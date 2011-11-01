Trending

Mourey continues dominance in French 'cross

Chainel, Gadret podium in Marle

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ1:04:39
2Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ0:00:51
3John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:58
4Aurelien Duval (Fra) U.V.Aube0:01:12
5Romain Lejeune (Fra) U.V.Aube0:01:18
6Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 930:01:32
7Julien Absalon (Fra)0:01:57
8Julien Roussel (Fra) CR Normandie0:02:12
9Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:02:41
10Laurent Colombatto (Fra) Amicale Cycliste Bisontin0:02:48
11Camille Thominet (Fra)0:03:07
12Thibaut Villa (Fra) U.V.Aube0:03:34
13Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:03:36
14Alexandre Baillet (Fra) VC Amateur St Quentin
15Mitchell Huenders (Ned)0:04:17
16François Bruneval (Fra) CR Normandie0:04:19
17Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:04:39
18Pierre Garson (Fra)0:05:00
19Sébastien Hansen (Fra) E C V Boulzicourt0:05:05
20David Pagnier (Fra)0:06:23
21Ludovic Dubau (Fra) A C Bazancourt Reims0:06:51
22Roy Van Heeswijk (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:06:55
23Clément Le Bras (Fra)0:07:45
24Arnold Jeannesson (Fra)0:07:51
25Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra)
26Adrien Pascal (Fra) A C Bazancourt Reims
27Matthias Bossuyt (Bel)
28Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra)
29Aurelien Gizzi (Fra)
30Sebastien Lefevre (Fra)
32Nicolas Lebesq (Fra)
33Arnaud Champtoussel (Fra)
34Ambroise Touboulic (Fra)
35Mathieu Beaudoin (Fra)
36Vincent Rousseau (Fra)
37Alexandre Touret (Fra)
38Vincent Bougerey (Fra)
39Jérémy Roy (Fra)
40Éric Mimilli (Fra)
41Vincent Decle (Fra)
42Éric Bocquillon (Fra)
43Jean-Marc Corcy (Fra)

Latest on Cyclingnews