Mourey continues dominance in French 'cross
Chainel, Gadret podium in Marle
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|1:04:39
|2
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:51
|3
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:58
|4
|Aurelien Duval (Fra) U.V.Aube
|0:01:12
|5
|Romain Lejeune (Fra) U.V.Aube
|0:01:18
|6
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|0:01:32
|7
|Julien Absalon (Fra)
|0:01:57
|8
|Julien Roussel (Fra) CR Normandie
|0:02:12
|9
|Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:02:41
|10
|Laurent Colombatto (Fra) Amicale Cycliste Bisontin
|0:02:48
|11
|Camille Thominet (Fra)
|0:03:07
|12
|Thibaut Villa (Fra) U.V.Aube
|0:03:34
|13
|Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:03:36
|14
|Alexandre Baillet (Fra) VC Amateur St Quentin
|15
|Mitchell Huenders (Ned)
|0:04:17
|16
|François Bruneval (Fra) CR Normandie
|0:04:19
|17
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:04:39
|18
|Pierre Garson (Fra)
|0:05:00
|19
|Sébastien Hansen (Fra) E C V Boulzicourt
|0:05:05
|20
|David Pagnier (Fra)
|0:06:23
|21
|Ludovic Dubau (Fra) A C Bazancourt Reims
|0:06:51
|22
|Roy Van Heeswijk (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:06:55
|23
|Clément Le Bras (Fra)
|0:07:45
|24
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra)
|0:07:51
|25
|Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra)
|26
|Adrien Pascal (Fra) A C Bazancourt Reims
|27
|Matthias Bossuyt (Bel)
|28
|Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra)
|29
|Aurelien Gizzi (Fra)
|30
|Sebastien Lefevre (Fra)
|32
|Nicolas Lebesq (Fra)
|33
|Arnaud Champtoussel (Fra)
|34
|Ambroise Touboulic (Fra)
|35
|Mathieu Beaudoin (Fra)
|36
|Vincent Rousseau (Fra)
|37
|Alexandre Touret (Fra)
|38
|Vincent Bougerey (Fra)
|39
|Jérémy Roy (Fra)
|40
|Éric Mimilli (Fra)
|41
|Vincent Decle (Fra)
|42
|Éric Bocquillon (Fra)
|43
|Jean-Marc Corcy (Fra)
