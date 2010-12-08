Trending

Aernouts wins mid-week battle in Italy

Wyman victorious in women's race

Image 1 of 15

Marco Aurelio Fontana

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 2 of 15

Czech Vojtech Nipl won the Junior men's race on foot.

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 3 of 15

Italian Federico Zurlo in action during the Junior men's event.

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 4 of 15

Italy's Federico Zurlo finished third in the Junior men's race.

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 5 of 15

Elia Silvestri was covered in mud

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 6 of 15

Bart Aernouts on his way to a win

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 7 of 15

Under 23 racer Matteo Trentin rode to third place

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 8 of 15

Enrico Franzio makes tracks in the mud

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 9 of 15

Enrico Franzoi in action

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 10 of 15

British champion Helen Wyman (Kona) soloed to victory in the women's race.

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 11 of 15

Bart Aernouts celebrates his victory

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 12 of 15

Bart Aernouts on the start line

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 13 of 15

Eventual race winner Bart Aernouts

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 14 of 15

It was muddy out there for Bart Aernouts

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 15 of 15

The podium including Marco Bianco, Bart Aernouts, and Matteo Trentin

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Bart Aernouts (Bel)
2Marco Bianco (Ita)
3Matteo Trentin (Ita)
4Fabio Ursi (Ita)
5Enrico Franzoi (Ita)
6Jonathan Page (USA)
7Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita)
8Elia Silvestri (Ita)
9Luca Braidot (Ita)
10Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)
11Marco Ponta (Ita)
12Alex Flavio Longhi (Ita)
13Alessandro Gambino (Ita)
14Michael Boros (Cze)
15Jan Nesvadba (Cze)
16Fabio Alfonso Todaro (Ita)
17Rafael Visinelli (Ita)
18Alessandro Calderan (Ita)
19Thomas Paccagnella (Ita)
20Alessandro Fontana (Ita)
21Nicolas Samparisi (Ita)
22Pietro Santini (Ita)
23Roland Mörx (Aut)
24Fabio Aru (Ita)
25Bryan Falaschi (Ita)
26Igor Smarzaro (Ita)
27Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom)
28Stefano Capponi (Ita)
29Michal Malík (Cze)
30Yari Cisotto (Ita)
31Diego Retis (Ita)
32Lorenzo Calanca (Ita)
33Gabriele Mercante (Ita)
34Francesco Acqvaviva (Ita)
35Michele Turri (Ita)
36Karl Heinz Gollinger (Aut)
37Domenico Papaleo (Ita)
38Pietro Pavoni (Ita)
39Andrea Tocco (Ita)
40Loris Tursi (Ita)
41Simone Samparisi (Ita)
42Michele Straccia (Ita)
43Luca Ursino (Ita)
44David Guzzardi (Ita)
45Marco Secat (Ita)
46Matteo Linguanotto (Ita)
47Davide Grenzi (Ita)
48Mattia Pauletto (Ita)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Helen Wyman (GBr)
2Jasmin Achermann (Swi)
3Pavla Havlikova (Cze)
4Stefania Vecchio (Ita)
5Francesca Cucciniello (Ita)
6Daniela Bresciani (Ita)
7Elena Valentini (Ita)
8Vania Rossi (Ita)
9Aline Parsy (Fra)
10Nicoletta Bresciani (Ita)
11Ilenia Lazzaro (Ita)
12Veronica Alessio (Ita)
13Valentina Dal Bon (Ita)
14Francesca Cauz (Ita)
15Elena Spadaccia (Ita)

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Vojtech Nipl (Cze)
2Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita)
3Federico Zurlo (Ita)
4Enrico Scapolan (Ita)
5Riccardo Redaelli (Ita)
6Tommaso Caneva (Ita)
7Andrea Sottocornola (Ita)
8Adriano Lenti (Ita)
9Fabio Bergomi (Ita)
10Stefano Debellis (Ita)
11Tomas Svoboda (Cze)
12Francesco Pedante (Ita)
13Jan Brezna (Cze)
14Emanuele Madotto (Ita)
15Simone Macor (Ita)
16Giuseppe Quarato (Ita)
17Riccardo De Rossi (Ita)
18Domenico Capetti (Ita)
19Luca Mavaracchio (Ita)
20Daniel Cardin (Ita)
21Gianluca Tomasi (Ita)
22Nicolò De Pieri (Ita)
23Jacopo De Pieri (Ita)

