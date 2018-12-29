Trending

Brand beats Sels to take Cyclocross Bredene victory

Lechner is third in Belgian race

Lucinda Brand (Sunweb)

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucinda Brand (Ned)0:44:33
2Loes Sels (Bel)0:00:09
3Eva Lechner (Ita)0:00:41
4Yara Kastelijn (Ned)0:00:51
5Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita)0:01:02
6Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa)
7Fleur Nagengast (Ned)0:01:09
8Rebecca Fahringer (USA)0:01:42
9Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)0:01:53
10Elle Anderson (USA)0:02:07
11Anna Kay (GBr)0:02:11
12Bethany Crumpton (GBr)0:02:23
13Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)0:02:34
14Lizzy Witlox (Ned)0:03:14
15Manon Bakker (Ned)0:03:22
16Pauline Delhaye (Fra)
17Maghalie Rochette (Can)0:03:25
18Mari-Liis Mõttus (Est)0:03:39
19Axelle Bellaert (Bel)0:03:40
20Katherine Compton (USA)0:04:29
21Karla Štepánová (Cze)0:04:40
22Mascha Mulder (Ned)0:04:53
23Kaat Hannes (Bel)0:05:29
24Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel)0:05:38
25Magdalena Mišonová (Cze)0:05:56
26Sophie Thackray (GBr)0:06:11
27Jennifer Malik (USA)0:06:32
28Luisa Ibarrola Albizua (Spa)0:07:09
29Tereza Vanícková (Cze)0:07:25
30Fiona Turnbull (GBr)0:07:35
31Jana Dobbelaere (Bel)0:07:40
32Anja Nobus (Bel)0:07:44
33Emily Werner (USA)0:07:52
34Katie Scott (GBr)0:08:13
35Clea Seidel (Ger)0:08:23
36Kim Van De Putte (Bel)0:08:33
37Meg De Bruyne (Bel)0:08:50
38Amy Perryman (GBr)0:09:35
39Rebecca Gross (USA)2 laps
40Louise Heywood-Mahe (GBr)2 laps
41Letizia Brufani (Ita)2 laps
42Barbara Borowiecka (Pol)2 laps
43Helen Pattinson (GBr)2 laps
44Didi De Vries (Ned)2 laps
45Marie Lynn (GBr)2 laps
46Mieke Docx (Bel)2 laps
47Abbie Manley (GBr)2 laps
48Ida Johansson (Swe)2 laps
49Nele De Vos (Bel)2 laps
50Sara Cueto Vega (Spa)3 laps
51Amy Cantelo (GBr)3 laps
52Sandra Damjanovic (Aut)3 laps
53Madeleine Gammons (GBr)3 laps
54Jo Blanchaert (Bel)4 laps
DNFShana Maes (Bel)
DNFCharlotte Heywood-Mahe (GBr)

