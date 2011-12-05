Trending

Miller doubles up in LA

Butler, Duke make up the podium

Sue Butler (River City Bicycles) grabbed the holeshot for the second day, then Julie Krazniak (Rapha-Focus) came around to take control on the first lap. The front of the race broke into four riders quickly as some riders were eager to make up for mishaps on day one. The Second lap Nicole Duke (Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com) and the previous day's winner Meredith Miller (Cal Giant/Specialized) gained some ground on the others but it was still early.

The group was soon back together and continued to increase their gap on the field. Miller was riding smart and stayed in the group as Duke, Butler, and Krazniak again made their efforts to pull away. Then with two to go Miller attacked and Butler went with her. The two were close together then with one to go Miller gained ground on Butler. She was working hard and soloed in for her second win of the weekend. Butler stayed ahead of Duke for second and Krazniak rolled in a few seconds behind Duke for fourth.

The women chasing behind were working hard all day. In the end it was Devon Gorry (Team Rambuski Law) who rode off the group to roll in for fifth and the final podium position.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant / Specialized0:35:44
2Susan Butler (USA) River City Bicycles/Ridley0:00:08
3Nicole Duke (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld / Spy0:00:12
4Julie Krasniak (Fra) Rapha-Focus0:00:19
5Devon Gorry (USA) Team Rambuski Law0:01:26
6Katherine Sherwin (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team0:01:45
7Heather Jackson (USA) Trek0:02:09
8Rebecca Blatt (USA) Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder
9Allison Mann (USA) Rock N' Road Cyclery0:02:11
10Sarah Maile (USA) Ventana Mountain Bikes0:02:20
11Christina Probert-Turner (USA) The TEAM SoCalCross - Turner Bikes0:02:32
12Ellen Sherrill (USA) Bike Station Aptos0:02:41
13Courtney Dimpel (USA) Bike Station Aptos0:03:25
14Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus-MIG Team0:03:58
15Shannon Gibson (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite CX Team0:04:16
16Jenna Kowalski (USA) Cynergy0:04:32
17Hannah Rae Finchamp (USA) The TEAM SoCalCross0:05:03
DNFLisa Curry (USA) GAS/Intrinsik Architecture

