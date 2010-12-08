Aernouts wins mid-week battle in Italy
Wyman victorious in women's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Bart Aernouts (Bel)
|2
|Marco Bianco (Ita)
|3
|Matteo Trentin (Ita)
|4
|Fabio Ursi (Ita)
|5
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita)
|6
|Jonathan Page (USA)
|7
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita)
|8
|Elia Silvestri (Ita)
|9
|Luca Braidot (Ita)
|10
|Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)
|11
|Marco Ponta (Ita)
|12
|Alex Flavio Longhi (Ita)
|13
|Alessandro Gambino (Ita)
|14
|Michael Boros (Cze)
|15
|Jan Nesvadba (Cze)
|16
|Fabio Alfonso Todaro (Ita)
|17
|Rafael Visinelli (Ita)
|18
|Alessandro Calderan (Ita)
|19
|Thomas Paccagnella (Ita)
|20
|Alessandro Fontana (Ita)
|21
|Nicolas Samparisi (Ita)
|22
|Pietro Santini (Ita)
|23
|Roland Mörx (Aut)
|24
|Fabio Aru (Ita)
|25
|Bryan Falaschi (Ita)
|26
|Igor Smarzaro (Ita)
|27
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom)
|28
|Stefano Capponi (Ita)
|29
|Michal Malík (Cze)
|30
|Yari Cisotto (Ita)
|31
|Diego Retis (Ita)
|32
|Lorenzo Calanca (Ita)
|33
|Gabriele Mercante (Ita)
|34
|Francesco Acqvaviva (Ita)
|35
|Michele Turri (Ita)
|36
|Karl Heinz Gollinger (Aut)
|37
|Domenico Papaleo (Ita)
|38
|Pietro Pavoni (Ita)
|39
|Andrea Tocco (Ita)
|40
|Loris Tursi (Ita)
|41
|Simone Samparisi (Ita)
|42
|Michele Straccia (Ita)
|43
|Luca Ursino (Ita)
|44
|David Guzzardi (Ita)
|45
|Marco Secat (Ita)
|46
|Matteo Linguanotto (Ita)
|47
|Davide Grenzi (Ita)
|48
|Mattia Pauletto (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Helen Wyman (GBr)
|2
|Jasmin Achermann (Swi)
|3
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze)
|4
|Stefania Vecchio (Ita)
|5
|Francesca Cucciniello (Ita)
|6
|Daniela Bresciani (Ita)
|7
|Elena Valentini (Ita)
|8
|Vania Rossi (Ita)
|9
|Aline Parsy (Fra)
|10
|Nicoletta Bresciani (Ita)
|11
|Ilenia Lazzaro (Ita)
|12
|Veronica Alessio (Ita)
|13
|Valentina Dal Bon (Ita)
|14
|Francesca Cauz (Ita)
|15
|Elena Spadaccia (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Vojtech Nipl (Cze)
|2
|Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita)
|3
|Federico Zurlo (Ita)
|4
|Enrico Scapolan (Ita)
|5
|Riccardo Redaelli (Ita)
|6
|Tommaso Caneva (Ita)
|7
|Andrea Sottocornola (Ita)
|8
|Adriano Lenti (Ita)
|9
|Fabio Bergomi (Ita)
|10
|Stefano Debellis (Ita)
|11
|Tomas Svoboda (Cze)
|12
|Francesco Pedante (Ita)
|13
|Jan Brezna (Cze)
|14
|Emanuele Madotto (Ita)
|15
|Simone Macor (Ita)
|16
|Giuseppe Quarato (Ita)
|17
|Riccardo De Rossi (Ita)
|18
|Domenico Capetti (Ita)
|19
|Luca Mavaracchio (Ita)
|20
|Daniel Cardin (Ita)
|21
|Gianluca Tomasi (Ita)
|22
|Nicolò De Pieri (Ita)
|23
|Jacopo De Pieri (Ita)
