Brand beats Sels to take Cyclocross Bredene victory
Lechner is third in Belgian race
Elite women: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lucinda Brand (Ned)
|0:44:33
|2
|Loes Sels (Bel)
|0:00:09
|3
|Eva Lechner (Ita)
|0:00:41
|4
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned)
|0:00:51
|5
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita)
|0:01:02
|6
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa)
|7
|Fleur Nagengast (Ned)
|0:01:09
|8
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA)
|0:01:42
|9
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)
|0:01:53
|10
|Elle Anderson (USA)
|0:02:07
|11
|Anna Kay (GBr)
|0:02:11
|12
|Bethany Crumpton (GBr)
|0:02:23
|13
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)
|0:02:34
|14
|Lizzy Witlox (Ned)
|0:03:14
|15
|Manon Bakker (Ned)
|0:03:22
|16
|Pauline Delhaye (Fra)
|17
|Maghalie Rochette (Can)
|0:03:25
|18
|Mari-Liis Mõttus (Est)
|0:03:39
|19
|Axelle Bellaert (Bel)
|0:03:40
|20
|Katherine Compton (USA)
|0:04:29
|21
|Karla Štepánová (Cze)
|0:04:40
|22
|Mascha Mulder (Ned)
|0:04:53
|23
|Kaat Hannes (Bel)
|0:05:29
|24
|Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel)
|0:05:38
|25
|Magdalena Mišonová (Cze)
|0:05:56
|26
|Sophie Thackray (GBr)
|0:06:11
|27
|Jennifer Malik (USA)
|0:06:32
|28
|Luisa Ibarrola Albizua (Spa)
|0:07:09
|29
|Tereza Vanícková (Cze)
|0:07:25
|30
|Fiona Turnbull (GBr)
|0:07:35
|31
|Jana Dobbelaere (Bel)
|0:07:40
|32
|Anja Nobus (Bel)
|0:07:44
|33
|Emily Werner (USA)
|0:07:52
|34
|Katie Scott (GBr)
|0:08:13
|35
|Clea Seidel (Ger)
|0:08:23
|36
|Kim Van De Putte (Bel)
|0:08:33
|37
|Meg De Bruyne (Bel)
|0:08:50
|38
|Amy Perryman (GBr)
|0:09:35
|39
|Rebecca Gross (USA)
|2 laps
|40
|Louise Heywood-Mahe (GBr)
|2 laps
|41
|Letizia Brufani (Ita)
|2 laps
|42
|Barbara Borowiecka (Pol)
|2 laps
|43
|Helen Pattinson (GBr)
|2 laps
|44
|Didi De Vries (Ned)
|2 laps
|45
|Marie Lynn (GBr)
|2 laps
|46
|Mieke Docx (Bel)
|2 laps
|47
|Abbie Manley (GBr)
|2 laps
|48
|Ida Johansson (Swe)
|2 laps
|49
|Nele De Vos (Bel)
|2 laps
|50
|Sara Cueto Vega (Spa)
|3 laps
|51
|Amy Cantelo (GBr)
|3 laps
|52
|Sandra Damjanovic (Aut)
|3 laps
|53
|Madeleine Gammons (GBr)
|3 laps
|54
|Jo Blanchaert (Bel)
|4 laps
|DNF
|Shana Maes (Bel)
|DNF
|Charlotte Heywood-Mahe (GBr)
