SoCalCross - Turner Bikes
|0:02:32
|12
|Ellen Sherrill (USA) Bike Station Aptos
|0:02:41
|13
|Courtney Dimpel (USA) Bike Station Aptos
|0:03:25
|14
|Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus-MIG Team
|0:03:58
|15
|Shannon Gibson (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite CX Team
|0:04:16
|16
|Jenna Kowalski (USA) Cynergy
|0:04:32
|17
|Hannah Rae Finchamp (USA) The TEAM SoCalCross
|0:05:03
|DNF
|Lisa Curry (USA) GAS/Intrinsik Architecture
